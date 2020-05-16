Baytex Energy Vs. Pantheon Resources: The Big Discovery Trap

Baytex has continuing cash flow to finance its discovery operation whereas Pantheon has to raise capital or get a large upfront cash payment from the potential operator.

For as long as I have covered oil and gas, Mr. Market just loves a small, development-stage company announcement that it found a whole lot of oil. The current market concerns could well mute the response to the recent Pantheon Resources (OTC:PTHRF) announcement. The real question is the potential value of the company given the announcement. The best way to do that is to pick a company that already has production such as Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) to see some possible valuations.

Development Company Risks

Oil and gas companies in the development stage have their own special risks. Pantheon Resources demonstrated this with aplomb (unfortunately for shareholders).

Source: Pantheon Resources Annual Report For Fiscal Year Ending June 2019

The above image illustrates several development-stage company risks. The annual report notes that there is a good chance the wells were completed in a "less than optimal fashion" and therefore are not worth much. It was elsewhere noted that the key person of the operating company passed away. That is two very large risks that many ongoing companies like Baytex Energy do not have.

The result is the first venture into the Polk County oil and gas business is basically a failure and was written off completely. The big warning is that management has decided to go in another direction rather than make this venture work. Finding a competent operator did not work out when a key person died and no one reviewed the work done after that. There needs to be checks and balances on any partner. Much of what happened could have been caught early in the development process before the cost of failure ballooned.

Furthermore, Pantheon ended up issuing shares to gain control of the operator of the leases. That is a further cost to shareholders on top of the write-down shown above. The additional costs of finding adequately trained people lie ahead.

Compare this to Baytex Energy which has leases in the Eagle Ford that are operated by Marathon (NYSE:MRO).

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy April 2020 Corporate Presentation

Not only does Baytex have an operator with a long reliable history, but also the acreage has a profit history that can be documented and valued. The Eagle Ford will be providing some badly needed cash flow during the current period of low oil pricing. Whereas Pantheon picked a small operator (which failed ultimately to do the job and cost about $40 million), Baytex picked a major player to operate the leases. Whether it came with the purchase or was done independently later, Baytex ended up with a reliable (and low-cost) operator.

Pantheon is now in the position of having to raise capital to further develop an entirely new project in Alaska where the company likewise has no history. The past pick of a small operator in Texas does not bode well for the future of the Alaska project unless management demonstrates it learned lessons from the Texas failure.

Discoveries

Each company has announced a significant discovery.

Baytex Energy is delineating a discovery made by Raging River (OTC:RRENF) before the merger with Baytex. As shown above, management is still delineating the discovery and trying to optimize completions before drilling a lot of wells on the acreage. This process has gone on for a few years already, and there may be more years ahead as management "is in no hurry" to begin development of the acreage before it completely understands what it is getting into.

Source: Alaska Journal Of Commerce April 8, 2020

In the meantime, Pantheon Resources announced a huge discovery to a lot of fanfare. Management is stating that this will be profitable even with the current low pricing.

More to the point, management posted a "gain-on-purchase" of this asset that was purchased for stock. Management did keep some key Great Bear personnel after the purchase. However, it is important to note that management admitted that Great Bear was a distressed seller. Yet other large Alaskan companies knew about the situation, but did not consider bidding more (or maybe only bid less or looked at the deal and walked away) than Pantheon Resources management.

Therefore the re-evaluation by the board allowing management to "write-up" the purchase for a gain that involved recording deferred taxes may be a questionable move. It should also be noted that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), a knowledgeable service provider, also sold its share to the company (of some Alaskan leases) for the amount of the abandonment liability. No cash was involved.

There is therefore significant evidence that if this "discovery" is worth something, it would only be valuable to a small company with low overhead. Management has retained an advisor and is soliciting bids to develop this discovery. Clearly there needs to be a demonstration of the profitability of the discovery because there is a lot of evidence that others with more resources did not find this particular situation enticing.

