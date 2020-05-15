Energous: 2020 Looks To Be Another Year With Minimal Revenue

Energous withdrew its guidance for single-digit millions in revenue in 2020, blaming the impact of COVID-19 and other factors.

Energous (WATT) saw its shares surge upwards in April on the FCC certification announcement. However, in the two-plus years since its December 2017 FCC certification announcement, it generated less than $1 million in total revenues, most of which appears to be from engineering services revenue. Until Energous can demonstrate that it can actually generate meaningful product revenue, it remains a strong sell.

With Energous withdrawing its revenue guidance for 2020, it appears that this will be another year with sub-$1 million revenue, likely putting its price to sales multiple in the hundreds.

Continued Limited Revenue Generation

Energous reported another quarter with minimal revenue generation, with $0.061 million in reported revenue in Q1 2020. It also withdrew its guidance for $1+ million in revenue for 2020, blaming the disrupting impact of COVID-19 as well as the bankruptcy filing of a possible partner (ZPower).

While it is true that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant challenges for many businesses, Energous has already had more than enough time to attempt to develop commercially viable products. It is now looking at potentially having three straight years of under $1 million in revenue, after reporting $2.5 million in revenue in 2015 and over $1 million in revenue in each of 2016 and 2017. Energous's revenue has also come mainly from engineering services and not from product revenue.

Still Waiting For Commercially Viable Products

I do not view Energous's announcements of partnerships, regulatory approval, and FCC certification as being items that will make a significant difference to Energous. The company has a long history of issuing announcements that don't translate into meaningful revenue. Certification and partnerships have not resulted in commercially viable products in the past.

For example, back in December 2017, Energous announced that it received "Industry-First FCC Certification for Over-the-Air, Power-at-a-Distance Wireless Charging". In over two years since that announcement, it has delivered minimal product revenue, and I doubt that is going to change now.

Increasing Share Count

Due to Energous's minimal revenue, it appears likely to burn around another $25 million in 2020. This continued cash burn has resulted in its share count increasing considerably.

Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Feb-19 Mar-20 May-20 Share Count (Millions) 12.8 16.4 20.5 25.2 26.7 34.6 41.3

Energous had 12.8 million shares outstanding in March 2015. This increased to 34.6 million in early March 2020 and reached 41.3 million in May 2020.

If Energous wants to maintain its current amount of cash on hand, it would end up with around 50 million shares by the end of 2020.

Notes On Valuation

The increasing share count means that even if Energous does defy my expectations and ends up generating some meaningful product revenue, its shares would probably still be overvalued. For example, if Energous could deliver $6 million in revenue in a fiscal year, this would be more than what it generated over the last five years combined. A 10x price to sales multiple would then only make Energous's value $1.20 per share based on 50 million shares (the year-end 2020 estimated share count).

Thus even if one believed that Energous could generate meaningful product revenue, it could still be considerably overvalued at its current share price. Due to its past history of consistently not delivering on its revenue projections, it would appear to be best to wait until Energous actually generates substantial revenue (if it can) before making an investment in the company.

Conclusion

Energous is now looking at three consecutive years of sub-$1 million in revenue after withdrawing its guidance for single-digit millions in revenue for 2020. Given Energous's past history of over-promising on revenues, there was considerable skepticism that it could reach $1+ million in revenue anyway. The withdrawn guidance makes $1+ million for 2020 appear very unlikely now.

Energous's share count has increased by over 50% since February 2019 and may reach 50 million by the end of 2020 now. This restricts Energous's upside even if it does start generating more revenue. Its price to sales ratio is likely going to be in the hundreds based on 2020 revenue. If it made $6 million in revenue in a future year, a 10x price to sales multiple would still result in a 35% downside for the stock with 50 million shares outstanding.

