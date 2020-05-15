GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF) CEO Stefan Klebert on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:GEAGF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Luckenbach - IR

Stefan Klebert - CEO

Marcus Ketter - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Sven Weier - UBS

Denise Molina - Morningstar

Felicitas Bismarck - Deutsche Bank

Growe - Commerzbank

Jörg-André Finke - HSBC

Sebastian Künne - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the GEA Group First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.

And I would now like to hand the conference to your host Oliver Luckenbach, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Oliver Luckenbach

Yes. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2020 conference call. With me on the call today are Stefan Klebert, our CEO; and Marcus Ketter, our CFO. Stefan will begin today's call with the highlights of the first quarter 2020 and our measures in light of the pandemic crisis. Marcus will then cover the business and financial review before Stefan takes over again for the outlook 2020 and our priorities. Afterwards, we will open the call up for the Q&A session.

Let me start by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our Safe Harbor statement as in the materials that we have distributed today. And with that, I will hand it over to you Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you, Oliver, and good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call. I hope you and your families are doing well in this extraordinary time. Considering the current pandemic crisis and economic situation, I am pleased to say, we are more than happy with this very good start into a very challenging fiscal year 2020. And I am sure that part of this strong performance is also due to our new organizational structure by giving our five division, full P&L responsibility and having brought back entrepreneurship to many business levels at GEA.

Let me focus on a few highlights. Order intake strongly increased by 16% to €1.38 billion, benefiting from five large orders amounting to €140 million. Sales also grew and was up 3.5% to almost €1.1 billion and the book-to-bill ratio improved from 1.12 to 1.26.

Our EBITDA before restructuring measures increased even by 40.7% to €105 million, this strong performance was driven by four out of our five divisions. In addition, we have improved our ROCE by 30 basis points to 12.3% and turned our net debt position of around €155 million a year ago into a net cash position of €10 million this quarter.

Currently, there is especially one topic top of our minds. This is COVID-19. The current pandemic crisis is unprecedented and affecting all of us both personally and professionally. We already addressed major concerns during our mid-March conference call. However, nobody at that time could foresee a global pandemic with such huge impact on the global economy. And there's a large impact on societies and individuals as well.

For us again, the health and safety of our more than 18,000 employees wasn't still is our highest priority. And I'm happy to say that only a low double-digit number of our employees was infected by COVID-19. And the vast majority has already recovered in the meantime.

This is a result of the strong efforts of our global crisis management team and the country teams we put in place already mid-January, and of our employees that have been very disciplined in complying with hygiene and social distancing requirements. We have also been able to capitalize on our learnings in China for business in the rest of the world with regards to how to best cope with the corona crisis.

In addition, we have implemented a dashboard that provides the management team with all important information to steer our company safely through this difficult time. It starts with an overview of our employees, how many are infected and how many already recovered, how many are working in the office, at customer site or from home, how many are not working. We also know that today all our sites are running our supply chain overall is secured. And we know that air freight rates have increased partly significantly. These are just a few examples in a nutshell. The dashboard allows us to manage COVID-19 crisis on a daily basis in a very professional manner, because we have the full picture 24/7, and this is probably state-of-the-art to manage COVID-19 and gives us the opportunity to react quickly if needed.

We very often get the question how many of our factories are affected by COVID-19 and are therefore offline, we are very happy that most of our factories were completely unaffected during the last month. And on the charts, you can see the uptime based on weighted working hours of our factories since the beginning of 2020. In January, we started at 100% and reached the lowest level in February, March was 90%. Since then, it recovered to 93% in April and 97% is expected in May months off date as today. So the decline is explained mainly by the factory closes due to COVID-19, which we had in China, Italy and India. But the impact was very limited, and we are now almost fully operational again.

With that, I hand it over to Marcus to dive deeper into the business and financial review.

Marcus Ketter

Thank you, Stefan. And also welcome to for my thoughts to you. Coming down to the Chart 8, GEA Group have strong top and bottom line performance. Stefan has already spoken about the excellent start we had into fiscal year 2020. Let me just highlight that our order intake of €1.38 billion was the highest we ever had in the first quarter since 2014.

With regards to sales, I want to mention that our important service business posted once again, a nice growth and are accounts for 34.3% of total revenues in comparison to 32.7% in Q1, 2019. On the strong development of EBITDA before restructuring measures, I want to share some more details with you on the next slide.

All but one division contributed to strong EBITDA improvement. There are three things I want to bring to your attention. First, the improvement was broad-based. That means all but one division contributed to the strong increase. Second, a major part of the improvement was gross profit driven. However, it also benefited from the missing chance of €10 million for the backlog review. In our Liquid & Powder Technologies division, last year's Q1. And third, we have to digest negative FX effects of in total €6 million nearly all coming from transactions in comparison to Q1, 2019.

In order to enhance transparency we show positive special items of in total €13 million, with the majority coming from the backlog review I've just mentioned. And the negative FX impact of €6 million separate. Therefore, we show an underlying operating improvement of €23 million.

Let me now turn to the division starting with Separation & Flow technologies. The Division had a good start with order intake sales and EBITDA before restructuring measures increased. Order intake was driven by all three businesses. Sales was weaker in China because of COVID-19.

However, that decline was more than compensated by a strong development in North America. On the EBITDA side, negative effects from temporary factory closed in China were more than offset by better developments in other regions.

Now let's go to Liquid & Powder Technologies. LPT increased its order intake significantly by more than 38% to €566 million. This includes five large orders with a total volume of more than €140 million. Sales showed strong growth in North America as a service share improved by 250 basis points from 19.7% to 22.2%. EBITDA before restructuring measures turn positive. Q1 in 2019 was burdened by €10 million charged that was booked related to the backlog review.

