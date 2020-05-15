H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF) CEO Thomas Hofstedter on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 15, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Hofstedter - Chief Executive Officer

Larry Froom - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Sullivan - Chief Operating Officer of Primaris

Philippe Lapointe - Chief Operating Officer of Lantower

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Neil Downey - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Mario Saric - Scotia Capital

Thomas Hofstedter

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Tom Hofstedter, CEO of the REIT. I would like to welcome everybody on the call. Joining me today are Larry Froom our CFO; Pat Sullivan, COO of Primaris; and Philippe Lapointe , COO of Lantower.

Let me address the current environment which includes a great deal of economic uncertainties, significant changes in our day-to-day lives and unfortunately significant pain and suffering for those directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

Our first priority is the safety and well being of our employees, tenants and visitors to our properties. We are following all the recommended behaviors, including social distancing, practicing remote working and quickly cleaning the space among others. Our team has been working closely with our tenants to accommodate optimal financial and operating solutions to support the success of our properties.

We are looking forward to a more normal operating environments in near future and are pleased to report that we have adapted our working arrangements to be operating as it is close to normal as manner as possible and even begun to reopen some of our properties are just in order to close.

Next up, Larry will summarize our quarterly and annual financial results. Pat, will then provide an update on our retail portfolio followed by Philippe, who will update us on our multi-residential portfolio. And finally, I will include some closing remarks. Over to you Larry.

Larry Froom

Thank you, Tom. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Starting with funds from operations FFO. Q1 2020 basic and diluted FFO was $0.45 per unit, compared to $0.45 per unit in Q1 2019.

Included in net income and FFO lease termination fees of $200,000 in Q1 2020 compared to six million in Q1 2019. For the quarter normalized FFO was $0.46 per unit compared to $0.44 per unit in Q1 2019.

We view this is quite an achievement given that we have completed approximately $1 billion of assets sales over the past 15-months, completed approximately 206 million of property acquisitions during the same period.

Our office portfolio occupancy at March 31st was 99.3% and committed occupancies was 99.8%. Excluding the lease termination fees mentioned previously the same assets property operating income from our office portfolio increased by 1.2% over Q1 2019.

Our industrial portfolio for occupancy at March 31st was 98.9%, the same as the property operating income from our industrial portfolio increased by 2.8% of the Q1 2019. Construction is continuing in Caledon Ontario on the 343,000 square foot industrial building who have leased to data post for 10-years.

Occupancy is expected to commence in Q4 2020 and as a result of COVID-19 we have simply suspended all other industrial construction. Same asset property operating income from our retail portfolio, decreased by 2.1% as compared to Q1 2019 mainly as a result of Q1 2019 benefiting from certain 2018 final tenant billings.

Same as the property operating income from our residential portfolio in U.S dollars increased by 33% of the Q1 2019 due to properties including Jackson Park that were lease up last year, excluding these properties in lease up and same asset property operating income increased by 8%.

Included in our net loss for Q1 is a fair value adjustment on real estate assets of $1.3 billion. This is by far the largest fair value adjustment to-date. These adjustments are a result of our regularly quarterly operated value process and include the following two trends resulting from COVID.

One an acceleration of challenging conditions in the retail landscape impacting the market pricing of the retail properties and two energy sector challenges that have impacted the credit quality of many companies operating in this industry and the related impacts on property market fundamentals in markets significantly influenced by energy and industry employments and profitability.

The operated fair value of H&R retail portfolio can reduce by approximately $660 million with the changes relating primarily to inputs into the full costing of cash flows, including normalized vacancy rates, market rental rates, tenant retention rates and releasing assumptions. The revised looking to discounted cash flow models have resulted in lower fair values of market values and higher implied overall cap rates, in particular were enclosed mall properties.

The fair value of H&R office portfolio with significant energy sector tendencies has been reduced by approximately 680 million. These properties are generally subject to long-term leases and as such that there would be limited changes to cash flow models, but most significant changes to the discount rates.

While there have been very few recent transactions for comparable properties, our valuation team’s proven assumptions or fixing processing signals observed in oil prices and energy sector corporate credit markets.

These fair value adjustment has hit our portfolio in Alberta the hardest as shown by the decline in fair value in Alberta of approximately 900 million from 3.2 billion at year-end to 2.3 billion at March 31, 2020.

The fair value adjustments was the primary reason for our net asset value decreasing from $25.79 a unit at year-end to $22.26 per unit as of March 31, 2010. Management and the Board strongly supported taking a more proactive approach to updating fair market values to ensure prudent financial reporting practices.

Certain retail industries trends recover and our energy industry’s conditions improve, we will have the opportunity to update to fair values. As of March 31, 2020 debt to total assets was 47.9% compared to 44.4% at December 31, 2019. The increase in debt to total assets is primarily due to the fair value adjustments discussed previously.

