ASML And Applied Materials: Worst Growth Among WFE Peers In Q1

As ASML recovers in 2020 with expected EUV lithography shipments, WFE equipment shipments from Applied Materials will be negatively impacted.

Applied Materials' semiconductor revenues decreased 8.8% in Q2 FY2020, its most recently ended quarter, and the second worst performance.

ASML (ASML) announced earnings a month ago. Now that Applied Materials (AMAT) reported, I wanted to present a competitive analysis of Q1 revenue changes for ASML and its top equipment competitors in two sectors: WFE (wafer front end) and Metrology/Inspection.

Chart 1 shows QoQ changes for WFE equipment following Q1 2020 results (FYQ2 2020 for AMAT). Data are for WFE equipment only, and do not include service, spare parts, or non-WFE equipment.

ASML's revenues dropped 49.6% QoQ, weighing down the overall market to -13% growth for the period. During earnings call, ASML President and CEO Peter Winning noted:

“Until now the COVID-19 outbreak has had limited impact on ASML’s manufacturing capability. Also, from a customer point of view, we have not seen a reduction in the demand for our systems this year.”

Further:

“we have not seen a reduction in demand this year and we continued to see a strong order intake, up around 28% from Q4. Based on current plans without any COVID interruption, Q2 can be a strong shipment quarter with revenue up potentially over 50% from Q1 and a significant improvement of gross margin. We are still planning to execute to current plan. However, due to significant uncertainty in this COVID-19 environment, we decided it is prudent to refrain from giving formal guidance for Q2.”

There's a clear demarcation in revenue changes in Chart 1 - Japanese WFE equipment suppliers outperformed U.S. WFE suppliers, which outperformed ASML. Fellow European WFE supplier ASM International N.V. (OTCQX:ASMIY) exhibited a QoQ revenue drop of just 7.1%, indicating that ASML's QoQ revenues were an anomaly.

Japan's Screen Semiconductor Solutions exhibited the greatest quarter-over-quarter growth of 39.4%, while Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) increased 9%. Screen is the dominant supplier of spray processors, while Tokyo Electron in is the dominant dielectric etch and LPCVD, according to our report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts.”

Top U.S. companies Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), and AMAT all exhibited single-digit decreases in revenue growth.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows three-month average equipment billings for Japanese semiconductor equipment companies. There's a distinct 14% increase in March 2020 billings.

Chart 2

By comparison, Chart 3 shows three-month average equipment billings for North American semiconductor equipment companies since 2015, with particular emphasis on Q1 2020. Comparing Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019, billings decreased 20%.

Thus, the strong positive QoQ growth of the Screen and Tokyo Electron in Chart 1 is mirrored in Chart 2, and the single-digit negative growth of LRCX, KLAC, and AMAT is mirrored in Chart 3.

Chart 3

According to our report entitled “Sub 100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” ASML holds a:

100% share of the EUV lithography sector

94.5% share of the Immersion 193nm DUV lithography sector

73% of the 248nm DUV lithography sector

Clearly ASML data in Chart 1 is an anomaly, since ASML’s revenues grew 2.8% YoY in 2019, as shown in Chart 4, which vaulted the company to the number one equipment company in 2019. I forecast this movement as early as Nov. 27, 2019, in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML Will Overtake Applied Materials As Semiconductor Equipment Leader In 2019.”

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

COVID-19 has minimized guidance provided during earnings calls. We can get some guidance with the recent earnings call from AMAT's CFO Dan Durn:

"In semiconductor systems, our Q2 revenue would have been nearly $650 million higher absent COVID related constraints. We hope to recover this revenue in Q3 and Q4 as the supply chain improves. In the second quarter our semi systems orders were up significantly and demand is broadening to more customers based on what we're hearing from our customers. We believe Q3 semi revenue could be up in the high single digits, sequentially and higher again in Q4 resulting in strong double digit growth for the fiscal year."

However, as many of my readers are aware, I have had serious and ongoing reservations about AMAT's "selective hyperbole" to pump the stock. For example, they significantly downplayed the impact of COVID-19 in its previous earnings call, only for them to withdraw guidance and make the comment above (revenues would have been higher).

Also, according to CEO Dickerson:

"According to VLSI Research’s recently published report. We outperformed the market in both semiconductor equipment and services last year. Our performance in deposition technology was especially strong with our PVD business gaining seven points of share. We also have great momentum in metrology and inspection. Our process diagnostics and control group delivered record revenue in the first half of the year. One of the key contributors to this record performance is our new optical inspection system that we will be officially launching later this year."

My Chart 4 shows this statement incorrect. Note that I have two rows for AMAT:

1. As reported, showing a drop of -4.2%. But this revenue change includes $331 million in revenue that AMAT took from 2018 and pulled into 2019, which I discussed in several of my articles, which they say is due to new accounting practices, calling it "reprofiling." Of course, AMAT has never officially reported in SEC documents this reprofiling.

2. Without reprofiling, showing a drop of -10.5%, meaning the $331 million was not put into 2019 from 2018.

A second part of the statement is AMAT's PVD business, gaining seven points of share. According to the above mentioned report, AMAT had PVD revenues of about $1,700 billion in 2019. Its closest competitor is Japan's Ulvac, which had PVD revenues of just $65 million in 2019, so a share gain of seven points is insignificant and clearly a case of hype.

A third part of the above statement is on momentum in metrology and inspection. Interestingly, if you read my latest Semiconductor Deep Dive newsletter I point out that AMAT's revenues decreased -3.8% in 2019 compared to KLAC's growth of +2.2%, and the overall metrology and inspection market decreased -2.9%, so AMAT may have gained share against floundering ONTO Innovation (ONTO) but still underperformed the overall market. This revenue data can be found in our report entitled "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing."

ASML is far and away the dominant supplier of lithography equipment for FEOL semiconductor processing. Semiconductor companies Intel (INTC), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and TSMC (TSM) that are moving to utilize EUV will benefit from the reduced processing steps, which cost money and take time.

In contrast, EUV implementation reduces the need for multiple processing stems that utilize multiple DUV lithography-deposition-etch steps, as shown in Chart 5. Thus, deposition – etch companies such as AMAT, LRCX, and TOLEF will be negatively impacted by the switch.

Chart 4 above, which shows YoY revenue growth for 2019, is an illustration of the impact of EUV on the WFE sector. ASML’s revenues were positive, while those of AMAT, LRCX, and TOELF were negative.

Chart 5

