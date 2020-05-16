Low Risk Vanguard Retirement Portfolio

The strategy described in this article is suitable for conservative investors. It requires quarterly reallocation of funds and is robust with respect to its two parameter selections.

Introduction

This is a first of a series of articles describing investment strategies and portfolios tailored for different classes of investors. This portfolio would be of interest to conservative investors with low risk tolerance. The subsequent articles will deal with portfolios meant for investors with increasing risk appetite.

There are two main criteria the investors should consider when deciding to apply a certain strategy and the composition of the portfolio.

First, what level of risk the investor is willing and able to undertake. The level of risk determines the trade-off between returns level and returns volatility. For convenience we categorize investors as conservative, average risk takers and aggressive. This article is aimed to satisfy the needs of conservative investors whose prime objective is to preserve the capital with minimal drawdowns while achieving moderate but healthy returns.

A second factor is the amount of work required in managing the portfolio. Two extreme options can be considered. First, the portfolio is managed on auto pilot, meaning that the decisions to make any changes in allocations are made algorithmically by a computer application using specific market data. This approach takes a minimum amount of work and minimum involvement from the investor in the process. In fact, the whole task can be automated and performed by a computer program. The other extreme choice is to continuously observe market behavior and to act based on market events as soon as they happen. In this case, while the decision may involve substantial amount of algorithmic computations, in many cases, it also involves some discretionary decision taking, which is affected by market sentiment.

Our articles do not consider these two choices. We do not recommend using a completely automated strategy based on fixed rules. The strategies we present are demonstrated under the assumptions of fixed simple rules, with market data spanning over 10 years of past market history. Based on the backtests, we illustrate what the strategy would have achieved were it applied mechanically. Due to the market's unpredictability, we recommend that investors use a strategy to direct their decisions and to always question the model's recommendations. That does not mean taking discretionary actions but reserving the right to deviate from the strategy recommendations when market events suggest any radical change in its behavior.

The strategy presented in this article requires quarterly reallocation of funds, performed around the last trading day of the quarter. That implies only four decision points within a year, and as such, a very modest time commitment from the investor. The portfolio is built on five Vanguard mutual funds so there are few assets to follow and few trades to execute.

Dual-momentum model

We shall use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in the four top funds based on relative strength over the previous three months. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds in a single Treasury bonds mutual fund.

The following is the list of Vanguard mutual funds used by the strategy. The first five funds are used during risk-on periods, while the sixth during risk-off. Finally, the total bond market fund is only used to determine the state of the market i.e., to generate the control signal.

Vanguard -Term Investment Grade Fund (MUTF:VFICX)

Vanguard Explorer Fund (MUTF:VEXPX)

Vanguard Wellington Income Fund (MUTF:VWELX)

Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Fund (MUTF:VWEHX)

Vanguard Prime Cap Fund (MUTF:VPMCX)

Vanguard Interm-Term Treasury Inv (MUTF:VFITX)

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (MUTF:VBMFX)

This portfolio was simulated with the Portfolio Visualizer application. VBMFX is used as the "absolute momentum asset" while VFITX is used as the "out-of-market asset."

Here is a list of parameter values used in the simulation:

Initial Balance: $100,000

Timing Period: 2 months

Assets to Hold: 4

Trading Frequency: Quarterly

The paper is made up of two parts. In part I, we examine the performance of the portfolio without any income withdrawal. In part II, we examine the performance of portfolios when income is extracted periodically from the account.

Part I: Portfolio without withdrawals

Tactical asset allocation model results from Jan 2003 to Apr 2020 are based on dual-momentum model holding the top four best-performing assets. The model uses a single performance window of two calendar month(s). Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv is used for the absolute momentum check in the model.

Portfolio Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Dual Momentum $748,354 12.31% 7.19% -1.53% -9.95% 1.47 Equal Weight $414,589 8.55% 9.87% -25.03% -32.62% 0.75

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 9.29% Safe Withdrawal Rate 12.80%

The time evolution of the equity in the portfolios is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Equities of portfolios without withdrawals.

Source: This chart is based on Portfolio Visualizer data.

Part II: Portfolios with withdrawals

Assume that we invest $100,000 for retirement income. We plan to withdraw monthly a fixed percentage of the end-of-year balance.

In table 2, we show the results of the portfolios from January 2003 to December 2020. At the end of each year we withdraw 8% of the account's balance.

Table 2. Portfolios with 8% annual withdrawal rate 2003-2020.

Strategy Initial Balance Final Balance Withdrawals Dual Momentum $100,000 $181,343 $192,703 Equal Weight $100,000 $100,464 $144,572

The time evolution of the equity in the portfolios is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Equities of portfolios with 8% annual withdrawal rates.

