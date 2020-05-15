Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's (BOWFF) CEO Sam Kolias on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Ha – Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Sam Kolias – Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Smandych – Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Russell – Senior Vice President-Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher – TD Securities

Howard Leung – Veritas

Yash Sankpal – Laurentian Bank

Mike Markidis – Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, note that, all lines are in a listen-only mode. But following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this call is being recorded on May 15, 2020.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to James Ha. Please go ahead, sir.

James Ha

Thank you, Sylvie and welcome to the Boardwalk REIT’s 2020 first quarter results conference call. With me here today is Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Smandych, soon to be Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Russell, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; and Leonora David, Vice President of Operations.

Note that this call is being broadly disseminated by way of webcast. If you have not done so already, please visit bwalk.com/investors, where you will find a link to today's presentation as well as PDF files of the Trust's financial statements, MD&A and supplemental information package.

Starting on Slide 2, we'd like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk's future operation and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk's publicly filed documents. At the conclusion of today's presentation, we will be opening up the phone lines for questions.

I'd like to now turn the call over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you, James, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. We'd like to open by sharing our deepest gratitude for our Boardwalk family. In this time where our world is adapting to a new way of living of increased uncertainty and change, our team, our family has continued to deliver on our promise and mission to serve and provide our resident members with quality rental communities. Our top priority remains the health and safety of both our resident members and our team of heroes. And we cannot thank our team and Boardwalk family enough for their performance and resilience.

Our purpose remains to bring you home to a safe and happy place where love always lived. Our results reflect how we continue to gain market share and our choice housing provider. We have upheld and created new and long lasting relationships with our residents who have rewarded us with even higher net promoter scores, higher retention, and higher occupancy, which positions us well into the future, as our governments begin to ease restrictions.

Communication has been significantly enhanced, allowing us to connect while we maintain our safe physical distance. Together, we have launched bwalk.info to provide both residents and team members with up-to-date information on COVID-19 supports and information to help our residents and team navigate through accessing essential needs, including a safe place to call home.

Slide 4 illustrates many of the initiatives underway helping us not only to get through the pandemic, but emerge as a stronger rental provider and community builder. For example, together with Yuhu, we have enhanced our virtual platform, enabling us to reach resident members digitally while keeping our front-line associates safe. We have also accelerated our virtual leasing and showing capabilities. Other protocols such as more frequent cleaning and sanitizing as well as physical distancing measures have been implemented seamlessly to ensure our residents feel safe at home.

During this time, we have also stayed true to our core value of love always by continuing to support a communities and residents in need, including our front-line workers, who we are so honored to serve and bring home. Continuing on to Slide 5, taking this opportunity to provide a high level overview of both our geographic and product diversification, our Boardwalk's 33,344 apartment units, 63% are based in Alberta, 11% in Saskatchewan, 8% in Ontario and 18% in Quebec. With an average occupancy across our portfolio of 96.6% and an average occupied rent of $1,185, Boardwalk remains an affordable choice for many Canadians.

To capture a more diverse rental audience, Boardwalk diversified our product base several years ago and introduced three different branded communities: Boardwalk Living, Affordable Value; Boardwalk Communities, Enhanced Value; Boardwalk Lifestyle, Affordable Luxury. Currently we have approximately 6% lifestyle, 44% communities and 50% living suites across our portfolio. Our results continue to reflect the success of the re-engineering of our service, product quality, diversity and experience led by our design team and executed with all hands on deck approach with our entire team.

Moving on to Slide 6, which illustrates the fundamentals in the markets we operate in. Boardwalk strives to create value through all stages of the rental market cycle. With rising uncertainty from COVID-19 as well as the current global oil crisis, Boardwalk is focused in on retention and continues to offer short-term incentives to its new and existing residents to increase and maintain overall occupancy.

Together with our governments, we have applied rental rate freezes and suspended evictions for nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19 related hardships. Our government support at this time has been invaluable. The federal government has provided financial supports helping decrease the financial burden for our resident members and continues to provide our resident members with an essential, safe and affordable place to call home.

