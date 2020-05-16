Teranga Gold Corporation (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX:TGCDF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Trish Moran

Thank you, Carol, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I ask that you view Slide 2 of our presentation for our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Our slide deck is available on our website, terangagold.com. With us on today's conference call is Richard Young, Teranga's President and CEO; Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer; and Navin Dyal, our CFO.

Following management's formal remarks, we will open the call to your questions. And now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, Trish. And welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter results.

Moving to Slide 4. Our operating and financial results for the year are off to a good start. Driven by a strong first full quarter of commercial production at Wahgnion, our newest gold mine. 5 years ago, we looked at the gold mining sector. And we could see the industry was under-investing in exploration, which ultimately would lead to lower mine supply. At the same time, global demand for gold was on the rise, and we thought that was positive for gold prices longer term. As a result, we took the view that our stakeholders would benefit from the diversification of Teranga beyond a single asset in a single jurisdiction.

So at the bottom of the cycle, we acquired Gryphon Minerals and with it Wahgnion and Golden Hill for $50 million. Around the same time, we entered into 2 important joint ventures in Cote d’Ivoire, establishing a strong organic growth pipeline. Our first move was to increase Wahgnion's reserve base, which we did by about 50%. Construction of the new mine commenced in early 2018 and was completed in the third quarter of 2019, ahead of schedule and under budget. We also began exploring Golden Hill, an early-stage exploration project, but one which our exploration group believed had great potential. Following less than 2 years of drilling, we issued an initial resource estimate for Golden Hill last February.

We've continued to drill this very prospective land package and we'll continue to do so. With each set of results, we've become more confident in the potential of this project to be our third mine. In 2019, working closely with Barrick, we're able to agree on terms to acquire the Massawa project, one of the highest-grade undeveloped, open pit gold projects in Africa, and this transaction closed in March. This unique acquisition is transformational. Once combined with our flagship Sabodala mine, it will provide significant synergies and create a top-tier high-grade gold complex. The timing of our acquisition of Massawa, together with achieving commercial production at Wahgnion, could not be better. The gold price is sitting at a 7-year high, and it's got good momentum.

However, what makes this gold bull market different from others we've seen in the past is COVID-19.

COVID has single-handedly shut down the global economy, leading the sharpest economic contraction in history. As a result, central banks and governments across the globe have launched the largest ever fiscal and monetary stimulus programs. What's also different about this gold market is the fact that input costs have not risen in lockstep with gold prices, something that has occurred in previous cycles. Most of the previous cycles have been largely predicated on a weakening of the U.S. dollar. Whereas today, gold prices are rising in unison with the U.S. dollar.

As a result, Teranga and, in fact, most gold producers should expect to see margin expansion, leading to higher earnings and cash flow. Just as the market's perception of gold as a store of value increases, Teranga is transforming into a low-cost mid-tier gold producer with a very attractive organic growth pipeline. Much in life is about timing, and we believe that we are well positioned to benefit from our strategic acquisitions and the rising gold price to significantly increase earnings and cash flow as we move forward.

And now I'll turn it over to Paul to give a review of our operations, the integration of Massawa and our exploration highlights. Paul?

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Richard. So let's move to Slide 6 for an update on COVID-19. In preparation, we began to build up inventory in early January, once we realized supply chain would be disrupted. Soon after, we began to heighten protocols and procedures to protect our employees and surrounding communities.

In March, both sites went into isolation and then full lockdown shortly thereafter. Thanks to the site teams, both Sabodala and Wahgnion have continued to operate. There were two positive cases at Wahgnion, and they immediately went into quarantine and quickly recovered. We currently have no cases at either of our two sites.

Gold shipments were a challenge in late March as we dealt with the sudden restrictions on commercial air travel and the immediate shutdown of a majority of the European gold refineries. While more than 20,000 ounces of gold bullion inventory remain unsold at quarter end, COVID-related shipping delays have since been addressed. Our gold bullion is being shipped and sold on a regular basis, albeit at higher costs.

Restrictions are gradually lifting in certain parts of the world, however, ongoing challenges remain. Workforce fatigue is number 1 as people stay at site well beyond their regular rotations. And we are looking at all alternatives to keep our inventories as high as possible.

