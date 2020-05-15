KT: Modest Q1 2020 Results

Investment highlights

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) reported higher-than-expected results for 1Q20. The company was relatively unscathed by COVID-19, and the growth in the wireless, media, and B2B segments pushed earnings higher. Social distancing has slowed 5G subscriber growth, but mobile ARPU displayed solid growth. With competition in the market mostly subdued, marketing demand also weakened, helping the company to effectively control costs.

We are monitoring the company to see if it makes additional moves to cement its leadership in the media market. There are many possibilities, such as a purchase of an SO or a reshuffling of the overall media business, including Skylife.

Major issues and earnings outlook

KT reported 1Q20 consolidated revenue of KRW5.83tn (+0.0% YoY) and operating profit of KRW383.1bn (-4.7% YoY) which were higher than consensus expectations. Net subscriber additions in 1Q20 amounted to roughly 360,000. Despite the decline in roaming revenue caused by COVID-19, mobile ARPU jumped to KRW31,773 (+1.4% QoQ, +0.9% YoY) thanks to growing 5G subscribers and an improving subscriber mix. Wireless service revenue also grew 2.2% YoY. The cost of sales was kept stable at KRW575.8bn (+1.7% QoQ) on a parent basis.

The spread of the untact trend has helped to fuel the growth of IPTV (+12% YoY). Content subsidiaries' revenue also saw a 12% YoY increase. However, BC Card's revenue fell 7.7% YoY due to a decline in credit card transactions. KT Estate also saw an 8.4% decrease in revenue as guest numbers fell for the hotel business. Overall, 2020 should see a moderate increase in earnings. While it is unlikely that marketing expenses will surge, growing mobile ARPU, combined with a strong media business and recovering real estate revenue, should positively affect earnings.

Share price outlook and valuation

Even after the recent rally, we believe the stock remains undervalued. KT offers the infrastructure required for untact businesses. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW33,000.

