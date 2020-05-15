DHT Holdings Could Be Worth $16 Per Share

Many oil tanker businesses will benefit from this trend. DHT, with long-term fixed rate contract, would lead to its earnings stability during the contract durations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly half of the world's population has been in lockdown mode. Fewer planes are in the sky, and fewer cars are on the street. That has caused global oil demand to plummet. The weak global oil demand, combined with global oil oversupply, has flooded the world with oil, driving the demand for oil storage to skyrocket.

In the past two months, many oil tankers, including DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had experienced a significant surge in both daily tanker rates and stock prices. However, in the past three weeks, the oil price increase and the daily tanker rate drop have pushed down oil tankers' shares, ignoring recent earnings growth announcement. We still believe DHT, with fixed-rate annual contracts, is cheap now.

Good first-quarter growth

DHT reported significant growth in operating performance in the first quarter of 2020. Its revenue reached $211.9 million, while the revenue on TCE (Time-Chartered Equivalent) came in at $152.5 million, 84% year-over-year growth. Its net income jumped by more than 4x to nearly $72.6 million. Its first-quarter EPS was $0.49, just 3.9% lower than the 2019 full-year EPS of $0.51. The adjusted EPS, excluding non-cash charge relating to interest rate derivatives, was $0.58 per share. Its EBITDA doubled from $64.17 million first quarter last year to $128.4 million this year. DHT has used most of its cash flow to return cash to shareholders via dividends and prepay its long-term debt, after settling the current debts and interests.

Source: DHT's Q1 presentation

Its financial leverage was at a moderate level. The notional interest-bearing bank debt was $807.6 million. The company estimated that the ratio of interest-bearing debt to the total market value of ships was around 41%. By the end of this year, DHT is expected to generate around $540 million in EBITDA. Therefore, its forward financial debt/EBITDA ratio would be less than 2x, the lowest leverage in the past five years.

Locking in fixed-rate contracts for earnings stability

What we like about DHT is that more than a third of DHT's ships secure the long-term fixed-rates. The company can charge much higher rates in the spot market. However, the spot rate is volatile and unsustainable.

Source: DHT's Q1 presentation

In the past nine months, the spot rates have been a roller coaster, varying from less than $20,000 to more than $300,000/day/ship. When global oil demand recovers, along with the reduction in OPEC+ oil supply, oil prices might rise, leading to a sharp drop in oil tankers' spot rates. Nobody knows how long the current high spot rates might last. As a result, we think DHT is wise to lock into the fixed rates for at least a year. The company's management seems to prefer earnings stability, which is a good thing for shareholders.

It currently has ten fleets with time charter contracts, and 17 other fleets are in the spot market. As a result, any sudden drop in tanker rates would not significantly impact the company's total revenue. At the same time, the company can also benefit from tanker rates' potential upside with its unfixed spot ships.

Source: DHT's Q1 presentation

DHT estimated that those ships, which already secured fixed-rate contracts, would generate around $164.4 million in revenue in the second quarter, with the average rate of $87,900/day/ship. Around 66% of its available spot days have been booked at the rate of $110,400 per day in the second quarter. If we estimate that the average spot rate for unchartered ships is only around $65,000/day/ship, the company would add $37.83 million in Q2 2020. Therefore, the second-quarter revenue could reach $202.23 million.

DHT could reach $16 per share

In the past five years, DHT's EBITDA multiple has been fluctuating in a wide range, from 5.7x to 16.8x. With the estimate of $540 million in EBITDA in 2020, a 5.7x EV/EBITDA valuation would value DHT at nearly $3.1 billion in enterprise value. Adjusting the current net debt of $700 million, DHT could have $2.4 billion in total market capitalization. With 147 million total shares outstanding, its fair value could be $16 per share.

However, there are certain risks regarding oil price fluctuations and overall market sentiment. Oil tanker stocks are often negatively correlated with the oil price. When the oil price increases, the oil tanker stock would go down and vice versa. As a consequence, investors should expect high volatility in investing in DHT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.