The demand for safe and affordable housing in all our markets remains high. Our portfolio provides some of the most affordable housing across Canada while maintaining our focus on providing the best quality product, service, and experience to our resident members. Grande Prairie continues to remain in a strong rental market, almost fully occupied with a strong demand for rentals.

Fort McMurray remains in a soft rental market and is 1% of our portfolio. Fort McMurray shows great resilience with a combination of oil price collapse, flood and pandemic, all together. Our Fort McMurray’s strong team is seeing an increase in occupancy over this last month as our communities were not affected by the flooding and we are seeing an increase in demand for rental housing in Fort McMurray, slightly higher incentive are being used and offset the net gains.

Red Deer seeing better quality credit applications due to the significant value-add investments we have completed in this region. We have included utilities in some of our communities, which has increased the costs and decreased NOI. We are seeing occupancy increase in this and last month as a result of these changes which are offsetting.

Edmonton and Calgary rental market fundamentals continue to improve and stabilized NOI growth remains strong as we complete our eyedropper approach to more selective value-add upgrades and focus in on gaining occupancy. Our Saskatchewan region continues to remain in a softer rental market with green shoots of higher occupancy, revenue and recent quarter NOI increase. In this region, we continue to focus in on gaining market share with targeted value-add capital improvements and increasing our operating efficiencies.

Ontario and Quebec represent over 25% of Boardwalk’s portfolio with both provinces showing continued strong performance. Our focus on a carrying peak performance culture along with significant value-add capital investment continues to deliver significant gains in market share and NOI. Our value-add lessons learned in our Calgary market are helping us better allocate value-add investments with our eyedropper into all our other markets.

Slide 7, in a period of uncertainty, we continue building on our commitment to deliver increased value. These charts demonstrate our key performance indicators continuing to track positively, occupancy has increased. Our incentives in this environment have remained relatively flat, which has led to increasing overall revenue levels. Our results reflect our focus on our peak performing team and culture is working to optimize staffing levels and keep delivering great service, product quality, experience and results.

Slide 8 further demonstrates rental trends remain in line with expectations leading into mid-March, as well as the effective self-imposed rental increased limits from the COVID-19 pandemic. The months of January, February and March reflects our increasing flexibility with incentives for some of our residents and focus in on increasing our occupancy to offset these incentives.

Slide 9 illustrates our significant investment and value-add improvements and repositioning to-date. This is a key driver that has resulted in increasing our market share relative to our competitors by providing more value throughout our portfolio for all our resident members. We continue to build on our strategy to reposition our assets and carefully deployed capital where it makes the greatest difference and realizes the best returns.

Slide 10 shows the building of our track record with our eighth consecutive quarter of growth in FFO per unit, delivering 10.7% growth in FFO per trust unit for the first quarter, 16.1% excluding retirement costs. Rental market fundamentals and demand for affordable housing in our core Alberta markets continue to improve and our team continues to deliver exceptional product quality, service and experience.

Slide 11, as previously mentioned, we are layering exciting new initiatives to further drive and improve on our service, product quality and experience we are providing to our resident members, while also delivering solid financial results for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk is proud to launch in partnership with Yuhu, a new online resident portal to all our resident members. This new portal will provide more self serve options to our residents allowing for direct online payments, online maintenance requests and real time chat feature amenity bookings and much more.

By creating more optionality in the way of our residents’ experience, their homes, their trust believes that further efficiency and 24/7 self service can be gained while also creating new resident-friendly forms of communication. Additionally, Boardwalk has had great success in Alberta partnering and selling Boardwalk exclusively priced internet and TV services with our partner Telus. This program began in our Alberta portfolio in Q2 of 2019, it seems strong penetration to date.

