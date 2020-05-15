U.S. Bancorp: Loss Provisioning Analysis

The purpose of this article is to provide an analysis of the allowance for loan losses at U.S. Bancorp (USB). It is intended to be a complement to the earlier article by Finalytiks.

We start with a breakdown of USB's loan book (data sourced from the latest 10-Q):

$ (in billions) % of total Res. real estate 86.02 27.02% Comm. real estate 40.98 12.87% Consumer credit card 22.78 7.16% C&I loans 120.67 37.91% Comm. leases 5.65 1.77% Other retail 42.21 13.26% Total 318.31 100.00%

(Residential real estate loans include home equity lines of credit)

Against this loan portfolio USB has taken an allowance for loan losses (ALL from here on) of $6.22B or 1.95%. Our first task at hand is judge how appropriate this is.

Comparison with the financial crisis

What follows is the historical worst experience for charge offs at U.S. commercial banks, in aggregate, during the financial crisis:

Residential real estate 2.72% Commercial real estate 2.82% Credit card 10.51% C&I loans 2.57% Leases 1.72% Other retail 3.40%

(Data sourced from here).

Note: this is the worst quarterly experience during the GFC annualized. I.e., actual annual experience was not quite as bad as these numbers.

If we assume that annual charge offs during this crisis will look like these, we get the following for USB:

Projected charge offs ($ in billions) Residential real estate $2.34 Commercial real estate $1.16 Credit card $2.39 C&I loans $3.10 Leases $0.10 Other retail $1.44 Total $10.52

In other words, in this scenario USB would need to take about $4.3B in further provisions (under the additional assumption that the size of the loan book and its constituents stays the same).

Further context is provided by the 2019 stress test results. Under these, in the severely adverse scenario, USB is projected to have charge-offs of $17.6B on risk-weighted assets of $381B over a nine quarter period. I.e., an average of about $7.83B on $381B of risk-weighted assets, or 2.06%. Currently, USB has risk weighted assets of $404.5B. So our "GFC case scenario" of $10.52B in losses from earlier is about 2.6% in comparison.

Further provisioning

In order to understand the level of provisioning that might be required going forward, we also need a base rate of provisioning in a benign environment. For this, I will simply use the ALL rate from year end 2019. All of this can be summarized by:

(in billions)

Base rate ALL GFC worst case Current ALL Provisions under GFC scenario $4.84 $10.52 $6.22 $9.14

In other words, if the next 12 months look like the worst quarters of the financial crisis, then USB will need to take about $9.14B of further provisions to cover loan losses and exit with the base rate ALL.

Let me emphasize I am NOT making any assertions as to whether USB is under or over-provisioned. This is merely a modeling exercise to provide the investor with context. Whether the bank is under or over provisioned will primarily depend on what actual losses look like.

While this $9.14B may look scary at first glance, one should note that the first line of defense against any capital impairment is pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) at the bank over the next 12 months. The simplest (laziest?) way to project this is to annualize PPNR from the first quarter. This yields projected PPNR of roughly $9.2B (rounded down; for context the DFAST severely adverse scenario projects PPNR of roughly $8.1B). In other words, in this scenario USB would be able to absorb losses adequately without any capital impairment (or be short by about $1B if one uses the DFAST projection for PPNR). There is one significant issue with this analysis.

Dividends

USB has an annual dividend commitment of about $2.8B (share repurchases have been suspended). Since this must be paid out of taxed earnings, this requires about $3.5B of pre-tax income (or PPNR of about $12.7B), under our scenario above, in order for USB to absorb losses and cover its dividend without affecting leverage or its regulatory capital ratios.

Put differently, if losses approach the levels above, barring an unlikely surge in PPNR, it will be necessary for USB to curtail its dividend in order to maintain its capital ratios at the current level. It is up to the reader to decide if the situation outlined above is too extreme (or not extreme enough!).

Caveats

Let me once again emphasize that NO assertions are being made as to whether USB is under or over-provisioned. No assertions are being made as to whether USB will cover its dividend or cut it. The outcomes depend on a number of variables (PPNR, actual losses, loan book size and composition). This article merely presents a framework for thinking about these things. The reader is invited to substitute their own assumptions.