Turning to Slide 7. The year is off to a good start with consolidated production of just over 91,000 ounces of gold. I would like to highlight two points about this quarter's production. As expected, the first quarter will be Wahgnion's best production quarter of the year due to higher throughput rates, positive reconciliation with the geological models and higher grade areas from the pit sequencing schedule.

Second, as we guided, Q1 was the softest quarter of the year for Sabodala, primarily due to lower head grade as a result of pit sequencing. Looking ahead, barring any unforeseen issues related to the pandemic, we are on track to meet our original production guidance for 2020.

As a reminder, our guidance does not currently include production from Massawa's high-grade deposits, which are expected to be integrated with Sabodala in Q3. Looking at Slide 8. Sabodala produced 40,000 ounces of gold in the quarter. Total tonnes mined was comparable to the prior year period, while ore tonnes mined were 146% higher as mining activities concentrated on low strip ratio pits, Golouma West and Maki Madina.

Mined ore grade was down 34% year-over-year due to the lower grade profiles of these deposits whereas last year, we were nearly complete with the higher grade Kerekounda pit. At the processing plant, ore milled was slightly lower in the first quarter due to harder processing material and a major repair to one of the primary crushers, which reduced production for about 5 weeks.

Going to Slide 9. While total mining, processing and G&A costs were similar to the prior year, unit costs increased because of marginally lower volumes. Total processing costs improved, benefiting from our continuous improvement initiatives and market factors such as lower fuel prices and favorable currency movements. This resulted in lower unit processing costs compared to the same period last year. Per ounce sold metrics at Sabodala were higher, primarily due to lower head grade and more than 8,000 ounces of unsold gold bullion that remained in inventory at quarter end.

Turning to Slide 10. Following the closing of the Massawa transaction on March 4, it's been full steam ahead with respect to its integration with Sabodala. The pre-feasibility study for the combined complex is well underway. Lycopodium, who we use for the development of Wahgnion has been engaged as the engineering lead. 2 critical path items are currently underway. The construction of a haul road to the Sofia deposit and upgrades to the back end of the process plant.

In parallel, we are moving forward with the mill modifications required to process the additional high-grade ore. First priority is upgrading the plant such as carbon regeneration, electrowinning and the elution circuit, followed by a gravity circuit and water treatment to process the high-grade oxide from the Central and North Zones into next year. Further, 4 drill rigs are now on the property with a fifth rig on its way to expand the resource base in support of the definitive feasibility study expected to be completed later next year. Mining and processing of the free milling ore from Sofia is expected to commence in the third quarter.

So turning to Slide 11. Wahgnion performed better than the mine plan during its first full commission quarter and continues to perform well. For the quarter, Wahgnion produced more than 51,000 ounces of gold with higher-than-expected throughput rates and positive reconciliation to the reserves. The mill throughput was approximately 25% better than the design capacity however, this was with a 3:1 oxide to fresh blend. Throughput has exceeded the design capacity since achieving commercial production in November.

As a result, we are currently reevaluating the throughput rate for the remainder of 2020 and updating the mine plan accordingly.

Now to Slide 12. Wahgnion's per ounce sold metrics were favorable to their respective full year guidance ranges as total mining, processing and G&A costs were either lower or in line with plan, combined with higher throughput and recovery rates. Total mining costs benefited from opportunistic material movement within the pit limits for the TSF lift construction and better-than-expected equipment operating efficiencies due to beneficial ground conditions during the dry season.

A new fleet of mine equipment was scheduled for delivery in March and April. However, due to delays, we have extended some of the contract mining until the end of the second quarter. This is expected to result in a modest increase in unit mining costs.

Moving now to Slide 13. Our exploration budget for 2020 increased by $10 million to a range of $30 million to $35 million with the addition of Massawa. At Golden Hill, we completed a 27,000 meter drilling campaign in mid-February. Work continued through to the end of March. We have since put the drill plan on hold due to the COVID curfew and plan to restart once things normalize. In the meantime, with all these assays in hand, we plan to release to drill results in June and then followed by a resource estimation with a technical report in Q3.

Our resource replacement fuel programs at Wahgnion will commence once we have sufficient camp space as we have temporarily donated our exploration camp to local health authorities to use as a COVID treatment center. In Senegal, drilling activities commenced at the Massawa property late in the first quarter. We currently have 4 drill rigs operating at the Sofia deposit focused on infill resource definition, expansion of long strike and at depth and RC grade control drilling in advance of mining operations. Resource expansion and metallurgical drilling will also commence at the Massawa Central Zone deposit in the second quarter.