Slide 12, Boardwalk continues to offer an unprecedented combination of growth and value. Boardwalk’s focus on delivering strong NOI growth has resulted in strong growth in FFO per unit. The Trust's current IFRS net asset value of $62.24 is significantly higher than our current unit trading price presenting an exceptional opportunity for our investor. Boardwalk's high-quality overall portfolio equates to approximately $124,000 per apartment door at our current unit price.

Recent transactions in Calgary and Edmonton have averaged over $200,000 a door. Furthermore, replacement costs are significantly higher than these apartment trading prices. Our exceptional value provides for a very unique opportunity for our partners and stakeholders as we continue to focus in on delivering solid growth.

I will now introduce Lisa Smandych, our incoming Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financial results. Lisa?

Lisa Smandych

Thank you, Sam. On Slide 13, the Trust delivered strong FFO and AFFO growth, with FFO increasing by 11.4% from $28.2 million to $31.5 million. AFFO increased by 18.5% from $22.3 million to $26.4 million using an annualized maintenance CapEx estimate of 613 per apartment unit. As Sam previously mentioned included in our Q1 2020 FFO and AFFO per unit results is $0.03 for retirement costs. Is expected that in Q2 2020, the Trust will incur an additional $0.04 per unit for severance costs associated with executive retirements.

Moving to Slide 14, Boardwalk‘s same property results highlighted NOI growth of 8.1%, driven by revenue growth of 3.8% and coupled with operating expense savings of 1.5%. The first quarter of 2020 was highlighted by strong performance. Alberta posted NOI growth of 7.9% largely a result of revenue growth of 3.9%. Our Eastern markets which represent 25% of Boardwalk’s total NOI also delivered year-over-year growth. Ontario posted revenue growth of 6.9% which led to NOI growth of 10.5%. While Quebec achieved operating expense savings resulting in NOI growth of 11.4%.

Slide 15 shows Boardwalk’s quarterly sequential revenue growth. The sequential revenue growth of 0.5% for the first quarter of 2020, with Boardwalk self imposing along with most provincial governments having imposed rental increased freezes during the pandemic, sequential revenue growth will be driven by occupancy and turnover in the coming months.

Slide 16 summarizes the Trust revenue collection from its resident members for the month of April. 97.5% of April revenue was collected in April as compared to a historic monthly run rate, slightly above 98%. Each province exceeded revenue collection of 96.5% for the month of April, with some regions almost reaching 99% collected. Where required, the Trust is offered a rental deferral program to its resident members with the current participation rate of approximately 0.5% of revenue. To date in May, collections are tracking slightly above April, 2020.

Slide 17 focuses on the payment types used by resident members to pay rent. As the Trust continues to promote social distancing along with the ease-of-use of its resident member portal through Yuhu, we have seen an increase in online payments to 30% coupled with a decrease of in-office payments to 31%.

I would now like to turn the call to Lisa Russell to provide an update on our development projects.

Lisa Russell

Thank you, Lisa. On Slide 18, we are proud to announce the completion of Brio. Our 162 unit premium mixed use development in Calgary. Boardwalk is a 50% partner in this asset and is the property manager for the residential component of this community. We received the occupancy permit on February 21st and our first resident members moved in on April 1st, 2020. As of early May, we have these 17 units at rental rates at or above our original pro forma. We anticipate lease-up to continue to progress over the next 12 months.

Total construction costs for Brio are subject to final adjustments. However, we anticipate the final project costs to be toward the lower end of our $75 million to $80 million range. Our estimated stabilize yields for the project ranges from 4% to 5% with net rental rates of $2.45 to $2.75 per square foot.

Slide 19 provides a brief update on our other active development projects. Construction at 45 Railroad continues amid COVID-19 with our site team taking extra precautions including lowering staffing levels which allows for adequate physical distancing. The site is still expected to be at grade in Q3 of 2020. Estimated completion of this two tower, 365 unit development remains planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively. Sandalwood Square in Mississauga, Ontario is our second joint venture partnership with RioCan. Our initial zoning application for a 16 and 25 story mixed-use development was received positively and our subsequent zoning resubmission with submitted in early March. We anticipate construction to begin in 2021.

