Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we love a good dividend payment, but also interest income. Not when we're the ones making it, but when we are receiving it. Bonds are a good source of income when you can find a mispriced bond to invest in. These are often hard to find. Making it more complicated is when the common stock of that same company has a high yield as well.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is a midstream corporation with just one major customer, Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). As many of our members know, one of HDO's Lead Authors Treading Softly is long AM's common stock and frequently answers questions in chat regarding the outlook and dividend coverage. Today, we want to take another look at Antero Midstream 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP: 03690AAC0.

The Little Big Picture

Taking an overhead view, AM is focused on transporting, compressing, and moving natural gas - NG - and natural gas liquids - NGL.

AM is situated right in the midst of AR's main fields of drilling. Essentially, all of AR's wells cannot move NG or NGL without AM. These two companies live in a symbiotic relationship.

AM Needs AR to Survive

AR has often been the focus on bankruptcy myths due to its inability to operate in a free cash flow positive manner. AR has a large cash burn as it tries to ramp up production to match its agreed-to contracts with AM. AR currently is underproducing on its committed sales - meaning it must buy NG or NGL from other producers to resell it to those contracted positions.

AR decided to shock its doubters by taking two major steps. Firstly, it cut its capital budget further. It did this while suggesting that it would meet its drilling goals for the year. AR did delay some well completions until 2021, which will require them to buy NG from other producers to meet its sales requirements.

This leads AR to be projected to go free cash flow positive in 2020. AR has long aimed to be FCF positive but expected it to take a much longer time to reach this goal, by cutting capital spending and having a strong hedge book on NG pricing.

The second major step taken by AR was to proactively buy back shares and debt at discounted prices. AR often is hounded with beliefs they will go bankrupt by retail investors. AR buying back debt is one easy way to reduce this fear. AR getting it at 80% of face value is even better.

On the flip side, AR also saw its credit facility reaffirmed and enlarged to some degree. AR has a high level of liquidity available, and lenders don't seem to share the "going bankrupt" fear that retail investors do.

Why all this focus on AR? Because AM's only customer is AR.

AM generated all of its revenue this quarter from AR. This means that AR's long-term success will drive AM's long-term survival. Investing in AM is essentially an income investor's route to getting an income play on AR.

AR Needs AM to Remain FCF Positive

We've looked at one side of the coin, so let's flip it over. AR projects to be FCF positive in 2020 with $175 million. AR currently holds approximately 139 million AM shares and is set to receive $171 million in dividends. As you can see, essentially, all of AR's FCF positive numbers come from AM.

Furthermore, AR is getting a break from AM to the tune of $12 million due to fee reductions on their gathering system. This will not appear as a special line item but simply less revenue for AM and less expenses for AR. Factoring that in, all of AR's FCF is provided by AM.

AR's ability to reduce their debt by buying it back as well as buying back its common shares on the open market is completely funded by its holdings in AM.

Let's Talk About AM's Cash Flow and Revenue

When considering AM's cash flow, we know that AR front-loaded their well completions, and likewise, AM front-loaded their capex spending. This means that AR and AM will both see greatly reduced capex spending for the second half of the year. AM is expecting to have $420 to $450 million in free cash flow in 2020. This figure does not factor in paying dividends, but does factor in debt servicing.

Antero Midstream defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less interest paid, decrease in cash reserved for bond interest and capital expenditures. free cash flow is before dividend payments, share repurchases and changes in working capital. Antero Midstream uses free cash flow as a performance metric to compare the cash generating performance of Antero Midstream from period to period. Free Cash Flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances.

This shouldn't be confused with distributable cash flow - which does not factor in growth capex (but counts maintenance capex). AM has strong "distributable cash flow" coverage of its common dividend - 1.1 times (or 110%). This means that AM is going to most likely fund some level of its dividend via debt. AM paid $149 million in dividends this quarter - annualized out to $596 million.

For bondholders, this free cash flow ('FCF') vs. distributable cash flow ('DCF') is mostly moot, but it does highlight risks associated with AM's common dividend. AM will need to continue to reduce expenses, increase revenue, or buy back just over 100 million shares.

AR does depend on AM's common dividend to achieve its positive FCF dreams, but AM will need to take further steps to avoid having to cut it in the future.

100% Fixed Fee Income

Midstream companies are often thought of as the utilities of the oil and gas industry. The long-term contracts and the fee-based "take-or-pay" provisions eliminate the exposure to the typical volatility of the industry. AM is 100% fee-based and, therefore, has no exposure to the typical industry volatility.

More importantly, AM services the higher-return liquids-rich area of the leases. Therefore, the midstream company will probably show higher growth as the dry gas leases will see considerably less activity during the current downturn. This is why significant extra services are required to remove value-added products from the natural gas stream. Dry gas processing tends to be a lot cheaper but also results in a significantly lower average sales price.

Shareholder Alignment

Many midstream partnerships have slack cost controls due to the insulation from shareholders. That's not the case here where the major shareholders also run the company.

This midstream has some of the stronger cost controls. That includes the "just-in-time" capital philosophy noted above to maximize returns on capital invested. Furthermore, this company never worried about capital markets because there were no periodic trips to raise equity. The relatively high profitability ensured that equity raises were unnecessary.

Debt Coverage

AM's debt requires just $155 million in annual interest payments. AM's guidance is for an adjusted EBITDA of $800 to $830 million, giving it an over 5 times adjusted EBITDA to interest ratio (or by 500%).

Furthermore, from FCF alone, the debt coverage is close to four times (or by 400%). The bonds are superior to common dividends, so AM would cut or eliminate common dividends before ever dreaming of defaulting on a bond interest payment.

Looking toward maturity, AM is sitting on more than $1 billion in liquidity. While we do not expect nor desire AM to redeem its bonds using its bank credit lines - it definitely can. Historically, the more money you lend from a single source - like a bank credit line - the more demands they place on your activity. Bonds held by many bondholders allow AM the most flexibility. AM will likely redeem these bonds with new bonds once they come due. In the meantime, AM has a high degree of coverage for them.

Conclusion

We decided to pass over AM's common dividend for its bonds. We see the yield to maturity on AM's bonds as highly attractive and its coverage for interest payments as exceptional for the energy sector. AM's common dividend and capex cause AM to be FCF negative, part of one or the other must be funded by small amounts of additional debt, while earnings continue to rise. There is a risk of debt breaching four times EBITDA levels in 2021, and that may cause AM to try and work out a way to direct even more funds toward the balance sheet and away from dividends. This will be complicated to achieve as AR is highly reliant on those dividends. However, a reduction could be feasible in 2021 as AR's future starts looking more solid. In all cases, though, AM's bonds are still a superior alternative to the common shares.

One key reason we also like this investment is that we are bullish on natural gas as the oil production shut-in, this has resulted in a rapidly-declining associated gas production. AR already has been hedging further out on the curve, and that has been de-risking its own future as well. AR will get an attractive natural gas price spike somewhere in the next 12 months, and that will remove all doubt about its viability. For income investors, AM's bonds are a great buy and hold for the long term as a great risk-adjusted investment.