Lastly, in Cote d’Ivoire, we initiated an extensive trenching and RC drilling program at Afema, which is off to a positive start. The objective of this campaign is to outline a substantial resource base of oxide materials within the Afema Shear while also exploring for oxide and non-refractory mineralization at 2 other targets of interest, Niamienlessa and Woulo Woulo. Trenching programs have commenced at 2 of the 3 Miminvest properties, Guitry and Dianra, with drilling planned later this year.

And now over to Navin to review the financials for the first quarter.

Navin Dyal

Thanks, Paul. Before I discuss the current quarter, I would point out that the comparative first quarter in 2019 was a record production quarter and also on a cost per ounce basis for Sabodala, as we drew down on high-grade stockpiles to help fund an accelerated development schedule for Wahgnion. As such, cost per ounce metrics in this prior year period were exceptional. Now with that in mind, and as we look at the current quarter, it was still a solid one. The strong operating results, as discussed by Paul, led to higher gross profit.

However, similar to the previous reporting period, results would have been even stronger had it not been for the unfavorable impact of delayed gold sales. 23,600 ounces of gold bullion remained in inventory at quarter end from disruptions to global travel networks in the latter half of March related to COVID-19. All of the gold bullion that remain in inventory at quarter end has since been sold. In addition to higher gross profit, earnings benefited from noncash gains on changes in fair values of share warrant liabilities, gold offtake payment liabilities, call rights and contingent consideration. We've also updated 2020 guidance to reflect incremental costs stemming from the pandemic in the areas of personnel, camp and transportation costs, which is estimated to be in the range of $2 million to $4 million.

Turning to Slide 15. Revenue increased by 46% for a quarterly record of $134 million due to higher average realized gold prices and a 23% increase in total ounces sold. With respect to our gold hedges, we settled 25,500 ounces of gold forward sales contracts during the quarter. We have hedges of 25,500 ounces outstanding, which we expect to settle between May and July at an average price of $13.26 per ounce.

Moving to Slide 16. Consolidated cost per ounce gold sold metrics were higher for the quarter due to the lower grades processed at Sabodala as well as the unsold gold. As was mentioned earlier, the first quarter in 2019 was a record production and cost per ounce quarter for Sabodala. At $1,097 per ounce, all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold were also negatively impacted by our higher noncash share-based compensation as a result of an increase in Teranga share price.

Turning to Slide 17. We recognized an increase in net profit for the quarter of $0.13 per share compared to a loss in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to higher gross profit driven by Wahgnion, lower income tax expense and noncash gains from changes in fair value to financial instruments partially offset by higher expense finance costs related to Wahgnion's debt facility. The noncash gain from changes in fair value financial instruments included share warrants and gold offtake payments related to the financing of Wahgnion as well as the gold offtake payments contingent consideration and call rights related to the financing of the Massawa acquisition.

The noncash gains and changes in fair value of financial instruments are mark-to-market each quarter, and with gains and losses recorded in consolidated earnings each period and are excluded in the adjusted figure.

Adjusted net profit was $0.06 per share, up from $0.02 per share in the comparative period, driven by higher gross profit and lower income tax expense due to lower current period taxable profit in Senegal from fewer ounces sold. The prior year comparative period also included a tax settlement in Senegal. This was partially offset by higher expense finance costs related to Wahgnion's debt facility as well as exploration and sustainability expense.

Moving to Slide 18. EBITDA increased by 70% for the quarter due to a great quarter at Wahgnion. Removing the impact of noncash gains, adjusted EBITDA improved by 36%.

Moving to Slide 19. Operating cash flows before changes in working capital increased by 9% for the quarter. Operating cash flows after changes in working capital decreased by $49 million, despite an increase in gross profit, which was more than offset by three factors; a negative swing of $18 million related to year-over-year changes in stockpile inventory; $10 million for supplies related to COVID-19; and a negative swing of $26 million related to advances to a customer in Q1 of last year during Wahgnion's construction and which was repaid this year.

