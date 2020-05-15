Semiconductors: Leading Indicator Valid, Server Momentum Intact

Aspeed to see record sales in April; hyperscale server sales to grow 7.6% QoQ in 2Q20

Aspeed, which has the biggest global market share (approximately 80%) in baseboard management chips (NASDAQ:BMC) for servers, recorded a 6.2% MoM sales increase in April, which was 12% higher than the monthly average sales seen in 1Q20. Since Aspeed's sales are a leading indicator of server demand by two months, we estimate global hyperscale server sales will grow 7.6% QoQ in 2Q20 based on Aspeed's sales from February to April. As if to validate this forecast, server DRAM contract prices rose 18% MoM in April. Meanwhile, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) server CPU shipments jumped 27% YoY in 1Q20 with 13% higher ASP YoY. In contrast, AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) server CPU sales fell YoY. Intel's CPU dominance remains unharmed because of the high compatibility between server OS and drivers.

A closer examination of Intel's 1Q20 server CPU sales growth by client reveals that cloud companies displayed the sharpest growth in demand at 53%; telcos and enterprises also displayed upbeat demand growth of over 30% YoY. Intel guides for a 6.7% QoQ sales decrease for 2Q20, which we believe reflects CPU price declines caused by AMD's growing presence in the PC CPU market as well as the slow performance of other divisions. Intel's notebook CPU shipments rose 19% YoY in 1Q20, but ASP slipped 3% YoY, and we believe this trend will continue into 2Q20. Meanwhile, AMD's PC CPU and GPU sales surged 73% YoY in 1Q20. PC DRAM contract prices rose 12% MoM in April as increasing numbers of the world's population worked from home. As a result, the gap between PC DRAM contract and spot prices has almost vanished. While Taiwanese notebook ODMs' sales are expected to fall in the wake of the inventory adjustments in May, they should rebound in June, given back-to-school demand. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is expected to spur demand for servers and PCs, which account for about 50% of total DRAM demand. Accordingly, DRAM companies are moving to boost production of the said products. Thus, despite plummeting demand for smartphones, mobile DRAM prices have mostly kept up or even increased in 2Q20 amid concerns over a possible supply shortage. June will see the launch of Huawei's P40 Pro+ (8GB mobile DRAM) with five rear cameras, and 2H20 will witness the debuts of Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 12, and Huawei's Mate 40 series. As such, mobile DRAM prices should begin to move upward QoQ in 3Q20.

Taiwanese MLCC names see 18% YoY sales increase in April; maintain Overweight

Meanwhile, Taiwanese MLCC makers heavily dependent on commodity MLCCs, saw an 11% MoM increase and an 18% YoY jump in sales in April. The ASPs of several products appear to have risen as Chinese factories resume operations. Taiwanese MLCC names are also largely exposed to MLCCs for PCs, so stronger-than-expected PC demand is also believed to have contributed to Taiwanese companies' earnings growth. At present, we see a tug-of-war situation in the industries for finished products-the smartphone industry depending mostly on offline sales channels vs. the server and PC industries, which appear likely to benefit from COVID-19. Hyperscale server demand is also in a tug of war between dwindling data center investments by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) vs. rising demand from Chinese players such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and ByteDance (BDNCE).

The severe contraction of smartphone demand will likely see the bottom in 2Q20, and we believe the new models to be released in 2H20 by major smartphone makers will come with upgraded H/W specs vs. their predecessors, which debuted in 1H20. Considering that smartphone manufacturers' 2020 performance will primarily be determined by the sales performance of new models in 2H20, the upgraded H/W specs of these smartphones (five rear cameras, ToF, 108 megapixels) suggest mobile DRAM demand will be stronger in 2H over 1H. In all, we maintain Overweight on the memory semiconductor sector in light of rising ASP and the prospect of demand recovery in 2H20.

