Buying Brixmor Property Group For The Balance Sheet And Business Model

Introduction

During the Q1 earnings call, Brixmor Property Group (BRX) announced it was suspending its July dividend, which likely caught investors by surprise as it has one of the lowest payout ratios amongst its peers and a strong balance sheet. Investors that relied on BRX's dividend for income are likely displeased and have sold the stock in response to the dividend suspension. While BRX is not providing any income at the moment, that doesn't make it a bad investment for those with longer time horizons or who depend on income from their investments. As an investor with a longer time horizon and no immediate need for income, I have decided to add BRX to my holdings as I believe some short-term pain will result in long-term gains.

Company Overview

BRX's portfolio consists of 400 properties throughout 34 states with just under 71 million square feet and is one of the largest open-air retail operators. Its real estate focus is on strip malls and plazas, not enclosed malls. BRX's tenant selection is centered around value-orientated, non-discretionary, and service operators, with approximately 70% of its properties anchored by grocery stores. As shown below, BRX's top ten tenants by annualized base rent reflect this model as a mix of grocers, discount retailers, and services. Furthermore, the company's tenant diversification is exceptional, with its top 40 tenants accounting for just over 40% of ABR.

Source

Source

The Dividend Suspension

On the most recent quarterly call, management announced it decided to suspend the July dividend to strengthen the balance sheet and increase financial flexibility. The suspension of the dividend undoubtedly left some investors confused, upset, or perhaps both. CEO, James Taylor admitted it was a tough decision as he mentioned earlier in the call that a covered and growing dividend is BRX's "primary product" and that while BRX has many positives such as a low payout ratio, strong tenant and geographic diversification, and an unencumbered balance sheet that,

"However, as this crisis plays out, we will see elevated levels of tenant failures across the industry and not addressing the dividend puts any platform in a position of emerging from this crisis with more leverage and less flexibility to reinstate the dividend and importantly, capitalize on the recovery. As we have seen in previous dislocations, the greatest value destruction occurs through unwise balance sheet decisions. So, on balance and in an abundance of caution given the uncertainties presented by this crisis, we made the tough but, we believe, responsible decision of suspending the dividend this quarter."

While the move eliminates BRX's viability as an income-producing investment in the near-term, it doesn't make them a bad investment for the long term. I like management's decision to suspend the July dividend as I prefer conservative management, especially in uncertain times.

The Balance Sheet's Strength

While not paying a July dividend stings, the viability of BRX's business model is not affected by it. Therefore, I place my investing thesis based on BRX's ability to resume paying a covered and growing dividend. Looking at BRX's balance sheet, it carries an investment-grade rating from all three major agencies, and its debt ratios are well below the covenants with its lenders. Source

Notably, all assets are unencumbered, and therefore no secured debt exists on the books. BRX's debt service coverage ratio is 3.8x, which is above my benchmark of 2x that I like to see. If a REIT is at or over the 2x mark, they have a cushion to service debt loads and also room to cover unforeseen expenses or shortfalls in revenues. The same logic follows when examining BRX's fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.2x, which is above my benchmark of 3x. This high ratio translates into financial flexibility should there be unforeseen expenses or decreased revenues.

BRX has a current capital structure that provides $1.2 billion in current liquidity with no maturities until 2022, and the debt load carries a manageable weighted average interest of 3.49%. Of the total net debt obligations, 13.6% of the debt load is at a variable rate with $645.5 million from its revolver financed at an interest rate of LIBOR + 110 basis points and $100 million of 2022 notes at LIBOR + 105 basis points. I don't see any risk of rates rising soon given the macroeconomic conditions at hand, servicing the variable interest rate debts should not add any extra expenses.

Preparing for the Quarter Ahead

We've seen the balance sheet's strength and the liquidity, what about the upcoming quarters? How will rents look, and what is BRX doing to combat the likely potential of decreased collections of rent? On the Q1 conference call, CFO Angela Aman highlighted that NOI growth was 3%, which included reserves taken into account of tenants who were unlikely to pay rent due to them being non-essential and unable to operate. Aman further expanded later on in the call that the percentage of annualized base rent provided by tenants, which BRX took reserves on, was in the low single digits.

In response to the pandemic, BRX has taken several actions to position itself for weathering the downturn. First, they cut operating expenses by 15% and expect 60% to 65% of those savings to go to NOI and FFO directly. Second, they reduced CapEx by over $110 million, and lastly, set up a program to help tenants file for SBA loans. Also, on the call, it was noted that BRX has a breakeven cash collection rate of 50% before CapEx and 60%, including CapEx.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, BRX managed to collect over 66% of April rents due, which included over 50% of the rent from non-essential and hybrid small shop tenants. BRX's leasing team is also in talks and negotiating concessions in the underlying leases with some tenants who are requesting rent deferrals. The goal is to achieve a benefit to BRX that is greater than the cost of the deferrals.

In the Q1 conference call, while BRX stated that they feel they're "sitting pretty well" in regard to May rent, they admitted that they do not expect to see May rent collections at the same level as April's as CEO James Taylor stated,

"I feel good about where we are month-to-date. In fact, I think we're ahead of where a lot of people were for the entire month of April. But do I expect to be where we were in April? Probably not. I think it's going to moderate a bit."

Looking at the breakdown of April rents collected, it doesn't come as a surprise to see many essential retailers paying almost all April rent and many hybrid retailers doing likewise. Also, not a surprise, is the other retailers and services sector showing signs of weakness as many are not essential. This segment made up the largest portion of ABR and had the lowest percentage of April rent collected. This is the one item that I find troubling in the near term as I feel there may be more pain to come in this sector as the economy struggles to regain its footing.

Any updates on rent collection before Q2's results will be very telling of how BRX's tenants are faring overall in regards to meeting rent obligations. I will be particularly interested to see if the non-essential tenants show signs of life with some states coming out of lockdown and people emerging from their homes, albeit slowly perhaps.

Lease Renewal Schedule

Currently, 1.4% of lease GLA is on a month-to-month basis and lease renewals for the remainder of 2020 total 711, equating to 5.6% of leased GLA. For the next several years, renewal rates based on the percent of leased GLA remain similar in the low double-digits. These renewal rates reflect no renewal options enacted, and new leases needing to be signed. It's helpful to have consistent lease maturities as it allows the leasing team to have an even workload and the ability to focus on getting leases signed. It's also a benefit that there is not a surge of renewals in any one of the next several years, as resigning leases during economic downturns is challenging.

Should all renewal options be exercised, 2020's figure decreases to 3.5%, and the following years are cut by more than half.

Risks

While BRX has a favorable strategy with grocers anchoring a majority of their properties, we see that the majority of their ABR comes from non-essential tenants. The latter are struggling to pay their rents. While management is working on rent deferrals where it deems worthy, there is a real risk that further declines in rental revenues are possible for the next two, or maybe three, quarters. I believe that BRX feels that this is likely to happen as they have reduced OpEx and CapEx and suspended the July dividend. With lower occupancy rates, there will also be lower rental revenues, and signing leases during an economic downturn is not only more challenging. It will also likely result in lower rent payments as vacant properties will be more difficult to fill.

Conclusion

I think there is more pain to come for BRX, but believe they will come out of this and get back to business in the next 12-18 months. Investors looking to make a quick buck should look elsewhere as I expect things will be worse in Q2 but should stabilize by Q3 or Q4. When BRX gets back on a growth trajectory and restores its dividend, it could very well yield mid to high single digits. Investors buying today could see their yield on cost into double digits by late-2021. I have taken a half position and will be watching things closely before taking a full one. For investors with time on their side and no immediate need for income, BRX is worth taking into consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.