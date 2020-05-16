NeoPhotonics' (NPTN) CEO Tim Jenks on Optical Communications Trends and Technologies Webinar - Transcript

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Optical Communications Trends and Technologies Webinar Conference Call May 12, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Jenks - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ferris Lipscomb - Chief Marketing Officer

Dr. Wupen Yuen - Chief Product Officer

Beth Eby - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Henderson – Needham and Company

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Mike Genovese - Simon Leopold

Ryan Koontz - Rosenblatt Securities Inc

I will now turn the call over to NeoPhotonics CEO, Tim Jenks. Please go ahead.

Tim Jenks

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technology.

NeoPhotonics is a leading provider of tunable lasers and high speed components for high speed coherent telecom, data center and cloud communications.

In the current environment under the Covid-19 pandemic, our work is to keep people connected with high speed, high reliability bandwidth, and while we feel fortunate to feel increased demand in delivering bandwidth, we appreciate the diligent work of people in so many areas of our society to keep all of us safe.

This call has a webcast and for this discussion we will be addressing topics and illustrations from the webcast slides. Viewing the slides during this call will be helpful for listeners.

Last week we reported our Q1 2020 results and we filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q on Thursday, May 7.

I will briefly pause for you to review our Forward Looking Statements caution.

In Fiber Optic Communications, NeoPhotonics is the Coherent High Speed Leader.

With high speed products at 92% of revenue, these products led our Q1 2020 growth of 23% over the same period last year – and high speed coherent products are among the fastest growing areas in our industry. This is our sweet spot.

Today we are going to discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technology, with a focus on capacity in rapidly expanding IP over DWDM networks.

As with our quarterly earnings calls, we sincerely appreciate you taking this time with us so that we can dive deeper into aspects of accelerating high speed coherent optical deployments.

As already noted, we have several relevant articles on our blog at www.neophotonics.com/blog. We will be talking today about Capacity in IP over DWDM, and our blog includes relevant posts including, “The Impact of Laser Linewidth and 1/f Frequency Noise on Coherent Optical Systems”, and “Overall Fiber Capacity Increase Through L-band Optical Components”, both by Dr. Winston Way, our Chief Technology Officer, published on March 14 and April 14, respectively, as well as “Widely Tunable Lasers Increase Fiber Capacity and Reduce Costs”, by Michael Desmond, our VP of Laser Products, published on February 18.

NeoPhotonics has been delivering coherent optical communications products since 2010.

We led in the first generation of 40G systems, and in every speed node for the last decade, at 100Gb/s, 200G, 400G, 600G and forthcoming 800G. And each with an expanding range of coherent product solutions supporting the leading edge of performance and speed over distance.

With operations in North America, Japan, China and Thailand, we have been building our company with a culture of deep technology expertise and with multi-national collaboration. This is key, as our technical teams have spent years honing our products and technologies to today’s leadership position – just as the high speed coherent markets accelerate in our direction.

At NeoPhotonics, we leverage the outer limits of materials technology for optics, with vertical integration from design to wafer fab to product manufacturing to test.

We have an excellent team, with a deep reservoir of knowhow.

On today’s call I am joined by: Dr. Wupen Yuen, our Chief Product Officer; Dr. Ferris Lipscomb, our Chief Marketing Officer; and Beth Eby, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our team has worked together over years to build our technology for coherent transmission and our suite of high performance coherent products and solutions. We want today to share our thoughts on: What is Changing? Our views of key trends and to maximizing data capacity; our path to achieving the highest speeds, and our financial views and priorities.

With that introduction, I want to introduce Dr. Ferris Lipscomb to discuss changes in the market.

Dr. Ferris Lipscomb

Thank you, Tim.

The rate of change in behavior and the acceleration of demand for cloud services, online entertainment and other bandwidth-intensive services such as group Video Conferencing, is really astounding. The major online services have seen a dramatic step up in traffic through the Covid-19 pandemic – these are accelerators in the growth of bandwidth and demand for Cloud services from remote users.

The technology itself is also undergoing changes. Digital Signal Processors, or DSPs, are now interoperable. And this portends a coming shift in market dynamics.

Pluggable modules are expected to gain share, particularly in 400ZR applications.

There is an immediate surge in bandwidth demand and we believe this will lead to a related surge in investment to expand bandwidth capacity to meet this demand.