The timing of Boardwalk’s current development projects are well staggered to best balance our resources. Our planned developments in the Peel Region provide an attractive entry into the GTA, allowing boardwalk to enter high growth under supplied markets, providing continued progress towards our long-term strategic plan.

I would now like to turn the call over to James Ha. James?

James Ha

Thank you Lisa. Slide 20 provides a summary of Boardwalk’s available liquidity. The Trust is well positioned with over a $100 million in cash in recently committed financings, as well as an undrawn $200 million operating life. This $300 million in liquidity, provides Boardwalk with a flexible financial position to weather the current environment, as well as take advantage of opportunities as visibility improves.

Slide 21 shares Boardwalk’s mortgage maturity schedule. Our mortgages are well staggered with approximately 99% of our mortgages carrying NHA insurance through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. This insurance remains in full force for the full amortization of the mortgage and in addition to carrying the government of Canada's backing, provides access to low cost financing with current estimated five and 10 year CMHC mortgage rates of 1.5% and 2% respectively. Trust debt metrics have seen a steady improvement highlighted by our interest coverage reaching 2.78 times this quarter.

Our progress on our 2020 mortgage maturities are presented on Slide 22. Our government in partnership with CMHC were quick to respond to the COVID situation in March by injecting and investing liquidity into the market, creating strong availability of funds for CMHC and shared homes. Boardwalk has been actively taking advantage of this current low interest rate environment to renew forward-lock as well as secure additional financing from our mortgage portfolio.

Today we have renewed or forward-locked approximately 40% of our 2020 mortgage maturities, as well as secured an additional $98.7 million in new financings with our most recent commitments completed at record low interest rates. Current underwriting criteria in our most recent submissions to CMHC and our lenders have remained in line with our historically conservative estimates. We continue to work towards further forward-locking of upcoming mortgage renewals and the coming weeks and months.

On slide 23, the Trust has confirmed its regular monthly distribution of $0.083 per Trust unit for the next three months. Boardwalk’s distribution of $1 per Trust unit on an annualized basis provides sustainable monthly cash flow to our unitholders at an attractive yield while also maintaining a low payout ratio consistent with our distribution policy of maximum reinvestment of cash flow. And finally on Slide 24, we detail a summary of Boardwalk’s ESG initiatives. Boardwalk’s Golden Foundation in which we have always operated aligns well with modern day ESG. We look forward to participating in our first risk assessment later this year and are proud to have published our first ESG report, which is now available on our website.

This now concludes the formal portion of our call and we would like to open up the phone lines for questions. Sylvie.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Jonathan Kelcher at TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning. First question just on the renewals, I guess, we can expect them to be flat for Q2. But just – bit coming out of that, how will mechanics work on that if you decided in July to sort of give increases on renewals?

Sam Kolias

Jonathan, it's Sam. Coming out, we're going to continue as the economy recovers and gets back to a new normal on reducing discount. And that really is the focus that we were pre-COVID and getting back to rental levels gradually and sustainably to where we were several years ago. And so that will remain the same. We've got a significant amount of discounts that our residents continue to enjoy and benefit from. And thank god, they do and we're very happy about it. Investors aren't as happy about that obviously, and we've got lots of masters to serve and we tried to balance the different interests of all our stakeholder groups, but our residents and our team as everybody can agree remain our most important focus.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. But what I'm – I guess what I'm trying to get at that – all the people where you don't give renewals to April, May and June, will July sort of be a really – assuming it start in July, will July be a really big sort of renewal month. Everybody from the last three months will get full sort of notices.