In February 2020 H&R has paid all of its series P senior debentures upon maturity for cash payments of $125 million. In March 2028, H&R repaid all of its senior series F debentures upon maturity for cash payment of $175 million. There are no further debenture maturity this year or in 2021, our next debenture maturity will be in May 2022.

And, as at March 31, 2020 H&R only had 116.3 million of debt maturing during the remainder of 2020, consisting of 64.8 million in mortgages and the balance from a secured line of credit from a Canadian bank.

At March 31, 2020, we bolstered our liquidity by securing a 425 million line of credit from a syndicate of four Canadian banks and secured a $100 million mortgage, secured by previously unencumbered properties. This new credit facility mortgage arranged following the onset of COVID and demonstrate H&R's strong access to capital.

Rent collection has been a key focus during the pandemic, and one we believe we have performed well by also accommodating the needs of our tenant partners. To-date, our rent collections for April amounted to 85% and rent collections for May amounts to 80% currently.

I will now turn the call over to Pat to give an update on our retail division.

Patrick Sullivan

Thank you, Larry, and good morning. During Q1 2020 retail showed a decline in NOI of 2.1% as compared to Q1 2019. U.S. retail showed a 5.4% decline during the quarter primarily due to Q1 2019 benefiting from certain 2018 final billing. While enclosed malls showed a 1.2% decline attributed to a large tax refund received in Q1 2019, and timing associated with capitalized costs.

Primaris reported to have a solid year of growth in 2020, due to a number of development projects coming online. In Q1 2020, Best Buy opened a new store at Sunridge Mall, Marsh opened 19,000 square feet of McAllister place and over the next six months approximately 140,000 square feet of large format national tenants is scheduled to open from the redeveloped by Sears boxes.

Our redevelopment work and remerchandising efforts over the past few years, we are beginning to be reflected positively in our property sales performance. For the 12-months ending February, same-store-sales were $549 per square foot, an increase from the $545 per square foot for the period ending December 2019. For the month of February, same-store-sales showed an increase of 5.4%, with the notable increases being realized at properties in DC, Alberta and New Brunswick.

Since the declaration of a pandemic, we have undertaken significant cost cutting initiatives. Mall common area expenses were reduced by almost 40% and capital expenses were slashed by 35%, with only necessary capital spending being completed this year. We expect to maintain cost control protocols in place throughout the remainder of the year, and plan to apply cost saving towards rental - and outstanding deferred rent.

Collections for rents in our enclosed malls are generally higher than that stated by other enclosed mall owners due to the fact that our malls typically have a higher weighting towards essential services and a lower fashion component.

We recognize the challenging times faced by a retailer and have worked diligently to communicate directly with as many as possible. We have been pleased with the contributions made by small and medium size business within our portfolio during the month of April, but this has been somewhat diminished in May as many wait for clarification on the government rent assistance plan.

Within the primary portfolio, we believe there may be a significant number of tenants that qualify for the Government Small Business Rental Assistance program. However, until such time that the program details are fully defined, we cannot quantify the waiting in our portfolio. We recognize that each retailer has unique financial situation and ability to endure this chaotic period and we are working with each accordingly.

Moving forward, our rental collections to-date will improve as we negotiate payment terms with tenants and we expect that in addition to rental deferrals, there will also be abatement, which is a requirement of the Government Program for small business.

We fully anticipate that there will be retail failures as a result of this pandemic and there are significant concerns by retailers regarding sales volumes returning over the balance of the year, especially while government protocols remain in place. In this regard we anticipate many retailers will need rental assistance following reopening, but until the retailers are open and operating, we are uncertain as to what will be required if anything.

Over the past few weeks several of our properties have reopened for business specifically both our malls and mintage which open - work and both properties in new Brunswick which opened May 13th. Malls in Winnipeg opened initially with 30% of stores operating and since that has become a route about [50] (ph) while on new Brunswick 35% of stores open this week.

Our malls in Alberta opened yesterday, however, Calgary malls opens with restrictions, specifically restaurants and hair saloons could not open until May 25th. Our mall in BC opens May 19th. We have no definitive timeline for our five remaining malls in Ontario and Quebec to reopen.

We have been working in accordance with public health authorities and have instituted a number of protocols included elevated cleaning, signage promoted social distancing, limiting the number of entrances open, limited hours and enhanced safety procedures in loading and garbage areas. In addition to our efforts, tenants have instituted their own measures.

In the short-term we expect these measures will negatively impact sales specifically for service providers such as hair saloons that are not able to fully utilize their space through the social distancing requirements. Nevertheless, early feedback from tenants that has opened are positive with many reporting comparable sales higher than the period last year.

