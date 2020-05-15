BUYZ - An Exciting New ETF In Light Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ciaran Murphy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

The Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ) is a recently launched equity ETF whose underlying companies could not be more suited to the current investment climate. I think it's an excellent vehicle through which to get exposure to some very exciting growth prospects, and is definitely worth considering giving an allocation of a small part of the speculative side of your portfolio.

Launched at the end of February 2020, BUYZ is an actively managed disruptive commerce themed ETF which invests in companies that benefit from the secular consumer trend towards e-commerce and online transactions.

With the current lockdown measures driving online shopping and app use higher than ever (US e-commerce sales jumped 49% in April), this small fund has started to gain some real traction in terms of returns. After a shaky start dropping almost -25% amid the market selloff of early March, its 1 month returns now stand at +23.55%, making it the second highest performing thematic ETF over the past 30 days. There is no reason why this won't continue given the popularity and growth prospects of its holdings - plus the fact that they largely benefit from people staying at home. And unlike the high risk/high-reward gamble that some narrower themes (think e-sports/gaming etc) might represent, this fund's holdings run the gamut in terms of their diversity under the disruptive commerce umbrella.

BUYZ invests in companies throughout the world, so its global scope means it has a wide range of investment opportunities, and its holdings are exactly the types of companies that hope to profit from our new regime of staying indoors. And whether lockdown measures continue to prevail or begin to subside, the move towards e-commerce is universal and will continue to grow (Statista had predicted worldwide retail e-commerce sales alone would grow at almost 20% y-o-y, and that was before COVID-19).

With a seemingly infinite runway, the online commerce realm offers massive upside potential and optionality for the companies that succeed, and an ETF such as BUYZ is a great way to get diversified exposure to these types of businesses. The theme is one of the few areas that looks certain to benefit from the current economic situation - and despite possible concerns about its size and liquidity, it appears BUYZ offers investors some fantastic fundamentals as a speculative option, especially given the current level of uncertainty in other markets.

As per Franklin Templeton, BUYZ

Seeks capital appreciation by investing in innovative companies benefiting from transformation in the e-commerce space. Provides access to companies that are related to new online markets, streamlined procurement systems, and game-changing ways to deliver goods and services.

Uses bottom-up fundamental research conducted by dedicated, industry-specific analysts to identify disruptive business models at the right stage for investment.

Actively managed by a seasoned portfolio management team that is based in Silicon Valley and has a long history of investing in the craft of innovation.

Its top 10 holdings are as follows:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 6.35%

Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) 6.11%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) 5.04%

Sea Ltd. (SE) 4.15%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) 3.90%

Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP) 3.55%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) 3.52%

Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) 3.17%

Visa, Inc. (V) 2.94%

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2.82%

Other holdings include Chinese Goliath Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), online freelance marketplace Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR), exercise company Peloton Interactive, Inc (PTON), UK online supermarket Ocado Group plc (OTCPK:OCDGF), and education technology company Chegg, Inc (CHGG). In fact, its entire roster of holdings are fascinating - 60 companies in total, everything from an online dating conglomerate (Match Group, Inc (MTCH)) to an artisan e-commerce play (Etsy, Inc (ETSY)).

It's easy to see the potential for growth. The containment measures from COVID-19 have led consumers worldwide to shift their consumption needs online - as if this trend wasn't strong enough anyway. In fact, the move towards online shopping and transactions has probably in many cases been accelerated by the situation, as lockdown measures and the temporary closures of brick-and-mortar retailers have pushed people worldwide to make purchases online that they wouldn't have previously chosen to make. Now that more people feel more comfortable conducting purchasing activity online, coupled with huge headwinds facing traditional retail, it's likely that many businesses under the disruptive commerce umbrella have now received the catalyst needed to win a higher customer share, and establish themselves in their respective markets.

So how do the financials look for the underlying companies of BUYZ? The p/e ratio is not going to be a suitable metric here - it's actually negative, and price to book is also extremely high at 7.50. However, these are not good ways to value many of the companies within this space. BUYZ is a growth play that looks to profit from the runway and upside potential of disruptive commerce. Despite the growth tilt however, most of the underlying businesses of BUYZ are actually big, established prospects. The average weighted market cap is $170.23bn, so many of these companies have proven their potential within disruptive commerce (spearheaded by Amazon, at 6.35% of holdings).

There are already some other ETFs out there that invest in the disruptive commerce space, such as the Proshares Online Retail ETF (ONLN), and the Global-X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ). ONLN has also seen considerable growth since the lockdown measure began, but it aims to track an index - and primarily focuses solely on online retailers. EBIZ is more similar in scope to BUYZ in that it transcends industries and invests in other e-commerce related businesses outside of specific retail, but it also tracks an index. BUYZ, however, is actively managed, and is run by two managers with considerable experience in the space. Despite its active management, the fees for BUYZ are comparable to the above two ETFs (0.57% net expense ratio for BUYZ vs 0.58% for ONLN and 0.50% for EBIZ).

The biggest issue I see with BUYZ is its liquidity. It's a fund that got introduced at a time when institutional investors are being extremely cautious - so despite the relevance of its theme, many investors are probably not hugely willing to take a risk on this type of ETF until the dust settles somewhat, and we have more certainty about the economy.

It has an average spread of 0.57%, so it's definitely not an ETF you want to be moving in and out of frequently. This should obviously tighten as the fund's AUM grows and trading flows increase, but that is not guaranteed. Therefore, you should probably only consider BUYZ if you are looking to hold it for longer than a short-term horizon. Despite this, the strength of the prospects of its underlying companies definitely warrant its consideration for investment, especially if you're looking at a longer time horizon.

The fund has performed well since mid-March. It closed at $18.59 on March 18 (after falling from $24.52 from February 27, a fall of -24.18%), but since then has rallied to $28.99 (+55.94% from its March low). There is every reason that it should continue to grow given the prospects of its underlying companies - and the fact that it stands to benefit from whatever course the future takes due to COVID-19. In a world of radical uncertainty, BUYZ looks like a good option no matter what your outlook.

In summary, BUYZ looks to profit from one of the most topical themes in investing today - and it's a theme that's definitely here for the long run. I think the growth prospects are great, and despite its weighty valuation, it offers a well diversified grab-bag of high-tech consumer companies, many of which I would certainly like to own given their open runways and powerful tailwinds.

If the fund gains traction, which is not unlikely given its holdings and growth prospects, it will become more liquid and easy to get out of, so that won't be as much concern as it might be now.

Consider putting a small allocation in BUYZ if you're investing for the medium to long term, and can tolerate a speculative but very reasonable growth play in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.