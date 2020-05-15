HMS Holdings: Healthy Fundamentals And Growth Opportunity Ahead

The first quarter report released by HMS Holdings (HMSY) provided some encouraging signs to investors, as the provider of cost containment and analytical solutions for the healthcare sector topped revenue and earnings estimations. HMS has also lowered 2020 guidance for a few percentage points, but I sense it as rather positive, given meaningful downgrades seen in overall market lately. On top of that, underlying fundamentals in the healthcare space remains a solid growth opportunity for HMS in the long run, which is supportive for my upbeat view on the stock.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

Quarterly results came in with minimal impact from COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions, as HMS delivered a strong organic revenue growth of 8.5%, excluding the contribution from the recent acquisition of Accent. Total revenue was $171.4 million, 5.6% above expectations and up 15.9% over a year ago.

The Coordination of Benefits segment, or simply COB, is HMS's most representative business, with revenue hitting $118 million in the quarter and organic growth of 1.2% over the prior year period, despite tough comparisons to Q1 2019 record revenue. Meanwhile, HMS has been working on the integration with Accent, including the launch of Accent products into the HMS customer base and enhance automation to both Accent and HMS processes.

The Payment Integrity segment revenue increased by a remarkable 41.8%, driven by strong adoption trend among the client base, despite the impact from restrictions due to COVID-19, as CMS paused RAC-related medical reviews and documentation requests in order to ease the administrative workload.

Finally, the Population Health Management segment saw revenue decreasing 2.3%, affected by delays in the company's traditional consumer engagement program, as customers have focused to the ongoing pandemic.

Consistent with the revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA increased 15% from the prior year, excluding Accent integration costs, while adjusted EBITDA margin was down 20 bps to 27.5%. As a result, diluted adjusted EPS came in at $0.32, surpassing estimations by $0.07, but down $0.03 compared to $0.35 a year ago, as Q1 2019 discrete tax benefits of $0.07 a share boosted results in that quarter.

In light of the reduced volume of healthcare services delivered at the moment, the management team expects delays in Payment Integrity activity in the second quarter, leading to a significant decline from the first quarter, while COB and PHM segments should be less affected. Therefore, HMS lowered the financial guidance for 2020 so that the forecast for revenue changed to the range of $690 million to $705 million, with its midpoint 1.7% below previous guidance. Despite this review, revenue is still expected to deliver growth in the range of 10% to 12% in 2020. As a consequence of this review in revenue, adjusted EBITDA guidance was also lowered by 3.7% in the midpoint and adjusted net income is now expected to stay in the range of $62 million to $74 million versus $69 million in 2019.

This relatively modest cut in the guidance is in large part underscored by HMS's confidence that operation can be normalized once Medicare, Medicaid and commercial programs allow audits to resume activity. As regular information and documentation flow restart, the identification and the dollar recovery process should be carried out without adversely affecting the revenue to be the captured from the process, which should be just shifted one or quarters from the normal timeline.

Going forward, there is a large addressable market that, according to HMS estimation, can reach $55 billion by 2026 compared to $30 billion in 2017, which represents a meaningful growth runway for HMS's business verticals over the coming years.

Adding to this longer-term outlook, we have a new tailwind to HMS in the aftermath of this this current pandemic, as the rise in unemployment should increase the portion of the population eligible to Medicaid and other government sponsored programs and creates additional demand for HMS services.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

HMS has delivered a steady revenue growth over the past years, with increasing operating leverage and contained SG&A expenses driving margins gain over time. The company, however, experienced incremental costs in the second half of 2019, due to Vitreos and Accent acquisitions, as well as investments in IT and in the Payment Integrity workforce that affected margins. In spite of that, EBITDA and operating margins have been able to stay above the average of the last 5 years.

Moving to the valuation analysis, I will use as bench market the VHT - Vanguard Health Care ETF. The reason why I will use it instead of XLV - Health Care Select Sector SPDR (the biggest sector ETF by total assets) lies on its composition, since VHT is more skewed to the smaller capitalization companies, with 387 holdings in its portfolio, and tracks more closely the market cap composition of the sector bench market Thomson Reuters US Healthcare (large cap>12.9B: 84.98%, mid cap>2.7B: 11.27%, small cap>600M: 3.87%).

Using the P/E multiple as the valuation metric, we see that HSM is fairly valued as compared to VHT, as HSM's current multiple of 29.3x is just 2% above VHT’s multiple of 28.7x.

On the other hand, looking at historical valuation multiples, we have the chart below showing that HMS's current P/E multiple is significantly below its 5-year average, while current EV/EBITDA multiple is quite close to its 5-year average. Although the relationship between historical and current multiples is distinct in each case, we can however figure out a clear multiple compression in both cases over the last year.

As displayed on the chart below, such multiples compression is consistent with downgrades in longer-term earnings forecasts seen in the past 12 months, notably in 2022. On balance, market seems to have priced in the stock a less upbeat view in terms of earnings growth going forward. I should contend though that current expectations of double-digits earnings growth in 2021 and 2020 are still impressive in my view. Adding to me positive sentiment, I would say that, apart from the ongoing pandemic, probably the biggest hurdle for healthcare segment in the coming years has been ruled out, as U.S. presidential race will be limited to candidates with a more market friendly agenda.

Turning to the analysis of the price action, shares of HMS have underperformed the broader healthcare bench markets, such as XLV and VHT over the past year, and also lagged the PSCH - Invesco S&P SmallCAP Health Care ETP, composed primarily of small cap companies.

While this divergence between HMS and broad-based ETFs might reinforce a thesis of the stock price upside, I would suggest extra caution before buying new shares in the short term, since stock prices are losing momentum in the recent days, as evidenced by stock prices crossing below 20-day moving average a few days ago. In addition, the previous top in the range of $28 to $29 may become a strong resistance, specially due to 200-days moving average, a key measure of the longer-term trend, sitting just above this level.

Takeaway

HMS's outlook is generally positive, with growth potential in the long term, driven by a growing addressable market, while COVID-19 circumstances are expected to cause a limited impact on the company. Therefore, I believe that HMS remains a good investment in the long run, but I recommend waiting a better moment to buy shares due to the somehow weak stock prices momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.