In closing, retailers faced significant challenges recently with this current crisis being the most difficult period retailers faced in our generation. The significant work we have undertaken a redeveloped, remerchandise and reposition our market dominant assets will be of tremendous benefit when this crisis abates.

This crisis will likely accelerate the trend towards store rationalization due to e-commerce. However, retailers continue to communicate the importance of bricks and mortar stores for their success. We are confident that our assets were typically the only major enclosed mall in the respective region are well positioned for the long-term.

Thank you and I will now turn it over to Philippe.

Philippe Lapointe

Good morning everyone. We have got some notable updates for this quarter related to the last few tumultuous months, but before I begin I would like to express my gratitude to our Lantower teams, who through all of this turbulence have been able to secure above industry average rental collections. And mitigates some of the negative fallout from COVID-19.

So let us begin with collections. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has and continues to have major implications to business especially in how we operate our properties. Thankfully Lantower executed several early strategic initiatives. We so far have shielded our portfolio as much as possible from the impending economic shock fell throughout our U.S. markets.

Collections were top of mind as we were approaching the inevitable layoff and so we enacted a few strategies that supported our collections percentage. And just as importantly, assisted our residents through this unpredictable period.

I'm incredibly proud of our teams as those proactive strategies have been successful to-date, as evidenced by receipt of approximately 97% of expected collections for April and over 93% as of yesterday for the month of May. We expect May collections to mere April by receiving nearly all of our expected rents, as we look forward to our summer high leasing season.

For comparison, the National Multi-Housing Council’s rent payment tracker, which is currently tracking 11.4 million apartment units across the U.S. recently released that 80.2% of residents have paid a portion of their main rent by May 6th. Lantower had collected approximately 90% of its rent by the same day, illustrating our success in securing rent payments and underscoring the quality of a renter base.

In addition to the collection, incentives that we have implemented and in anticipation of depressed operating performance of near-term, we have implemented numerous cost cutting measures at the property corporate level.

These measures include renegotiating nearly every service and maintenance contract, eliminate non-mission critical expenses, pausing all elective capital expenditures, internalizing marketing responsibilities and pivoting to online digital leasing.

On the financial front or same asset quarter-end operating income increased in U.S. dollars from $16,514,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $21,964,000 in the first quarter of 2020. This equates to same asset quarter-over-quarter operating income growth of 33%, which is artificially high due to the inclusion of Jackson Parks lease up statistics.

When excluding lease ups, our same asset quarter-over-quarter operating income growth equates to 8%. This 8% quarter-over-quarter operating income growth is primarily due to rental growth and the stabilization of a few of our assets in our portfolio.

While much has changed over the last few months, some recurring themes have surfaced within our industry, namely, we have realized the effectiveness of virtual self-guided lease up. In large part thanks to our marketing departments, Lantower was one of the first operators to market this leasing option right before COVID-19 substantially impaired our ability to use lease units in person and we are delighted to announce that have received resounding success.

In light of this, we are looking to take advantage of this paradigm shift in how leasing is executed by utilizing technology to decrease our leasing costs and increase our leasing capacity. It is our belief that was started out as a tactic stemming out of necessity and safety has identified the obvious next generation of efficient apartment leasing. As such, we will be pursuing the testing and implementation of certain specific technology enhancements to a few Lantower properties to better gauge their ROI.

As evidenced by early efforts and in confirming with some of our U.S. publicly traded multifamily peers, tech packages have proven to be a major success not only from a maintenance and management perspective, but also from a resident satisfaction and leasing desirability point of view.

We want to be intentional with the potential capital investments and our goal is to bring our portfolio to the cutting edge of property and tech, thereby increasing our competitive note within the markets. We look forward to sharing with more updates about these initiatives in the coming quarters.

On the development front, the Pearl in Austin Texas is on-track to commence preleasing in August and deliver later this year. Nightingale in Seattle, Washington is estimated to commence preleasing by the end of this year that will deliver in the first quarter of 2021.

Phase one of our Hercules development in San Francisco has started virtual leasing and phase two has started construction in the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021. Lastly, Shoreline Gateway in Long Beach, California is on schedule and expected to be delivered in the summer of 2021.

The last few years we have been approached by strategic investors mostly consisting of pension funds, gauging our interest in leveraging our Lantower our platform and expertise into core investing in acquiring more multifamily properties and multifamily deck.

While we do not believe the timing is right for a variety of reasons, we are now closely reviewing those opportunities with the ultimate goal of creating an asset management platform within Lantower, whereby our strategic investors co-invest significant capital alongside our seed capital.

As with most recessions or loss in economic activity, value creating opportunities eventually emerge. And this period is no different than while it is very early we have several very interesting opportunities in the pipeline the mirrors further review with our partners.