Then again, Pantheon Resources does not have the cash or the personnel to develop this property. What is needed is a major company with deep pockets. Baytex, as noted above, has taken years to develop its discovery and probably will take more time. It is not unusual for a brand new discovery to take five to seven years to begin to produce significant cash flow.

Pantheon's management is hopeful for some oil and gas production within about two years. But that timetable is definitely subject to the operator confirming that supposition. In between that time, further delineation can bring both good and bad news. Baytex for example has increased well flow rates on later wells of its Viking discovery, while bringing well costs down. The Pantheon Alaska discovery is conventional. But an operator still needs to confirm that the oil is in commercial quantities. At least one operator has walked away from an announced discovery (and left the project in limbo) in the past. Remember, management has stated this well already existed.

Baytex Viking Discovery

Baytex is slowly beginning to ramp up the pace of development as management learns more about these leases.

Source: Baytex Energy April 2020 Corporate Presentation

In contrast to Pantheon, Baytex has consistently drilled a limited number of wells and steadily measured results. Then the pace has slowly increased as management has gained confidence in those results.

The key here is that management monitored the results from the beginning and also optimized well design and operations in general before beginning any sort of development. The process took a few years, but at least there were no significant write-offs.

Baytex may be larger and more established than Pantheon Resources, but a write-off of $40 million would not go over well with management or shareholders of Baytex Energy. Therefore Pantheon would have been wise to drill one well and follow the results of that well before allowing the operator to drill more wells.

Large companies have the same setbacks as many small companies. But they minimize risk early on so that large amounts of cash are not wasted. There is every indication that Pantheon's management in no way monitored the operator until poor results were reported.

Valuation Risk

Pantheon's management reported more than 600 million shares outstanding as of the end of December 2019. The latest stock price shown on Seeking Alpha on April 12, 2020, is $.20 per share. That gives a market value of more than $120 million. This is more than 2 times the amount paid for the Alaska leases. So there is a fair amount of success already priced into the stock.

The value of these leases really depends upon the offers made by potential bidding partners in the current bidding process to operate these leases. Then a potential cash flow statement can be developed as solid information becomes available.

Pantheon's management is hoping for considerable cash up front to allow it to participate in the project without more share dilution. There is clearly no guarantee that such a payment will be obtained. Nor is there any indication of value of Pantheon's remaining interest once an operator has been selected.

Baytex Energy reported adjusted funds flow of $900 million Canadian for the year ended December 2019. The company also has a significant bank line that is not subject to periodic reviews but does have one covenant that the company was in compliance with. Likewise the company has approximately 560 million shares outstanding with stock prices in a similar pricing range to Pantheon Resources. However, the adjusted funds flow is about 2 times net debt.

Even though Baytex Energy's cash flow can be expected to decline some in the first and second quarters, that cash flow is protected with a hedging program. The light oil discovery can be financed either from cash flow or from the more than adequate bank line established with banks. Management can further wait for current industry conditions to improve or proceed cautiously within cash flow to develop and derisk the discovery.

Instead of a premium to any known inputs, Baytex Energy has an enterprise value that is roughly 2 times last year's cash flow. That multiple should expand as the coronavirus fears fade and things begin to return to a more normal level of activity.

Pantheon did announce potential reserves of 1.8 billion barrels on top of another significant find a few months back. But the company is a long way from producing (or even proving the reserves exist as a continuing commercial find). A lot can go wrong between the announcement and the time production begins.

Conclusion

Baytex Energy has an established track record. Management has been very cautious about fanning expectations of the discovery. But the Viking acreage could be every bit as significant as the Pantheon discovery and shareholders also get a very experienced operator with a good solid history at an extremely cheap price. Compared to Pantheon, the downside risk is far lower to non-existent at current stock prices for Baytex. But the upside for both stocks is decent. Good investing is frequently about limiting the downside risk. The process shown above is a good way to limit that risk.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Baytex Energy and Pantheon Resources as well as related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.