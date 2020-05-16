However, one would ideally like to see more organic growth to back up growth in free cash flow.

Back in December 2018, I made the argument that, in spite of sluggish sales growth at the time, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has continued to show financial strength with low debt and a strong record of rising dividend payments.

We see that, recently, the stock took a greater fall in percentage terms than the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

However, returns for SWK outpaced that of the S&P 500 throughout 2019:

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

Like many other companies, COVID-19 has undoubtedly had an impact on the company. Stanley Black & Decker reports that a drop of 6% in revenues in the most recent quarter is attributed primarily to the effects of the pandemic - with a 7% organic decline in sales.

While the Industrial segment saw a 6% gain in revenue, Tools & Storage – which is the company’s largest segment – saw a significant hit with a 10% decline in revenue and a 15% decline in profit.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker 1Q’ 20 Earnings Deck

While COVID-19 has negatively impacted company sales – Stanley Black & Decker had been facing macroeconomic pressures before the pandemic hit. As early as late 2018, Stanley Black & Decker had to raise prices due to the impact of tariff increases as a result of the US-China trade war. With tensions between the US and China having risen as a result of COVID-19, further tariff rises cannot necessarily be ruled out, and this would likely further impact Stanley Black & Decker negatively.

Additionally, unfavorable currency fluctuations have affected sales for the company. For instance, while a large portion of the company’s sales comes from North America, Stanley Black & Decker does have significant exposure to sales in Europe and emerging markets. With the U.S. dollar having been strong over the past couple of years, this has negatively affected overseas sales in dollar terms.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker 1Q’ 20 Earnings Deck

Value and Dividend

While the company is facing substantial macroeconomic headwinds at this point in time, I cannot particularly see too many red flags with the business itself. While there is subdued demand at the moment, demand for tools and storage will likely continue to persist over the longer term, and the company has taken steps to control costs – as evidenced by a 5% drop in cost of sales from Q1 2019 to 2020 – even if this has been accompanied by a drop in net sales:

Source: Stanley Black & Decker Q1 2020 Press Release Financials

Sales growth for 4Q 2019 was admittedly modest, given the added contribution of the recently acquired Craftsman Tools product line:

Source: Stanley Black & Decker 4Q’ 19 Earnings Deck

However, the company still demonstrated a strong free cash flow position, achieving a conversion rate of 113%:

Source: Stanley Black & Decker 4Q’ 19 Earnings Deck

On an EV/EBITDA basis, earnings growth has been quite modest. Even with the price drop, I would not necessarily say that the company is more attractively valued than previously on this basis:

Source: YCharts.com

Over the past five years, dividend growth has been modest – up by 14% over this period:

Source: YCharts.com

That said, while dividend growth itself is modest, the company has raised its dividend for the last 52 years running, and the payout ratio of just above 50% means that the company is still reinvesting a significant amount of cash flow back into its business.

Source: dividend.com

Conclusion

Stanley Black & Decker appears to be a stable stock from an income perspective, and I do not see this changing. However, price itself is likely to go lower from here with the effects of COVID-19 likely having a further impact on the business.

Moreover, an investor would ideally like to see higher growth in overall revenue and further lowering of costs going forward – as this is what ultimately funds cash flow at the end of the day. My view is that this business remains stable – but one would like to see more impressive growth across its core business segments to sustain growth in both capital gains and income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.