Had we been able to ship the unsold bullion inventory prior to quarter end, cash flow would have increased by approximately $38 million using a period end gold spot price of $1,609 per ounce. As I mentioned, this gold has since been sold.

Lastly, let's look at liquidity on Slide 20. As of March 31st, we had cash and cash equivalents of $40 million compared to $30 million at year-end. We were able to shore up our cash balance with $54 million in net proceeds from the acquisition-related equity offering and private placement. During the quarter, we drew down $225 million of the acquisition facility to finance part of the upfront consideration from Massawa and repaid $15 million drawn down from the repurposed Golden Hill tranche of the Taurus facility as well as a portion of the CAT equipment facility. We have $20.5 million undrawn under the Golden Hill tranche. Similar to the last couple of quarters, we completed an advanced sale of 5,000 ounces in future production in April. For the balance of 2020, fixed debt repayments are $30 million and will be settled with cash flow from operations with Massawa production and higher gold prices, we will likely see cash sweeps in excess of fixed debt repayments later this year. This concludes the financial review. Back to you, Richard.

Richard Young

Richard Young

Patricia Moran

Operator, while we waiting for people to queue, I have one question that came in online. It's from Howard Flinker. Howard asked, aside from executing on your organic growth pipeline, is Teranga also seeking acquisitions or JVs among the very cheap assets in the industry?

Richard Young

Howard, thank you for that. At this point in time, our plate is full. When you look at our company, the integration of Sabodala, the tech report Paul was talking about, Wahgnion getting started with the drill programs and everything that we've got at Golden Hill and Côte d’Ivoire, our plate is full. Though we would always look to further take advantage of our asset base. If there were opportunities that were contiguous with any of our assets, we'd certainly be open to that. But at this point in time, our plate is full, and we are focused on organic execution.

Patricia Moran

All right, operator. We're ready to take questions.

Operator

Our first question over the phone comes from Carey MacRury from Canaccord.

Carey MacRury

Just on the guidance, you mentioned. Wahgnion being the highest strongest quarter of the year and Sabodala being the lowest quarter of the year. I'm just wondering if you can give us some guidance on -- maybe on the grade profile that we can expect into Q2 and maybe into the back half of the year at both of the operations.

William Chawrun

Well, right now, we have the COVID restrictions. So we're about maybe 20% lower on total mined material movement until this gets lifted. As time goes on further and further, we'll be able to reduce that impact because it's going to be able to start changing out our workforce. But at the moment, it's about 20%.

Since we follow a low-grade stockpile and high-grade mining, the mining rate actually affects the grade overall. The original plan showed quite a bit higher grades for Q2 at Sabodala, and we always had the highest grade in Q1 at Wahgnion with some modest reductions in Q2. Because we've had to have reduced mining rates, we probably will go a little lower than what we had originally planned. And then lastly, going into Q3 and Q4, we haven't been able to issue our guidance on integrating Massawa, so there will be a substantial increase. So that's a little bit of cryptic response. Sorry about that. But we will expect higher grades at Sabodala than Q1, slightly lower grades at Wahgnion, and then we will integrate Massawa in Q3 and Q4.

Carey MacRury

Okay. And in terms of Wahgnion, the plant continues to perform well. Should we expect that level of throughput through the rest of the year?

William Chawrun

We will absolutely see an increase from the original plan. That's about 25%. That's with a 3:1 oxide to fresh blend. The other thing is the fresh is a little softer, so we want to be a little cautious. No question, though, we'll be higher than what we had originally planned and clearly higher than in the technical report, I think we've outlined somewhere reasonable numbers, maybe 15% for now. And then as we go forward into the rainy season, and we start to see a little of the harder of the fresh, we expect that 25% to go back a little. No question though the plant is operating far better than expectations.

Carey MacRury

And you mentioned you're reviewing the mine plan there. Is that a longer-term sort of life of mine plan that you're going to come out with? Or is it more shorter-term 2020?

Paul Chawrun

Well, it's both, it's both. Clearly, the LOM that we have in the technical report understates what the plant is capable of doing. And then we'll match the mine plan material movement to match the optimum waste movement to match the head grade that is as a result. And that's what we meant by adjusting the mine plan, and that's what we're doing right now. Potentially, we could go out with a change in guidance for the rest of the year, but there's no question the plant is running higher right now through to the remainder of the LOM.