Sam Kolias

Sorry, I never understood your question. So what we're doing is we're offering our residents much more flexibility in the renewals. So because of the uncertainty, some residents only want to renew three months and we're going ahead with the three months and doing what we call lease-over-lease, we're prorating the same incentive even for a short three month period with our residents that need more flexibility and lesser lease term. For residents that continue to want to live with us and have more certainty, we're renewing lease-over-lease, 12 month leases for the existing residents and we're happy to do so, because our focus is retention and keeping everybody in a safe and affordable home. And so we're going to have regular renewals in July and August except for the three month terms that we're accepting right now that we can revisit in three months.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. That's helpful. And then just secondly, your associate count was down about 100 people in April versus January. So it’s sort of 50-50 maybe level, the one you're aiming for and how much savings and operations will that be in Q2?

Sam Kolias

That is yet to be determined because there was an increased focus in on cleaning over this period as everybody can understand and cleaning is an expense obviously, and so the savings will be offset with the extra cleaning attention that our landscapers are doing. And to be quite honest, all hands on deck, we're all pitching on that because of the current situation. And so we are though constantly looking at every single line item in our expense statement. In that, we're always asking how do we do what we're doing better with fewer and less expenses. And we're constantly reviewing that and we're finding because of the current situation, ways to do things as we have always learned that necessity is the mother of invention.

And so this current situation is really accelerating the ways we are doing things that are much more efficient because then the necessity to do things with less people that had to stay at home because of daycare closures and school closures. So necessity has essentially accelerated our efficiencies and forced us to become more efficient. And so we do see savings and we'll continue to going forward as a result of this situation and the innovation and new ways we're doing things that cost us less.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks. That's helpful. I'll turn it back.

Sam Kolias

Thanks Jon. Just an add, technology is really helping and our partnership with technology partners like Yuhu and Smart Rent, our investment in real estate technology ventures with King Set is the only other Canadian investor in it and about 1 million apartment units in United States and the apartment REITs like Essex and UDR. We're seeing some really exciting efficiencies on self showing and automated locks, security and super affordable prices and Amazon has partnered up with Rent Smart to help co-develop this apartment smart suite solution. So we're very excited about that too.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Howard Leung at Veritas. Please go ahead.

Howard Leung

Thanks and good morning. I wanted to kind of touch on the preauthorized payment rate. So I think last month the update was 51% of tenants had paid and assuming the rest of the month that in April there was no preauthorized payments. Then overall for the month, I guess since you collected 97.5%, 46% of tenants would have been on preauthorized payments. And then I think from this update you mentioned that the overall rate for preauthorization was 40% for both April and May so far. So it just sounds like there were some tenants maybe who pre-authorized – who paid as an advance in April weren’t doing so in May. What was the – what’s the reasoning behind that? Are you seeing like cheques bouncing or sometimes withdrawing their preauthorized payment rates?

Lisa Smandych

Hi Howard, it's Lisa Smandych. Thank you for the question. Important to note that – so that's 51% calculation, that was based on revenue collected not even midway through the month. So as you highlighted, as the month would have gone on, the only means that they could use to pay would be other forms than PAP, because the PAP is only drawn on the first of the month. So consistent with previous rates or PAP as a percentage of revenue has stayed approximately the same. And note we did not see a large opt-out of people paying by PAP in May. If anything is the percentage stay the same. So that change in percentage is largely just a function of how people paid their rent over the course of the month.

Howard Leung

Okay. That makes sense. Thanks for the clarification. And then just on the same sort of topic, I guess, any idea of how many tenants or what percentage of your tenants are accessing government assistance? I know it's a – it may be a bit of a touchy subject and maybe something you don't have, but just wondering if you have any rough idea about that?

Sam Kolias

We don't ask after our residents are approved and their applications approved, we don't ask for income verification. And that is a big debate that we continue to ask whether we should ask for that, similar to mortgage renewals I guess are similar, rent is a form of credit extension. And so, that is a discussion we're having. What we are seeing Howard, is an increased demand in more affordable units and so more of our classic units and our living units are in higher demand. We're hardly renovating any full renovations anymore because of the flight to affordability is higher and more pronounced. We are accepting renters who are on government supports.

