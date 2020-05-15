China's Pain Is Gold And Silver's Gain

A recent spate of news concerning the deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China has sent investors scurrying to the safety of the precious metals. In this report, we’ll look at how financial market weakness and geopolitical concerns involving China typically result in higher gold prices. I’ll make the case here that the latest trouble involving the U.S. and China will prove no exception, with gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend expected to persist and with the silver price finally showing sympathetic strength.

“The credit of the Roman money market,” wrote Cicero, “is intimately bound up with the prosperity of Asia; a disaster cannot occur there without shaking our credit to its foundations.” While this observation was made over 2,000 years ago regarding republican Rome’s dealings with its eastern provinces, his statement holds true today for Rome’s modern-day heir apparent, the United States. Financial market setbacks and political disputes involving China always have severe repercussions for the U.S. financial market, as we’ve seen in several notable cases in the past several years. This in turn has obvious ramifications for flight-to-safety demand for precious metals.

That weakness in China’s financial market is a leading indicator for weakness here at home is demonstrated in the following graph, which compares the Shanghai Composite Index (black line) with the S&P 500 Index (yellow line). It further shows the tendency in recent years for weakness in China’s stock market to precede weakness in the U.S. equity market with a lead time of several months.

The most recent example of China’s stock market leading providing negative leadership for the U.S. market occurred in late January, when international attention was centered firmly on China’s experience with the coronavirus. A quick 13% drop in the Shanghai Composite preceded the 35% drop in the SPX in the weeks that followed.

For gold investors, the tendency for China’s market to lead the U.S. has an especially profound implication, for whenever the world worries about China’s economic outlook it means that safe-haven demand for the yellow metal will increase. This can be seen in the latest news headlines, which warn that the U.S. is increasing military pressure against China using the pandemic as a pretext. According to a May 14 CNN report:

Over the last few weeks, U.S. Navy ships and Air Force B-1 bombers have undertaken missions aimed at sending a very public message that the U.S. military intends to maintain a presence in the [South China Sea] region and reassure allies.

On top of the increased threat of war, investors are also worried about President Trump’s threatened action against Chinese companies with U.S.-listed ADRs which don’t comply with American accounting rules. Some observers have taken this as a thinly veiled that many publicly traded Chinese companies could be de-listed in the U.S. at some point in the near future.

The recent breakdown in diplomacy between the U.S. and China hasn’t been completely one-sided, either, as Beijing is reportedly preparing to retaliate against the U.S. as a “necessary” punishment to politicians who have blamed China for the global pandemic. Details as to the nature of this retaliation are vague, but the previous metals market is reacting as if the threat is real.

Indeed, as the rumblings between both nations escalate, gold and silver prices have lately revived after the internal correction in both markets in the last few weeks. The front-month gold futures price gapped higher by 1.5% on May 14 and is within reach of its yearly high. As previously discussed, as long as the gold price remains above its 50-day moving average (blue line in chart below) on a weekly closing basis, I regard the interim uptrend for gold as still being bullish.

Silver, meanwhile, has finally shown signs of life after lagging gold for the last several months. Silver futures prices finally broke out above a 2-month chart “resistance” at the 16 level and is likely on its way to (belatedly) catching up to gold. I anticipate the white metal will be able to reach its February high at around the 19 level by June. Increased safety-related buying in the face of the geopolitical events mentioned here has served as the catalyst for silver’s latest breakout, which suggests the market has a strong psychological underpinning.

Silver’s recent breakout performance is even better news for gold investors, for gold has historically experienced its strongest bull markets when its sister metal is confirming with sympathetic strength. Silver’s breakthrough moment should accordingly be as supportive for gold demand as the continuation of deteriorating U.S.-China political affairs. And with its political and financial market woes not likely to be resolved anytime soon, China’s pain can truly be said to be precious metals investors’ gain. A continued bullish intermediate-term stance toward the yellow metal, as well as toward silver, is therefore warranted.