We have seen early indications of how the environment is changing for Carriers and ICPs due to the pandemic. Here are just some examples of the changes in network traffic during the early phases of the pandemic.

On the left side you see data from Fastly.com showing changes in traffic due to the pandemic. It shows that traffic increased on the order of 40% from pre-pandemic levels due to people “working from home” and “playing from home” as well. Download speeds have dropped indicating network overloading.

But traffic is leaving urban centers and moving to the suburbs as people work from home. The data from Cloudflare on the right is equally interesting as it shows this relocation of traffic. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the map illustrates in “green” the more residential areas increasing and the more urban “red” areas with traffic decreasing as people stayed home.

It’s not just services and the Cloud.

Verizon recently announced an increase of $500 million capex to adjust and accelerate 5G deployments. Comcast, ATT, China Mobile and others have also reported surges in traffic and the increase in the use of services for remote working and meeting, as well as an increase in streaming on a multitude of new devices.

Use of Virtual Private Networking, VPN, Cloud services, video streaming and even gaming have all surged during the pandemic.

As a result, post Covid-19, we expect that we will continue to see a new acceleration in the growth of bandwidth and Cloud services from users.

Before the pandemic, traffic was growing rapidly. This chart from Cisco’s Cloud Visual Networking report shows total network traffic tripling each five years, reaching approximately 400 Exabytes per month by 2022.

This continuing insatiable demand is accelerating near term, driven by Cloud, Big Data, 5G, AI, IoT and Machine Learning … and now working remotely.

For NeoPhotonics, this is most important, as our optoelectronic solutions are key to expanding bandwidth capacity.

For distances longer than generally ~80km and above, the deployment of bandwidth is measured in “coherent” ports, which provide transmission of 100 Gbps and more. And coherent ports delineate our business.

A coherent channel is comprised of these parts: an ultra narrow linewidth laser, which drives both a coherent modulator, and a coherent receiver. Each also encompasses Optical ICs such as electronic amplifiers and drivers.

In addition, a digital signal processor (“DSP”) and other electronics are needed. This defines a “port”. It can be in a chassis-based system, or it can be a physical module – That is, a pluggable coherent transceiver.

NeoPhotonics has the right technology to go after these large new markets. We have the best tunable laser technology for the highest speeds, and we have leading high speed and high performance modulator and receiver solutions that operate together to deliver the highest speeds.

We have recently announced a series of new high speed 400Gb/s coherent module products, specifically a: CFP2-DCO, an OSFP-DCO, and a QSFP-DD-DCO

Our competitive advantage is based on laser technology and integration technologies, including silicon, and our deep understanding of how to make coherent technology work better. More importantly, NeoPhotonics designs and manufacturers approximately 70% of the BOM for these modules.

Our tunable laser technology is unique due to its innovative design. This ultimately translates to speed over distance capability at any given speed for any given DSP.

Installed coherent ports are going up rapidly, growing with a 30% compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) since 2014.

Not only are there more ports each year but each port is also running faster and faster.

Today, deployments of higher speed ports are growing at an even higher rates. 400G and above ports are forecast to grow more than 70% annually over the next three years.

NeoPhotonics has achieved world leadership in ultra-pure lasers, which determine the speed over distance that can be achieved. At the same time, the hyper-scale data-center/cloud market is becoming the primary growth driver, both in market growth and in advancing technology. As a result, NeoPhotonics products are increasingly serving the most demanding segments of this most dynamic market sector.

This is seen in 400G+ and 400ZR growth. Driven by lowering cost per bit, forecasted to achieve a 75% cost savings with ZR architecture vs chassis based systems, our core markets portend a new chapter of growth.

Cost per bit reductions drive market expansion. Two approaches to lowering cost per bit include technology, which Wupen will describe in some detail, and also business model.

Technology is the first path. That is, increase the data carrying capacity of fiber by increasing the transmission speed over distance, and as envisioned with 400ZR deployments in IP over DWDM networks.

The second path is business model. This is the industry trend moving to disaggregation. That is, turning from proprietary chassis-based systems to disaggregated systems that use pluggable models. This approach, including the so-called “ZR architecture”, enables flexibility to update technology independently, and also enables direct purchasing of modules from merchant vendors, compressing the margin stack for savings.

