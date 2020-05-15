IPO Update: SelectQuote Launches U.S. IPO For $450 Million

SLQT is growing smartly, producing profits and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

The firm provides sales leads to insurance companies.

SelectQuote has filed to raise $450 million for itself and selling shareholders in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

SelectQuote (SLQT) has filed to raise $450 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides lead generation services for insurance providers in the U.S.

SLQT is a strong competitor to EverQuote, its revenue growth is accelerating and the firm is producing positive pro forma earnings.

The IPO appears interesting at the proposed midpoint price of $18.00 per share.

Company & Technology

Overland Park, Kansas-based SelectQuote was founded to provide insurance companies of many types with leads for consumers interested in purchasing various types of insurance coverage.

The company generates revenue via commissions through first year and renewal commission agreements with insurance carriers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tim Danker, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously founder and CEO of Spring Venture Group, a senior healthcare insurance distribution site.

SelectQuote has received at least $86 million from investors including Brookside Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm.

Customer Acquisition & Market

The company markets its online service via online and offline marketing channels primarily in a direct-to-consumer [DTC] approach.

It's primary channels include, television, radio, third-party marketing services and search engine placement.

Marketing & advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing & Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 33.9% FYE June 30, 2019 32.7% FYE June 30, 2018 35.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The marketing & advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of marketing & advertising spend, grew slightly to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing & Advertising Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 1.0 FYE June 30, 2019 0.9

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2018 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for online insurance brokering in the U.S. is estimated to rise to $18.1 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast 9.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are improvement in online-based lead generation, capitalization and risk management technologies.Additionally, disposable income growth will also add to consumer demand as will increased awareness of efficiencies to be gained by buyers and sellers operating in an online environment.

Financial Performance

SelectQuote’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit but uneven operating margin

A swing to sharply negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 390,068,000 48.3% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 337,469,000 44.4% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 233,688,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 263,580,000 44.2% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 233,048,000 55.0% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 150,348,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 67.57% FYE June 30, 2019 69.06% FYE June 30, 2018 64.34% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 96,467,000 24.7% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 96,288,000 28.5% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 43,156,000 18.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 61,098,000 FYE June 30, 2019 $ 72,579,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 34,899,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (42,032,000) FYE June 30, 2019 $ 113,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ (4,846,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, SelectQuote had $158.0 million in cash and $598.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was a negative ($57.0 million).

IPO Details

SelectQuote intends to raise $450 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock; the company is selling 18 million shares and shareholders are selling 7 million shares at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.37%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The Senior Secured Credit Facilities require that at least 25% of the net proceeds to the Company from this offering (up to $150.0 million) be applied to the prepayment of the Term Loan, which otherwise matures in November 2024.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Cantor, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler and Drexel Hamilton.

Commentary

SelectQuote intends to raise public investment capital to pay down debt, provide capital to selling shareholders and have some left over for its growth initiatives.

The company’s financials show strong revenue growth in the most recent reporting period, net profit growth but a significant swing to cash used in operations.

For a firm that is private equity-owned, it doesn't have that much debt and is growing quickly, so does not fit the more typical private equity model of debt-laden, slow-growing company at IPO.

Marketing & advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been bouncing around 33% and the efficiency rate is relatively stable at 1.0x.

The market opportunity for a new entrant into providing sales leads to insurance companies is significant and SLQT is proving to be a worthy competitor to EverQuote (EVER).

As a comparable-based valuation, SLQT is asking investors to pay a higher EV/Revenue multiple than for publicly held EverQuote, however the firm has positive earnings per share on a pro forma basis and revenue growth is within range and accelerating, so the valuation appears to be comparatively justified.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 21, 2020.

