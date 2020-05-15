Korn Ferry: Employment And Corporate Disruptions Spell Opportunity

Teleworking experiment will result in corporations evaluating new ways of organization and relying on consultants to help guide their strategies going forward.

Korn Ferry (KFY) is ideally suited to capitalize on post-COVID global tailwinds and has been transforming its business from an old-school executive search firm to a one stop shop for employment services with a technology solutions suite. The company currently trades at a forward earnings multiple of less than 10 times, despite having very stable margins and little risk of a liquidity crisis. Organic margin expansion from a beneficial shift in business mix combined with an earnings multiple in line with the market and organizations of similar balance sheet strength are the reasons that justify adding KFY to your portfolio.

Background

Korn Ferry earns fees by filing high-level corporate positions, analyzing and consulting on organizational strategy, providing staffing analytics, and offering outsourced recruitment services. KFY is globally diversified, deriving approximately 48% of its fee revenue from NAM, 31% from EMEA, 17% from APAC, and 4% from LATM.

Its business segments are mutually supporting, with a high rate of success at cross-selling services. In the previous fiscal year, approximately 70% of KFY's revenues were generated from clients that utilize multiple segments of the company. The company also has a high rate of returning customers, with 90% of the jobs performed during fiscal 2019 being for customers they had conducted assignments for in the previous three fiscal years. Its mix and profitability by segment is depicted in the table below.

3QFY20 (1/31/2020) % Fee Revenue % of EBITDA EBITDA Margin Executive Search 36% 40.6% 22.1% Consulting 27% 18.8% 13.3% Digital 19% 25.7% 26.0% RPO & Prof Search 18% 14.9% 16.6%

Source: 3QFY20 Investor Presentation

Korn Ferry has grown its top-line at an average annual rate of approximately 14% over the last 5 years, with an EBITDA margin today and five years ago of 13%. The company's compensation and benefits expense align incentives between consultants/employees and new business originations, which solidifies KFY's margins even as fee revenue increases. In addition, SG&A as a percentage of fee revenue has been steadily declining and is down 200bps from FY2014. KFY has also managed its internal COVID impact through furloughs and reduced corporate salaries. The company published an 8-K with the SEC on the 20th of April detailing an estimated $300 million reduction in its annualized cost basis as a result of these cuts.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company recently upgraded its capital structure by swapping a revolver for low interest long-term debt. KFY maintains responsible leverage ratios and a net-cash position. Korn Ferry as of 31 Jan 2020 has a debt to total capital ratio of less than 31% and a net cash position of $170 million. At the beginning of March, KFY's valuation moved below 1.0x Price to Book and as of this writing trades for approximately 0.75x Price to Book.

KFY generates strong free cash flow as well. In the most recent fiscal year, levered free cash flow was in excess of $166 million and the company has a long-term track record of positive free cash flow in excess of $50 million annually.

Overall, KFY's competitive advantage lies in its diversified services, mutually supporting business segments, and established track record of performance.

COVID Implications

COVID-19 needs no introduction but a picture says a thousand words, and I think the graphic below is a smart way to understand the departure from historical unemployment levels.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Leading up to the global pandemic, we saw record low unemployment rates and corporations largely operating very smoothly and profitably. This created impediments for the Executive Search segment as overall turnover within the employment sector was depressed, especially at the C-suite level. The executive dislocations caused by COVID-19 will result in a pick-up of Executive Search fees, which is the company's second highest margin segment.

The elevated levels of unemployment will also dramatically increase the attractiveness of KFY's recruitment process outsourcing service, as the pool of available candidates to screen increases exponentially.

It would be naive to believe that we will return from mass-teleworking to the same level of teleworking pre-crisis. This brings into question how much physical space a business needs and what mix of teleworkers and cubicle staff is appropriate or even optimal. This is not a problem most companies will be able to solve or manage real time in-house, and KFY's consulting services will be an easy cross-sell in this environment.

