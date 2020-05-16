Anadolu Efes: Beer Producer With Scale And Dividend Reliability

Investor Takeaway

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi Anonim Sirketi (OTCPK:AEBZY) is a discounted beverage producer headquartered in Turkey with a significant scale in the segment it operates. The earnings growth story supports a long thesis for investors seeking an enterprise with sufficient debt coverage on its books. Income investors could be particularly interested in the dividend reliability with the low payout ratio of the company. With the equity ownership in Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) Turkish operations, the company has a strong position in the beverage market in Turkey, along with Eastern Europe.

Company Profile

Anadolu Efes is involved in producing, distributing, and selling of beer, malt, and also non-alcoholic beverages around the globe. The main segments of operations within the enterprise consist of the International Beer, Turkey Beer, and Soft Drinks segments. The company also has the Coca-Cola Company trademark for producing, bottling, and distributing both still and sparkling beverages. The main operational areas are Turkey, the Middle East, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Europe, and Central Asia. Ownership of Anadolu Efes can be broken down to 43.05% by Anadolu Grubu Holding A.S, which is the parent organization of the company. Some emerging market investors might remember the company as Efes Pilsen, albeit the company went through a name change a couple of years ago. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) owns 24% of total shares, while some institutional investors have stakes as well. These are Invesco, BlackRock, and Vanguard in descending order. Institutional investors hold 17.6% of shares, while the general public owns 15.3% of total equity. In total, only 32.95% of the company is open to the public.

Consolidated Financials

It's trading at 9x earnings, which is quite cheap compared to the global beverage industry average of 19.8x. Price to book also gives us a similar reading; with a 0.9 price to book, the company is discounted compared to the Turkish beverage industry average. The company turned profitable in the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, after a few years of going back and forth in profitability. Earnings in return have shown to have grown by 69.9% per year, over the past five years, while the beverage industry has been in consolidation, growing only 2.3% over the aforementioned time frame. Debt levels of the company are questionable at debt to equity level of 50.5%, compared to a more modest figure of 40.8% five years past. The company earns more interest than it pays, hence interest coverage is not an issue. The same can be said about debt coverage, as operating cash flow can cover debt comfortably. The common stock is attractive for income investors with a dividend yield of 2.97%. Also, dividend payments have increased over the past ten years. The payout ratio stands at 26.8%, hence dividend payments are well covered by earnings. Consolidated financials can be found here and here.

Catalysts

The beverage producer has a considerable scale in a market that is relatively saturated with high barriers of entry. The beer market in Turkey is condensed to three major players, while there are some local players with minimal popularity in the segment. Efes is one of the major players in the industry and has brand value with the professional basketball team titled after the company. The enterprise is the world's sixteenth largest and Europe's sixth-largest beer producer. A majority of sales came in from the non-alcohol beverage sales over the 2019 fiscal year. This has been good as alcohol sales in operating segments such as Russia and Turkey have declined in recent years with regulatory changes. Coca-Cola Icecek, which is the maker of Coca-Cola and related products in Turkey, is owned by Anadolu Efes, with an ownership rate of 50.3% of aggregate shares. This enterprise has added value to Anadolu Efes tremendously, keeping in mind the popularity of Coca-Cola products. AB InBev is also another key player in the global beverage industry that has important business relations with Anadolu Efes. The two companies brought their Russian operations together to increase market share in one of the world's largest beer consumption markets. Cost synergies are vital regarding the process of integrating the two operational entities, and we will see how smooth the cost synergies have occurred in this year's consolidated financial results.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity is trading below both its simple moving averages following a golden cross that occurred around the end of the first quarter of 2020. The downtrend has continued to this day, as interested investors have been waiting for a recovery. As of right now, we don't have any confirmation in regards to bullish momentum, albeit the common stock has crossed over its 20-day SMA recently and is now trading above it. We would like to see a golden cross again. However, it ought to be in favor of short-term momentum favoring the upside this time.

Downside Risk

The U.S dollar has surged dramatically against developing nation currencies such as the Turkish Lira, South African Rand, and the Argentinian Peso. This was due to various reasons, although we will focus primarily on these developing markets and the capital flows associated with them. Institutional investors over the last couple of years have reduced the emerging market exposure in their portfolios dramatically. This has caused the demand for tropical currencies and assets denominated in these currencies to lose value. Forex movements as such in the future could adversely affect the performance of emerging market companies. This is the main concern investors need to keep in mind, irrespective of their investment holding periods. Another key issue of our modern day is the coronavirus pandemic and how it has disrupted supply chains and revenue streams around the world. The negative effects of the pandemic apply for Anadolu Efes as well.

Conclusion

Despite the decline in institutional investor interest in emerging markets, Anadolu Efes is a value play in a market with high barriers of entry. The scale the enterprise holds in the segment is valuable, and the common equity is attractive for investors seeking exposure to a mature company in the emerging market segment. Earnings growth and a reliable dividend also make the underlying equity attractive for income investors. Business relations with AB InBev in Russia will help with improving the scale of the company even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.