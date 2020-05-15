ViacomCBS: Value Emerging Through The Headwinds

Amid COVID-driven headwinds, ViacomCBS (VIAC) shares have come under pressure, but at current valuations, I see a compelling opportunity to buy into a severely discounted portfolio of quality brands, along with a mix of fast-growing streaming platforms (CBS All Access, Showtime, and Pluto). This is an asset still capable of generating ~$1.50/share in fully-taxed forward FCF, by my estimates, implying a ~9x FCF yield and a well-supported dividend yield on offer for patient investors.

Green Shoots of a Recovery Emerging

In isolation, Viacom's 1Q20 results seem somewhat bearish; more importantly, though, the quarter's numbers were well ahead of consensus. Headline revenue, for instance, was down 6.1% YoY, but outpaced the Street expectations at -7% YoY, while EBITDA declines of 18% YoY was also ahead of the Street and represented a slowdown from the -32% YoY decline in 4Q19. Adjusted for sports disruptions (i.e., excluding the 21%pt impacts from the Super Bowl and the NCAA last year), the advertising numbers look even better at +2% YoY (vs. the -19% YoY headline figure). Affiliates revenue also rose 1% YoY, with content licensing revenue also posting a strong 9% YoY increase.

Source: Investor Presentation

On a consolidated basis, the company posted $6.7bn of revenue (-6% YoY) and generated $1,263m in operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA), along with $305m in free cash flow ($478m excluding restructuring/merger-related costs) for the quarter.

Source: Investor Presentation

Streaming momentum was also strong, with Pluto TV monthly average users (MAUs) up 55% to 24.2m, while CBS All Access and Showtime OTT subscribers grew 50% YoY to 13.5m. As a result, the domestic streaming & digital video segment revenue rose 51% YoY. Per management, the subscriber base for these services is on track to reach 30m MAUs and 16m subs by year-end, driving an improved outlook for the full-year.

Source: Investor Presentation

While management has withdrawn its FY20 guidance, there were some notable tidbits to chew on - 2Q20 ad declines, for instance, are trending well, with the business on track for a recovery in 2H20 following a trough quarter in 2Q20.

But based on what we're seeing today, we will -- we believe there will be an improvement in advertising in the third and fourth quarters, assuming businesses begin to reopen at scale.- 1Q20 Transcript

Film is also set for a weak year – no movie releases are currently slated until theaters open more broadly, with several marquee films such as Top Gun, SpongeBob, and A Quiet Place 2 pushed back. On the other hand, the traction in streaming should provide some offset, with expectations for ~16m domestic streaming subscribers and ~30m Pluto subscribers by end-FY20.

The upcoming DISH renewal remains a near-term risk, though management cited the "incredible consumption" of its content as potentially helping its negotiating power. Simon & Schuster has also been classified as a non-core asset and is in the process of being divested, though the plans are to await a stabilization in market conditions before moving forward.

The YouTube TV Deal is a Key Positive

I think it's also worth noting Viacom's recent distribution deal with YouTube TV, which will include the Viacom networks on the service from this summer. In particular, the deal extends the company's subscriber base by an incremental >2m, as noted in the release:

BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will launch on YouTube TV this summer, providing more than two million subscribers with access to some of the most popular cable brands. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic will also launch on YouTube TV at a later date.

It also validates the merger - the combined entity's negotiating leverage likely played a part in Viacom distribution and bodes well for upcoming negotiations with Hulu, a platform with ~ 30.4m subs. Additionally, the YouTube deal should also have a beneficial flow-through effect on the P&L, with the early renewal and the fact that Viacom networks are set to gain carriage on the platform by this summer set to benefit 2H20 revenue. It should also help with investor concerns around Viacom's terminal value by offsetting the adverse impact from the COVID-driven cord-cutting acceleration.

Ample Liquidity to Support the Dividend

VIAC's balance sheet is robust – the company has issued debt in March and May to redeem notes maturing in the coming year and further strengthen the net cash position. To be clear, there is still plenty of liquidity available, with $3.5bn undrawn from its revolving credit facility (though the facility requires Viacom's consolidated leverage ratio to remain <4.5x), in addition to ~$590m of cash and equivalents.

Source: Earnings Release

The fact that Viacom's liquidity position has been strengthened while refinancing the debt at reasonable yields of ~4-5% is a key positive for the equity, in my view. From a capital allocation perspective, I also like that management is staying conservative on the balance sheet by keeping the 2.75x leverage target (including $750m from merger-related cost synergies). As part of the deleveraging process, excess cash flow and asset sale proceeds will be utilized to achieve the leverage target.

As of March 31, 2020, when you take into account the $750 million of full run-rate merger-related cost synergies, our debt-to-adjusted OIBDA ratio calculates to 3.1x. We remain committed to maintaining our investment-grade rating and reaching our target leverage of 2.75x, including the benefit of full run-rate synergies. – 1Q20 Transcript

Despite the reduced EBITDA outlook and debt reduction focus, I see the existing dividend as well-supported. To be clear, FY20 will be tight – though Viacom generated ~$305m in free cash flow ($478m adjusted for restructuring and merger-related costs), 2Q20 is set to be a drain before a subsequent recovery in 2H20 drives FCF to <$1bn. Relative to FCF, the current dividend only requires ~$0.6bn in cash, and thus, I do not see a pressing need to cut the dividend. Thus, the current dividend yield of ~6% should provide some valuation support in a low-yield environment, in my view.

Deeply Discounted VIAC is Worth Investors' Attention

The upside to being among the worst-performing stocks in the COVID-driven downturn is that these stocks tend to lead the way up in an eventual rebound. To be clear, some of the selldown was warranted - the company does have an outsized exposure to advertising and box office. However, for an asset capable of generating a normalized ~$1.50/share in fully-taxed FCF, the current ~9x fwd FCF yield is compelling. Add to that the optionality from a massive content library, a strong balance sheet, and upside from continued synergy realization, and we have a steal, in my view. Key risks include the NFL renewal outcome and content investment related to its DTC initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.