Historically we didn't always accept all applicants that were on some kind of government support, unless we partnered up with not for profit agencies. And so now we are accepting residents on UI and COVID payments to help house Canadians in this really exceptional situation we find ourselves in. And it's building more goodwill and it really is a big reason why our occupancy is rising. Our rentals for me are remarkable, it's really heartwarming to see the demand pickup. And when we ask our sites, where our new residents coming from? A lot are coming from other communities. A lot are coming from other communities with the comments were they looked at Boardwalk a year ago and they are sorry, they never rented at Boardwalk and now they're coming home.

And that really warms our hearts and confirms we're doing the right things in bringing everybody home to a happy place where love always lives and what's more important than a great place to call home, where family and love always lives, really it's real testament of our team doing such a remarkable job. We can't thank our team enough for the extraordinary service that and the above and beyond, we get so many compliments from our residents and we can't thank our residents who are so supportive and we're getting inundated with customer satisfaction surveys, Google results, it's so heartwarming to see the gratitude and the love always, it's awesome, okay.

Howard Leung

Right. Yes. No, that’s – you're talking about that seems really important to do at this time to kind of provide housing options for people in trouble. And so for the new leases in April and May, would you say a significant portion of them are when you did the income check at that point? That said they were on government programs.

Sam Kolias

Not the new applicants. We're seeing new applicants and we're asking our family members living in more expensive cities like Toronto, hey, what's going on in Toronto? Well, people are moving out to more affordable places and moving back home and we're seeing folks from Vancouver for example, a healthcare practitioner moved into Brio and Brio is our brand new community and our rents are over $2,000 there. And she's a health worker and we are extending discounts to our health workers straight across the board, and so that's one example. A lot of folks that are still working are out there, the unemployment rate is still over 80%, it's – or 90% approximately, so most people are still employed.

Howard Leung

Okay, great. That's important to keep in mind. I guess my final question has to do with the CapEx budget. It looks like I think earlier – in the last quarter update the guidance was kind of between, I think $100 million to $134 million. Now that the budget is out, it's at the high end, $134 million. And I think the bulk of the – a big part of the spending is kind of in the exterior of the buildings. What's – I guess, I was a little surprised that it's at the higher end. Is there any kind of I guess crucial CapEx that you felt where you have to do this year and couldn’t put off?

Sam Kolias

So Howard, we continue to use our eyedropper to apply our CapEx. And as our investor tour last year, we've realized huge success with the reengineering and redesign of our experience centers. It's been a huge win for us led again by our design team and design matters. A good example is the design focus of Apple versus BlackBerry, that Apple really focuses on design and with the full time since our Chief Design Officer came back five years ago full time and became an empty nester. And with our hands on deck and our entire team really coming together in a brand new engineered design and experience for our residents, it’s – it really is remarkable because our experience centers create an experience of going to a brand new developed community.

And every detail is designed and carefully selected. And it really is helping occupancy, for example, Regal towers in Saskatoon, for the longest time in Saskatoon, Regal had chronic high vacancy, close to a double-digit or 10%, and it hardly has 1% vacancy anymore. So the investment in the experience center in that community, everybody loves bling, crystal chandeliers and loves to live in a really beautiful place. And now more than ever that's – our places are really important, our size is really important, because we have older communities that are repositioned, we have large unit sizes, that's a really big plus too.

And space is really important as – and getting more important as we're all learning. And so those investments are continuing. The full renovations, we're cutting back significantly because everybody is more comfortable with classic what we call classic apartment with traditional colors, it's like the classic Coca-Cola, I guess. We believe we're more the real thing than Coke is, black sugar water. But having a great, clean, safe place to live is essential. And being able to provide that in an affordable way is too. And so that is reducing our capital spend in our suite capital is what we're seeing. And again, we're looking at every single penny. We can't emphasize that enough.

