During the pandemic, my Friday summation utilizes a combination of credit market and macro-economic analysis to determine the current state of the US economy.

I started looking at the credit markets because they experienced a great deal of stress at the beginning of the pandemic. Heightened financial tension was the main reason the Federal Reserve initiated a large number of programs. These backstopped the entire credit market, allowing it to "de-stress," which several indicators document: The St. Louis Financial Stress Index has been declining for the last six weeks.

After spiking higher, the Chicago Fed's Risk Subindex has moved lower.

And the entire corporate bond market has continued to come in: The entire belly of the corporate curve has moved lower, as has ...

... the long end of the corporate market.

However, not all areas of the credit market are sanguine: The CCC yield is still higher. However, it is still below heights from the oil market rout in 2015-2016.

Turning to economic data, coincidental indicators show that the shutdown has caused extreme damage to the economy.

Industrial production has lost about two-thirds of its gains from the expansion that started in 2009.

Real retail sales have lost about half of their total gains from the entire expansion.

And total initial job losses are 36,492,000:

Finally, the NY Fed's high-frequency index continues to show abysmal projections for 2Q20 GDP:

According to data compiled by the website Capital Spectator, economists are projecting a drop of slightly more than 30%:

If there is any good news, it's these two points. First, we've known since the lockdown that the damage would be extreme. Back-of-the-envelope calculations done by James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed argued for a $2.5 trillion loss in the 2Q20. Second, there has already been a large amount of approved fiscal and monetary stimulus while a new package is being offered by the House. These are the appropriate measures for the national authorities to undertake considering the size of the damage.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: This is a standard, bearish performance table. The long end of the Treasury market was up modestly while the belly of the curve had modest gains. Large-caps fared pretty well -- they were only off a few percentage points. Smaller-caps were down pretty sharply, dropping more than 5%.

Only health care was higher this week. At the bottom of the table is real estate -- which has been very volatile -- and energy, which is not only suffering from weak demand but a raw material market that is in its worst shape in 30+ years.

Let's move on to the charts, starting with this week's 5-minute chart for the IEF: Treasuries were higher this week. They rose between Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, before moving lower a bit. In contrast is the SPY, which dropped pretty sharply in absolute terms. But starting on Thursday morning, the index began and then sustained a consistent rally, sending the index over the 200-minute EMA by Friday's close. Considering the bearishness of the data, this is good development.

Let's pull the lens back to the 30-minute time period.

There is still a very strong bid in the treasury market; the IEF has traded in a very narrow range for most of the last month. During that time it has dropped three times only to attract a strong bid. This means there's still a very strong safety bid in the market. At the same time, the SPY is also in a technically decent position. While prices have broken an uptrend, they found support at a recent low and moved higher at the end of this week. There are also several recent price levels that provide solid technical support as well.

And then we have the daily chart for the SPY: There's a lot of information above.

Prices are between two key Fibonacci levels for the lines derived from February's high and March's low. There is plenty of Fib support for prices from March's low and the ETF's recent high. The chart has printed a double top over the last few weeks. Prices have twice managed to move through the 200-day EMA, only to fall back. The MACD has given a sell signal Volume has declined as the rally has progressed.

Adding to this chart is that the smaller-caps indexes have all broken trend and we arrive at an area that says "turning point."

It still feels like the counter-rally is over.

Have a good weekend.