Carey MacRury

Do you expect an LOM, sorry.

Paul Chawrun

I'm sorry, Carey, just to add further to that. The other thing is we had expected to start drilling at Wahgnion to be able to increase reserves, due to the higher plant throughput. That has been put on hold just moderately, just for the very short term, just due to COVID. We've given away our exploration camp as a COVID treatment center locally.

Carey MacRury

So we can expect a new life of mine plan next year? Or is there a timing around that?

Paul Chawrun

I don't know when we'll actually issue it public, how material it actually will increase. We want to be a little bit cautious as to what the actual increase in plant throughput is as we go through the rainy season. Likely maybe by the end of the year, we might think doing that.

Carey MacRury

Okay. Maybe just one last question for me, and I'll pass it on. But just, Richard, you mentioned, obviously, what lower input costs, oil prices, FX rates, can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing? Are you starting to see lower input costs there? And maybe is there any way to quantify what you think you could achieve this year on that front?

Richard Young

Carey, I'll turn that over to Navin, he's done some work on that to answer to that question.

Navin Dyal

Sure. Yes. Carey, yes, so with the lower fuel, our key inputs are, obviously, fuel prices, we self-generate on power and also diesel then the second one would be FX or [indiscernible] Euro or with the West African CFA franc. So on the, on the euro side of things, we've seen, our budget rate is 110. We're seeing about 108. So it's a very, it's a small impact right now for us. Where we see a larger impact is on fuel, particularly in Senegal for that the moment, is with the lower market fuel prices, we are seeing prices starting to come down now.

As we've mentioned before, prices in Senegal are typically on a 6- to 8-week lag before we start seeing the prices locally. But certainly, we would start to expect to see price decreases relative to our budget rates in the neighborhood of around 30% going forward. Over at Wahgnion, it's in Burkina Faso. It's a longer period for market prices to take effect, and that even if they do. And we're looking at about a 4- to 6-month lag in terms of see prices decrease there. So we haven't seen prices change for fuel in Burkina Faso yet, and it may be a number of months before we see that. But certainly, in Senegal, we're starting to see the lower market fuel prices.

Richard Young

And Navin, so for Sabodala, based on the new price chart that we got on the 5th of May, if that continues through the balance of the year, it would say it was roughly about $10 million.

Navin Dyal

Around $10 million. Yes.

Richard Young

And then currency is $3 million to $4 million just based on if currency stayed where it was.

Navin Dyal

Correct.

Operator

Our next question comes from Wayne Lam from RBC.

Wayne Lam

Just following up on Wahgnion. Just wondering if the recent fleet deliveries account for any budget higher mining rates. And can you just give us an idea of the impact on costs and using contractors?

Paul Chawrun

Well, I'll let Navin answer the sweep question, and I'll talk about the contractor question.

Navin Dyal

The fleet, fleet.

Paul Chawrun

Oh, I thought you said the sweep as in the, okay. Yes. You know what, basically, what's happened is because the plant is producing more, we've had to move more material, and that's being made up with contractors. In terms of overall operating costs, it's not a significant increase. I would estimate 15% to 20% on a unit cost basis.

Wayne Lam

Okay. And kind of as you guys look down through the year, look out through the year, would there be any additional planned fleet purchases, just given where the mill is performing and trying to phase out the contractor fleet?

Paul Chawrun

Yes. The contractor fleet was actually due to be removed pretty much the end of the quarter a little bit into April. We've extended that through to the end of Q2 because the plant is still producing, yet we're in reduced production capability in the mine. If this continues forward and the plant continues at, say, 25% above, we may need to extend that a little further or if the impact of COVID is, continues, we may need to extend that a little further. But we've already received delivery of that equipment, excavator and a number of ADT trucks, articulated dump trucks.

And then we need to continue on with our training of our work crew. So it's a bit of a balance. The, if we were in a normal situation, we would be removing the contractors within a month or two. That might carry a little bit into Q3, but it's going to be not a significant part of our material movement.

Wayne Lam

Okay. And then just wondering at Sabodala. Just want to know as resources and personnel are being, starting to be allocated to the development of Massawa. What can we anticipate in terms of the impact to mining rates at Sabodala proper through the year?