Regardless of the situation, we're going to be really disciplined, really responsible with every single penny of capital we have. We fully understand how essential it is to be disciplined and conservative with our capital. And so I'll pass it on to Lisa Russell to talk about our capital with new developments.

Lisa Russell

Okay, thanks Sam. So as Sam just said, we are super-focused on our capital allocation and watching every penny. We have the ability on the development side to reduce our 2020 development spend by about $30 million and defer those costs into 2021 or future years. So again, just to reiterate, we continue to monitor all our projects and ensure that we're maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Sam Kolias

Just to add. Sorry, Howard, just to add, our retention has increased significantly. And our rentals have reduced in cost significantly. We brought the cost of our renovations down by approximately 50% because of the accessing too much more cost effective materials. The other big benefit we're realizing is the flooring that we're replacing carpets with, the laminate is a lifetime guaranteed product.

So the turnovers with our laminate are much quicker and way less cost as well. So the extra upfront investment we're making and the extra cost for our flooring and our materials, like our cabinetry are having a long-term benefit and will in the long-term reduce our CapEx spend.

Howard Leung

Right, right. Thanks for all that. That was really helpful. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question will be from Yash Sankpal at Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Yash Sankpal

Good morning.

Sam Kolias

Yash, good morning.

Yash Sankpal

How much was the utility rebate in Quebec?

James Ha

Hey, Yash, it was a fairly small number, it was $160,000, I believe for the first quarter, and it's a one-time non-recurring.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. I thought it was a bigger number, so, okay, that's good to know.

Sam Kolias

It's on – is that Bill 33 rebates.

Lisa Smandych

Bill 34.

Sam Kolias

34 rebate, pardon me in Quebec and yes. So that was $160,000.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. How is the new leasing going right now? And are you seeing any of your competitors offering incentives?

Sam Kolias

Our new leasing is going better than it was last year in May. And so it's a reflection that we're gaining market share. And the overall market statistics are flat to slightly negative in some areas like two bedrooms, for example, in Calgary are slightly down and Padmapper provides current information of asking rents.

What we find is when we offer for new residents less incentive and better value proposition and renovations, we get better rentals, better qualifying residents and we use less incentive as a result. And so the value proposition is really, really important and what really is making the difference is the product diversification. We essentially can serve every need of every resident that comes in our door. And essentially what tech companies call ecosystem. When a lead comes into the Boardwalk family, we have a home for everyone.

If you're looking for a brand new home, we've got that. If you're looking for an affordable home, we've got that. If you're looking for a newly renovated home across the street from elementary or junior high school that your kids are going to, we've got that too. The cross-selling, we're benefiting from is really exceptional. And we're working more than ever as one. And so any rental in any one of our communities is a win for everybody. And we have really come together like we've never come together.

And we just – again, we just can't – we just can't thank everybody enough. We send out thank you to our team and we're on the sites. And we're seeing a benefit because we're still there. We're showing up to work and our team of heroes, we've got 300 associates that haven't missed a day of work since COVID. That's remarkable. Not one day off, not one vacation day and our associates are there, given the current situation and words out if there's a place that's safe, that's supportive and there's people there that are cleaning and caring about keeping a phenomenal community safe and clean, we're the place to go.

Yash Sankpal

That's great. So Sam, a more broad question, when you compare the current situation with the 2015 crash, how do you see the rental market behave this time as compared to the last time?

Sam Kolias

The rental market is still a far ways off from where the rental levels were in 2015, providing incredible value for residents and a big barrier to new development. It's getting really, really hard to build new and justify it because the demand for higher rentals, priced rentals is different and much less than affordable rentals. Affordability price is an essential factor in the law of supply and demand. So the position we have in lower rents with a much higher value proposition has positioned us much, much better than 2015.

Going into 2015, we had no incentives. We had no real significant investment in value-add. We had no focus in on design in this experience. There was very little discussion about culture and building brand, very, very little if any discussion and focus in on that because we were delivering exceptional results without reinventing, redesigning our entire company.