Valuation

KFY trades at a discount to the market and to its closest peer, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII). Both companies are profitable, so utilizing a multiple of earnings is the best way to understand whether future returns to an equity investor lie in valuation multiple expansion, earnings increases, or some combination of the two. The table below depicts both GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings multiples on a TTM and FWD basis for the two peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

KFY has better revenue growth, margins, and capital ratios than HSII yet trades at a substantial discount on forward earnings compared to its smaller cap, higher risk peer. The valuation multiples also show no credit for the company's increasing shift towards technology focused business, which should impute a higher valuation multiple when we consider the S&P 500. The FANG stocks now account for roughly 20% of the projected forward S&P 500 earnings, and the S&P 500 trades at approximately 20 times those forward earnings.

KFY's Digital segment is a high-margin, high-growth line of business with very sticky fees. In the most recent quarter ended January 2020, the Digital segment posted 60% fee growth year over year with an EBITDA margin of 26%. As the Digital business constitutes a larger and larger percentage of overall fee revenue, blended margin will increase and the value of the company will increase, even if there is no shift in earnings multiple towards that of a technology company.

The company also pays a modest dividend, currently yielding around 1.5%. Given the company's healthy balance sheet, this dividend is safe and can be grown over time. While the company will likely continue to use its free cash to reinvest in higher growth segments and pursue attractive M&A opportunities, there will be a time when it makes sense to pay more of its cash to its shareholders.

In addition, I like to invest in companies that have very recent insider purchasing activity because insiders typically call the bottom. For KFY, the CEO and CFO have purchased a combined 8.5k shares since 3/13/20 at average price of approximately $24.25. Knowing that management has skin in the game should give confidence to investors.

Risks

The risk in the short to medium term is that KFY's typical customer freezes spending in an effort to remain solvent. This would create substantial pressure on fees and compress margins as KFY's fixed costs would increase as a percentage of revenue. There is little risk to the company's ability to operate as a growing concern though, given its healthy balance sheet and alignment of compensation and fee revenue.

An additional risk to my thesis would be the company's inability to continue to grow its higher margin Digital segment or if the segment's profitability was reduced. However, the limited competition in this space and KFY's historical success at cross-selling its services to repeat customers mitigates this risk.

The company published an 8-K with the SEC on the 11th of May outlining in more detail the impacts of COVID on the business. Although the COVID inspired sell-off may be justified by very short-term results, KFY is grossly mis-priced relative to its long-term financial health, secular employment trends on the backside of the crisis, and margin improvement from its shifting business mix.

The Charts

Data by YCharts

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, reported on 6 Sep 2018, the company recorded a $107 million charge related to sunsetting previously acquired tradenames in its campaign to unify its businesses under the name Korn Ferry. This resulted in a 20% sell-off despite any sort of substantial change to the company's ability to grow fees and EBITDA moving forward. The stock then mostly churned sideways during the company's 15 month restructuring plan until COVID began.

The COVID saga resulted in a 50% drop in KFY's share price, in-line with the general market panic selling. There is no doubt that some of the market sell-off was justified, as there are certainly stocks that are going to zero as a result of this global pandemic. KFY is not one of those stocks because it is not over leveraged in a declining industry (sorry brick and mortar retailers). Given that the business is not facing any long-term headwinds, there is a strong potential for a 60% plus return from current levels within the next year based on a return to the pre-COVID stock price.

Summary

KFY is trading at a fraction of what it was pre-COVID and has the potential to benefit from the recent spike in unemployment as the economy recovers post-COVID, and we see a return to lower unemployment rates. Internally, the company is shifting towards a higher margin technology centered line of business that is also growing rapidly at the top line. KFY is exceptionally cheap from a valuation standpoint, and you are paying a value price for a growing company that is already profitable and will remain profitable.

There is likely to be a period where we see a decrease in fees as companies suspend most expenses and shift to survival mode. However, there is going to be a need for KFY's services in the return to whatever the new normal looks like for corporate organizational strategy. I'll buy more shares if KFY has a bad annual print in mid-June and the stock retreats further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.