To fully realize the impact of the pluggables on lowering cost per bit it is highly desirable to have the pluggables cover as many application scenarios as possible. That is, ideally coherent pluggables will cover not only a ZR distance (up to 120 km), but ZR+, which extends into metro and even long haul distances.

These are important reasons why coherent modules and 400ZR+ will become increasingly important. As a result, 400ZR and 400ZR+ modules are an emerging $1Bil market. And we are in a strong position for this new market.

We expect that NeoPhotonics’ coherent modules for 400ZR and 400ZR+ applications will be a major growth stream as we supply to this trend.

Let me now turn the discussion over to Dr. Wupen Yuen, our Chief Product Officer, to discuss key technology trends in maximizing capacity in IP over DWDM Networks.

Dr. Wupen Yuen

Thank you, Ferris. I would like to introduce how NeoPhotonics coherent technology helps to drive down cost per bit by maximizing fiber capacity, notably in an IP over DWDM environment.

As just discussed, optical transport networks continuously drive cost per bit reductions to cope with exponentially increasing data traffic. First, by using 400ZR and 400ZR+ coherent pluggable modules in a disaggregated business model and in IP over DWDM networks. The other is to increase the total fiber capacity and to increase transmission distance by leveraging the high baud rate and wider total spectrum using coherent technology. Both approaches require a high-degree of technical innovation, and are the exact focus of our technology and product development.

Ferris noted that our competitive advantage is based on laser technology and integration technologies, and on our deep understanding of how to make coherent technology work better.

Our tunable laser is unique in its extremely low amplitude noise AND extremely low phase noise, by design. This translates into longer transmission distances at any given speed for any given DSP. This is important, as longer transmission distances reduce the number of regenerations required and therefore significantly lowers cost per bit. Further, such performance difference between our laser and competitors’ lasers cannot be compensated by the DSP.

For integration, NeoPhotonics has two photonic integration platforms – indium phosphide and Silicon Photonics. We are a leader in pushing indium phosphide to 96Gbaud for 600G and 800G applications, and have developed Silicon Photonics for 400G applications including 400ZR and 400ZR+ pluggables. NeoPhotonics’ unique advantage of integration is the complete in-house capability in both optics and analog ICs. This enables us to integrate and optimize our design to address very challenging requirements to fully realize the flexibility and cost benefit of high baud rate and 400ZR and 400ZR+ technologies.

Finally, by co-designing our tunable laser and our photonic integrated circuits at a systems level, NeoPhotonics provides the complete optical solution for 600G and 800G DCI and 400ZR and 400ZR+ with the best performance, highest capacity per fiber, and lowest cost per bit.

For this, I will begin with how our technology enables pluggable modules to drive down cost per bit. Ferris noted that it is desirable to have pluggable modules cover as many application scenarios as possible. Ideally this includes speed over distance to include ZR+, which extends the applications to include metro and even long haul distances.

The pluggable form factor puts a hard limit on power consumption of the DSP, thereby limiting its capability. For this reason, the optical components must then have superb performance in areas that are uncompensated or insufficiently compensated by the DSP, such as laser noise, RF bandwidth, and nonlinearity. NeoPhotonics differentiates itself by owning full design capabilities of tunable laser, transmitter and receiver as well as the associated analog ICs and leveraging the most suited materials platform. Such capability enables us to optimize designs to address very challenging performance requirements in a pluggable form factor that is competitive to traditional chassis-based solutions in volume applications. It is competitive because we own all the key components, placing us in a strong cost position; a key element of driving sustainable and improving gross margin.

We recently announced three pluggable modules: CFP2-DCO, QSFP-DD and OSFP

for 400ZR and 400ZR+. All optical components in these modules are designed and made by NeoPhotonics and are optimized for the intended performance. As we use our own high performance lasers and components, we produce about three quarters of the BOM in-house.

Enabled by our ultra low-noise nano laser in C or C++ band, together with InP or Silicon Photonics integrated components, we believe that such high-performance 400ZR and 400ZR+ modules will be a key factor for speed over distance and cost optimization with continuing network traffic growth.

Next I will describe cost per bit at the physical level by coherent technology, which is achieved by maximizing the total fiber capacity at a given transmission distance, or reach, and with minimal regeneration. The former reduces cost per bit by sharing the fiber infrastructure cost over a larger number of bits, and the latter by minimizing transmit and receive related costs.

