Hard To Justify, But The Message Of The Market Is Clear: Higher

Every time the S&P 500 reaches for 2950 the selling is ferocious. That only prepares the way for surprising gains. A measured move takes us to 3040.

How do you surface the messages? The charts of course. The chart is a visual psychograph of the collective decision making of traders.

The usual modus operandi for a market commentator is to give you the what for and whereby clauses to cover them if they are wrong

I want to give it to you straight. Yes, the market can sell hard if the conditions change, but they better be some shocking conditions. The market has shaken off every blow like some zombie on angel dust, and it just keeps stumbling forward. We have had about four of these 5% sell-offs, and still, the market stands strong. If the market didn’t turn bear after the huge spike in unemployment last week, we just have to face it = the market wants to go higher.

I wrote the above paragraph last night, obviously the exogenous news has occurred

This morning even as our early futures were up positively, we slammed down hard. We have news that Huawei has been banned from receiving US origin chips, and that put pressure on stocks. If Trump re-ignites the trade-war against China, then goodbye rally and possibly the nascent recovery. I can’t believe that Trump would be so dumb, to start an additional issue now. Just as we are trying to open the economy, we need to have as much clarity on the economic landscape as we can. I think the market shakes off this news, but if Navarro starts the saber-rattling, all bets are off. So in the absence of further evidence of stupidity, I'm going to continue in my thesis.

The market is telling us something, and if we want to create alpha, we better listen.

The stock market is the greatest “wisdom of the crowds” expert system on the planet. So when the market shows resilience over the time period now of months, you’d better sit up and take notice. As I stated there have been about four occasions where we fell 5% and yet the S&P 500 bounced back. We have now tightly defined the trading range - from about 2950 to 2780/2750. If you would tell me that the S&P 500 does not fundamentally deserve to be at 2950, I would nod my head in violent agreement. Yet, we have made multiple runs to that level. Right now the overhead resistance is medieval in its rejection of that level. Down from the ramparts in boiling oil and trebuchet, these advances are repelled. So does that mean we will eventually go lower? Not necessarily, and to my many years of observation, as long as the facts don’t change the opposite is happening. So what’s going on and how can it be?

The overwhelming number of market participants, unconsciously and unknowingly, are picking stocks and buying ETFs, and in the aggregate are pressing the market higher. Also, there are others who sold out lower and must be invested in the market and so they are compelled to overcome their fear and give in to their greed.

Here’s how.

So why if we have fierce resistance at the upper level of 2950 are we going higher?

What's happening is that those hapless speculators and even stalwart investors who are stuck at 2900 and higher are experiencing buyers’ remorse big time. This makes sense since they do see these days of -550 on the Dow, and dives like we have today. From May 12 we went from a high of 2945 to May 14 with a low of 2766 and then back right up. Why wouldn’t they want out at even close to even? Now let us also make room for the savvy traders that have bought in at lower levels and as soon as that juicy 2950 levels loom they press the sell button too. That means two things. We are slowly losing sellers at the 2950 level, and at some point, we are going to break out hard out of this level.

Look, I know this is crazy sounding, but this is how it works

It's supply and demand, and as soon as you run out of sellers at a certain level, the old sellers become buyers. The guys who bought under 2760 and sold out at 2950 are going to buy above 2760 and ride it right up to 2950, until there are no longer any sellers at that level. Then they find out that all along the participants that were in at 2960 even 2970 are out too. This becomes the new upper range and slowly, slowly we creep higher. Let us look at a 3-Month Chart, here.

In the above chart we see a very sloppy uptrend marked out by the diagonal purple line. I took the lowest drops after the steepest drop which is really the climax sell off the last market move. It's clear that we are rallying and really we are in a much tighter trend. Look at what is above that 2950 - that’s right you have holders of stocks from way back from March. Look what happened in March. Of course you remember, everyone sold stock! It's very possible that there will be very few sellers once we break above 2950.

Let me mark that out for you… here.

Here I'm concentrating my attention to the past month from about April 13 to May 15. Look how tight the trading is, with 2760ish at the base, then an intermediate stop at 2860ish, with extended forays to 2950. I fully expect that as we bounced from 2760 today, provided there's no bad news about China for a while. Though interestingly while the market did not like the trade war redux, I believe the response from China soothed the market considerably. While a Chinese media company trotted out the usual threats the official Chinese line was solicitous in entreating the US to meet China “halfway.”

The bottom two lines are easy to understand. Here is the bulk of the trading range of the last month. Then the two upper lines is where I took a measured move of about 100 points. I believe that once we break above 2950 then we will have a quick march to 3050.

So besides the charts telling us that we are going higher, the economy is opening up.

State-by-state, and business-by-business, we are moving back to normalcy. Also, we are seeing progress in advances in medicine against the virus, with early news on a vaccine, Remdesvir, antibodies, and all manner of treatments and testing. Also the Nancy Pelosi in the House pushing a $3 trillion fiscal bill. Despite harrumphing from the Senate, we will get yet another deal. Things are looking up and so is the market.

My trades: I want to say that you should be mindful of the 2950 level, as we make another run at it, remember the saying that there are no triple-tops. This is a truism that's not always true, but I think in this case, I believe traders will press that overhead resistance.

I sold out of VectolQ (NASDAQ:VTIQ) warrants on Thursday and started buying it back at the end of the day today at a significantly lower level. Motley Fool published an article stating that VTIQ sold off hard because Tesla (TSLA) developed a new battery. I doubt that's the reason. More likely the SPAC stock spiked and attracted momentum traders, who quickly got bored of it, and after nearly doubling it sold it and went off to find another stock to toy with. No, I actually was very excited by this bearish story. It's the first time that a mainstream financial media made a connection between TSLA and Nikolai Trucks embodied by the SPAC - VTIQ. This was my hope and dream, and I think investors would love to have another pure-play zero-emission vehicle manufacturer. So thank you, Motley Fool. I started accumulating Bill.com (BILL), I use it for my business and its a great service. The stock is below its previous high enough to justify my entering this name. I have been adding to my positions in Snapchat (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), and Pinterest (PINS). I have started trading options again, I'm long Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Draft Kings (DKNG), and New Relic (NEWR) - all of these are in spreads.

Bottom line is, I'm putting my money where my mouth is. We are going higher and I think there's room to throw down some fast money trades. Please be mindful of that 2900 level, let someone else be a hero. Generate some cash as we get to 2900. Though if we break 2950 - "Katie bar the door!"

Disclosure: I am/we are long BILL, TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: VTIQ.warrants, Bill.com (BILL) Snapchat (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS). I have started trading options again, I am long Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Draft Kings (DKNG), and New Relic (NEWR) all of these are in call spreads.



The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. I am telling you what I am doing, not what you should do. Before you trade or invest educate yourself thoroughly on the company and stock you are trading or investing in.