As always, we remain very judicious with our investment selection criteria, and will be closely analyzing a market to determine which sectors within our asset class yield the most creative, risk adjusted investment returns.

And with that I will pass along the conversations to Patrick.

Patrick Sullivan

Thanks Philippe, before we get our Q&A, I would like to highlight a few items. Firstly, our fair value adjustments. As you all know the answer, fair value process provides a fair bit of lattices. Our approach has always been that for IFRS fair value to be meaningful, it needs to be responsive to changing market dynamics and as objective as possible. As Larry mentioned, this quarter included a significant reduction in fair value, reflecting both retail industry headwinds and energy sector challenges.

Some may argue that there haven't been enough transactions to convert any change of values, our valuation teams have concluded that while this may be true both the retail and energy sectors have been struggling prior to the act of pandemic and it is reasonable to expect those trends at the very least to continue, but in reality they have accelerated during the pandemic as would be expected.

We feel that writing down valuations to reflect current market conditions is not only appropriate, but is also required in keeping with conservative best practices disclosure policies. Let me remind everyone that their values are reviewed every quarter and should market conditions change, you should expect the corresponding change in fair value.

The fair value process is actually relatively straightforward. Ask yourself, if you think market values have changed, and the answer is yes, you should expect the failure fair value to change to reflect that.

Second, our changes in our distributions. The choice is to reduce our distributions is not an easy one. We have had many, many discussions over the past several weeks on the topic. We know that there will be many opinions and questions about this decision.

Let me explain this decision as simply as possible. We have been working hard to evolve H&R's over the past few years and we have looked at potential transactions and potential courses of action that lead to conversation back to the lease distribution. Our [PI] (Ph) ratio has been on the high end of the range that is often complicated these decisions.

Management and the Board have been balancing the objectives of one, reducing the payout ratio. Two, recycling capital into higher growth assets, and other short-terms - options that improve the quality of the REIT.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that there would be both a short-term impact on the income of the REIT’s retail portfolio and also need for more capital to support expected tenant turnover over the next few years.

Once we reach the decision to reduce our distribution, we considered all eventualities, looked at the required distributions for tax purposes. We want to make sure that our new distribution was set at a level that is sustainable in all the scenarios we considered.

Again, this was not an easy decision, but after much deliberation discussion we are very comfortable that this action is in the best long-term interest of H&R unit holders to help support and grow the business.

I'm sure that there are a lot of questions. So I will wrap it up in a second. The COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on virtually every aspect of our daily lives, it has created many challenges and a lot of uncertainties, tough times lead to tough decisions and we are confident that we have made good decisions that will benefit our unit holders. We have a lot of great things going on in the portfolio and we are excited about the future.

And with that, I will turn the line over to the operator for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sam Damiani of TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thanks and good morning. Just wanted to start off with the IFRS value reduction. I don’t believe there is, but could you just clarify if there were any external appraisals or advice received to resolve in the $2.3 billion reduction.

Larry Froom

Hey Sam, it is Larry. No external appraisals in the access that we work on.

Sam Damiani

And then just sort of advice external?

Larry Froom

Sorry I didn’t hear that.

Sam Damiani

Do you receive any professional advice of any kind I guess leading you to these numbers.

Patrick Sullivan

Sam who you recommend we ask, you want to talk to an appraiser, basically we talked to our auditors to get their support obviously, and we spoke to the industry, but we are an industry. Who do you actually expect us to ask?

Giving appraisal on Calgary office market, there hasn't been a trade if you mentioned the point. So the reality is if you look at retail across the board not only - not with Primaris, but even all retail. Not by the sector right now, so there was the pandemic, so you got to make that decision.

What is relatively a fir value to that asset, considering that you gave yourself an appropriate length of time to mark that asset. So let's assume that is six months, but we don't know where the six months is going to go, during that pandemic or will be post pandemic or what the story is.

So you all have to write down your assets, honestly yourself the fact there has been a decrease, but the question is what is that number? So it is a tough decision to make. There has been discussion with all in industry as much as we possibly can. It is very hard to arrive at a consensus.

Sam Damiani

Right? So your DCS have changed to with like the higher discount rate, but also lower cash flows, due to those lower -.

Patrick Sullivan

That is not office. It does not reflect change in cash flow, it reflects the change in discount rate. In other words in retail the differences you can look into - little bit going backwards in your previous run rate and use a cap rate on that on IRR discount or whatever you want to do.

We actually look forward to the retail to look at pre pandemic and hopefully post pandemic if it is realized that the vacancy rates will probably increase somewhat. Assuming we are at 95% of probably going up to 91%, you could expect that to be in probably low sectors and rental rates will probably have gone down as well.