Paul Chawrun

Yes. We can typically move around 10 million tonnes a quarter under normal circumstances. We're probably impacted in the range. And I say probably because it's difficult to understand exactly the impact. But I would say about 20% per quarter as this continues. So Q2 material movement will probably be impacted by about 20%. The bigger issue is the fatigue management.

We have a day shift on, and we have reduced hour workage. That impact is about 20%. But as we start to rotate, that will come off a little bit. And then Q3 and Q4, we should be back to the near to, say, million to 10 million a quarter. If COVID continues to increase into Q3, that will be reduced accordingly.

I don't think it will be 20% for the rest of the year though by any means. We have, we're in the middle of building the road, and we have pulled a shovel off for a couple of weeks. That's, it's not an enormous magnitude and it's very short-term for the mobile equipment being used for the access to Sofia.

Wayne Lam

Okay. And then just the last one. You had talked a little bit about the impact to grades in relation to the mine rates at Sabodala. Given the budgeted, call it, 20% impact in Q2, should we see, what kind of impact to grades would we potentially see?

William Chawrun

Well, we do expect to see an increase in production in Q2 from Q1. I can't numerically tell you exactly how much it's going to be because it's really difficult to come up with exactly what the grade is. And then we don't provide guidance on a quarterly basis. The grade will increase in Q2. How much more? It's difficult to put a number on it. Richard, do you want to provide -- I mean, it's difficult to come up with a number here.

Richard Young

Yes. I mean, look, the budget was for 60,000 ounces for Q2, and that was based on moving the 9 million to 10 million tonnes for the quarter, as Paul mentioned. And that was getting access. Again, we've been doing just with pit sequencing, getting into the higher grade Golouma West material has been delayed and with the lower material movement, some of that high-grade will be delayed into Q3 from Golouma West. And with Sofia moving ahead of schedule, maybe a little bit quicker ahead of schedule than we had originally anticipated. The number is going to be somewhere between 40,000 and 60,000 ounces. And I think we'll probably provide more guidance as we get through the quarter because at this point, and what Paul isn't saying is that, the number one priority is safety of our operating personnel, and we've got to make sure that we address fatigue. We do now have plans in place to start bringing in larger groups of reinforcement. But that probably won't begin until the second half of June or July. So we've got to be very careful with our team at both sites as we move through this quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Don DeMarco from National Bank Financial.

Don DeMarco

So Richard, I'm hearing about these delays in shipping the gold bullion. I'm actually hearing about this from other companies in Africa. Can you provide some details on the nature of the delays? Whether you expect them to continue or whether you have contingency if they do?

Navindra Dyal

Don, it's Navin here. So I'll talk about the 2 countries separately because there's different circumstances for each, but I'll start off by saying that, look, at the second half of March, as we saw commercial airlines decrease and we ship all of our gold from [indiscernible] to Europe. As we saw those commercial flights stop essentially, we were forced to look to alternatives to get our gold out. And unfortunately, as we've mentioned, we weren't able to get all of the gold shipped prior to the quarter end, as we normally do. However, all that gold has out of it r sorry, in inventory at the end of the quarter that has been sold, and what's happened since then is the following.

So in Burkina Faso, there's a number of different gold mining companies there. So we were able to all come together using our logistics security company to basically put all of our gold on charter flights that would leave about every 2 weeks or so. And we have security in place to be -- to make sure that the gold is secure during shipping period of time. So we're getting our gold out in Burkina Faso with these charter flights with our other gold mining company partners. In Senegal, we're the only -- there's only 2 gold mining companies there. So we partnered up with another gold mining company that, again, we're sharing the cost of those charter flights to getting out of Senegal.

And then the other thing I'll mention is that at the beginning sorry, at the end of March or beginning of April, a number of gold refineries in Europe and Switzerland had actually shut down because they were on the border with Italy in Ticino . And that has impacted one of our used one of those refineries and we ultimately have to redivert that shipment to another refinery elsewhere. So getting back to your main question as to whether or not we think that this is going to continue, we will see a bit more of a staggered approach to shipments going forward. And, but we think that refining capacity is available, they continue to take gold. So we don't think there's going to be any issues on the refinery side of things. But certainly, a bit more expensive because we're using charter flights and a bit more of a staggered shipping schedule.

Richard Young

So it will impact working capital, but we are able to sell all the goal.

