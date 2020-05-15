Esperion Has A Low Bar To Climb To Warrant Its Present Valuation

We think signing up 100K US patients, not even counting foreign royalty income, would do the trick, which seems a very low bar to us.

The question will be, how fast can the company ramp sales to grow into its $1.4B valuation.

Given the present cash balance and upcoming partner payments we don't think investors have to worry about cash anytime soon.

We have established a position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), buying 500 shares at $44.92 on May 14 for the SHU portfolio. The investment thesis is very simple:

It has two FDA approved drugs that lower LDL cholesterol for people who can't use statins.

The market for these is very large.

The company is well on its way to monetization with partnerships and sales efforts.

The company claims to be funded through profitability.

The drugs

The company has two drugs:

Nexletol which is bempedoic acid, launched on March 30, 2020.

Nexlizet, which adds ezetimibe to the bempedoic acid, resulting in even better results will be available from June 4 onwards.

These drugs are used for lowering LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) in order to reduce the risk of heart failure, the number one cause of death (at least until the recent pandemic) in the US.

There are some 62.6M people with elevated LDL-C levels which qualify for receiving statins (and 27.4M of these actually do take statins), the existing drug alternative.

Esperion's drugs can be used as a complement to statins, or as a replacement, for instance for people who are intolerant to statins or those that do not achieve the required reduction in LDL-C while on statins (the latter category are 19.4M people of those 27.4M taking statins).

The effect on mortality has not been measured (there is an ongoing trial to do just that but results are not expected before 2022), but the effect on lowering LDL-C has Nexletol cut LDL-C by around 18% (28% if the last Phase II trials are included) and Nexlizet reduced LDL-C by 38%.

The pills sell for $10 wholesale which amounts to $3650 per patient per year. Even 1M patients, well, that would quickly add up (advisory.com, our emphasis):

Esperion projects Nexletol could be effective for up to 18 million people in the United States and more than 100 million people in other countries. Tim Mayleben, president and CEO of Esperion, said the "approval delivers upon a commitment [the company] made to millions of patients for a new treatment alternative if they struggle with bad cholesterol."

On the company website they mention that:

27.4M adults in the US are taking statins.

19.4M adults in the US taking statins are unable to reach their LDL-C target.

Then there is this (from mdmag, our emphasis):

about 4 million Americans-roughly 1 in 10 people with diagnosed elevated LDL-C-are unwilling or unable to take statins due to real or perceived side effects. These side effects often take the form of muscle tenderness, aching, or myalgia. In the CLEAR Serenity study, rates of muscle-related adverse events in the bempedoic acid group were not significantly different from the complaint rate in the placebo group.

And here is a rough idea of what can be expected in financial terms (evaluate.com):

Consensus numbers from EvaluatePharma have $42m in sales this year, rising to $716m by 2024, with the company starting to turn a profit in 2023.

We feel these numbers could be rather low, as explained below.

Competition

Nexletol and Nexlizet are grosso modo complementary to statins, but there are PCSK9 inhibitors like alirocumab (Praluent) and evolocumab (Repatha) that are more effective in LDL-C reduction like 60%. However (WebMD):

The FDA has only approved alirocumab and evolocumab for people with genetic high cholesterol or serious heart disease including those who've already had a heart attack or stroke and who need their LDL cholesterol lower. If you don't have either of these conditions, your doctor will likely recommend another treatment.

But they have to be injected every 2 or 4 weeks and are rather expensive, here is advisory.com:

Repatha and Praluent, PCSK9 cholesterol drugs introduced in 2015 by Regeneron and Sanofi, at first failed to pick up steam. The medicines originally cost $14,000 per year, leading health insurers to reject covering the drugs, even for the sickest patients. Eventually, companies reduced the drugs' costs to less than $6,000 and sales started to pick up-but the drugs still aren't widely used in the United States. Ballantyne said although PCSK9s there "are highly effective, there are a lot of hassles with prior authorization and they often get denied."

So there could be something of an opening here, a middle ground between having the convenience of statins (or complementing them) versus the effectiveness of PCSK9 blockers, benefiting from the latter's cost and difficult coverage.