If you look at residential building for example, if you take the same cap rate, which is probably - the wisdom that we are hearing in the marketplace, is that the CapEx we have maintained, but the vacancy lines was up. The vacancy lines was up 95% to 90% effectively if you take value by 10%, now you have to change tax rate, but you have change your NOI.

Retail industry, not the office industry in our cases, we have more with long-term leases, 18-years, Canada is 10-years and seven years, so there is not trim over there. It is more or less reflective of the discount rate before the residual, the IRR residual.

Sam Damiani

Understood. In your comments about the distribution, you talked about some CapEx required for tenant turnover in the mall portfolio clearly. Are those CapEx numbers reflected in the Q1 IFRS value reduction.

Patrick Sullivan

Yes.

Sam Damiani

They are. Okay.

Patrick Sullivan

As part of the reason, the distribution. The distribution is not only a question of what is immediate capital needs, because as Larry has pointed out, you all know we have substantial lines available for that.

Just going forward, nobody has a clue of how long this is going to last. And there will be a lot of opportunities, besides in fact you need the consensus OpEx is reasons as well. So we will be very cautious with our distributions and with our [indiscernible].

But again, let me remind you that we can always increase those things going forward. We don't have to decrease them again. So we have gone to the levels where we think we are safe. We don't have a discussion with you every single quarter as to what is going on in valuations for Calgary office or let's talk about how this situation, the retail environment even post-pandemic.

We are really down to a level that we are pretty comfortable, we take a hit. And from there on, we have substantial - we hit the bottom on those assets and we have substantial growth in all the other sectors industrial, residential and the office sectors that basically says this is the bottom [Indiscernible].

Remember that the - our IFRS valued down to [indiscernible] billion in assets went down to $22.26, which is still a very, very comfortable high valuation of it where we are trading right now.

Sam Damiani

Alright. Just a quick second question is on the bowl. What is your intention with respect to the maturity of the bonds over the next three years?

Thomas Hofstedter

So we have a few alternatives which we are currently working on. We are talking about extending those bonds and maybe paying off those bonds. We have time on those bonds. And quite frankly, we don't pressure on those bonds. Because as you well know this is executed by the asset alone.

So we have another 13-months until the expiry of the first bonds. And there is three tranches to those bonds. So we are going to watch the situation out there with oil and gas, lots of interest in creditworthiness. And we have time and opportunities to deal with it over the next 13-months.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. I will turn it back.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. Good morning. Just to continue on the topic of the IFRS fair value change within the office sector. Can you comment on how much of that was related to the both specifically? And I'm also wondering if the discussions that you have had a few months ago with regards to the sale informed any of the valuation changes you made to it?

Thomas Hofstedter

So, and the actual fact it didn’t because fair along the advancement to sale process when the COVID hit and that shutdown. And then second, and then you had negative 40 bucks on oil which basically put a nail on those discussions.

So what it reflected really of the fact that we were for sale, have had some solid interest and then the market fell off. It is more or less reflective of where we are right now. And where we are right now is questionable.

The oil and gas, is very interesting to see outcome from minus 40, just a few days ago what it is - $27 or $28. So that is a fast improvement. We still have around $35, I believe is a number that was using as a breakeven, although they are mixed with balance of the year.

We can't really discuss individual asset appraisals. Obviously, we did that, that would be really distorting to the process of valuations with the analysts, take one asset and say this is the value of that asset and say I don't have enough information on the evaluate the rest of the portfolio.

So it's not really the proper way to go. We have all the information which management has and management should make the assessment on IFRS valuation with all the tools and with all the knowledge, or we have to give you batches and where it actually -.

Jenny Ma

Okay, so turning to retail. I mean, I guess I need all the details with the assumption, but how does the occupancy rate is expected - the expected market rents. How does that fit relative to where the portfolio is at today. Is it still above those metrics or at or below just want to get a sense as to where that range?

Patrick Sullivan

Sorry, I don’t mean to turn the question. You are asking about asset value for Primaris for any closed malls were achieved? Was it right then?

Jenny Ma

No. I want to know the assumptions that went into the fair value change and how those compare to where the metrics are today as far as occupancy and rents?

Patrick Sullivan

The occupancy is 30%, and quite frankly it is really relative to enclosed malls, which as you will mention between 10% and 20%. There is no bearing on that at all. I don't know anybody is still buying assets predicated on no NOI, very little NOI.

Jenny Ma

There are occupancy and rents like are you expecting - are you still expecting rents to decline more than where the portfolio is at and same with occupancy or it is roughly about the same?

Thomas Hofstedter

Well take restaurants as a an example, rough ratio is 10%. It is going to open up slowly, it is going to open up with visible distancing and as such this businesses is going to be hammered. So, if it is a mom and pop, you are going to have to go ahead and defer - it is not to be deferred any.