Let’s first look at increasing total fiber capacity, there are generally three methods available.

First, one may increase the capacity per channel by increasing the baud rate. That is, by going from 32Gbaud to 64Gbaud, the capacity of the channel is doubled at a given modulation order.

The second way to increase the capacity per channel is by increasing the modulation order without changing the baud rate. For example, by going from QPSK to 16QAM, the channel capacity is doubled. So a channel that operates at 32Gbaud will have capacity increase from 100Gb/s to 200Gb/s when the modulation order is increased from QPSK to 16QAM. Baud rate and modulation can be combined to achieve even higher capacities per channel.

A third, straight forward approach, is to increase the number of channels by increasing the total optical bandwidth that is supported by the port – the laser, modulator, receiver – by going from traditional C-band to C++ band, or C+L band.

Now let’s look at each approach in greater detail.

Let’s first talk about increasing the symbol, or baud rate, so the channel runs faster.

In coherent transmission, a light pulse travels down a fiber, and as it does, it elongates and widens. That is, it disperses. You can see this in the diagram, with a narrow pulse at the transmitter, stretching to be a long pulse by the time it gets to the receiver. When there are a lot of pulses coming in rapid succession, they can begin to overlap and interfere with one another. We need clear, consistent pulses, after correction of the DSP, to minimize errors.

By increasing the baud rate with the same modulation order, the capacity of the channel is increased proportionally. That is, by going from 32Gbaud to 64Gbaud while keeping the same QPSK modulation, channel capacity is increased from 100Gb/s to 200Gb/s. One can also use higher baud rate to achieve the same data rate by lowering the modulation order; this improves the transmission distance at that data rate. For example, both 32Gbaud 16QAM and 64Gbaud QPSK result in 200Gb/s data rates, but the latter can transmit approximately twice the distance before regeneration is needed.

These sound good for higher baud rate. But pulses – symbols – disperse over distance, becoming broader as they travel down optical fiber. Such dispersion makes coherent detection at higher baud rate more prone to the degradation caused by the phase noise of the laser at the receiver. So, to fully benefit from higher baud rate, a low phase noise laser is critical. The higher the baud rate, the lower the phase noise that is required. NeoPhotonics’ tunable laser has the lowest phase noise, so it is uniquely suited for high baud rate transmission.

Next, let’s talk about increasing the modulation order.

On a pulse, you can modulate, or code, more information on each pulse of light. This is expressed as higher order modulation, moving from QPSK to 16QAM or up to 64QAM – that is from 2 bits per symbol to 4 bits to 6 bits, et cetera. So, by going from QPSK to 16QAM while operating at the same 32Gbaud rate, the channel capacity increases from 100Gb/s to 200Gb/s.

Such higher modulations can be represented by a constellation diagram. Shown on the left of the diagram is 16QAM (2^4, or 4 bits per symbol), verses on the right of the diagram is 64QAM (2^6 or 6 bits per symbol); each dot represent a modulation state that can carry information. When modulation order is higher, the distance between the constellation points is reduced, making transmission performance more sensitive to noise even under ideal conditions. This means that higher order modulation is more sensitive to noise; hence shorter transmission distance.

Specifically, “intensity noise” will make each dot broader; therefore they interfere with their neighbors and increase the error rate. Phase noise will rotate each dot into an arc, and also interfere with the neighboring state and increasing error rates. Therefore, a critical device to enable the use of higher order modulation with minimal penalty is a laser that has ultra low intensity noise and ultra low phase noise, which are features that are unique to NeoPhotonics’ tunable lasers.

We established that capacity increases by increasing baud rate, or symbol rate. And this requires pure laser light.

And, you can increase bits per symbol, or modulation, to increase capacity. This also requires very pure laser light.

In both cases, for speed over distance, the laser is the key.

But on top of those, a further method is to increase the number of channels in the fiber. For long-distance fiber communications, the wavelength operating range is called the C-band, which typically is 4 to 4.8THz wide. At 50GHz channel spacing, which supports 32Gbaud channels, there are 80 to 96 channels.

Now, let’s add more channels at each end of the spectrum – to stretch the C-band from 4THz to 6THz.

We can expand the spectrum to achieve 120 of 50GHz spaced channels, thus increasing the fiber capacity by up to 50%.

