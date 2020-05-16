DGAZ: The Short Gas Trade Is Nearly Over

Gas fundamentals are approaching a seasonal switch into bullishness as a collapse in production is being met with an increase in demand.

Natural gas has taken a hit this year as weakness in demand was seen both during the mild winter as well as during the quarantines.

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, it’s been a strong year for holders of the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) with shares rallying by over 60% in conjunction with a collapse in energy prices.

While these returns have been good for the natural gas short crowd, I believe that the short trade is nearly over and it is now time to start buying natural gas.

Natural Gas Markets

To start this piece off, let’s take a look at the overall natural gas technical picture to get a flavor as per the current sentiment as seen from the chart.

As I read it, the natural gas markets are currently in a broad-based trading range which has failed to exhibit sustained momentum beyond the general levels of $1.50/MMBtu and $2.00/MMBtu.

What is noteworthy about this range is that it has essentially defined the bounds around which the market has traded for over two months. On two or three occasions the market has attempted to breach these bounds with accelerating momentum (once to the downside in early April and twice to the upside in mid-to-late April), however each of these attempts ultimately failed and price rolled back into the trading range.

From a technical standpoint, this is the type of market which is in a period of transition. The downtrend which was in effect from late 2019 through late March of 2020 essentially ended and the market has treaded water since. I believe this sideways action is actually indicative of a very key fundamental relationship which is at work right now in gas. Specifically, I believe that we are at a transition point in which gas fundamentals are likely to substantially reverse the bearish trend seen in the data for the past few months and move towards bullishness once again.

The primary study that I monitor when it comes towards understanding natural gas inventories is a 5-year range chart. This chart has the latest information from the EIA and shows where inventories stand against seasonal benchmarks.

What this chart essentially shows is that natural gas inventories have had a very weak year fundamentally as stock levels have climbed against both the 5-year average and the year-prior figures. Seen from another perspective, the weekly rate of change of builds has shown inventories increasing either at or above the 5-year average for most of this year.

The reason why I start with this type of analysis when I study natural gas is that there is a direct correlation between the price of gas and how inventories perform on a year-over-year basis.

What the above chart basically conveys is that if you are able to understand how stocks will build or draw as compared to the prior year’s figures, you have a fairly strong ability to directly call the magnitude of price changes in gas. For example, if you are able to understand if this year will build or draw at a different pace than the pace set last year, then you are a long way towards having a mathematic edge in trading natural gas.

This year we have seen two major departures from seasonal patterns which are shaping up the balance. The first of these is bearish and that is total natural gas consumption. The authoritative data we have comes from the EIA and unfortunately they are lagged in their release dates, so we only have firm data as of February. However, we can draw conclusions both from this dataset as well as key reports like the Short-Term Energy Outlook.

This year started off with a whimper as a mild winter led to a noticeable drop in natural gas demand for residential heating.

This important trip in demand set the tone for the next few months for one key reason: heating demand is one of the largest drivers for ultimate natural gas consumption and as you can see by the seasonal pattern of inventories in our first fundamental chart, heating is ultimately what causes natural gas inventories to draw when seen from a seasonal perspective.

And when we turn to the STEO, we have another bearish piece of data: natural gas demand is expected to remain weak due to the coronavirus as seen by the EIA’s call for a drop in demand by 7% in 2020 versus 2019, with the impacts most keenly felt in the industrial sector.

So from a demand perspective, the case is quite bearish for gas: a mild winter has been met with demand destruction of historic proportions. This combination of variables has largely set the pace of weakness in gas throughout the first part of this year.

However, the case actually starts to become surprisingly bullish when you look at natural gas production activities.

Put simply, the natural gas rig count is collapsing. Over the past month, the total number of rigs drilling for gas has fallen by 20%. When you look at the year-over-year change, this drop rises to nearly 60%.

The reason why it is important to monitor changes in natural gas rigs is that historically speaking, large drops in the rig count tend to occur before price rises.

For example, the last time we saw a major drop in the rig count, ultimately we reached a point in which supply was unable to keep up with demand and natural gas rallied to the point of incentivizing further production.

I believe that we are at, or nearing, this inflection point in which demand begins to outpace supply within the next few weeks. The underlying reason as per why I believe this will happen is due both to the magnitude of losses seen in rigs as well as the easing of coronavirus quarantine measures.

One of the key drivers of the most recent weakness in demand is the lockdown measures in effect for the coronavirus. This is a key driver of demand in that while business activity is slow, the pace of industrial demand for natural gas remains weak. However, as individuals are returning to work and most states have relaxed stay-at-home measures, the overall level of business activity is almost certainly going to start trending in the direction of additional demand for natural gas.

As this demand increases, it will be met by weaker supply which will almost certainly send the price of gas higher as inventories move towards year-over-year declines. This puts me on the offensive when it comes to buying gas in that I believe that the technical sideways pattern seen in our first chart is actually a broad reversal in which gas prices will reverse and head higher in the coming weeks and months. For this reason, I suggest taking profits on DGAZ and either shorting the instrument or looking for long trades in other ETPs which give long exposure to natural gas.

Understanding DGAZ

The DGAZ ETN is a fairly straightforward product when it comes to leveraged ETNs in that it seeks to give a three-times inverse return of the changes in natural gas prices. However, if you look through its prospectus, there’s a very important paragraph to note. I’ve highlighted a major takeaway point from the prospectus paperwork.

I know that the chances of individuals reading a full prospectus before trading a product are basically zero, but I believe all traders of DGAZ should deeply understand this highlighted sentence because, frankly, it’s a pretty big deal.

What the highlighted sentence above conveys is the underlying concept called “roll yield”. Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding exposure along a futures curve and the futures price converges to the spot price through time. The basic problem as it relates to natural gas futures is that over the past decade, about 82% of all trading days have seen the market in contango, or the futures prices above the spot price and increasing in value along the curve. To graphically see this, here’s the evolution of the differential between the front two futures contracts over the past few years.

As you can see, contango is the normal state of the market and natural gas futures are typically in about 5% of contango during most months. If you rewind to the paragraph from VelocityShares, the reason why this matters is that this differential tends to move toward zero throughout a typical month which means that futures are generally declining in value in relation to the spot price of gas.

What this ultimately boils down to for DGAZ is that this is actually a benefit to holders of the note since it is short futures and these futures are largely in contango and therefore rolling down towards the spot price in most months.

For this reason, while I am bearish DGAZ, at this point I must temper my bearishness on the ETN to a degree. Even if gas recovers and depresses the price of DGAZ, roll yield is likely to continue working in the favor of the long DGAZ crowd which should offset a degree of losses (since they’re short futures which are falling in value to converge towards the spot price).

This said, I ultimately do believe that natural gas is headed higher due to declining production combined with an increase in demand. For this reason, I suggest taking profits on open long DGAZ positions in anticipation of gas prices rising.

Conclusion

Natural gas has taken a hit this year as weakness in demand was seen both during the mild winter as well as during the quarantines. Gas fundamentals are approaching a seasonal switch into bullishness as a collapse in production is being met with an increase in demand. Roll yield is still benefiting long DGAZ traders, however upside in gas prices is more likely than downside.