In the future, it is going to be a reduction in rent going forward. You are also going to have a role over the next few years. Take your fields a great example I doubt very highly lot of tenants are going to take all the square foot, the growth ratios can be supported and they also have to go ahead and reach till the balance sheet accommodate retail to repurchase inventory with a lot of existing inventory being obsolete.

So, I do believe that rents rates it will be coming down. I believe our rental rates in Primaris will be coming down less so than the high end malls quite frankly, because as Pat has mentioned we are the only - primary mall into marketplace our growth ratios never were high, we are always affordable.

So, to answer your question specifically, the rental rate NOIs will come down, have some down it was only expected to come down somewhat and the vacancy rates will go up. Those tinkering with those numbers, those vacancy rates going up and rental rates come down was the exact results of the decrease in the salaries for Primaris.

Jenny Ma

Okay, and then with regards to the $1.7 million of costs related to sale of acquisition, can you give us any color on that was that related to Lantower or another asset class?

Thomas Hofstedter

So, well I will say Philippe to give you an answer to question. I will give to you him. Philippe.

Philippe Lapointe

Yes. So I can handle that. So, depending on what day we use for COVID, actually material wise, we had an acquisition that we are in the middle of the due diligence, we had a non-refundable deposits. There was a $66 million deal, a lease up in Orlando, beautiful asset. We are incredibly excited to have it.

But quite honestly, given what we are seeing coming down the pike as it relates to COVID, but also its impact on our number one lease ups in terms of traffic counts, but more importantly, what it did to the Orlando economy, we thought it would be much more judicious to simply bail.

We have an excellent relationship with the seller, which is Carlyle we have done three or four acquisitions with them, I have no reason to believe that we would not be able to resuscitate the deal at some point in the future.

Albeit at a much lower basis we just thought it would be more appropriate in terms of just stewards of unit holders capital to essentially bail out of that transaction. And the seven weeks pass by or any indication we are convinced with it the right time.

Thomas Hofstedter

Another reflection on the overall residential value, the values have decreased in the overall Lantower portfolio, that is a reflection of in fact that Disney closed down. And this is a Kissimmee asset, which services that market. So the immediate impact is not a cap rate discussion more or less it loosed up in a very tight environment where there is no visibility as to when the tourist attritions at Orlando are going to open, the lease up period would be too long. And that is what the reason we talk to. I don't think we should extrapolate from Orlando and Dallas is the same category as Orlando.

Philippe Lapointe

I would agree and Jenny what I would add to that is, in light of our collections in April and May, generally speaking, all of our properties have done very, very well, much better than our industry average. But there has been no weakness as of right now in the Orlando market from a collections perspective for our stabilize deals. We just work in a mode with the idea of going into a lease up at that point in time.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Is there anything in the Lantower pipeline on the acquisition or disposition side at this point?

Philippe Lapointe

Nope.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And then my final question is with regards to the new financing activity, I'm not sure if I missed it, but was there a rate provided on the $100 million mortgage and the $425 million credit facility?

Larry Froom

We didn’t provide it, but I don't think it is materials that I can give it to you, that is 3.8% on the mortgage and the credit facility is just policy because it involved out bankers. We do not give the rates on that.

Thomas Hofstedter

The bank has really syndicated the term of the financing work for the mortgage was 10-years.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Great. Thank you. I will turn it back.

Neil Downey

Hi. Thank you. Good morning. Tom, you went very much through the decision process in terms of why you decided to cut the distribution in half. Can you maybe add some color as to how you arrived at what the magnitude would be down 50 versus some others percentage?

Thomas Hofstedter

Yes, it is not as sophisticated as you would hope. The reality is we toyed between a number of 40 and 50 and because we know the - going quite frankly, there will be recurrence and we definitely know we don't want to have to come back again.

It is no mathematical formula to give you the answer to that question. It was a comfort zone saying we are trading where we are trading at. Our IFRS value is 22, 26, the market was - we are mid-double digit 15% to 16% returns.

Obviously the market perceived that there is some - cut, so we took - we basically went to the high end of 40 and 50, and call tax consideration 50 is the magic number, because 50 is the magic number that put that bar the high end bar at tax considerations at 50.

And we are just left to go ahead and cut it. Now you can always increase it, but you can never decrease it again. We don't know that where the world is going. So again not - by the range, and we are just at the upper end of the range.

Neil Downey

Okay, super. Just to circle back a little bit on the office fair value marks and I fully appreciate that you shouldn't be giving us the values for individual properties, but maybe just flushing out sort of directionally or which assets were affected. It sounds fairly transparent here that the bow was part of that mark but what about Houston has -.

