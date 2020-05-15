Which Mortgage REITs To Dump

The sector remains very attractively valued overall, but there are a few opportunities (such as MITT and IVR) that look less appealing.

As the mortgage REIT earnings reports come in, investors are finding out how different mortgage REITs can be. With so many reports coming in, we're seeing an elevated volume of questions of investors. Consequently, we want to share several of the best questions and answers we've had lately.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. We've included most of them, along with their book values as of 3/31/2020 if the company has already reported earnings:

Ticker Company Name Focus Q1 2020 BV Price Price to Trailing BV (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused $14.55 $12.44 0.85 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused $5.28 $2.24 0.42 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused $11.10 $7.22 0.65 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused $13.73 $7.21 0.53 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused $6.07 $4.72 0.78 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused $16.07 $12.49 0.78 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused $7.50 $5.81 0.77 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused $4.65 $3.91 0.84 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused $6.96 $4.29 0.62 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid $2.69 $1.45 0.54 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid $12.45 $7.51 0.60 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid $15.06 $9.58 0.64 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $2.68 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.50 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.48 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid $3.41 $2.10 0.62 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose $1.66 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose $10.71 $5.91 0.55 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose $15.16 $8.94 0.59

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large and we still see a great deal of opportunity in the sector. Investors can use either the common shares or the preferred shares to gain exposure. Either way, we see quite a bit of opportunity.

Rather than repeat the same points week after week, we're running through some of the best questions we've seen lately on the sector. As a reminder, Scott Kennedy, also is an author for the REIT Forum, so you may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings.

Annaly Capital Management's Dividend

Question: Saw some significant insider buying on NLY. Currently a strong buy on the spreadsheets. Just curious what the current thinking is on dividend sustainability?

Answer (By Scott Kennedy):

If management / the BoD is aggressive, it will remain $0.25 per common share. If management / the BoD is more cautious, it will be lowered to $0.20 per common share in my opinion. I'm slightly "leaning" to the $0.20 but it's a 60% / 40% split on the probabilities right now (almost a "toss up"). Very high probability it wouldn't be anything larger than a cut to $0.20 per common share.

Chimera Investment Corporation's Dividend

Question: Your site shows CIM's dividend to be 14.62% whereas Seeking Alpha shows it at about 25%. The reason for that difference, in turn, is you show the dividend to be $1.20 and SA shows it as $2 (annually). I suspect your figures are more accurate, but is the $1.20 a hard number or your estimate of what the dividend will have to be reduced to?

Answer (by Scott Kennedy):

CIM has basically "pre-announced" they anticipate their Q2 2020 common stock dividend will be $0.30 per share. As such, that's indicated in the shared spreadsheets that are run by CO and his team. If it wasn't basically "a given," we / CO and his team would wait to update the sheet.

Buy and Hold or Trade?

Question: Do you guys suggest NRZ & CIM for b&h investors or these are simply good for trading only? Thanks!

Answer (by CWMF):

Due to the risk levels, we suggest using trading strategies for mortgage REIT common shares. The difficulty with using buy-and-hold strategies is that events like Q1 2020 can occur. We had closed out almost all our bullish ratings by the middle of February and most of our positions were closed shortly thereafter. Yields are much steadier with the preferred shares, so the preferred shares make more sense for income investors.

Comparing CIM Preferred Shares With Floating Rates

Question: Which of the floating-rate CIM preferred shares is best?

Answer (by CWMF):

It will fluctuate from day-to-day with share prices. Looking at current valuations (note: 5/9/2020), I would favor CIM-B or CIM-D over CIM-C. They have a higher price, so less upside to call value, but they win in other areas. For instance, CIM-D has a better floating spreads and a higher yield. Assuming no call, in about five years the investor in CIM-D has recovered the premium they paid ($.30) to purchase a share of CIM-D over a share of CIM-B. Since they go over to floating rates on different dates, the timing could be a little awkward. If shares get called, investors have such a large gain that I wouldn't be concerned about having left an extra $.30 on the table (the majority of which would've been recovered in dividends already). As a rule of thumb, CIM-B should cost more than CIM-D and CIM-D should cost more than CIM-C. The exact spread between the shares is up for debate, but that should be the general trend.

How About a Bearish View

While we see a ton of opportunities in the sector, we still see MITT and IVR as being overvalued. The price-to-estimated-book-value ratios are too high. Neither had a score for price-to-book in the table at the start of the article because they haven't provided the full reports yet.

IVR announced they will pay their first quarter 2020 dividend. At $.50 per share, that seems like a huge yield. However, no more than 10% in total is to be paid in cash. Consequently, that's $.05 per share in cash and a big increase in shares outstanding.

MITT is in a very risky position as well. The cost to short shares increased dramatically while the volume available for shorting plunged:

If you're owning shares and not getting paid a chunk of that "fee," you're not getting a good deal. The cost to borrow shares (short shares) is one of the inefficient parts of the market. In theory, investors are supposed to have easy access to shorting any stock and the fee should be 0%. That's a key part of any argument for efficient markets. Right now, some MITT shareholders are getting paid a large chunk of that short fee and some MITT shareholders are getting paid precisely nothing. When two investors have such different cash flows for owning the same security on the same day, markets are clearly not efficient.

Anything Positive?

Most of the sector is undervalued. It isn't all undervalued by the same amount, but the sector outlook isn't bad. We've got great options in the common shares and the preferred shares, but I'll highlight a few preferred shares today since we haven't had enough coverage on the preferred shares lately.

AGNCO (AGNCO) looks great at $21.45:

Likewise, NLY-I (NLY.PI) looks great at $20.85:

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. We've highlighted two choices where we think investors should head for the doors and two choices where we see very attractive pricing. If you want to learn more about those opportunities, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bearish on IVR and MITT

Bullish on AGNCO and NLY-I

