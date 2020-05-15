Smartphone Parts: Sharp Recovery And Expectations For 2H20

As smartphone shipments are expected to pick up in the wake of COVID-19 and demand for 5G technology should be strong, Apple vendors should enjoy strong earnings momentum.

Major issues and conclusions

According to CAICT, China’s smartphone shipments displayed a V-shaped recovery in April, growing 92% MoM and 14% YoY to 41.73mn units.

Helped by the rebound of smartphone shipments, Taiwan-based suppliers reported modest earnings in April. PC component suppliers also reported modest results on soaring demand caused by COVID-19.

The portion of 5G-enabled devices in China’s mobile device shipments continues to grow, and this has been reflected in the 1Q20 results of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) as well as 5G smartphone shipment forecasts.

Industry and stock outlook

As smartphone shipments are expected to pick up in the wake of COVID-19 and demand for 5G technology should be strong, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vendors should enjoy strong earnings momentum with the launch of the iPhone 12.Top picks: LG Innotek, BH.

V-shaped recovery of China’s smartphone shipments seen in April (+92% MoM, +14% YoY)

China’s smartphone shipments staged a V-shaped recovery in April. According to CAICT, China shipped 41.7mn smartphones in April, an increase of 92% MoM and 14% YoY. Of these, Chinese brands represented 91%, or 38mn units. The lifting of the lockdown within the country in April appears to have helped fuel smartphone demand. Overseas brand shipments amounted to about 3.7mn units, which accounted for about 8.9% of total smartphone shipments. iPhone SE’s release is believed to have boosted overseas brand shipments by 30% MoM. April was the month when China lifted travel restrictions as it contained the spread of COVID-19. This suggests that smartphone shipments will recover sharply in the US and Europe from May when the restrictions of movements are lifted.

Smartphone and PC components suppliers enjoy strong earnings in April

Recovering smartphone shipments have boosted Taiwanese suppliers’ earnings. Smartphone EMS company Foxconn saw a 29% MoM and 21% YoY sales increase in April to NTD7,225mn. FPC suppliers such as Zhen Ding (OTCPK:RBTK) and Flexium, all saw MoM sales growth, to NTD10mn (+19% MoM) and NTD2,212mn (+3.1% MoM), respectively. On the other hand, Largan Precision appears to have suffered an earnings decline in April as slowing smartphone shipments worldwide have suppressed lens demand. Sunny Optical’s (OTCPK:SOTGY) handset lens shipments also slipped 1.8% YoY to 111.8mn units in April. In the PC segment where demand surged with the spread of the coronavirus, Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF) saw a 29% MoM and 21% YoY sales increase to NTD380,925mn in April. PC ODM companies also enjoyed a 9.2% MoM and 12% YoY in sales, and motherboard manufacturers staged a 6.2% MoM and 26% YoY increase in sales in April.

Soaring 5G demand and expectations for Apple’s new 5G model

Although global smartphone shipments will likely sag in 2020 because of COVID-19, demand for 5G smartphones continues to post solid growth. According to the data released by CAICT, 5G smartphones’ share of China’s April smartphone shipments has expanded to 39%. Furthermore, the 1Q20 sales of 5G chipset manufacturers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek either met or beat guidance. Through their 1Q20 earnings conference calls, Qualcomm guided for 175-225mn 5G smartphone shipments in 2020 and MediaTek 170-200mn, which remain mostly unchanged from previous projections, a reflection of robust 5G smartphone demand.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 12 slated for 2H20 release will likely come in 5G and support not only sub-6GHz but mmWave as well. The iPhone 12 will be more competitive in the market as it will come equipped with quad cameras, including ToF, an OLED display, and more memory. However, after a recent supply chain assessment, we found that the production schedule of the new iPhone has been delayed due to COVID-19, and as a result, the launch date may be delayed by one month. The possible delayed launch may reduce 2020’s shipments to about 68mn units but since the lower shipment volume will be carried forward to next year, we believe the iPhone 12 will provide ample momentum for vendors. We present LG Innotek and BH as our top picks in the smartphone parts sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.