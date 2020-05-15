Dada Nexus Files For U.S. IPO

DADA has produced large operating and net losses and is burning through cash from operations at a high rate.

The firm operates an on-demand delivery service in China.

Dada Nexus has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure will likely be higher.

Quick Take

Dada Nexus (DADA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates one of the largest local on-demand delivery services in China.

DADA has made little meaningful progress toward operational breakeven and generates significant losses which may be a hurdle for U.S. investors with a fresh memory of the disappointing Uber (UBER) IPO.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Dada was founded to provide consumers with food and grocery goods delivered to their home or place of business via their on-demand online system and mobile app.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Philip Kuai, who was previously vice president of Anjuke.com, an online real estate platform in China.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Dada Now - Delivery from merchants and individual senders

JDDJ - Delivery & marketing between brand owners, retailers & consumers

Dada has received at least $1.5 billion from investors including JD Sunflower Investment, Sequoia Capital China, Azure Holdings, DST and Pleasant Lake.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm provides its intra-city services to more than 700 cities and counties in China and its last mile services to more than 2,400 cities and counties.

DADA sells its services to retailers and brands and provides a range of related services including integrated e-commerce websites to enhance delivery efficiency.The company has deep relationships with large retailers Walmart, JD Power, Yonghui and CR Vanguard.The firm also recruits riders to provide delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, its network counted more than 634,000 active riders.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been highly variable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 23.7% 2019 9.1% 2018 14.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, was 2.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 2.1 2019 3.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report referenced by China Daily, the market for food delivery services reached nearly $66 billion in 2018.

This represents a 112% increase from the previous year.

The main drivers for this expected growth are The market is expected to more than double by 2021, with the effects of the Covid19 pandemic likely to increase that effect substantially.

The largest players in the industry also include Meituan and Ele.me and China's ride hailing firm Didi also entered the market in 2018.

Financial Performance

Dada’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Negative operating margin

Decreased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 155,295,000 100.6% 2019 $ 437,761,000 54.9% 2018 $ 282,649,265 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (41,333,000) -26.6% 2019 $ (247,107,000) -56.4% 2018 $ (290,658,088) -102.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (69,963,000) 2019 $ (348,095,000) 2018 $ (351,473,676) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (34,535,000) 2019 $ (183,292,000) 2018 $ (178,180,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Dada had $277.7 million in cash and $155.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was a negative ($185.5 million).

IPO Details

Dada intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs, although the final amount may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to invest in technology and research and development; to implement our marketing initiatives and grow our user base; the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include funding working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs [Asia], BofA Securities and Jefferies.

Commentary

Dada is seeking U.S. capital market investment capital to continue its expansion efforts within China.

The company’s financials indicate the firm is losing enormous amounts of money on an operational and net basis while burning through cash in operations.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been highly variable; its Selling & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped to 2.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for intra-city and last-mile delivery in China is large and likely received a boost from the current Covid19 pandemic, as delivery services everywhere have.

The challenge for Dada gaining sufficient investor interest in the U.S. will be the firm’s heavy operating losses, which will no doubt remind investors of Uber’s disappointing IPO and subsequent post-IPO stock swoon.

While management has made some progress in the direction of operational breakeven, the firm is still very far away from that milestone and there is no hint from management that it will seek to focus on operational breakeven to the detriment of growth.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

