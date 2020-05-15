Corn May Be More Positive Than It Seems

The increase in fuel demand in the United States should have a positive effect on the corn market.

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Seasonality

The corn futures price is at a five-year low. At the same time, the seasonality involves a period of the likely increase in the corn price due to weather risks in spring. This gives some psychological support to the market.

Corn-Wheat Spread

Corn is still relatively cheaper than wheat:

But if wheat continues to become cheaper at the same pace, then soon this ratio will return to normal.

Supply And Demand

The first USDA forecast figures concerning the structure of the corn market balance in 20/21 can be seen as negative for the current market situation.

In the new season, corn production is expected to grow by 6.47%, while consumption will increase by only 3.66%. As a result, the ending stocks will grow by 7.9% to a record 339.62 million tons:

China is the second-largest producer and consumer of corn in the world. At the same time, China does not export much corn. Therefore, it is useful to look at the global corn market, excluding China. But in this case, the situation is no less "bearish" - production is much higher than use:

The forecast for the U.S. corn market deserves special attention. Here is a quote from USDA comments:

With total U.S. corn supply rising more than use, 2020/21 U.S. ending stocks are up 1.2 billion bushels from last year and if realized would be the highest since 1987/88...

So, it is worth preparing for the fact that both in the World, and in the USA in particular, a shortage of corn is not expected in the new season.

Fundamental Price

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the corn futures.

The estimated stock-to-use ratio of the global corn market excluding China in 20/21 is 15.74% - the highest in 11 years:

Considering the stock-to-use ratio for the U.S. market, the estimated stock-to-use ratio is 26.23% - the highest since 1992/93:

If the USDA forecast is realized, it's even difficult to predict how low the corn futures price may fall by the end of this year.

Ethanol

According to the latest EIA data ethanol stocks in the U.S. began to decline. This was a consequence of the weakening of quarantine measures. The increase in fuel demand in the United States should have a positive effect on the corn market.

Bottom line

The USDA forecast is very gloomy for the corn market. But in the short term, weather risks and the likely increase in ethanol demand in the US should be kept in mind.

In such conditions, in my opinion the CORN ETF will demonstrate a sideways dynamic in the near term and I wouldn't rule out an upward correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.