Thomas Hofstedter

That is TarnsCanada and above. You know the level of an army corp. that we have on the go, and you know the TarnsCanada has 10-years less procurement and it has six plus years of term. You know that in every oil and gas marketplace, I'm just giving you a formula to figure it out how we did already.

In the oil and gas marketplace, they are by definition they are above market, because as matter of fact it is always going to be lower than the facts. And the facts is always going to be in case of Calgary remains at 18 or 20 bucks unaffected, but that sort of thing but that is not net effective.

So we think the starting point is going to be $760 million expiring in June 2021 on the both side. And then you can add something to that to reflect some value of the cash flow over and above the debt the non-recourse debt and the rest is allocated between what it has been possibly then to TransCanada pipelines.

TransCanada pipeline is when we did the deal and selling it a [Indiscernible] a couple years ago, but at the beginning actually is a decrease of this whole meltdown in Calgary. We brought down the rents by doing the blended to TransCanada. So TransCanada rents are not crazy on the market.

But the head count that you should know that 300,000 square feet was put on suburb market around a year and a half ago or so and we sublet most of that space. So if they are not occupying entire building.

They have sublet some of the space, they would be looking to do a long-term blended extent on that, then COVID hits and that is where it sits. So allocate to TransCanada the most [Indiscernible] enhanced in that TransCanada. S you would go anyhow.

Neil Downey

Yes. Okay. And in TransCanada does it relate to the fact that there is subtenants in there because -.

Thomas Hofstedter

So TransCanada there are subtenants in there. And quite frankly the TransCanada is taking up the space as it comes back. That is never been an issue and that TransCanada has not really lost much dollars of that at all.

The space has always been fully occupied and released. That is not an issue. I think this is their head office so they are comfortable in it. They have been getting back space in other buildings. One of the buildings they get back space is in Annapolis Telstar, which we sold. But now they are just leaving there right now back to TransCanada pipeline. The old vessel building, they have space they are giving back.

So they are going to be told that they back into the TransCanada tariff. And it is always had sublet space, sublet space is not space that was bothering them, which is the case in the - it was more or less spaces they use for their flex - for their space they move in and out of to accommodate their growth.

So that has never been a worrisome issue for them. They never once requested us to take back space. And they did a blend and extend on to get on these get on the entire building.

Neil Downey

Yes. That was a, that was a good deal for the REIT. Just on the, I guess top 10 tenants specifically. There is a high degree of credit worthiness, there is lots of term on those top 10. Have any of those tenants, whether it be the last two weeks or a couple of months made any sort of approach or requests for changes in rental terms or reduction in rate or anything like that?

Thomas Hofstedter

So I'm just looking at the book right now. [indiscernible] New York, Giants Eagle, Canadian Tire, TC Energy, Korus and Lowe's and [Indiscernible]. The answer is no.

Neil Downey

Okay. Thank you.

Thomas Hofstedter

Lowe's in actual fact, we actually blended extends. I think we have about 15 loans or something like that. We did random blend extent of 15-year terms on those loans. We just actually did another one recently. So that is put to that, Tellus Communications. Now we sold the Calgary assets, none of those tenants have asked for any form of abatement.

Neil Downey

Okay, thanks so much.

Thomas Hofstedter

Nor would we have given them. Sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Matt Kornack

Good morning guys. With regards to the distribution policy going forward would the view be that at this point as things normalizing and who knows, what the new normal looks like that you would potentially keep more retention of capital in the REIT going forward as opposed to increasing back to the level where you were before?

Thomas Hofstedter

Well, we evaluate it every single quarter. So, we will see where the world goes, let’s get rid of the pandemic first, but you will definitely have seen us not having no focus to going back to where they were, just because that is the way we were, it will be predicated on the conditions and the situation at that time, our episode payout ratio and how management and the board feels what is appropriate at that time.

But we don't have a goal to say this the pandemic. We cut it by 50%, next quarter pandemic is over everybody is back, no more social distance, we are going back. It will be predicated on the situation on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Matt Kornack

Okay fair enough. And then with regards to LTVs on your mortgage maturities, they still are pretty reasonable for the next three years 2023 shot-up. So, as in there was a fair amount value adjustment there. But presumably the mortgage markets remain open and there is potentially up financing potential coming out of the mortgages?

Thomas Hofstedter

There is definitely potential coming out of the mortgage without question, the balancing act that we have to do is speculate on the unsecured markets, because we all want to increase our lower unencumbered pool. So, we balance between what is open as far as unsecured versus what is available on the secured and that balancing act will always continue.

As you well know, unsecured market has started to open-up again, all REITs would rather do unsecured if they can just because it is so much easier. And you really can't target that on both of them because the demands are different for both of them. The unsecured world like unencumbered pool as much as possible and if we can we would like to go and continue in that vein.

