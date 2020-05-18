Charlotte's Web: A Shattered Growth Story

After a precipitous stock price decline, shares are more reasonably priced but fundamentals are worse.

CWEB's financials have taken a hit as revenue growth has reversed and operating costs growth has marched onward.

Charlotte's Web is the marquee name in the CBD sector, but is besieged by competitors and hindered by FDA inaction.

Summary

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) is the closest thing CBD has to a name brand. They are the largest brand of CBD products in the United States and their products are on store shelves in more than 11,000 stores.

However, shares have been badly beaten down over the past year, falling more than 80% from their peak last summer. This decline has been caused by continued FDA delays and by predictable overcrowding in the cannabis market as cannabis companies rush to join the U.S. CBD market. Many Canadian cannabis producers, including Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Cronos (OTC:CRON), and Aurora (OTC:ACB), see CBD as an ideal means of entry into the United States in lieu of cannabis legalization.

Charlotte's Web shares no longer trade for an exorbitant 9.5x sales and 75x EBITDA. However, sales growth has reversed and EBITDA is now negative due to continuously increasing operating costs despite plateauing revenue. While share prices are more reasonable, I'm steering clear of CWEB due to doubts about the strength of their brand and the willingness of customers to pay 2.8x as much for that marquee brand name.

Sales Slide on Competition and Lack of FDA Clarity

Charlotte's Web reported its first-ever year over year revenue decline in the first quarter of 2020. Source: Author based on company filings.

New earnings, more crowding: On May 14, Charlotte's Web released its first quarter earnings. Among other results, the company reported its first ever year-over-year revenue decline and its second consecutive sequential revenue decline. That's not to say earnings were all bad - they weren't - but the revenue decline was blamed specifically on competition as well as the FDA's continued slow movement.

Charlotte's Web uses two different segment breakdowns, both of which illustrate where their revenue weaknesses come from. CWEB breaks down sales both by (1) sales channel and (2) product type. Sales made directly to consumer of ingestible products have remained relatively strong while sales to stores and topical product sales have seen more significant slowdowns.

Over the past year, sales to consumers have increased 29% while sales to businesses (i.e., stores and distributors to stores) have fallen 32%. Source: Author's estimates based on company filings.

Sales by sales channel: Charlotte's Web sells its products through two primary channels.

Customers can buy Charlotte's Web's full range of CBD products on their website. These direct to consumer ("DTC") sales account for about two thirds of CWEB's revenue last quarter, compared to only half of their revenue last year. DTC sales have increased 29% over the past year, although they fell slightly during the first quarter. That decline may be due to seasonality, as DTC sales also fell in the first quarter of 2019.

Consumers also can purchase Charlotte's Web products through stores, including both natural health stores and mainstream drug stores. The latter stores typically only carry topical products as products intended for human consumption are not FDA approved. These "B2B" sales fell 32% of the past year to $7 million and have fallen for three consecutive quarters. The company attributed this B2B sales decline to increased competition and lack of FDA regulatory guidelines.

Topical sales were never a large portion of revenue, but have slipped 27% since their peak in Q2/19. Source: Company filings.

Weak sales of topicals: Last year, much of the CBD sector hype related to Charlotte's Web and some of its competitors being able to place products in mainstream drug stores like Walgreens and CVS. However, those businesses are not willing to sell CBD products intended to human consumption - ingestible products - as the FDA does not regulate nor approve such products. Instead, mainstreams stores only sell topical products like lip balms and foot creams. There's little scientific proof that the CBD in those products has any therapeutic effect.

After initially spiking, perhaps through filling retail channels, topical CBD sales have slumped 62% since the second quarter of 2019. Charlotte's Web reports that topical sales are down 27% since the first quarter of 2019 while sales of products for human consumption are up 10%.

