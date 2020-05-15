SEK/EUR: Why I Now Take A Bullish View

At the beginning of this month, I made the argument that there was no upside for the SEK/EUR going forward. My reason for doing so was based on the outlook that the economic fallout from COVID-19 is forecasted to be just as bad, if not worse than that of the European Union.

In spite of this concern, we can see that the Swedish krona has still been rising against major currencies such as the EUR, GBP and USD:

Source: investing.com

In my previous article, I had made the argument that the only scenario under which I would see the krona rising would be under a “doomsday” scenario for the EU, such as Italy choosing to leave the European Union.

However, the currency is still seeing a sustained rise and there appears to be other factors driving its ascent.

In particular, Dutch bank ING has recently been arguing that currencies like the Swedish krona and Aussie dollar are continuing to rise because of their lower exposure to oil than other major currencies.

Moreover, when taking a longer-term look at the SEK/EUR, we see that the currency is trading near a 10-year low and from this perspective could well be significantly undervalued at this point:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, while the Riksbank has also engaged in quantitative easing in order to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic, the central bank has not actually chosen to cut interest rates as many other central banks have – with the repo rate remaining unchanged at zero percent at the time of writing. Given that rates were originally negative in Sweden, the decision to keep rates at zero is quite significant given the expected economic fallout from the pandemic.

In my view, the trajectory for the Swedish krona depends on the nature of the economic recovery going forward. For instance, should we see oil prices rebound more quickly than expected – then the krona could see a sudden drop in demand. However, I do not see this being the case given the unprecedented drop in demand for commercial air travel and with the industry set for significant consolidation, oil demand is set to remain low for quite some time.

Should the Riksbank take the decision to cut rates, then this could place downward pressure on the SEK. However, with rates presently at zero, negative rates may well have little effect in significantly bolstering consumer demand if the downward revision in growth is particularly severe.

From a technical standpoint, the SEK/EUR seems to be a “low-risk, high-reward play” at this time. There seems to be little downside for the currency from a long-term perspective, while the upside is potentially very significant. For this reason, I now take a bullish view on the SEK/EUR.

