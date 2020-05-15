What Drives Volatility

Hello everyone,

It’s great to be back on Seeking Alpha after four years. Can you believe it has been that long? I have finished my Doctorate of Education in Leadership, which was the primary reason I stopped writing. I do ask that you take a minute to view my Seeking Alpha blog post, because I need some feedback from you. Depending on the reception of this article and the needs of the community, I may continue to write or just permanently rotate into some other projects I am working on.

First, it is important that you get to know me before reading this article. For the many of you who do, welcome back. I have genuinely missed our professional discussions which have featured some of the best content in comment sections on all of SeekingAlpha.

This article and my entire library are meant to serve as educational material to help you become your own personal investment advisor. If you are looking for someone to tell you when to go long or short volatility, you have come to the wrong place. One look around the current offerings of volatility education available on the internet provides a gross amount of misinformation. I attempt to focus on the facts which is why you will see no politics or unprofessional communications in any of my work. If something is not a fact I try to point out it is my opinion or what I believe in. Feel free to keep me honest.

If this goes well, I would like to revisit several topics which are all now locked for general viewing. The first topic which I believe is the most relevant right now is what actually drives volatility and subsequently the VIX Index and VIX Futures. Other future topics could include:

Volatility bet sizing: You’re not going to win them all so don’t bet the farm.

Sleeping at night while utilizing volatility products.

How changes in volatility ETF structures have limited risks and returns.

Setting your maximum profit and loss on trades through options to support risk management and drive results through bet sizing.

What Drives Volatility

Two things drive volatility events.

Investor sentiment and psychology not related to economic change

Changes in economic conditions

One happens in short-term spikes and one in longer-term changes to the mean of the VIX Index.

Short-Term

Sentiment (psychology) and events (with little to no economic impacts), in my opinion, provide the best opportunities for shorting volatility. The example I would like to highlight is the June 23, 2016 Brexit vote. These short-term events, which stoke a lot of fear, are the ideal or textbook example of volatility spikes which are not sustained over any significant period of time. The likelihood of volatility reverting to the prior 30-60 day mean is high. Take a look below.

On June 23rd, 2016, just prior to the vote, volatility was hanging out around 17.50. The subsequent spike increased volatility significantly in percentage terms. It didn’t take long for the short-term psychology and shock of the situation to wear off and the market to revert back to the positive economic fundamentals. Here is the same event in a larger context of time.

Long-Term

The long-term driver of the CBOE Volatility Index and VIX Futures are economic conditions. Specifically, this drives the mean of the VIX. The most viewed article I ever published on SeekingAlpha was how Proshares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) and ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) would have performed in 2008 and 2011. Because these products weren’t around yet, a simulation from back-testing was done to show the gains and losses each instrument would have experienced.

During periods of economic disruption, which leads to measurable effects on the economy, the mean of the VIX Index will be significantly different than in periods of improving economic conditions. See the chart below which references the 2008 era. I am utilizing this time period because it compares well to what we are experiencing and may continue to experience in terms of economic disruption. Remember when the VIX index was below 11? It is possible, but not impossible, that it will be several years before we see anything close to that sort of level again.

You might see the VIX Index between 30-40 and think it’s a great time to short volatility. During short-term psychologically driven volatility spikes, which occur during periods of improving economic conditions, this would provide short volatility trade win rates estimated to be between 60-80% (meaning profitable results).

During periods of economic uncertainty and VIX events where the long-term mean is significantly different than the prior three and six month means, shorting volatility at any given time could have estimated win rates between 40-60% (meaning profitability may or may not be possible). In both cases, this assumes you have an advanced understanding of what you're investing in. If you don't, you can take at least another 15% off of those win rates.

I have always been a supporter of shorting volatility. That is my personal strategy. Trying to time the top in volatility or anticipate a volatility spike (going long volatility) is, in my opinion, a losing strategy where you might be better served by taking your money to a casino and just picking red or black. Your odds rate (not win rate) would be exactly 47.4% in that scenario. This is an area where other investors significantly disagree with me and prefer the long volatility trade. Again, it’s a personal preference for me so settle down if you like the opposite trade. To each their own.

Recap

If you have access to my SeekingAlpha library I encourage you to go back and look through all of the material I have available on economic events and how it influences movements in the VIX overall. Everything you need to successfully understand volatility investing has already been published. However, due to changes in ETF structures and market conditions there is a constant need to revisit how different information applies to current market conditions. There is also a great need to keep educating new investors on the dangers of volatility investing before they truly understand all of the structures and inner workings of what drives the products they are utilizing.

Application

So, how do you take this knowledge of short-term and long-term VIX Index movement and apply it to the current environment? Let’s take a look at ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) over the past several months. I went ahead and added the obvious calls made on SeekingAlpha to buy SVXY and thus short volatility. There might have been one other short call in January but I couldn’t tell from the article’s title. Now, I’m not putting down anyone or even saying these trades won’t be profitable in a month or year from now. However, these calls were made during a long-term economic volatility event. Not only that, they were initially made during relatively low volatility at the end of the general business cycle (again, back to economics as the long-term driver of the VIX).

In the scenario below we have a win rate of approximately 25% if you were using a shorter-term options strategy (more on options strategies in the future). If you were using a buy and hold strategy then you are down roughly 50% from where you started, added more to you position along the way, and now that the market has somewhat recovered we are not seeing a drastic change in the VIX because the underlying economic conditions have not been resolved yet.

During this entire period I made zero volatility trades (more on my trades below).

Chart obtained from Charles Schwab for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) for the period of 1/1/2020 to 5/14/2020. Edited with arrows for Seeking Alpha calls.

Conclusion

Economic events do not work themselves out overnight. They can drastically alter the mean in which the VIX will revert to. Investors should educate themselves fully on what drives the VIX Index, how VIX ETFs interact with the VIX futures market and how the VIX Index plays into the futures at settlement.

I personally do not short volatility during initial periods of economic uncertainty. For me, it is better to stay on the sidelines until there is a clear picture of economic improvement. What volatility investors do have to look forward to is that within a year’s time, or whenever this economic situation reaches a resolution and begins to improve, we should reset back to the beginning of the business cycle. The end of the business cycle typically leads to higher means and one to two large increases in volatility (look at 2008 and 2011 as examples). The middle to end of the business cycle creates lower means but higher percentage moves in volatility creating better short-term opportunities for shorting. There have been years where I’ve made four to five volatility trades and years where I’ve made zero.

Thank you for reading and please take a look at the blog post link at the beginning of the article. I would really appreciate your feedback. The comment sections of my articles generally produce better content than the articles themselves due to the professional discussions and idea-sharing which takes place. If you subscribe to the continuous improvement model and a growth mindset and you want to learn or share information, then leave a comment below and I’d be happy to engage with you and welcome your thoughts.

Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours.

Dr. Buehler