And so necessity is the mother of invention and because of the downturn in oil, we've been in a really, really tough, tough economy for five years. So this has really – this is really stress the truth, what doesn't kill us makes us stronger. And we are a lot stronger because of the last five years. And as a result, we're so much better positioned. Fort McMurray, God bless them, our Fort McMurray team. Oil crisis added to the pandemic and add to that a flood, like all three disasters in one.

And we reached out to our Fort Mc team and – hey Sam, we're Fort McMurray strong, like we're on this, we're handling this. And our Fort Mc team, we can't thank enough. And there's a really, really inspiring example of resiliency and that we can do anything.

We interviewed one of our landscapers in Edmonton, Elliott McGloin. And he battled with his family in white cancer. And we asked like – Elliot's the happiest guy on the planet. And we asked to Elliot, you're going through cancer. This is a big disaster. He said, Sam, cancer like, it looks like a mountain, but it's a speed bump. We're just getting through it and you know what, we're getting through it. We're fine now. And we beat it.

And mountains are illusions. They're speed bumps. And that's our landscaper in Edmonton, the happiest – happiest associate in our team. How inspiring is that, right. Like our attitude, our culture eats strategy for breakfast, is really – Peter Drucker, a great, great business leader as well. So, sorry, I’m getting too excited. Maybe I'm getting too far off.

Yash Sankpal

All right, just one last question. Sam, given what you see in the market and what your competitors are doing and you would experience, do you think your year-end occupancy would be higher or lower than what it is right now?

Sam Kolias

It is higher already. In God, we trust everybody else bring data. Our occupancy is rising as we speak in the middle of a pandemic.

Yash Sankpal

I'm talking about 2020 year-end.

Sam Kolias

We will continue. We believe that there's inalienable truths in that – our ability to adapt better than ever will continue to position us better than ever going forward as well. And that's what we're going to continue to focus in on, our principles that carry us through every single situation of change. And our continued focus in our culture, our brand and our value proposition will continue to serve all of us well. And we started reengineering five years ago and readapting five years ago. And we've delivered some phenomenal results through already some really tough situations. So we are better positioned than we've ever been.

Yash Sankpal

That's it for me. Thank you.

Sam Kolias

Thanks Yash.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Mike Markidis at Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Thanks everybody. Just a quick one for me. Since the move to do the three months renewals, if you can give us a little bit of color in terms of how – what the uptake has been on that in terms of percentage of the renewals so far? I know it's a short-time period. And then secondly, are you doing the same thing on new leases or is that strictly on renewals? Thank you.

James Ha

Mike, it’s James. On renewables, the three months renewals is really part of our maximum flexibility that we're offering our residents, right. It is a part of our retention strategy. And really for at least renewals where it's generally a small percentage of the renewals that we're doing, the majority of our leases are still on 12-month lease renewals. In terms of new leases, we are primarily doing 12 months new leases. There are some shorter term leases, nowhere near the three months though. On occasion we'll do six month, eight month leases but it's all about flexibility so that we can continue to gain occupancy and win market share as Sam was suggesting.

And as Sam was mentioning to Yash, really our revenue strategy, I mean, occupancy is one part of it. The second part of it is market rent. The third part of it is incentives and balancing that with turnovers and costs and orders, I think we're looking at our revenue strategy holistically. And so for us, again, providing maximum flexibility to our residents today is helping us gain that market share and increase our occupancy today.

Mike Markidis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Kolias. Please go ahead, sir.

Sam Kolias

Thank you, Sylvie. We'd like to end this call by thanking our amazing team of heroes, loyal residents, and all our stakeholders. We are pleased with the improving rental market fundamentals, the exceptional value we continue to provide our residents, our investors, and for the continued great service from our team. Thank you again, everyone for joining us this morning. With our love always, God bless.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time we do ask that you please disconnect your lines, have a great day.