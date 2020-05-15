Whitbread: The Post-Lockdown Future Is Bleak

Whitbread’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:WTBCF, OTCPK:WTBCY, OTCPK: OTCPK:WTBDY) brand portfolio consists of a hotel chain and several restaurant chains – meaning that its key business areas have been hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The market was quick to price in the negative effects of the pandemic, with the share price falling to a low of 2106p on the 19th March – down 57% from the beginning of 2020. There have been some signs of recovery as markets have stabilised and government support has been announced, however the share price is still down 41% from the turn of the year.

In terms of cash reserves, Whitbread had significant cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY19 due to the sale of the Costa brand, equating to £3.4bn in Feb 2019. However, a £500m share buyback and £2bn tender offer completed in July 2019 will have reduced that balance, giving a very rough estimate of cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY20 of around £1bn. Due to the delay in the announcement of Whitbread’s FY20 trading results as a result of COVID-19, Whitbread’s true cash position at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown is unknown, but assuming that the £1bn estimate is correct – the firm was in a reasonable position before the start of the coronavirus lockdown compared to some other cash-strapped firms. Notably, Whitbread’s FY20 results will not encompass any of the effects of COVID-19 due to their end of February year end, so investors will need to wait until Q1 FY21 results are announced in order to gauge the effect lockdown has had on Whitbread.

As per Whitbread’s FY19 financial statements, revenue from accommodation makes up 64% of the total, with the remainder being generated by food, beverage and other.

Accommodation:

Premier Inn is a dominant force in the hotel markets of the UK, Germany and the Middle East and has 80,000 hotel rooms throughout these markets as of January 2020. The pipeline for committed hotel rooms is also strong with 20,000 rooms set to be built in the coming years. This provides the brand with excellent potential for growth, and combined with a high occupancy rate of 80.8% (Q3 FY20) – Premier Inn has forged a strong presence within each of its key markets. The average rate per room in the UK stands at £62.18 which gives Premier Inn a RevPAR of £50.23 – and when this is combined with their large share in the UK market, the group is able to generate strong revenue figures. Growth has, however, been sluggish in recent quarters, with like-for-like sales falling by 2.1% to Q3 FY20, and this has been attributed to poor performance in regional hotels in the UK.

Yet, due to COVID-19 occupancy rates will have fallen significantly throughout the end of Q4 FY20 and Q1 FY21, due to government regulation which has mandated the closure of hotels across the UK. Looking slightly further forward, it is likely that there will be a very slow return to previous demand in the UK – as the UK public have been told not to book international or domestic holidays in the short term. Business travel has also fallen to near zero, and many businesses are questioning whether there is such a need to travel internationally given that working practices have adapted relatively well to virtual meetings during lockdown. This could also hurt the recovery of Premier Inn’s occupancy rates, as businesses look to reduce costs in the event of a post-COVID-19 economic downturn.

Looking slightly further forward, it is likely that swathes of the UK population will not be comfortable staying in hotels for some time to come, and it is likely that it will take many months for demand to return to previous levels. Through Whitbread’s own admission in their Q3 2020 update, their highly leveraged operating structure means that every 1% movement in RevPAR impacts PBT by £12-15m – meaning that even a relatively small fall in the occupancy rate (and hence, RevPAR) will have a significant impact on the profit figure of the Premier Inn branch of operations. The accommodation business operates on a low-margin high-volume business model, and clearly, the fall in demand for hotel rooms – both short and longer term – is going to have a significant impact on revenues and profit figures for years to come.

In addition to taking advantage of the government’s 80% furlough scheme, Whitbread has gone a step further and committed to topping employee pay up to reflect their normal salary. The furlough scheme will help significantly with staffing costs from March until October, as staffing costs made up 34% of Whitbread’s total operating costs in FY19. However, the commitment to top salaries up will cause a drain on Whitbread’s cash reserves – and whilst this may not be an issue in the short term due to the reserves made available from the sale of Costa, looking slightly longer-term this could become a greater issue.

Furthermore, the committed pipeline of new hotel rooms – both within the UK and the newer venture to Germany – will also act as a drain on cash reserves. Whitbread also have a significant amount of operating lease payments within the next 5 years, with £942m in committed operating lease payments from 0-5 years inclusive (as of FY19) – and this will also reduce Whitbread’s cash reserves.

Food and Beverage:

Turning our attention to the Food and Beverage arm of Whitbread’s business, it is largely a similar story – as COVID-19 has resulted in a complete shutdown of all pubs and restaurants in the UK. The Prime Minister recently declared that the earliest restaurants and pubs would begin to reopen would be July, which would mean zero revenues for a large portion of the summer in the very best case. It is likely that strict social distancing measures will be required to reduce the risk of transmission once pubs and restaurants reopen, and this will again cause footfall to suffer.

Whitbread’s brands – namely Brewer’s Fayre, Beefeater and Table Table – all operate on a similar low-margin high-volume business model, and if social distancing rules are enforced these chains may be forced to operate at even slimmer profit margins. Increasing their prices may be the only option to offset the mandated fall in customers, but then it may push customers to lower-cost alternatives such as JD Wetherspoons (OTC:OTCPK:JDWPY) or to spend slightly more and visit a higher priced bar or restaurant.

Closing Sentiment:

Whitbread’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.6x, which is slightly higher than the UK hospitality average of 20.6x – indicating that investors still have some growth expectation in the stock. This is potentially true over the long-term, provided demand for its accommodation and food and beverage streams returns to normal, which is likely to take time, and may result in weak earnings for several quarters to come.

Despite the significant fall in share price, I still believe that the downside risk has still not been fully priced in, as consumer and business confidence will take a significant amount of time to return – causing a sustained fall in demand for Premier Inn rooms. There is also the possibility of mandatory social distancing measures in restaurants, which would result in lower footfall in their bar and restaurant business, and cut operating margins due to the high-volume business model they operate. As a result, I would offer a bearish short-to-medium term rating on the stock, assuming the UK hospitality sector is unable to 'snap back' quickly to its pre-COVID peak. Ultimately, investors should ensure to watch out for the speed at which the UK is able to recover from COVID-19 and the speed at which hotels, bars and restaurants begin to reopen and adjust their expectations of this stock accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.