This expanded spectrum is what we call the C++ band.

Such expanded spectrum is particularly beneficial when used with high baud rate. Recall that high baud rate provides better transmission performance and increases the per channel capacity. However, such advantages do not come for free.

At a higher baud rate, the optical bandwidth of the signal is widened proportionally. It means that given the same total optical spectral width there will be fewer channels available. To fully benefit from higher baud rate, one needs to increase the total optical spectral width – this is where the C++ band really helps.

As an example, 32Gbaud may operate over 80 50GHz channels over C-band. And higher-performing 64Gbaud needs to operate at 75GHz channel spacings. But then, a maximum of only 64 channels are available. But if C++ band is used, there can be 80 64Gbaud channels, thereby regaining the required number of channels and that now each channel can deliver higher performance.

NeoPhotonics' tunable laser and the associated modulator and receiver are all designed to operate over C++ band based on our unique design and integration platforms, as introduced before. For example, using 400ZR transceivers and C++ optics, a single fiber with just one amplifier band can carry 32 Tbps of data. This is more than to the full capacity of a Broadcom Tomahawk 4 switch, which is widely used in data center networks.

To recap: To reduce cost per bit to cope with the exponential traffic increase, there are two approaches. First, one may choose to use coherent pluggable modules such as CFP2-DCO, OSFP, or QSFP-DD for 400ZR and 400ZR+, and leverage a disaggregated system business model and IP over DWDM.

Second, one may choose to use high baud rate coherent operating in an expanded spectrum, with higher order modulation, to maximize fiber capacity and increase transmission distance. Both approaches require high performance optical components – especially ultra low noise tunable lasers that can operate over a wider wavelength range, such as C++ band.

These approaches for cost per bit reduction introduced can be combined to form a comprehensive cost per bit roadmap, which is critical to enabling the next-generation network needs including 5G and more Cloud computing.

And NeoPhotonics has the key technologies and products to make this possible.

The industry has moved from relying on increasing the “blink” speed, or pulse rate (the baud rate), to now increasing the baud rate and optimizing for distance. Then, add high order modulation to maximize data per channel.

And finally we can expand the optical spectrum itself, to allow more, and bigger, channels.

Each of these is possible using NeoPhotonics ultra pure light tunable lasers and high speed components and modules – this is leveraging superior laser technology for increasing speed over distance, and capacity, resulting in lower cost per bit.

I will turn the discussion back over to Tim Jenks, to discuss our approach to high speed and high capacity, and NeoPhotonics’ role in the markets leveraging IP over DWDM architectures.

Tim Jenks

Thank you, Wupen. NeoPhotonics has been a pioneer in coherent optics and has been among the first to deliver at each speed node with mass production volumes. Moreover, our tunable lasers have the narrowest linewidth and lowest phase noise and have been used for the most demanding applications.

This has been done over years, with steady improvement in speed and performance, and while increasing our market share. Our multi-national teams have a deep reservoir of knowhow and have resulted in NeoPhotonics providing the industry’s purest light tunable lasers, and leading highest baud rate receivers and modulators; each optimized to deliver the highest speed over distance for the highest capacity.

We have a history of both organic and inorganic growth. Santur, Lapis and Emcore stand out as three acquisitions such that each expanded key parts of our coherent technology capability – and expanded our company internationally and vertically.

With a very strong group of new product releases in recent quarters for 400G and beyond applications, including 400ZR and 400ZR+, we believe that we are very well positioned. NeoPhotonics is good at 100G. But we are essential at 400G, 600G and 800G.

NeoPhotonics world leadership in ultra-pure light tunable lasers is key, as the lasers ultimately determine the achievable speed. For the highest speeds, essentially all of the industry leaders use our lasers. We have shipped more than 1.5 million tunable lasers supporting global coherent optical deployments over the last decade.

Similarly, we are a leading provider of high speed receivers, which are very high performance, available to accommodate the highest bandwidths and the highest speeds, and these are also used by all of the leading equipment makers.

Our product performance – and our production volumes today – place NeoPhotonics in a very central strategic position as data rates increase and as new IP over DWDM architectures are introduced.

Let’s move to ZR Architecture and IP over DWDM.