Source: This chart is based on Portfolio Visualizer data.

Performance of the strategy during market corrections

First, let's analyze the performance of the dual momentum strategy during the current market turmoil related to the coronavirus pandemic. The following table shows the allocations and returns of the portfolios during the first four months of 2020.

Period Allocations DM return S&P 500 return 1/2020-3/2020 VFITX 6.73% -19.63% Apr-20 VFICX + VWELX + VWEHX + VPMCX 6.16% 12.81%

Overall, the timing portfolio outperformed significantly. To see where the outperformance comes from, let us look at the asset monthly allocations.

The allocation to Treasury bond fund during the first quarter was determined by the absolute momentum rule. The two-month return of VBMFX was lower than the two-month return of the T-bills. Investing in Treasury bonds produced a sizable return while the market tanked. In April, when the market rallied, the strategy was invested equally in the top four funds and produced a very good return, although only about half of the broad equity market return.

Next, let us see how the strategy performed during previous market crashes and corrections. Following are the results during the great financial recession.

Period Allocations DM return S&P 500 return 10/07-12/07 VFICX + VWELX + VWEHX + VPMCX -1.77% -3.36% 1/08-6/08 VFICX + VWELX + VWEHX + VPMCX -2.63% -11.96% 7/08-12/08 VFITX 10.43% -28.46% 1/09-3/09 VFICX + VWELX + VWEHX + VPMCX -2.49% -11.00%

There were two quarters when the two-month return of the total bond fund was lower than the two-month T-bill return, and the strategy was invested in the Treasury fund. In the other four quarters, the strategy was allocated based on the two-month relative strength. In all those four quarters, the strategy had losses, but those losses were significantly lower than the S&P 500 losses.

During the European sovereign debt crisis of July-September 2011, the strategy was invested in the top four funds based on their relative strength. The strategy suffered large losses, but did better than the broad equity market. It returned -8.07% vs. -13.90% for S&P 500.

During the 2015 Greece credit crisis, from April to September, the strategy invested in the Treasury fund and avoided the losses suffered by the equity market. It returned 0.92% vs. -6.23% for S&P 500.

Finally, during the excessive quantitative tightening (QT) correction, October to December 2018, the strategy invested in Treasury bonds and returned 2.81% vs. -13.35% for the S&P 500.

We can see that the dual-momentum strategy has outperformed by a large margin during all market corrections. About half of the time, it invested in safe long-term government bonds. The other half of the time it invested in a portfolio heavy in income funds, and as such had lower losses than the equity markets.

Performance of the strategy immediately after market corrections

While the dual momentum strategy performs very well during equity market corrections, the opposite happens most often during the period of market recovery after corrections. We checked to see if that is true for this strategy. The results are as shown below.

Period DM return S&P 500 return VEXPX return 4/2009-6/2009 14.13% 15.97% 19.80% 10/2011-12/2011 13.22% 25.80% 13.37% 10/2015-12/2015 3.01% 7.00% 3.25% 1/2019-3/2019 7.74% 13.62% 17.51% Apr-20 6.16% 12.81% 16.68%

As can be seen in the table, dual momentum strategy had lower returns than S&P 500 in all five periods following market corrections. The returns were healthy but not optimal. On the other hand, we observe that the small cap growth fund VEXPX, which is part of the portfolio, had overall higher returns than the S&P 500. This observation may lead an astute investor to apply a different strategy during the market recovery periods. Here, it would have been optimal to invest 100% in VEXPX.

This is just one example of a situation when active management of the portfolio may be required. Another example is to apply a rule of investing in a security only when that security is in an uptrend. Portfolio Visualizer application does not have the flexibility of adding complexity to the model. I simulate a more complex model using custom software I developed.

Conclusions

It can be stated that managing this global portfolio as a retirement account with a dual-momentum strategy worked well at all times, except for a few years when it lagged the equity markets. This portfolio would have worked quite well regardless of when the retirement withdrawal had started.

In a previous article, we have shown that between 2009 and 2019, a buy-and-hold strategy invested in an S&P 500 fund would have performed quite well and there was not much difference in the returns of the dual momentum and buy-and-hold of S&P 500. Nevertheless, the dual momentum strategy produced returns with lower volatility and lower drawdowns than the S&P 500, by avoiding some deep losses during market corrections in 2011 and 2018.

Note 1: The current allocation for May 2020 is 25% in each of the following funds: VFICX, VWELX, VWEHX, VPMCX.

Note 2: As of May 14, the future allocation for June is unchanged, i.e. the same as in May. Here is the current ranking of the funds: VFICX, VWEHX, VWELX, VPMCX. The ranking may change by the end-of-month when the allocation for June is determined.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