US launch

Judged by the recent US launch of Nexletol, there are reasons to be optimistic. The company did come out all guns blazing, no doubt about it. They are introducing it to healthcare providers in differentiated way (in three tiers) to take into account the different geographical impact of the pandemic on healthcare.

In two weeks, the company's territory managers have already interacted (virtually) with over 1,500 healthcare providers.

Their managed care did achieve a notable success though, with over 50% commercial coverage and over 20% Medicare Part D coverage with the average out of pocket cost for eligible commercial patients to be no more than $10 (or $45 for Medicare Part D, which is the lowest possible co-pay).

With respect to the competition, after noticing that PCSK9's launch wasn't in the middle of a pandemic, the CEO (Q1CC our emphasis):

I think the managed care coverage is phenomenal. And as it relates to PCSK9, I think as Mark said too, the adjudicated prescriptions is 5 times what the PCSK9s were experiencing during their first of launch. So that's a very bullish indicator as well. But I think long-term, we do not see the PCSK9 launches as a good comparator that we will far exceed what the PCSK9s were able to do.

That's nothing if not confident, but we guess that's what a flying start produces as they met their annual targets at the end of Q1 already. Management argues that the introduction of Nexlizet, scheduled for June 6, will be even better and there is little reason to doubt that. Despite all that enthusiasm, here is what one analyst expects:

Michael Yee, an analyst at Jefferies, said investment banks estimate Nexletol will generate $35 million to $40 million in sales by the end of 2020, which is about the same as Praluent and Repatha generated in their first three quarters on the market. Yee said those sales targets mean providers would prescribe Nexletol 1,000 times by the end of 2020's second quarter and 2,500 times within the first six months the drug is on the market

Partnerships

The company has two partnerships and is looking for a third:

With DSE (Daiichi Sankyo Europe) for the EU

With Otsuka for Japan

Deal pending for the rest of the world, expected to close before year-end

From the earnings deck:

Their drugs sell under a different brand name Nilemdo (Nexletol) and Nustendi (Nexlizet) and both achieved regulatory approval early April this year. There are some differences with respect to the labels (stemming from regulatory differences):

The use of statin intolerance as an indication.

Including all four Phase 3 clinical studies, raising the effectiveness of Nilemdo to up to 28% LDL-C reduction (rather than the 18% for Nexletol on the US label).

Including the effects on lowering HbA1c for both Nilemdo as well as Nustendi.

DSE has over 1,000 professionals in Europe working on the commercialization of medicines for cardiovascular diseases.

The collaboration with Otsuka, one of the top three pharma companies in Japan, is very recent. The terms of the deal (Q1CC):

includes a $60 million upfront, which we've already received. $510 million in total upfront and milestone payments, $100 million of Japan specific R&D costs that Otsuka will fund and tiered royalties on product sales in Japan of between 15% and 30%.

Management is confident that there will be a third partnership ready by the end of the year for dealing with the rest of the world.

Financials

From the earnings deck:

And from the 10-Q:

So the cash balance at the end of Q1 was $158M, with an additional $60M and $150M coming from partners, as well as unspecified product revenue, while their cash burn is $70M per quarter.

On this calculation their product sales only have to be $12M for 2020 to leave the year with $100M in cash, which we think is a low hurdle (we quoted above Jefferies expects $35M-$40M from Nexletol alone this year).

In fact, it could be lower still as management argued they were going to reduce R&D spending by $10M this year. However, next year might be a different story, although:

A possible upfront payment from a yet to be signed global partnership deal.

An optional $50M from the Oberland RIPA (see below).

Accelerating sales.

So they have half their cash ($150M+) need for next year covered with another $120M or so to be filled, which will depend mostly on how sales ramp.

But if $35M-$40M in sales from just Nexletol with Nexlizet, which is a more powerful drug, yet to come as well as the introductions in many parts of the world, we're not too concerned here, and there is likely to be quite a bit of upfront money from the upcoming global partner agreement.

We were a little concerned about warrants being a possible silent diluting force, but that looks to be in the past. From the 10-K (our emphasis):

During the year ended December 31, 2019, 8,230 warrants were net exercised for 5,813 shares of the Company's common stock. During the year ended December 31, 2018, 177,123 warrants were net exercised for 159,944 shares of the Company's common stock and during the year ended December 31, 2017, 71,237 warrants were net exercised for 62,525 shares of the Company's common stock. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had no warrants outstanding.