Navin Dyal

Right.

Don DeMarco

Okay. Super. And looking at your outlook, I see that there's maybe $10 million to $15 million of CapEx at each mine for village resettlement. Could you share some details as to the timing of that CapEx, how we should model that through 2020?

Paul Chawrun

I would say pretty much even. Where that comes from over at Wahgnion, that's R3, which is actually virtually done. The village is actually in the middle of the relocation as we speak. Then there's another village relocation that will, the actual movement will happen towards the end of the year, but construction throughout the year. And then we're going to get started on one for a pit that we'll be mining in 2021. So I'd say even over at Wahgnion. And then at Sabodala, again, we'll be, we had been a bit delayed over at, due to the COVID in terms of construction starting. But from Q2 through to the end, I would say, break it down evenly per quarter, would be a reasonable estimate.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Tumazos from John Tumazos Very Independent Research.

John Tumazos

Congratulations, Rich and the team on all the progress. 3 conceptual questions, if I may. First, what are your targets for paying down the liability structure over the balance of this year and next year? Second, would an equity offering be part of that strategy? Third, is the dividend, say, in 2022 or 2023, a reasonable goal or with Endeavour Mining as, for example, is a peer that doesn't pay a dividend, do you think dividends simply aren't necessary at your stage of development?

Richard Young

John, as always, 3 terrific questions. So we'll start off with the debt reduction. So as Navin mentioned, our debt repayments for the balance of the year, we paid roughly, well, how much have we paid so far year-to-date? 30, $30 million so far. We've got another $30 million of fixed repayments. And with the higher gold prices, and with the integration of Massawa, we could start to see sweeps in the second half of the year. And then as we move into next year, John, with a full year of operations of an integrated Massawa, Sabodala, there will be likely significant sweep payments over and above the fixed repayment schedule. So by the end of 2021, we're currently in a net debt situation that will change dramatically at these gold prices over the next 12 to 18 months. That's number one.

Number two, in terms of equity, we do not see any reason for equity to be part of that. Given the strong cash flows we're going to see from our operations as we begin integration of Massawa, which, as Paul mentioned, will begin in Q3.

Your third point in terms of dividends, in terms of, we're required by our Board every year to put together a dividend plan. We will be doing it for the AGM again this year. It's our long-range plan. And it will be up to the Board to decide whether, how to use that capital, but we will be looking at that.

And given the fact that at these gold prices, we will be net cash, certainly, if not by the end of next year, early '22 and have two very strong operations with not a lot of capital in front of us other than development of Golden Hill at that point, we certainly should be in a position to implement a dividend program if that's where the Board chooses to go with the capital allocation.

John Tumazos

If I could just follow up. There's three or four other items on your balance sheet that aren't debt but aren't far from debt. Maybe they're about 1/3 of the liability structure, with 2/3 of it being what you call borrowings. How much do you expect those other things to pay down over the course of this year and next year?

Richard Young

So John, what you're referring to is the offtake agreements that we've got as well as the liabilities related to the warrants. And we would hope to address that along with the debt repayments over the next 18 to 24 months.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carey MacRury from Canaccord.

Carey MacRury

Just one follow-up question on Golden Hill. You're preparing the PA, I guess, for Q3. Any guidance you can give on just what sort of plant throughput size you're looking at there?

Paul Chawrun

Yes. We would be looking at something similar to what we have at Wahgnion with 2-stage SAG and ball depending on the hardness. So probably in the 2 to 2.5 million tonne range depending on oxide and fresh.

Carey MacRury

And therefore, should the capital be sort of similar, given the same size roughly?

Paul Chawrun

Yes, roughly similar. We have the flow sheet worked out. It will be reasonably close.

Operator

This concludes the Q&A portion of our call. And I would like to turn it back to Richard Young for closing remarks.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I just want to leave you with one important message. We've achieved a lot in the last couple of years, but really, we're just getting started. Slide 21 outlines the many upcoming goals and key catalysts for this year. Similar to other companies, continue to manage our business through this pandemic will remain a key challenge.

We're consistently planning for evolving scenarios while supporting our workforce, host governments and local communities the best we can. With the successful execution, we expect to reposition ourselves into a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer by year-end. This concludes our review. Operator, you may now close the line. Thank you.