There are more than 500 hyper-scale data centers around the world making up the Cloud, and a major element of Cloud infrastructure is the interconnection of these data centers to consumers and between the data centers themselves. Networks operating at 400Gb/s and beyond data rates at distances have adopted coherent transmission because of its data rates and lower costs. These high speed networks are among the highest growth segments.

We believe our speed over distance solutions are unique in their ability to provide high integrity signals across longer distances. Our silicon photonics and hybrid integration technology are used with our ultra pure light tunable lasers to deliver the capacities that Wupen described.

Long distance transmission by pluggable transceiver modules at 400Gb/s is now real, such that direct connection to switches and routers can manage optical signals between data centers, in “IP over DWDM” architecture, with all needed channel management, amplification, traffic planning and monitoring functions. DCI connections become simple.

To illustrate, shown is a 400 Gigabit connection, required between two routers in different data centers, say, 80 km apart. Instead of using multiple connections with proprietary interfaces, the connection can be made by plugging our new 400ZR pluggable transceiver into each router and connecting the fibers through an “Open Line System” DWDM wavelength multiplexer, which we also make. We can do the same at distances of 400 km or more using our new 400ZR+ modules.

This eliminates two network equipment boxes (sometimes referred to as “pizza boxes”) and four short reach transceivers – so it reduces the cost per bit of the optical link by as much as 75%, with reduced power, space savings and operating cost savings. This is possible because coherent technology, driven by ultra-pure light tunable lasers and our highly integrated photonic chips, put the long distance transmission capability of a line card into a pluggable transceiver. We believe that over the next few years, this connection architecture will become the mainstay of new installations. This is speed over distance – which is our core.

The technologies and product capabilities we have been discussing, as well as the expanding use of IP over DWDM networks, open large, new markets to NeoPhotonics solutions.

Our traditional strength has been in serving the leading telecom network equipment companies, and providing them the highest performance components in the largest production volumes.

Now, Data Centers are actively embracing coherent interconnects, notably using IP over DWDM architecture, which opens this large market to us due to our newly released DCO and key high performance tunable laser products.

Additionally, the global expansion of 5G networks is leveraging coherent interconnects for backhauling, thereby opening a second large new market to us as well.

Our high performance solutions, addressing existing and new communications needs across telecom, data center and 5G wireless markets portends new growth for NeoPhotonics.

We are an industry leader today in 400G and 600G components and our new 400ZR and 400ZR+ modules extend our application range with ramping anticipated in 2021. Our addressable TAM is rapidly expanding in areas we can directly serve.

Just as NeoPhotonics ultra pure light tunable lasers are driving inter-Data Center coherent interconnects today, they will drive direct connectivity with 400ZR and 400ZR+ connections tomorrow. It’s an exciting time.

I will now turn the call to our CFO, Beth Eby to give you a view of our financial achievements and our priorities in this new chapter.

Beth Eby

Thank you, Tim. As you all know, for the last few years, we have been focused on cash, cash flow and a return to profitability. Our financial execution toward those goals has been outstanding.

Looking at our trailing 12 month data for each Q1 for the last 3 years, you can see that we have raised margins by 9 points and are operating profit positive. We have also increased cash and paid down debt. All of this while maintaining the R&D necessary to deliver great new products.

We have the execution and resources in place to be able to meet the challenges of taking on a new set of demanding customers.

We have shared our view of the new growth markets we are pursuing, and the exciting products we have launched, that leverage our high performance and high speed coherent suite.

Our ultra narrow linewidth lasers, silicon photonics and indium phosphide platforms, plus our other high speed and high volume components give us a strong position to serve the most critical needs of our customers and compete and win in this next chapter of growth.

To support these ambitions, we are focused on continuing our profitable operations, expanding margins, and generating positive cash flow for a strong balance sheet.

We hope this has been a helpful presentation on the trends we see and our technology core and we will now open up the call for questions.

Please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Alex Henderson

Hey, can you hear me?

Beth Eby

Yes, we can.

Alex Henderson

Perfect. There is inherently a different environment in China than there is in western accounts. The Chinese seem to have bias towards staying at 100-gig, 200- gig because of the unreliability of supply chains going into western world. And therefore, some of the service providers seem to want to stay at those lower data rates. What you’re depicting here obviously suggests a significant move to higher speed accelerating, but your bias is towards China. Is it reasonable to think that the Chinese will, in fact, outsource to a western company for these technologies? Or will they require it in China capability in order to participate in the higher speeds, which is your primary end market?