Predictable suffering: Six months ago, I began swimming upstream. My two articles on CWEB were the only Seeking Alpha articles (of 18 articles by eight authors) between April 2019 and April 2020 that were not "bullish" on the company in the author-selected rating for Seeking Alpha Premium users. In those articles, I worried about increasing competition and crowding in the CBD marketplace and whether CWEB could maintain its edge over peers:

"In my view, competition is a primary risk for CWEB. [...] Because I fear CWEB lacks an adequate moat to justify their lofty EBITDA multiples, I will stay on the sidelines here." -Author, November 2019

These suggestions were hardly shots in the dark: Charlotte's Web traded at a staggering 75x EBITDA and had itself admitted to seeing "more crowding as new products compete for shelf space" while "consumers are overwhelmed by choice."

Since I wrote that article, Charlotte's Web shares have fallen 57% as the company faces increasing competition leading to erosion of CWEB's market share and margins. As I wrote in March, the bloom is off the rose.

Goodbye profits

Charlotte's Web has stopped growing, at least temporarily. But their operating costs have not. Source: Author based on company filings.

Costs: Charlotte's Web has great gross margins but their operating costs have been mounting despite plateauing revenue. These mounting costs have led to recent poor adjusted EBITDA performance.

One year ago, Charlotte's Web generated $4 million in adjusted EBITDA on $22 million in sales (19% margins). In the first quarter, Charlotte's Web sold a similar $21 million in CBD but lost $6 million in adjusted EBITDA (-27% margins). These losses were the direct result of operating costs increasing 77% year over year to $23 million.

Charlotte's Web snapped a streak of 11 consecutive EBITDA profitable quarters in the fourth quarter. Source: Author based on company filings.

Profits: Until the fourth quarter of 2019, Charlotte's Web had reported positive adjusted EBITDA for 11 consecutive quarters. That trend has reversed, and the company has now reported adjusted EBITDA losses for the past two quarters. Cash flow, both free and operating, has been negative since mid-2018.

The disparity between these two metrics has been caused by taxes and the accumulation of inventory at Charlotte's Web. Inventory has increased 10 fold since mid 2018, from $6 million to $65 million, while sales have increased 25%. The costs of this additional inventory has led to negative operating cash flow despite continued adjusted EBITDA profitability during much of the interim period.

Balance sheet: Charlotte's Web ended the first quarter with $53 million in cash, down $16 million from last quarter. The company had a free cash flow deficit of $16 million in the first quarter, mostly due to OCF losses, and $60 million free cash burn over the past year.

CWEB has no debt.

Thoughts

Charlotte's Web does not provide specific guidance, but suggested 2020 revenue would be 10-20% higher than 2019 and that they would return to positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of the year. This suggest CY2020 revenue of $104 to $114 million.

Analysts expect Charlotte's Web to earn $116 million in revenue over the next 12 months (Q2/20 to Q1/21) but to lose $9 million in adjusted EBITDA. Given these expectations, CWEB trades at 4.1x trailing sales and 3.4x forward sales.

Given much lower prices than six months ago, Charlotte's Web looks like a better investment to me today than it did when they traded at 9.5x sales and 75x EBITDA. (We can no longer use EBITDA multiples because both trailing and forward EBITDA are negative.) However, I'm not tempted to buy shares of the company.

Fundamentally, it's unclear to me whether CWEB has a strong enough brand to maintain strong market share and pricing power in a competitive marketplace. A commenter on a Winds Research article noted that store-brand CBD products cost $25 (15 mg x 60 pills), while CWEB's product costs $70. When and if the FDA regulates CBD for human consumption, I'm skeptical that consumers will be willing to pay a 180% premium to purchase Charlotte's Web-branded products over the house brand. I would not be willing to.

This suggests that CWEB is likely to need to lower their prices in a future competitive marketplace. That will reduce margins, which is problematic when the company already is spending more on operating costs than they're generating in sales. As with many companies in the cannabis space, I have doubts about Charlotte's Web's enduring competitive advantage and I would like to see significantly more disciplined spending.

Make no mistake, this is still the marquee brand in the CBD marketplace. But I will invest my dollars elsewhere, outside of CBD.

Happy investing!