Matt Kornack

And presumably the rating agency and your bondholders like the fact that you are retaining an extra 200 million a year. And there has been a few unsecured issuances in the market that have been well received. How do you think of that in terms of how much you are carrying on your lines of credit versus the reduction in your unsecured book?

Thomas Hofstedter

There is no question as to the unsecured world opens up again and it is easy to access that we will access it to bring down those lines. I guess the moral of the story is, United States more than Canada is an example, look at kind of properties is a classic example even though it stops hammered into the mall businesses, it always have substantially unencumbered lines and lines are basically there to give the financial support to the unsecured, but the primary source of financing is the unsecured. So, lines are there to use, but not to use as permanent debt, unsecured or they have to unsecured.

Matt Kornack

And I guess time will tell, but I would assume your spreads will likely come in as a result of this move. And then on the Lantower comment with regards to leveraging JV commitments from other partners. Would that require potentially selling portions of your existing assets or is that all on the commitments?

Thomas Hofstedter

No, that was not. We have $200 million dollars that were not freed up and our lines, our cash, our availability will be less - we will be accessing that. But we are not seeing doing just existing co-venturing when that is not required, which was accessing other capital to asset management and capital management to grow their platform.

Philippe Lapointe

Yes, I think Matt, the comment was more to the fact that, I can't recall for this year some of your peers, but we get asked from time-to-time about obviously there is a tremendous appetite for multifamily. Well I get calls from several pension funds asking us what our interest is in leveraging our platform and ledger to leveraging our expertise.

And as I alluded in the speech, it was too premature and candidly for variety of reasons, we didn't think time was right. I think now we are going to our time, we are going to answer those calls, we are going to review all of our options and if and when we elect to go forward with this, it will be in a controlling entity of what the minority of us.

Because ultimately that is the plan, right? It is the leveraging the expertise that we have been able to develop in the last six years and what I like to believe to be our very strong track record.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Mario Saric

Hi, thank you. So just following up on the land tower discussion, I will just be clear like going forward in terms of partnership with the pension funds, the plan would be for H&R to do a small co-invest in these funds going forward. Is that correct?

Philippe Lapointe

Yes. I think the plan is for that. Like I said, I think it is premature to discuss the details of what that is going to look like only because candidly what we have discussed in the past has been very, very different and everyone has their own construct. But in no case would it be a major capital investment on our behalf. At the end of the day, the reason why we would be doing this is to lever the platform, not to lever our capital to the benefit of the [indiscernible] platform.

Mario Saric

Got it. And it sounds like in terms of funding that co-investment it wouldn’t come from seeding a percentage interest in existing assets, but rather buying your small interest in new assets going forward.

Thomas Hofstedter

Yes. Mario, I appreciate you asking the question. I just think that as of right now, it is too premature to answer that question in a definitive manner.

Mario Saric

Okay. Just maybe higher level like in these discussions where you have been having with the pension funds our understanding in the part of the market is that, pension plans are pretty much shutdown in terms of private investments or are you getting the sense that they are coming back and reviewing potential transactions and our investment committees considering alternatives today?

Philippe Lapointe

Yes. It is a great question. I think it is a little bit early in the COVID timeline, but I would say anecdotally, there is definitely the recognition in the market that multifamily and has been and will continue the very resilient asset class. And I think for those who, were unaware or didn't have that appreciation for it, they certainly do now.

And so I think it is more stemming from that base, if anything else that people were realizing or pension funds or endowments or whoever else we are talking to, it is the recognition that as of right now and especially going through COVID, we are collecting 97% of our revenue.

Nor kind of would we see no reason to believe that that is going to abate, our tenant base is incredibly strong. We love the class A, multifamily space, it has actually showing up to be one of the most resilient within or U.S. multifamily environments. So I think it is less so of money being on unfrozen, but more so just the general acknowledgement that this is a price asset class and one that is eliciting a lot of interest.

Mario Saric

Got kit. Okay. And then my second question, just relates to Primaris and I may have missed it and you may not be willing to share, but I throw it out there anyways which the reduction in the IFRS value, are you going to give a sense of what Primaris being - on the books in terms of fair value.

Patrick Sullivan

So Mario, are you asking what the total value of Primaris would be fair value on our book?

Mario Saric

Yes. I'm asking if you are willing to share what the total Primaris fair value in net equity, what is in your $22.56 IFRS average today.

Patrick Sullivan

Because we haven’t put that into our financials. We have just broken it out into retail just throughout our retail as a total is in our MD&A so - any further on that.

Mario Saric

Okay. That was asked. Okay. Thank you.

Thomas Hofstedter

Thanks everybody for joining us. Enjoy the long weekend. Stay indoors and binge watch television. Have a good one.