Tim Jenks

Alex, thanks for the question. The -- at the outset, whether it’s 100-gig to 400-gig or beyond, the importance remains of the highest performance components. And each of the speed domains is dependent on having the very pure light tunable lasers that we provide. I think for some of the more insight into the China network equipment players and carriers, let me ask Wupen Yuen to comment as he’s been in many of these conversations directly.

Dr. Wupen Yuen

Alex, good question. Actually, China is -- the reason why you may feel China is leaning towards staying with 100G, 200G, is merely because it’s a big country, and the distances are long and the -- before this newest generation of 64-gigawatt components and DSP show up, the transmission distance is so long that anything beyond the 100G, 200G is not really that practical. But now with the newer technology now show up, I have already the 64 gigabaud, for example, even higher than a 200G long-haul and 400G in metro become a reality. So you will see more and more of the high baud rate C++ band plus 200G and 400G solutions show up in China. Starting time is really this year, and I think we talked about this a little bit in our earnings call that the China Mobile’s most recent 15th national backbone, actually already includes these technologies in there already. So we expect in the next two, three years, we see a larger percentage of adoption of the high baud rate, longer distance, 200G and 400G technologies also in China.

Alex Henderson

If I could follow up, to the extent that you’ve talked historically about 15% port growth, seems like you’re talking about a port growth that -- where you’re gaining share as opposed to necessarily a change in the overall port growth. Can you talk a little bit about the trade-off between moving up speed in the number of ports and your share and gain within that context to maybe you see higher rates of port growth than, say, the industry does? Thanks.

Tim Jenks

Yes. In terms of port growth, there were, by our estimates, a bit more than 500,000 ports deployed in 2019. And we expect to see that in the low 600,000 ports in 2020. So it is right in line with your suggestion. And – but the rate of growth, and I think Ferris said this in his comments, is that, overall, the rate of port growth is actually now higher at the higher speeds, the – obviously, starting from a lower number, but a higher rate of growth estimated at about 70% port growth. Part of that is the deployments that Wupen just described, for example, with metro deployments going up in speed, and a meaningful part of that, going forward, will also be the increased deployment of 400, 600, and 800 gig systems, but also the major point with IP over DWDM using 400ZR and then 400ZR+.So, these are all the higher data rates, and these all – we expect to see higher growth rates in the market.

Dr. Ferris Lipscomb

Yes. And Alex, this is Ferris. We do expect to see some acceleration in the number of ports with 400ZR and ZR+ deployments of pluggable modules. Just given the economics, we think that will accelerate a bit.

Alex Henderson

Great. Thank you.

Beth Eby

And next question is from Richard Shannon. Richard, please go ahead.

Tim Jenks

Richard, we will come back to you. Next one, next question is from Simon Leopold. Simon, please go ahead.

Simon Leopold

Thanks for taking the question. So, I wanted to talk a little bit about the business prospects for the ZR pluggables. So an interesting slide on the pie chart showing that you’ve got roughly 75% of the value. But supposedly, the DSP is really the high-margin element. So two parts to this is, one, what kind of margins do you think you can obtain in this market? And can you effectively compete against companies that have a DSP and are making ZR? Thank you.

Beth Eby

From a starting standpoint, Simon, yes, we think we can effectively compete in [indiscernible] and pile on. The question becomes how much of the BOM and – that you have and control that is critical. So the margin profile and the business model is still in development. As mental model, I’ll rattle off some data that’s public. Deloro, a year ago, put out about $10 a gigabit as an ASP and historically marked – or the margins on modules from module vendors that run in the 35% to 40% range. So I will – those are just mental models to use, and people will say they are wrong from both sides.

Tim Jenks

Yes. I think it’s also important to talk about the fact that the range of applications for these modules is a multitude of applications. And we are a very high-volume manufacturer of coherent components, from lasers to modulators to receivers. And ultimately, these two are tailored to the applications. So from the shortest reach in ZR to the longest reach in ZR+, I think it would be worthwhile to spend just a little bit of time on module differentiation and performance differentiation. And Wupen, maybe I could ask you to address that?

