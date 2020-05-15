Still All Down Hill

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index declined 0.8% in April, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) declined 0.4%. That was the largest monthly decline on record going back to 1957. The CPI is up just 0.3% from a year ago. The only prices rising are for food, as the food index increased 1.5%. The 20% plunge in gasoline prices was the greatest drag on overall CPI.

Real wages skyrocketed last month, but for all the wrong reasons. With millions of low-wage workers losing their jobs, the average hourly wage soared 5.6% last month, which tells us very little about the real economy. This report has lost its usefulness in such circumstances.

Unemployment Claims

Weekly claims rose nearly 3 million last week, bringing the total to 36.5 million unemployed. I will be watching for a peak in continuing claims as an indication that the economy has hit bottom, as well as an increase in the 20-day moving average of withheld income and employment taxes. Continuing claims came in at 22.8 million and should continue to rise in the coming weeks through the end of May. June should be the month in which continuing claims start to come down, which could make the point of deepest contraction for this recession.

Retail Sales

Retail sales fell 16.4% in April, which was far worse than the 12% decline expected. Nonstore retailers was the only category that saw an increase, thanks mostly to Amazon (AMZN) with a 40% gross market share. Target (TGT) and WalMart (WMT) also capitalized on the online sales trend.

Industrial Production

In another breathtaking decline, industrial production collapsed 11.4% in April, which was the worst decline on record, covering a 100-year period. Manufacturing output fell as record 13.7%, mining output declined by 6.1% and utility output edged lower by 0.9%. Overall, industrial production is down 15% over the past year.

Conclusion

My focus is on the coming inflection point when the rate of change in high-frequency economic data starts to become less negative. That usually coincides with a bottom in the stock market. The only caveat for this cycle is that we have had unprecedented monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve intended to manipulate market prices higher. Therefore, markets may have more difficulty discounting this inflection point than they did in the past. Regardless, when we do see the rate of change become less negative, it will be a new positive for risk assets, but we are not there yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.