Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF: A Solid Outperformer Finding Tomorrow's Companies Today

The ETF is quite concentrated in technology and healthcare with these sectors combining for around 58% of the fund's holdings.

Introduction

Recently while looking through ETFs that hold my number one stock, XPEL (OTC:XPEL), I came across the Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML). I often do this to find other similar stocks I may be interested in, and occasionally find a solid ETF as well. After examining this ETF, it appears this is a solid actively managed choice for those looking for outperformance in the small cap growth space. While their position in XPEL is just 0.07% of total assets, the fund's current holdings and track record align with its outperformance, making it a potentially solid pick for those looking for actively managed growth ETFs.

A Focus On Growth, Profitability, And Capital Efficiency Has Paid Off

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) aims to invest in the best companies based on growth, profitability, and capital efficiency within the Russell 2000 growth index. The ETF has outperformed, quite handily at times, both the index and passive Russell growth ETFs. Since mid-2017, the ETF has returned more than double that of the Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) and the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG), suggesting that the active management style is working relative to the passive indexing of various other ETFs more commonly used.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, small cap growth has outperformed the overall Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which probably isn't all that surprising given growth has consistently outperformed value over the last decade or so. I'm not going to speculate on whether "growth" companies will continue to outperform, other than to say that a reasonably priced company growing earnings and revenue with a long runway has a much better chance at yielding high returns than a company earning similar profits every year, with little opportunity for reinvestment.

Concentration Is Key

JSML is concentrated in technology, which is no surprise considering it's a growth ETF. The healthcare sector is ranked second. Each of these sectors account for more than 25% of the fund and over 58% combined. Most of the remaining companies in the fund come from the industrials, consumer cyclicals, financials, basic materials, and consumer non-cyclical sectors.

Source: ETF.com

Each of the top ten companies in the fund are indeed profitable and together make up nearly 40% of the fund. This is fairly concentrated, but some of these have had quite the run recently so I wouldn't be surprised to see some rebalancing soon. Moreover, I'm a strong proponent of the idea that investors need to be more concentrated than an index in order to achieve index-beating returns.

Risks Worth Discussing

JSML often trades just a few thousand shares per day, thus there are some liquidity concerns here. Investors may see quite wide spreads trading intraday, meaning slippage becomes a concern for even relatively small positions.

Small cap growth companies are likely more susceptible to unfavorable economic conditions than their large cap counterparts as smaller companies may not have as much cash or resources on hand to get through tougher times. This could impact the fund's performance relative to larger cap indexes, however, in a situation like this, I'd rather be in an actively managed fund that can be quick to cut struggling stocks rather than a passive fund that holds on for dear life.

The ETF also does not have options, meaning investor's protection and/or hedging options are fairly limited. Something like IWO options could be used as a proxy but investors should be capable of understanding how to size properly based on differences in implied volatility between the two funds if they want to pull something like this off.

Conclusion

JSML is a market-beating actively managed small cap growth ETF that investors can consider adding to their ETF portfolio. The ETF is quite concentrated, so it's not a bad idea for investors to follow the top 10 or 20 holdings closely. Historically the fund has beaten its passive counterparts. That doesn't necessarily mean it will continue to in the short or even long term, but it does provide some validity for investors who want an actively managed small cap growth ETF.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Also, let me know in the comments if you want to see more articles on ETFs like this one, or even articles on specific companies held by this ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.