Fully diluted there are 32.4M shares outstanding. There is this though (10-K):

On June 26, 2019, the Company entered into a RIPA with Oberland. Pursuant to the RIPA, Oberland paid the Company $125.0 million at closing, less certain issuance costs, and, subject to the terms and conditions of the RIPA, the Company is eligible for an additional $25.0 million upon certain regulatory approval of the Company's product candidates and $50.0 million at its option upon reaching certain sales thresholds. As consideration for the payments, Oberland has the right to receive certain revenue interests from the Company based on the net sales of certain products, once approved, which will be tiered payments initially ranging from 2.5% to 7.5% of our net sales in the covered territory (as detailed in the RIPA). The initial mid-single digit repayment rate on U.S. revenue steps down to less than one percent rate upon certain revenue achievements. Esperion reacquires 100% revenue rights upon repayment completion. The Company recorded the proceeds from the RIPA as a liability on the balance sheets and are accounting for the RIPA under the effective-interest method over the estimated life of the RIPA. Future payments under the RIPA may range from $0.1 million in the next year to a maximum total payment of $243.8 million beyond one year. Per the terms of the agreement, every $100 million of net sales generated, less than or equal to $250 million in an annual aggregate, would result in a repayment obligation of approximately $7.5 million at the stated repayment rate in the first year. In the future, as net sales thresholds set forth in the agreement are met and the repayment percentage rate changes, the amount of the obligation and timing of payment is likely to change. As products are not yet approved for sale, the exact timing or amounts of repayment is likely to change each reporting period. A significant increase or decrease in net sales will materially impact the revenue interest liability, interest expense and the time period for repayment. Refer to Note 10 "Liability Related to the Revenue Interest Purchase Agreement" for further information.

But this isn't dilution, it's a cost of sales.

Valuation

Fully diluted, the market cap is $1.4B. We think it's likely there is enough cash to last them at least to the end of next year, management itself argues it will last them until profitability (which should be well beyond the point where they become cash flow positive).

In terms of valuation, there isn't much to go on, arguably, we need a few quarters of sales data to see how it is ramping. But here is a way to look at it.

At $3650 a year per patient, having 100K patients on prescription would yield sales in excess of $300M (depending a bit where they occur, as US sales are likely to be considerably more profitable, although we're not talking profits here).

The shares would be trading at a little over 4x sales, which isn't much of a stretch. We don't think 100K patients is much of a stretch either, which is why we're really quite bullish on the shares.

Why is 100K patients not much of a stretch? Well, as we wrote above, in the US alone there are 27.4M adults on statins, 19.4M of which are unable to reach their target reduction in LDL-C and another 4M intolerant of statins.

That is, the potential market is very large, which is of course why these partners were lining up and providing the company with substantial upfront payments. They too think this is a large market.

And the 100K patients would be just the US market, there are royalties coming from the rest of the world at near 100% margin. That quickly adds up.

The first signs, with adjudicated prescriptions at 5x of the PCSK9 introductions is another tentative data point (it's very early days) that suggests the bar is low.

Conclusion

The company has two drugs which have to be taken daily in order to get a reduction of LDL-C, which is supposed to reduce the risk of coronary disease. The company cannot yet argue that it reduces the latter risk, there is a clinical trial ongoing to demonstrate the latter.

The drugs are taken either as statin replacements for those that are intolerant to them or in addition to statins for those that do not get much mileage out of maximum statin doses with respect to a reduction in LDL-C.

There are more effective drugs (PCSK9 inhibitors) but these are more expensive and more inconvenient as they have to be injected every 2-4 weeks.

We're not worried about the company running out of cash anytime soon, they should be covered at least to the end of next year, possibly much longer, depending on the upfront payments of a possible worldwide partner deal.

While we have no real sales data yet (only one drug was introduced on March 30, with the second one following in early June), some back of the envelope calculation shows that in order to warrant a reasonable valuation (a little over 4x sales), they would have to set up roughly 100K US patients, not even counting royalty income from the rest of the world.

Given the number of patients who are intolerant to statins or who do not get much lower LDL-C from them, which runs over 20M potential patients, we think signing up 100K isn't a tall order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.