Let me now talk about Food & Healthcare Technologies. You might all have wondered a bottom line mixed development of our FHT division despite its strong presence in relatively resilient markets. There are some reasons for that. First of all, the order intake comparison does look odd because last year's Q1 included a relatively high volume of large orders between €5 million and €15 million in our Pharma and Healthcare business unit. Without Pharma and Healthcare order intake would be above prior year. Second, on the sales side, good growth in Asia Pacific, despite COVID-19 was not enough to compensate for declines in North America and parts of Europe, mainly related to notch orders in prior year. In this context, I want to remind you on our Italian manufacturing cluster that suffered from the COVID-19 situation.

Third, Food has seen customers rapidly shifting from restaurants to retail and retail upside did not compensate for restaurant drop. In addition, Pharma did not participate from COVID-19 yet, as this will depend on the final [indiscernible] type and the up-scaling technology. And last FHT has a much higher complexity in comparison to the other four divisions. That means the implementation of our strategic measures to grow top and bottom line might take a bit longer compared to the other business.

Moving to Chart 13, overall Farm Technologies showed a very solid order intake of plus 9.2% driven by demand for automated milking equipment, especially in Japan and North America. Sales suffered from a lower order backlog at the beginning of 2020. However, that was almost compensated by a strong service business that can be seen from the service sales share that increased from 46.7% to even 51.1%. EBITDA before restructuring, benefited from a better mix within the new machine business, but also from a higher service share.

That gets me to our fifth business. Our Refrigeration Technologies division showed an excellent development across the Board, order intake was up almost 20% with strong growth across most parts of Europe and a very solid growth across all categories of order sites.

On the sales side, we saw solid growth in the DACH and Eastern Europe region. And the service business also showed a good growth of almost 8%. However, the service share decreased from 37.1% last year to 35.2% this year, but only due to the stronger growth of the new machines business. EBITDA before restructuring more than doubled driven by the strong top line performance.

Let's continue with Chart 15, net working capital. In Q1, we have seen the usual seasonal pattern versus Q4 last year. However, we were still able to reduce the net working capital of sales ratio from 17.2% to 14.6% year-over-year. This represents the lowest level in Q1 since Q1, 2016. From a divisional point of view, especially Liquid & Powder, as well as Separation & Flow contributed to that result. The improvement was driven by a reduction of inventories as well as trade receivables.

However, the strongest contributor were net contract assets, which reduced to higher advance payments. This improvement is a clear result of our strong focus on efficient working capital management, which we initiated in August last year. Despite COVID-19 we strive for networking of sales ratio of below 14% and year-end, and we stick to our target corridor of 12% to 14% by 2022.

Top of my agenda in these difficult times is the topic of cash generation. Therefore, I've installed the liquidity office with weekly cash is king costs with our divisional and regional CFOs. That gives us the right focus on cash generation in these difficult and challenging times. Another key take away from this chart is that we have a net cash position. The €10 million net cash is not far below the €28 million we had at year-end 2019.

Before I hand over to Stefan, let me talk about our financial headroom, a key topic in the current environment. Let me start on the upper left. We have a total committed lines of more than €1.1 billion, of which we have only utilized €320 million. That means we have a very sufficient financial headroom of over €800 million in credit lines in addition to cash of €330 million. I still can repeat what I said in the past calls. GEA is solidly funded on a diversified financing structure without any liquidity challenges.

With that I hand back to Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you very much Marcus. Let me now come to our outlook for the fiscal year 2020 and our key priorities. I want to start and share with you the latest value-added output forecasts for our customer industries in 2020. Based on the latest data from Oxford Economics, while Food & Beverage to relatively stable markets in normal times are expected to be down in Q1, 2020 the forecast for the full year to suggests some improvement in the coming quarters.

In contrast, the numbers for Pharma and Chemical suggests a further downturn. We believe that the expectations for 2020 still carry a high risk of uncertainty. Nevertheless, we had already included some of this uncertainty in our outlook published mid-March. And I will now share with you some information, why we still feel comfortable with our financial outlook for 2020.

Let me start with our order intake situation. First, we not only had a very good first quarter, but we have also seen a relatively strong April in terms of order intake. Order intake was only down 2% versus April 2019, despite Corona, despite the peak of Corona I would say, which we had during that time in Europe all over the world with some shutdowns we had and [indiscernible] holidays for Easter. That gives us a good buffer for the more difficult months that are ahead of us.

On Chart 21, you see three core pillars, which we have identified and on which we will focus in the months to come. This will help us to mitigate the impact of the current corona crisis. Pillar number 1 keeping focus on order intake and sales. Our sales force has increased efforts towards the customers. That means being in contact more often via phone, and web conferences, as traveling remains difficult in many countries. In this context, we can also count on long-term relationships with most of our customers which helps a lot in generating business in this difficult environment.

With regard to the execution of our service business, we are also looking for smart solutions like our remote eyewear, and have intensified already our digital offers during the past weeks. In addition, we offer to visit the customer site at night, or during the weekend.

Pillar number 2, managing costs. On top of the expected savings from our headcount reduction program, and on our purchasing improvement activities, we have identified further areas to reduce cost. On the one side there windfall profits from reduced travel activities to the global travel restrictions. And on the other side, we have decided to part the abandoned salary increases and ask the entire organization to focus on a channel of tighter cost control. These additional measures can help us to cut costs by a low to mid double-digit million euro number.

And pillar number 3, is securing cash. As Marcus just explained, we have a very strong focus on working capital management and cash collection, cash is king. In addition, we have access to liquidity of almost €1.1 billion if needed. Fortunately, this is not the case right now, as you can see from our net liquidity position, end of Q1.

That brings me to our guidance which is unchanged, and which I confirm because of all the reasons I have just talked about. We expect sales to be slightly down versus last year's figures of €4.88 billion and EBITDA before restructuring measures to be in a range of €430 million to €480 million. For ROCE before restructuring measures, we forecast the number between 9% and 11%.

Before I close with the roadmap for this year, let me focus on our key priorities for 2020. First and foremost, we will manage the impact of COVID-19 internally and on our operations. We hope that cross-border travels restriction will disappear soon. Second, we will push to realize the saving from our new global procurement and supply chain organization. And third, we will continue to reduce our workforce with our headcount 800 program. As I have just mentioned furlough by in total at least 800 employees by the end of 2020. Fourth, we will continue to increase our operational efficiency. And fifth, we will divest the earmarks low margin businesses to focus our efforts in the remaining operations and we are very optimistic that we can close some of the disinvestments already in the first half year. We are confident that achieving these key priorities will be another step to further restore credibility of capital markets into the GEA Group.

Let me finish with our roadmap for 2020. Our next reporting date is August 12, for the release of our Q2 numbers, you might miss our Divisional Strategy Day which we had planned for June 29 in London. In consideration of the ongoing pandemic, the related health risks and travel uncertainty, it is unlikely that we can host a Divisional Strategy Day with your physical presence, and hence we have decided to postpone the event. However, even without the Divisional Strategy Day, we will continue to update you on relevant topics regarding the strategy of our divisions. The exact format and timing of these updates is still under consideration. We will keep you posted.

With that I hand it back to Oliver for the Q&A session. Thank you.

Oliver Luckenbach

Yes, thank you very much. Definitely, Marcus and -- back to you operator, please open up the lines for the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind, Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. Its [indiscernible] Klas Bergelind. I have three questions please. Firstly, it seems like large orders also holding up in April launch orders over two quarters now at previous peak levels and always are at risk in periods of macro uncertainty. They sometimes get pushed to the right. Obviously, April is holding up, but how about tendering right now the quotation so they also stay-at-home or do you see any change there any weakness and by reading please. I will start there.

Stefan Klebert

That's a very good question. We just finished our weekly Corona call with our division heads and regional heads. And yes, definitely the coming months will be more challenging, will be also more challenging in terms of order intake. But we are still quite optimistic, let's say having the -- having in mind the overall situation. So we see of course also customers postponing or replacement that is especially valid when we look to brewery business, for instance, because brewery is suffering a lot under this crisis, and on the other end, we also see new projects coming in and kicking in. So it's a kind of unsure environment, I would say. Customers also very cautious, but we have still an interesting order pipeline, and we feel quite optimistic that we can get a decent order intake also in the following months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay very clear, very good. When it comes to -- my second one is on services and for you Marcus solid growth here and this has recently been driven half my pricing, did your hike price is more this time or is that the volume development that we see on the service side? And I can see on Slide 32 that growth in services is also visible in Liquid & Powder and part of the strategy there is to increase the share of services in LPT could be more difficult perhaps versus Separation & Flow as you have more project content. But still, service growth is up. So could you talk about pricing, and then also about the drivers behind the service growth in LPT? Thanks, LPT.

Marcus Ketter

Yes, prices actually we didn't do anything right now, especially in this environment. We cannot hike prices, so. So prices were pretty stable actually. They are -- in LPT it's a stronger focus than in the past simply on services we put that focus actually in all of our divisions very strong focus on service. That's why we also are now from management reporting really tracking also profitability of service, [indiscernible] of Machinery & Equipment. And that was it. Actually there was nothing special in Q1 in regards to pricing or anything else right now.

Unidentified Analyst

That was good. My final one is on RT and FT, it’s a pretty solid margins here and you say that this was driven by higher gross profit. I can see why LPT improved €10 million swing from no backlog review and from cost savings kicking in, but I want to understand the gross margin in RT and FT, was this the procurement savings kicking in or something else driving this is net pricing getting better as you push decentralization, further are you managing to deliver more value now to your customers.

Stefan Klebert

I think in RT, actually we saw very much mainly it was volume driven there. And most of the part very volume growth then we also were able to reduce overhead expenses in RT. In LPT, it's a better pricing, we had in our order backlog, and also better execution than in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Lucie Carrier of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lucie Carrier

Hello. Hi, good afternoon, gentlemen. And thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions, I'll go one at a time. Thank you very much for the color on current trading for April on the orders. But I guess my concern is whether you could actually comment on what you are seeing more in terms of sales, which is -- I'm curious to know whether you are seeing any postponement or cancellation in terms of previous orders that are maybe not materializing and if you could help us maybe if you give us some sensitivity in terms of operating deleveraging if you were going to miss out on some of these churns?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, Lucie, let me say. First of all, of course we don't want to disclose monthly numbers in the

future though. It's an extraordinary safety duration where we thought it is very helpful for you to see that we are continuing quite stable. When it is about cancellation of orders, I can say that we are measuring that, I have a clear picture of how many projects are postponed from customers, or delayed from our side, how many are canceled, but I can tell you that so far, this is not significant impact on our numbers.

Lucie Carrier

Okay, thank you. Thank you very much. The second question I had, maybe if you could go back to Food and Pharma. Maybe it's better than before question, you were mentioning that from your standpoint, your business isn't benefiting food especially because restaurants are closed. But retail does not necessarily compensate that. I'm not really sure I fully understand this because whether people eat at home or at the restaurant, they still eat too, which I think is why you're supplying equipment for food processing. So I guess my question is, we've heard relatively positive comment around demand in Food and Pharma some other companies and I'm just trying to understand maybe what's different in your mix that we wouldn't be seeing this for you guys which is the best?

Stefan Klebert

Okay, understood. So, I mean, let's make some examples. For instance, we have customers who are producing cheese only for fast food hamburger chains. These customers are suffering significantly because all the fast food chains are closed down. On the other hand, we have customers producing Pizzas. They have extra ordinary order intake and they are really booming because people all over the world are buying food. And of course people always need to eat and drink but if they go to a restaurant normally restaurants are using more fresh food, they are buying vegetables, fresh meat and fish and prepare lunches and dinners out of that.

While when people eat at home normally they go to a supermarket, they buy more pasta more frozen food. And this is what we see on all our customers who are delivering and serving to supermarkets. So this is a positive impact. On the other hand, as I said before beverages are suffering especially beer because if restaurants, if bars, pubs, discotheques are closed, the consumption of beer is less. Also, if you think about all these parties, which we see also in Germany or in Bavaria during summer times with all this big beer parties, all this beer are Oktoberfest, a very typical example. So the beer which will not be drunk at the Oktoberfest this year, nobody will drink this beer, they will simply need to produce less than all the years before. So it depends very much on where you look at. So it's balancing, and we also see customers really having no idea how they should supply their demand. And we have other customers who are suffering. All in all it's for us quite balanced.

Lucie Carrier

Sorry, and on the Pharma side, maybe…

Stefan Klebert

Yes, Pharma is – we -- you might expect that in a medical crisis -- in the crisis like the Corona virus, that there is a big and strong demand for pharma. This is not yet the case. I mean, this is also what we can see on the Oxford Economic numbers we showed to you in the presentation, it might come later, but it's not that it is boosting. It's also because there is no vaccine available at the moment. We already got some requests from some companies who are active in the vaccine business, what kind of technology we have to scale it up, but it's all theory as long as no vaccine is developed.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. Thank you very much. My third question was actually on the order momentum in Liquid & Powder. Because that was very strong in the first quarter, even though the combat you had from last year were -- was already quite elevated and you've had several large orders, when you think about this industry because historically we had tended to see a period of very significant installation and then for a while, there was kind of nothing because all of that capacity was being absorbed. So when you're thinking of your pipeline in Liquid & Powder are you still confident that we can maintain a fairly solid pace or you expect some form of normalization?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, the Q1 was definitely extraordinary quarter for Liquid & Powder. We -- you cannot expect that this will continue for the next three quarters because these were really big and huge orders we got, but it is on the other hand, what we can see is that also the market -- in the milking business, in the dairy processing business is picking up and that we also get therefore, interesting orders. And we are very, very optimistic that we can also process these orders with a good margin at the end.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you and just maybe a last question if I may to Marcus quickly. Are you able to indicate to us how much savings you have accrued in the quarter? And how we should think about the overall savings for the full year?

Marcus Ketter

You mean the headcount 800 reduction savings?

Lucie Carrier

Well, basically, I guess – yes I was just asking if you could give us a rough number of how much savings in euro millions you benefit from in the quarter. And if you think about the full year which -- what is the targeted savings number, because I don't know if this has changed versus your initial plan maybe because of COVID, so I just want to check we have the right number on hand?

Marcus Ketter

Yes, well, we gave the current market different savings numbers so, I already said -- service we're going to save in purchasing €26 million. We said that we're going to save in regards to the non-tariff salary increases, another €20 million there. So all the numbers we gave out are still valid and that's why we are still keeping up our guidance and the operating business is a bit weaker than what we had learned – what we saw last year, but we still think that we are on track with all the savings we told you with different buckets, you really know that one, just one number of that different buckets.

Lucie Carrier

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Sven Weier of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sven Weier

Yes. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is also on the LPT order intake and you already said you landed five dairy projects. I mean, is it already kind of the success of your new organization that is helping you there because if I look at your competitors or like SPX FLOW quite weak in the quarter seem to have landed none. So it's quite outstanding. And that's why I was wondering if you already see here the benefits of the new structural -- what's really driving that? That's the first one.

Stefan Klebert

Okay, thank you Sven. First we had five large orders, but only three of them were dairy orders. So one is -- one was a beverage and one was a chemical project, not all five were based on dairy. And yes, we see a lot of good impacts, we believe and we are convinced from the new organization, it really, really makes a difference that we are also managing the company with a much smaller Board and with the global Executive Committee where we have all the operational top management at the same desk, we meet once a month with them. We have weekly calls, and this is a very good way to really work together. We are becoming a really good team meanwhile here and this is I definitely would say also a benefit of the new organization that we are working better and faster together that we are having a focus on the right things that we care about terms and conditions which was -- which were not on the focus in the past which you can see a network and capital impact and so on, yes.

Sven Weier

Okay. And then the other question I had, obviously you gave also some forward-looking statements and it sounds like your pipeline is still relatively okay. And obviously, if I compare that with a financial crisis where your order intake excluding the heat exchange of business was also down almost 20. And I guess some people would argue that this crisis is a bit worse. How is it that your clients behave so differently this time? Yes, because in other industries, and even in other food segments, we see them behaving the same. So why is that your clients are behaving so differently this time or are you simply very late cycle in that sense?

Stefan Klebert

Yes. First of all, I would say it's because we are all – also our customers are in a quite safe and stable business model. So I always say as long as we have human beings on that earth who need to eat and drink. GEA is a system relevant organization and also our customers. Now this is something where we feel that there is a -- there is simply a need for our products. And I mean if you look at the numbers of the competitors, which we also see from the first quarter I also can say I think and we can say that our performance was quite good. It might also be that we are also performing here better than the overall market in some segments.

Sven Weier

Okay, and then the last question I just had because you were mentioning your factories almost back to 100%. How is it going to be on your deliveries of the backlog in Q2? I mean, are your clients taking delivery of the equipment or should we expect some delays of the backlog into Q3 until everything is open again?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, good question. We have of course also examples where customers are asking us to delay deliveries because they have no need at the moment or they want to postpone it somehow that's what we also can see. This is a impact there. But the biggest risk I would say for us in terms of generating sales out of backlog for the rest of the year is twofold, the first one is when our assembly teams, our installment people, our service technicians able to travel around the world. This is very important so that we can really execute the project that we can create POC and the second thing is that we hopefully don't get a second peak or even a third peak and therefore no more lockdowns of our factories.

But these are the two things I would say, which will determine our fate for this year. It will not so much depend on the order backlog. I mean, for four months are gone out of 12. The backlog is strong the order intake was excellent. So we have workload almost until Christmas. And it's only the question are we able to execute? Can people travel to sites? Can we run our operations? And if so, we are also very optimistic to achieve the numbers we are having out with our guidance. If there will come anything like a shutdown, then it might be a different thing, but nobody knows.

Sven Weier

Okay. Thank you Stefan and well done on the quarter.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you, Sven.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of -- I'm sorry, the line just disconnected. Your next question comes from Denise Molina of Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Denise Molina

Thank you for taking my questions. So I wanted to follow up on the dairy processing orders that you got, I think you mentioned that you might be growing faster than the market and that the margins were better on those orders. So just want to understand more about that if you think that you've taken a bit of share and if it has anything to do with SPX for deciding it was last year that they didn't want to do more projects business and dairy. So yes, if you could just address like potential market share gains and also why the margins improved?

Stefan Klebert

Not such an easy question, let's say. I mean, when I look at this big orders we got, we got these orders or the majority of these orders because we really had good teams, strong teams in developing excellent solutions for these customers. I was also in some of these projects personally involved. And we also have some times in some of these projects, really outstanding technology which our competitors could not deliver and therefore it also was possible to close the deal for us and also achieve good margins.

Denise Molina

Were these related to new technologies or existing ones?

Stefan Klebert

More existing ones in that case, yes.

Denise Molina

Okay. And can I just follow up with two other questions, one is related to -- as you think about the other side of this and maybe you're consulting with Oxford Economics or doing some of your own modeling. If you think about the long-term growth potential from emerging markets versus developed markets in terms of processing food, if we have a large portion of emerging market populations that don't make it to the middle class, as soon as we thought they were because of this lockdowns. How do you think that affects your end market demand? Do you think that there's going to be more reliance on local food processors that might offer food, processed foods, it's more affordable to the local versus the big sort of western maybe more premium food processors. And do you think that you're positioned right now to sort of -- to help and support the local food processors more?

Stefan Klebert

Hard question Denise. Very difficult let’s say to foresee. We only can say I mean, all the mega trends we know and we see in terms of urbanization, for instance growing middle classes, larger cities, growing population all trends who are kicking in, in our business model. This is how I would like to comment your question.

Denise Molina

Okay. Thank you very much.

Stefan Klebert

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Felicitas Bismarck of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Felicitas von Bismarck

Yes, thank you very much. My first question would be on your service business that really grow quite impressively again. So you mentioned that there was a little bit of like a focus thing that you employed some more people, I think, how long do you think this growth rate is going to continue? Is this going to level off at some point when you think?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, I mean, when we look at our different divisions or different business units, we see different shares of service. I mean, it starts in some businesses with 10% only goes up to 50%. And the job for us and the task for the management is now to increase the share in those business units where we believe that the share is still too low. And this is also the reason why in the new organization, we have a so called CSO a Chief Service Officer implemented in the top management team of each division. This is also a topic in our monthly review meetings that we expect every division to come up with specific actions to increase service business. So I think we can still, for the time being increased the share of the service business. But at the end, I mean, it's also important that we grow in new installations. And it is, let's say more important that we grow in both directions, because of increasing service share would be easy by simply decreasing new installations, but this is not what we want to do of course.

Felicitas von Bismarck

Okay. Thanks very much. The second question I have is – let’s coming back to Sven’s question, actually, I mean historically, your order intake has always reacted a little bit with a delay to macro changes. Do you expect to see this effect this time around as well? And do we potentially is going to be an impact in 2020 numbers rather than 20 -- so this year -- next year so then rather than this year, so. How do you expect this development to continue?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, you should not expect order intake in the second quarter like you saw in the first quarter. That would be very, very unlikely. And it's -- like I said before, we are still quite optimistic, but of course, we see customers postponing project and when a customer is postponing a project, it also might be that two months later, he's canceling the project. So it's a very volatile situation. And we are expecting that the next six months will be more challenging for us in terms of turnover, in terms of order intake also compared to the first quarter because other than the first quarter the COVID-19 impact was still quite low.

Felicitas von Bismarck

And in terms of what you mentioned, that the sales efforts that have been increased is pricing an elements of that as well?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, of course, we do always everything to increase prices wherever possible, but we are also seeing that in some business units, we also added in a call in the morning, there is already a kind of price aggressivity what we can see because customers are also look -- competitors also looking to load their factories, yes, and this is how it is, yes.

Felicitas von Bismarck

Okay. And last question would be in your Separation & Flow business, you had an impact from COVID. And then the first couple of months, do you see now a strong recovery in China or is that rather flat?

Stefan Klebert

I mean, China is back to normal. This is what we can say. I also had a call with our Head of China, beginning of the week and he told me, I asked him how his life in Shanghai and he said, we are all back to normal, restaurants are fully packed. People go out it’s even more difficult than before to get a table in a restaurant. There is no social distancing. People are sitting together and celebrating like there was never ever any issue with COVID-19, so.

Felicitas von Bismarck

Yes, the question is, if that's good or bad in terms of a second wave, but I mean in terms of Separation & Flow, is that a V shaped recovery you're seeing in China or is that rather U or L?

Stefan Klebert

In China, we can see that it's really picked up very, very quickly and very fast. And if you look at the numbers people infected in China and you compare that with the total population, you can say that we in Europe or in the U.S. have much, much bigger impact on the COVID-19 than China ever had.

Felicitas von Bismarck

Okay, thank you very much.

Stefan Klebert

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Sebastian Growe of Commerzbank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sebastian Growe

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. Three questions also from my side. And the first one is around service and the comment that you made before that you want to grow the right areas within service, apart from the fact that the service growth was 8%. Can you just make us understand if there was sort of a pre-buying because of the corona situation that some of your customers don't want to make sure that they have the right spare parts on stock for instance, I am talking about spare parts has this been really the key source for this very strong growth in service in Quarter 1. That's the first question.

The second one is around the order intake once more and sorry for poking you on this one. And here, I'm interested in the gross margin trends that you've seen in the order intake and if there has been any meaningful change because of the mix that you mentioned also on those off-trade supermarket versus restaurants versus influenced the overall margin quality for the recently taken orders.

And sorry, for that quick follow up on the procurement savings markers. You mentioned the €26 million for the fiscal ‘20 as a whole. Has it been any impact already in the first quarter, you said that you're on track, but would it be fair to say it is sort of a linear distribution? And very last one then around portfolio and you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you're confident to close some divestments during this fiscal year, this is going beyond to the earlier announced [indiscernible] business that you had earmarked for sale in the year and I think you mentioned or talked about it in October last year. Yes, that would be my three areas of questions for service, orders and then the portfolio. Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

Okay. Thank you, Sebastian. I will start with the service question of its part. Yes, there are some customers of course, who pre-ordered spare parts. Is this now the driver for the increase of the service, I would say no, because on the other hand, what we also can see or what we did see that it was almost impossible for our service technicians to enter customer sites. And we expect now in the next months and weeks, that these are chops which can be done again, because at least in Europe, the lockdowns are going away more and more. And then we also think and believe that we can send out more service technicians and therefore also increase on that side. So if there was a kind of over swing for parts, then we are very optimistic that in the second quarter we can balance that with having more people out in the field.

Marcus Ketter

Okay, Marcus here, [indiscernible] to your have three further questions order intake. I mean, one is to see the what COVID-19 really came and that was early in China. And there were some issues actually there when they close one and also some of our plants they are. But besides that, actually, it everyone hit outside of China really like mid of March perhaps a little bit earlier. So all the order intake which came in January, February, and the first two weeks in March are nothing to do with COVID and you need to see that when we start negotiating with a customer. That's weeks, sometimes months before. So that's the order intake you're seeing. So there is basically no effect on March or anything in the -- in Q1.

Then what happens actually, when COVID-19 hit, of course, some customers started to postpone prospect, but we did see this very, very little. That's why we had still a great order intake. But you see then in service as an immediate effect is that sometimes we are not able to go to the site any longer because they didn't want to see any non-employees there. Some of them as Stefan said order to some more spare parts and just to have them on stock because they were producing all the time. And then there were other customers there which actually were affected there even though they were in the food market.

So there's very little effect in the order intake for in Q1 and now actually customers are sorting out if they're on the good on the bad part of COVID-19. And as Stefan said earlier in Q2, we will see then actually how that plays out with our customers.

Then you ask procurement. No, it's not going to be linear. I wish it were control I always want to have it linear, but it's going to be more back-loaded. When I said that we are on track that we are putting the measures in. We have some new management in purchasing below my colleague, our colleague Johannes, they are putting the right measures in there they're changing the organization. So that's why I'm saying we are on track. We see progress there, but the savings will be back-loaded in this year.

Your last question portfolio here divestment book. We said that it's going to be around €200 million perhaps up to €300 million. That's what we're looking at right now. Of course we do an internal screening also, which companies are a fit? And we might come out actually with additional divestiture, but as because we are always being asked, it's going to be a division, no. I say clearly it's not going to be a division, but we are screening each operating legal entities still of course. But for now, it's between €200 million and €300 million what we announced earlier.

Sebastian Growe

And the €200 million to €300 million that is really what you would also think is realistic to be divested by the year-end.

Marcus Ketter

We still try to do this because we say that we of course also need to clean up our company portfolio. The M&A divestment processes are still ongoing, but as you can imagine, it will depend on if interested parties are willing to pay with equity or that the capital markets are opening, debt markets are opening up again to get financing. So right now everything is still progressing. But of course in the next week it will depend also on the debt capital markets.

Sebastian Growe

Make sense, and just -- sorry. I can just remind you of the total profitability or loss profile of the affected €200 million to €300 million of sales. Would it be fair to say even was it worse than that?

Marcus Ketter

Yes, it's EBITDA between 0% and 2% as we already said, that's what it is.

Sebastian Growe

Okay, and all….

Marcus Ketter

Very minimal profitability.

Sebastian Growe

Yes. And then the very last one, I think asked earlier on the mix within the current order intake that you have seen, have you seen any meaningful really change that there's worse than expected application portfolio on the recent orders taken et cetera. And that is more than a question for April obviously and not so much on Q1.

Marcus Ketter

No, April, as we showed to you it was also a good order intake a month. No, we haven't seen that yet.

Sebastian Growe

All right. Okay, thank you so much.

Marcus Ketter

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Jörg-André Finke of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Jörg-André Finke

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. I take them one by one if I may. The first one relates to the outlook for dairy farming, especially in the U.S., it seems that the quite some milk surplus is accumulating, at least because of the COVID-19 impact on coffee shops, et cetera. So maybe you can comment on the outlook for Farm Technologies or dairy farming generally.

Stefan Klebert

Okay, I'm happy to do so Jörg-André. I mean, the markets in U.S. will not help us, let's say like that because we also see milk price going down. But on the other hand, I would say if you look at our performance during the last two to three years in -- especially in automatic milking system in the U.S. and Canada, we did not really perform and this is what we definitely want to change need to change and we're also optimistic that we can change. And therefore we are in total, quite optimistic also to continue a good order intake in Canada and the U.S. in Farm Technology. But it will not come from the market we have to do it by ourselves.

Jörg-André Finke

Okay, thank you. And the second question I have is on that announcement, I think you made yesterday the cooperation with SAP to which they extend is that changing the initial plans you had on you are still streamlining et cetera, is that just one step on the whole strategy?

Marcus Ketter

That's the big step in the whole strategy to have partnership with SAP and get full support for this big global SAP program, we have in front of us, which as we announced on Capital Markets Day will take till the end of ‘25. So that's fully part of the strategy going forward.

Jörg-André Finke

Okay, very clear. And then coming back on the profitability on a second basis, especially with regard to Refrigeration Technologies, so with a strong Q1 margin, I think being at the upper end of what you plan in terms of midterm targets at your [C&D] is either the weakest seasonality in the first quarter. So maybe you could comment on sustainability here and maybe generally, obviously, you have postponed this Divisional Strategy Day, but have you plan to stick to those smart targets generally or were there any changes in the making?

Marcus Ketter

No, we are sticking to the margin targets actually we gave for ‘22. And your specific question in regards to RT, right. So I answered that earlier, actually so we see volume driven, and in RT we think actually, that we don't have anything right now that we do not expect – that we expect actually, that it will fall down there, so right now it's a business which is getting more profit.

Jörg-André Finke

And my last question, maybe in that the same context, but also on the remaining segments in terms of seasonality, would you expect similar seasonality and in 2020 with regard to the last couple of years or has that significantly changed because of COVID?

Marcus Ketter

Well, without COVID we would expect of course, the same seasonality with COVID. Now we need to see actually how Q2 and Q3 will be performing, Stefan already said that order intake in Q2 will not be as strong as probably not be as strong as in Q1. So our next two quarters probably will be determined by COVID-19, more than by seasonality.

Jörg-André Finke

Okay, thank you. And just very last one on CapEx, which was pretty low in the first quarter, you still going for around 3% of revenues in terms of investment spending, or is this changing as well because of the environment?

Marcus Ketter

Well, we will be of course careful with the -- with CapEx and really scrutinizing every project we get on the table, if we really need to do this year. However, when you compare this with Q1, 2019, there was approximately €6 million plus in Q1 where we finished plant construction manufacturing projects in Q1, 2019. So that's why Q1, ‘20 looks significantly lower than Q1, ‘19. and then we have to bid on CapEx on the first quarter, just to be careful, but there was no major decision or anything by us that we're going to change the direction. We're going to look very carefully at liquidity as a necessary CapEx also in the next two quarters. But in general, I would say we're still sticking to that target we have got.

Jörg-André Finke

Okay, perfect. Many thanks.

Marcus Ketter

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Gleim of MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Daniel Gleim for MainFirst. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I would start with Stefan. You reiterated the guidance for 2020 maybe you can pinpoint to us which quarter you expect to track performance for GEA for most companies recovered the expecting the trust to be reached in the second quarter if I look at April order intake, it still upholds quite well. The outlook for the full year is down first quarter was up. Do you think we see more stable-ish Q2 and then the [indiscernible] in Q3 or do you think you will follow the [indiscernible] that were covering with the weak performance in the second quarter? That will be my first question.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you for your question, Daniel. Difficult to predict I mean, I always can only say nobody from us ever had a crisis like COVID-19. It is very volatile part. We are very sure that we cannot repeat Q1 in Q2 and Q3. So I cannot tell you if Q3 will be more challenging than Q2 or vice versa. But if I would need to guess, I would say Q2 and Q3 might be the most challenging ones in this year, because Q4 normally is always a very good one quarter for us as well. So yes, that's what I can say today. But if you ask me in six months, I know it better.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. Thank you very much. Coming back to the short cycle dairy farming question you commented on your targets to outperform the end market. But would you mind sharing your expectations with regards to the end market with us in recession territory which probably will have a negative impact on milk prices and for the P&L of dairy farmers, which is closely tied to the short cycle, especially service business consumables and so forth on your end and then again, what do you think or what do you see from current discussions with clients where the market might be heading, so again, the market and not so much the [Gea] performance you already commented on?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, as I said, we don't expect an increase in milk price for the next month. We see milk price, rather declining. And of course, this is always an impact on that business. We are very optimistic because we changed many, many things in Farm Technology. We have a completely new management there. We are also changing significantly our route to market. Right now we have a completely different dealer system set up, we have much more power in the organization, I would say. And we did also many things quite -- not as good as we could have done. I would say in that area. And therefore I'm also quite optimistic that we can see a good development of Farm Technology despite non-favorable market.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. Just smaller ones for Marcus, if I may. The first one on RT again, and apologies for belaboring the point. Is there anything in the Q1, ‘19 what was particular notice the performance was the weakest in the entirety of 2019. The volume was the weakest as well, is that the sole explanation or was there anything else? That is the first question? And the second one is I believe I overheard that you mentioned divestments could be due in the first half. Is that correct or do you see the divestments also, to be more backend-loaded in the year? Just to be clear on that one. Thank you very much.

Marcus Ketter

Sure. So coming back to RT. So the major part of performance is volume driven, then overhead is down and there was just a bit over a million actually where we had a reversal of an accrual there. And that's basically at RT, so. Operating a much better performance, volume overdriven, which has a slight reversal. Then divestment first half of the year, well, it's already mid of May. So I think first half of the year would be too optimistic for that. I think the earliest would probably Q3 to see this. It's said it's a market for -- also for buyers if they need financing down.

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. Thank you very much.

Stefan Klebert

Okay, great.

