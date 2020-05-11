On April 22, I explained that cocoa futures were searching for a bottom. In that piece, I suggested that the odds favored a higher low and continuation of the bullish trend in the soft commodity.

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in the chocolate confectionery products enjoyed by people all over the world. Over 60% of the world’s annual supplies come from the West African countries of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa plants do best in equatorial climates. Therefore, West Africa is the area of the world in the cocoa market that best compares to the Middle East when it comes to petroleum.

The addressable market for all agricultural products is a function of the global population. According to the US Census Bureau, there were over 7.648 billion people in the world as of May 11, 2020. The number grows by approximately 20 million each quarter, and each day the number of chocolate consumers grows. Many of us become chocoholics as children and remain devotees of the epicurean treat throughout our lives. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:NIB) reflects the price action in the cocoa futures market.

A correction in cocoa

The global deflationary spiral that started in mid to late February stopped the rally in the cocoa futures market. After trading to a high of $2998 per ton during the week of February 10, the highest price for the soft commodity since 2016, cocoa turned lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the decline that took cocoa futures to a low of $2183 per ton in mid-March when most other markets were hitting lows on the back of the global pandemic. Cocoa dropped 27.2% as price momentum, and relative strength metrics fell to oversold conditions. Weekly historical volatility moved from 32.74% in mid-February to 35.74% on May 15. The metric did not rise above the 42.2% level over the past months.

Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market fell from a high of 365,293 contracts on February 6 to 224,531 contracts on May 14. The decline in the open interest metric is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market when the price is correcting lower. However, most futures markets experienced declines in open interest during the risk-off period.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed higher as cocoa appears to have found a higher low in mid-April.

Risk-off pushed cocoa lower from the mid-February high, but it could be bullish in the long run

Coronavirus caused a deflationary spiral that took many commodity prices to lows in March and April, and cocoa was no exception. Since over 60% of the world’s annual supplies come from West African, the spread of Coronavirus could continue to impact production and logistics for the soft commodity. The US, Europe, and Asia have advanced healthcare and reporting systems. In countries like the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the data on infections and mortality is likely more than incomplete.

If the spread of the virus takes a heavy toll on the African nations, chocolate manufacturers could experience supply problems over the coming months causing the price to move higher. Cocoa production and logistics depend on human labor as the business is the leading employer in the region.

Therefore, the reason for the initial correction from the February high could turn out to support far higher prices over the coming months and perhaps years. The weekly chart shows that since the March low, the price of cocoa has moved higher over the past seven consecutive weeks. A close above $$2418 on Friday, May 15, would have marked the eighth straight week of gains. July futures were trading at just below the $2400 per ton level on May 15.

The price action looks similar to 2008

The price action in the cocoa futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange has been mostly bullish throughout the first two decades of this century. Meanwhile, there are some similarities in the price action in the cocoa market over the past months and back during the global financial crisis in 2008.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that cocoa futures declined from $3385 per ton in 2008 to a low of $1867 that same year. The price then recovered, reaching its all-time peak at $3826 per ton in 2011. The record levels of stimulus weighed on the purchasing power of currencies following the 2008 crisis. Central banks and governments have been even more aggressive when it comes to increasing the money supply during the 2020 global pandemic. If history repeats, we could see cocoa, and many other commodity prices, rise over the coming months and years on the back of inflationary pressures.

Levels to watch in the cocoa futures arena

The recent price action could be a sign that the cocoa market is ready to assume its upward trend.

Source: CQG

The first level of technical resistance above the recent peak at $2487 last week stands at the March 11 high of $2631 on the July contract. Above there, the February peak of $2936 on July futures, and $2998 high on the continuous contract are the next targets on the upside. The March low of $2201 is technical support for the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

If cocoa can conquer the $3000 level, the 2015 high of $3422 is the gateway to the 2011 record peak at $3826 per ton. The monthly chart illustrates a pattern of higher lows and higher highs since 2017.

NIB tracks the price of cocoa futures

The most direct route for a risk position in cocoa is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those looking to participate in the cocoa market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $13.49 million, trades an average of 17,446 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The price of July cocoa futures rose from $2201 on March 20 to $2487 on May 12, a rise of 13%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB rose from $25.47 to $29.07 per share or 14.1% as the ETN product outperformed the July futures since March 20.

After a period of weakness in the cocoa market, the price action appears to be resuming its bullish trend, which remained intact despite the deflationary spiral over the past months. If the price action in 2008 is a guide, we could see appreciably higher prices for the primary ingredient in chocolate over the coming months. I would be a buyer of cocoa or the NIB ETN product on any price weakness over the coming weeks and months.