Dr. Wupen Yuen

Yeah, no problem. So, Simon, I think I have four points here. Number one, the application for the ZR is not uniform. Every end customer have a different need for their network. So ZR, I would call it the lowest common denominator. And there are actually differentiation possibilities by working with the customer very closely. So – and then those differentiations requirements tend to tie to the performance of the optics in a big way. So – and therefore, we do see opportunities to have the best optics kind of being differentiating even in the so-called interoperable fact module market. That’s number one. Number two, regarding the value of the modules, it is true that the – you look at the pie chart, the DSP is the highest – one with the highest portion.

On the other hand, as far as we know, the folks that makes their own DSP to make their own modules, do not own the laser. So any differentiation coming from the laser and any cost benefit that we enjoy on the laser is also another factor to be considered. And therefore, we think our gross margin should be reasonable to be better and actually coming – contributing to our – coming to our corporate gross margin target because of the differentiation opportunities and also the fact we own all the active components where competitors do not own the laser at a minimum.

Simon Leopold

Thank you.

Beth Eby

Richard, let’s try you again. Attendee cannot be unmuted until – Richard, if you send your question through the questions link, I will read it off. Please read questions. Richard, if you send the question, I’ll read it. I don’t see it yet. Let’s go to Mike Genovese. Mike?

Mike Genovese

Hi, yes, thanks very much. First, since your earnings release, in the last couple of weeks is seems like there has been an acceleration in orders in the industry. And I want to understand the supply and the issues, so how much of what’s going on – is there a supply issue right now? And how much of this really is a want to build inventory, I don’t think we’re seeing double ordering, but I think we’re seeing inventory building. And I wonder if you agree with that, and I also wonder how much of that has to do with the problem with getting supply and sort of having to plan and order these things out. How far out do you have to order these products now? And is this the reason that orders have gone up so much because of a worry about supply right now.

Tim Jenks

So let’s see, the – a couple of aspects for that. First of all, under the pandemic as we commented in our earnings call last week, that there is a situation where as countries deal with their local public health, local orders do, in some cases, cause plants to close or reduce operations and that has two impacts. One, it can curtail supply temporarily. And the other is it causes perturbations as people react to that. So I think there is some effort to pull in orders that exist. I think there is some effort as a result to have some amount of inventory. However, at the same time, the demands for the bandwidth and the systems they supply are very real and across multiple sectors, as witnessed by the information that Ferris talked about. In our case, we are seeing a strong order book, and we are seeing continuing demand, and it’s entirely some – possible that some of that does reflect pull-in but ultimately, the bigger risk issue that we just deal with currently under the pandemic is short-term interruptions to supply chain, and that’s an issue that I think are – it’s not limited to any one company or any one sector of products. It’s a situation that is directly an outcome of COVID-19. And we’re all dealing with that every day.

Mike Genovese

Thanks. I think my connection is bad. So, I’ll pass it on.

Tim Jenks

Okay.

Beth Eby

And that is the end of the questions, except for Richard, who we can’t seem to be – we can’t seem to get unmuted.

Tim Jenks

Sorry, Richard that we’re not able to deal with that. I…

Beth Eby

I will turn the call back over to Tim for – oh, Ryan.

Tim Jenks

Okay. And we have one more question from Ryan Koontz. Sir, please go ahead.

Ryan Koontz

Thanks. Yeah. Would you focus at the high end here of coherent optics? In your much discussion about the 5G opportunity, is that more of a commoditized area that probably doesn’t offer the kind of returns you’re looking for with your technology? Or can you speak about that opportunity a little bit, please?

Tim Jenks

Sure. There are – for 5G, there’s generally a view of a front haul, mid-haul and backhaul. And for the front haul section, this is generally pursued on point-to-point connections. And from a product application point of view, the bandwidth requirements are not as large as they are, for example, for backhauling. So the backhauling is more applicable to the coherent interconnects. And the front haul is more applicable to point-to-point, including PAM4 transceivers that generally leverage, for example, EML lasers. So for NeoPhotonics, we sell into that sector through our portfolio of fixed wavelength lasers as opposed to the ultra narrow linewidth pure light tunable lasers that we focused on for the discussion today about IP over DWDM.

Ryan Koontz

Got it, helpful. Thank you.

Tim Jenks

Thank you all very much for your interest in NeoPhotonics.

We appreciate the diligent work of our employees and our supplier partners to drive progress, especially in light of the current environment under the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to updating you in the near future. Have a good day.