Operator

Thank you. And your last question comes from the line of Sebastian Künne of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Künne

Yes. Hi, gentlemen. We understand that there is no big Pharma orders in Q1 and probably no big orders from the food processors. But what is the current negotiation? What are they sounding like that you have with the big food processors like Nestle and Danone and other big guys. And do you think there's already like a trend that you would see in Q2 and Q3, and how big is that’s going to be, are we talking maybe a 5% change in the orders year-on-year or 10% or is it at much larger scale? It's my question number one. And then on the factory availability, I understand that you have currently 97% availability. But what is the utilization of the plants that you have? I mean, do you run that one shift or two shifts how flexible are you there and do you still see room for let’s say capacity adjustments, so headcount cuts, incremental headcount cuts or in need of that? And the last question, just on the one-off – I only saw €13 million in Q1. Do you feel comfortable with that as being the run rate for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

Okay, thank you Sebastian. I start with the question of CapEx. For CapEx -- willingness to spend CapEx of our customers. Just let me remind you, it's not that large customers like Nestle or Danone, you mentioned are so significant for us because what is -- and they'll understand that [indiscernible] But the biggest customer of GEA is contributing maximum 1% of our total order intake or sales. So this is not even if one huge -- even if our biggest customer would decide to spend nothing, it would not really impact GEA because it is -- it could be maximum 1% of the total business.

So but when we talk to customers, we have not the feeling that they will cut CapEx significantly because they all don't see them in a structural crisis. I mean, it's different if you talk now to do, if you talk to any companies producing exhaust systems for combustion engines, they might have a systematic problem and of course, stopping CapEx to this business. But our customers are producing food and beverages in even the breweries who are suffering right now. I'm sure we'll come back sooner or later. And, therefore, we don't see a significant long-term cut in CapEx from our customers.

Sebastian Künne

I wasn't implying the cut. I was implying the opposite actually. Because the processed food that is served through supermarkets. I mean, that doesn't must be very strong. I would expect that the food processes have to react to that or you have to work from your home trend globally, right. People cook more from home, they need more processed food now. What's the shape of the decline?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, absolutely. I mean, this is clearly what we also see, I mean, if you look at our order intake in food and healthcare it is dominated by the pharma swing from last quarter -- last year’s quarter to this year’s quarter, if you look at food itself, we can see in some business you need very good trends when it is about meat treatment for instance, we can already see now that they are orders picking up so, this is definitely also something where we will see additional investments, yes.

Sebastian Künne

Okay.

Marcus Ketter

Yes, with the production adjustment, we are running our factories quite with a normal workload. Also some of them in two shifts or three shifts were appropriate and necessary. And we have a lot of flexibility instrument to manage that. We have not only tends, we also have working our accounts which we cannot charge, we are also negotiation for the big factories in Germany to extend that range. And we feel very optimistic that we can manage that without having negative impact on the cost structure.

Marcus Ketter

In regards to a question of the €30 million, this is not a run rate. This is actually what we did last year that we set there special effects which we consider non-operating however, they are part of our guidance because we only got EBITDA before restructuring measures and they are not the structural measures. The major part of the €30 million was the project accrued we had in Q1 2019 for the solutions project, and then there were other also effects in there which total €10 million to €30 million, which we say, when you look at Q1, ‘13, there were expenses in there, which were non-operating when you look at Q1, ‘20. There are also some invert. All in all, it's the difference is €30 million year-over-year and then of course, the €6 million and FX. And that's why we said the difference in operating performance is not €30 million, but it's actually minus €30 million and plus €6 million of FX adding that back, and then we come to [23]. Did that answer your question?

Sebastian Künne

Yes, to large extent. So to ask really bluntly [indiscernible].

Marcus Ketter

There is special [indiscernible].

Stefan Klebert

Everyone still has large numbers, so I cut my numbers Four months.

Sebastian Künne

What do you mean with large numbers you cut your numbers?

Stefan Klebert

€50 million plus for the year as one-off is currently the run rate in the market.

Marcus Ketter

Now that's, not one-off for the peers. So ‘it’s, yes, but what okay. So this is -- so this is that is different, this is special items, this is not restructuring expenses we had -- for this year, we are also restructuring expenses, they are outside of our guidance. Yes, and you need to differentiate between these. This is part of our guys who just want to make clear well operating performances in the first quarter of the year. And we are saying that special items in there, which are not restructuring and this is in total as a difference between these two quarters is €13 million has nothing to do with one-time effect in that, I suggest to get to further detail here with Investor Relations actually then offline to clarify this, but they -- we have one-term effect for restructuring and then there are none restructuring effects. And these are the non restructuring effects, which we think do not reflect our operating performance. And that's why we are showing them here. And also --

Sebastian Künne

Yes, yes. Now, I understand what. so for structuring, you are well prepared for the year, is that that's to take from the conference call, you are right?

Stefan Klebert

Given today's data on COVID and market, you feel in a decent position not to have major adjustments this year?

Marcus Ketter

Yes, so right number are following through on our restructuring plans. We do not expect less and COVID-19. So far it’s no reason that we should increase our restructuring efforts.

Sebastian Künne

Yes. Okay. Thank you so much.

Stefan Klebert

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. This was your last question. I hand this floor back to Stefan Klebert for closing remarks.

Stefan Klebert

So thank you very much, everybody for participating in our call. Try to summarize it in a nutshell. We had a very good start in a challenging year. First quarter was really good we -- it gives us a certain tailwind for the remaining year. We are cautiously optimistic for the next quarters but obviously, Quarter 2 and Quarter 3 will be more challenging than the first quarter. But we also believe -- we believe that all our actions and measures we have in place will help us to come through this crisis quite good. Thank you for listening and have a nice weekend and stay healthy.

Marcus Ketter

Thanks, everyone.

Operator

Thank you, gentlemen. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.