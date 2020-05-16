A Portfolio Approach For Gold

The markets seem to have stabilized, for now. Gold continues to sit around the $1700 per ounce level. Last week I wrote, “Gold may be sleeping for now, but much higher highs are on the horizon if the price action that followed 2008 is an example.”

Gold mining shares often provide leveraged exposure to the yellow metal. Mining companies tend to move higher or lower on a percentage basis than the yellow metal. I have shied away from the mining stocks over the past weeks as risk-off conditions can cause distortions in assets. I was concerned that the spread of Coronavirus could cause mining activity to slow. If the producers cannot extract the metal from the crust of the earth for a prolonged period, they would not be able to participate in a rally in the price of gold.

With the economy beginning to restart slowly, the risk of gold mining shares could be declining. In the current environment, a portfolio that has exposure to both the metal and the mining shares could offer optimal returns if the price of gold continues upward on its bullish path. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) hold diversified positions in the leading top-tier and junior gold mining companies.

I continue to see gold well over $2000 per ounce- It’s all about the money supply

From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed $530 billion to fund stimulus programs during the global financial crisis. Earlier this month, the Treasury told markets that it would borrow $3 trillion, more than five times the amount, and there is a lot more to come as the global pandemic continues to leave parts of the US and global economies in a coma. Even as parts of the economy begin to reopen, economic activity will be in a twilight stage.

Late last week, another 2.9 million Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits, bringing the total since March to over a staggering 36 million. As companies learn to do more with less, many jobs will not be coming back. While US GDP contracted by just under 5% in Q1, the data could be almost ten times that level in Q2. The pandemic is global, so financial woes are a worldwide issue. The impact of Coronavirus will remain long after the threat of infections and deaths decline.

Central banks will continue to provide record levels of liquidity to stabilize markets. Recent massive government stimulus programs may only be the tip of the iceberg. Avoiding a prolonged depression depends on assistance to individuals and companies. The money supply is growing by leaps and bounds, with bipartisan support in the United States, and there is no end in sight when it comes to the expansion.

The growing amount of liquidity will eventually weigh on the US dollar and other world currencies that derive value only from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender. As the supply of money grows, its value declines.

Central banks hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves. The Fed, ECB, and other central banks can reduce interest rates and use quantitative easing, while the Treasury can issue currency to their heart’s content. Increasing the money supply is as easy as pushing a button on a computer. Meanwhile, the only way to increase the gold stock is to extract more from the crust of the earth. Therefore, the rising money supply is bullish for the price of the yellow metal, which is both a currency and a commodity.

From 2008 through 2011, the price of gold rose by over 2.8 times from $681 to $1920.70 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart highlights the rise in the gold price over twelve consecutive quarters from 2008 through 2011. At the time of the financial crisis, the knee-jerk risk-off conditions created the $681 low as the total number of open long and short positions declined. In 2020, we witnessed a similar decline in open interest in March. Since the August 2018 low at $1161.40, gold has posted six consecutive quarters of gains. A close over $1577.10 at the end of June would mark the seventh. Nearby COMEX futures were trading around the $1755 per ounce level on May 15.

Price momentum and relative strength were trending higher in overbought territory at the end of last week. The metrics remained in overbought conditions from 2004 through 2011. Gold experienced a minor correction in March that took the price to a low of $1450.90 per ounce before moving over $300 higher by mid-May. If the March low corresponds to the 2008 correction that created a significant bottom at $681, and gold could be heading for the $4000 per ounce level if the yellow metal moves 2.8 times higher. However, the level of stimulus expanding the money supply in 2020 is far higher than in 2008, so the sky could be the limit for the price of the precious metal.

I believe that a 10%-20% allocation of a portfolio to gold is prudent in the current environment. Spreading that exposure across the metal and mining stocks could be the optimal approach. Gold mining companies expand the global gold stock rather than bankers and government officials. Gold mining companies tend to provide a leveraged return compared to the metal during periods of price appreciation.

One-third allocation to the metal

The leading banks and precious metals dealers in the world offer gold bars and coins for investors. In an interview with Kitco last week, I said, “when it comes to long-term investment, gold is what I want to hold. It’s got a lot more value in a smaller package compared to silver.” I believe the price of silver will head higher, but I view gold’s little brother as a trading sardine to buy on dips and sell on rallies. Gold is the asset that I want to tuck under my mattress or store in a safety deposit box in the current environment. When constructing a portfolio, a one-third allocation to the metal seems like the sweet spot.

One-third to leading gold mining shares- GDX

Many companies extract gold from the crust of the earth. Each gold miner has idiosyncratic risks when it comes to management, specific producing properties, and the mines’ location. The higher the price of gold moves over the coming months and years, the more geopolitical risk when it comes to the potential for governments to nationalize production.

Diversifying risk involves a portfolio approach. The fund summary and top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) include:

Source: Yahoo finance

GDX holds the top-tier companies in gold mining. The ETF is highly liquid with $13.26 billion in net assets and an average of over 67.4 million shares changing hands each day. GDX charges a 0.53% expense ratio.

I favor a one-third allocation of gold exposure to the GDX product. The price of gold rose from $1161.40 in 2018 to the $1755 level at the end of last week or 51.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GDX moved from $17.28 to $36.43 per share or just over 100%. GDX plunged to a low of $16.18 per share in March 2020 when risk-off conditions hit the markets. GDX offered an extraordinary opportunity in March. If significant selling returns to the stock market, we could see similar moves in the ETF product. Therefore, I would leave room to add to long positions during risk-off periods.

The final third to the juniors- GDXJ

Junior gold mining companies can be even more volatile than the leading companies in the sector because they are more active on the exploration side. Idiosyncratic risk in the juniors if often at an elevated level, so a diversified approach makes the most sense. The fund summary and top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) include:

Source: Yahoo finance

GDXJ holds the top-tier junior companies in gold mining. The ETF has $4.41 billion in net assets and an average of over 25 million shares changing hands each day. GDXJ charges a 0.54% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GDXJ rose from $25.91 in 2018 to $45.57 at the end of last week or 75.9%. The junior mining ETF fell to a low of $19.52 per share in March during the height of risk-off conditions in the stock market. As with GDX, I would leave room to add on the downside of the product.

Junior mining shares could outperform the seniors and the price of gold if the yellow metal moves significantly higher. Citigroup believes the price could reach $2000, and Bank of America is calling for $3000 per ounce. I think $4000 or higher is possible. If I am correct, junior miners involved in exploration for gold with higher production costs could see their shares explode to the upside as they are the most highly leveraged.

Negative rates- Where there is smoke; there is fire-Buy dips, and don’t forget to rotate!

The current environment is bullish enough for a continuation of the rally in gold. Meanwhile, we have learned never to say never in markets over the past months.

President Trump had been pushing the Fed to lower interest rates throughout 2018 and 2019. The central bank capitulated. Now he is advocating negative interest rates.

Source: Twitter

While Chairman Powell said that the Federal Reserve has no plans to send short-term rates into negative territory, the odds of a decline below zero are not zero these days. Negative interest rates in the United States would be rocket fuel for the yellow metal and could create the landscape for a parabolic move on the upside.

I believe a diversified approach to gold exposure will both protect and enhance portfolios over the coming years. I would rotate the metal and the miners’ allocation as they reach peaks and correct as markets and asset prices rarely move in a straight line. Gold is more than a metal and a lot more than a currency.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold