Don't Worry About Deflation, Seriously, Not Now

The other reason for little concern is that the Fed and Congress have already taken the appropriate action, printing vastly more money and also blowing out the budget deficit.

No, seriously, don't worry about this, it's a short term phenomenon. One reason is that we face a supply, not a demand, shock so deflation is the major worry.

The U.S. CPI has slipped into deflationary territory which has some worrying about whether we're about to enter the doom loop.

Deflation is a possible problem

If deflation ever happens, consistently, then it's a major problem for an economy. If it becomes well established it becomes a doom loop. People will delay purchases because they're going to be cheaper tomorrow, cheaper again the day after that. Sure, that doesn't last forever, we're all used to electronics getting cheaper by the day and have been for 40 years. We all do still buy new electronics.

The larger problem is that as prices fall, so do corporate incomes. But debt burdens don't. Everyone is thus chasing the necessary finance to service their debt while facing those falling incomes. Again, sure, this will sort itself out and people will just take on less debt in the future. But that in turn means economic growth will be lower - the doom loop again.

So, we like the prices of individual items to fall, sure we do, but we don't like generally falling nominal prices across the economy - deflation.

Recessions and deflation

Last time around in 2008 there was a significant worry that deflation would appear. That was a decent part of the argument in favour of QE. Using the money equation (MV=PQ) we can argue that if V, the velocity of circulation, falls then we need more money around to support GDP - GDP being prices times quantity.

So, we got the Fed to make lots more money down in the basement and we didn't get deflation. Which is one answer to where all the inflation we were going to get went to - preventing deflation rather than creating inflation.

It's a general truth of modern day central banking that no one does want deflation to become well established. Therefore policy will change to try to prevent it if it looks like doing so.

So, given that we appear to have deflation right now, will policy change?

CPI

We have the US CPI figures:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.8 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest monthly decline since December 2008, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 0.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.

So our first observation is that this is pretty short term so far. There's also this:

A 20.6-percent decline in the gasoline index was the largest contributor

That's already reversing as the oil price comes back up. Many of the other items were things that are specifically affected by the lockdown, airplane rides for example.

However, it's not all quite so easily dismissed:

The index for all items less food and energy fell 0.4 percent in April, the largest monthly decline in the history of the series, which dates to 1957.

That's the core index and that's the policy making number. A sustained decline in this would be something that would prompt new action to reverse it for the reasons given above.

(CPI from Moody's Analytics)

A couple of months now - no, that doesn't rise to being sustained, not yet.

So, should we worry?

One reason not to worry is that we certainly think we're facing a supply shock, not a demand one. Supply shocks being much more likely to turn into inflation than deflation - there's less stuff around being produced, we'd expect prices to rise, not fall. So, despite this initial effect of the lockdown as above, we'd presume that the longer term effect is going to be inflation, not deflation.

There are those economists who go to a further level of sophistication - another iteration of the argument perhaps - and say that a supply shock can also cause deflation. That the shortage of supply can then cause a drop in demand and so we again arrive at deflation. This has always struck me as trying to apply the inverse of Say's Law. Which is that supply creates its own demand or here, that inverse that a shortage of supply will cause a loss of demand. There is of course a certain amount of truth to Say's Law, for if people are employed to create supply then demand is thereby created and that inverse will also hold. But the law itself doesn't hold because it's that employment leading to the demand, not the supply itself. So too again with that inverse. The difference should become apparent here. We definitely have a supply shock but incomes, for the moment at least, are being supported by furlough schemes or significant increases in unemployment insurance. We're seeing supply faltering that is, but not the concommittant reduction in demand.

However, imagine that we're wrong here? Say, everyone feels so much more worried that they increase their savings - a usual response to economic concerns and uncertainty - and this produces a demand shock. It is certainly happening in some other places already.

Well, what would be the correct policy responses to deflation becoming a real and ongoing thing? Firstly, Congress should blow out the budget deficit. Government spending more than it takes in in taxes is stimulatory. If the stimulus creates more demand than there is production to purchase then the excess simply becomes inflation. Given that Congress has just blown out that budget deficit we don't have any worries there.

The second thing is that the Federal Reserve should create more money. Both to lower the long term interest rate - the declared aim of QE - and also simply that with more money around then we'd expect to see inflation and certainly not deflation. Given how much the Fed is pumping into markets, plus the purchases of Treasuries, we seem to have that pretty much covered too.

So, no worries then?

At some point all of this money creation is going to lead to inflation. Stopping deflation is good, but as and when that V from the money equation returns to normal we're going to get inflation. This could indeed be a worry.

The spending by Congress can't be recalled. But the QE and money creation by the Fed can be. All that will be required is to allow those Treasuries to run off - mature - and not repurchase more. That sucks the extra money back out of the economy and we're done.

My view

It's always possible that the balancing act won't be done quite right. That there will be a little too little money creation, or not enough calling it back in when inflation returns. But all of the above is the generally known stuff that the Fed thinks about all the time. This isn't some wild theory out on the wings, this is what is being paid attention to. So, while deficits and QE certainly can create inflation, the absence of them deflation, I don't think we're going to get either of them in any great quantity.

The investor view

If people start assuming that fiscal and monetary policy just don't matter then yes, we could gain either or even both, in sequence, deflation and inflation. But as it is this is pretty much the central concern of current policy making. I don't think they're going to get it terribly wrong.

This couple of months of mild deflation is not the augury of disaster to come, it's just the adjustment phase to better policy. Better policy that has already taken place but not fully taken hold yet.

We don't have to worry about either inflation or deflation, not yet, in our investment decisions. Well, not above the normal 1 to 3% inflation that we always have to worry about that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.