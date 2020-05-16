S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Market Gets A Reality Check

It’s very simple; We either open the economy NOW and learn to live with this disease, or we increase the chances for a “DEPRESSION”.

“The only way a man can remain consistent amid changing circumstances is to change with them while preserving the same dominating purpose.” — Winston Churchill, 1927

When stock market pundits talk about the economy these days, the conversation always seems to center on what we all relate to and is important to us all. Dining, social events, and other leisure activities. Of course, with emphasis on social distancing playing a major role in how we will go about our lives for a while, it is no surprise that the economic impact associated with any of that is nothing short of complete devastation.

The pundits recite the same story over and over, these businesses have little to no chance of ever returning to normal. The other implication is that the virus is never going away. While others have this disease mutating to other strains that will continue to devastate civilization. We are told for sure the virus will be here in the "fall" combined with the seasonal flu and wreak havoc on the U.S. population.

The adults in the room conclude that the ONLY LOGICAL answer is we just don't know. Eventually, the majority will come to realize no matter what form it may take, the human race will have to learn to live with it.

For those that do eventually see “normalcy”, they forecast that it will take a LONG time. So long in fact that the discussion morphs into a very depressing mindset that becomes dominant. So dominant it leaks over into the investment world.

We started this important discussion last week. Many market pundits and investors remain baffled. How can we have this disconnect between the market and the economy? Many find it astonishing that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up so much while the economic data looks like a depression-era economy. The answer is maybe there isn’t as big a disconnect as many think. Large companies, especially large-cap technology are the beneficiaries of the “working-from-home” movement. Despite what some may believe, that genie is not going back into the bottle.

There are plenty of large companies that didn’t require a broad economic reopening to keep the “lights on”. Cisco systems just reported that 95% of their global workforce is working from home. A “stay-at-home” market driven by areas that are doing fine even while we are NOT seeing a dramatic improvement in overall economic activity. Perhaps that is why to date the stock market has rallied off the bottom while the economic data remains at historic lows.

Then there is also history and how the stock market works. The disconnect between U.S. stock prices and economic data can be explained by looking at the market's history.

The S&P usually rallies when GDP takes a major hit, and many investors can't fathom that at all. If I haven't said this lately, please allow me to repeat what is a very important point. The stock market doesn't care about opinions, yet many market participants base their strategy on them. Successful investors will tell you that is a very dangerous thing to do when managing your money. A struggling investor gets this "feeling" that a certain event or issue has to resolve itself in a certain way. Let's be honest, that feeling is usually based on emotion, facts aren't involved, they always seem to come later.

That is what has transpired recently and it also is a repeat of what we witness time and time again. The message here continues to be "watch the price action" and be aware of what is occurring in the background.

The other factor that must be considered as well. The actions of the Fed with their decision to backstop the corporate bond market as they started buying this week. That move has kept corporate credit flowing, which should help companies survive through this crisis. So this also has to give investors pause and why I also caution against becoming too negative. This is truly a difficult situation for investors to sort out.

The message of being "BALANCED" that was discussed in mid-April still applies to today's market situation.

Jitters over reopening the economy kicked off some early weakness before a rebound took the major indices higher at the close. It took a while but turnaround Tuesday did show up as selling picked up late in the session dropping the S&P 2%. The six-day winning streak for the Nasdaq was halted in the selling frenzy.

Some say it was the late-day headline that Los Angeles decided they would stay in lockdown mode until July. At the time of that announcement, L.A. county has suffered 1560 deaths in a population of 10 million. The state of California has a mid-single-digit positive rate (5.2%) that is in fact falling. The U.S. positive test rate as of May 13th is 7. As feared the more roadblocks that are put up as the economy is trying to reopen, the more likely the market will remain weak if not totally fall apart.

However, it should be noted that earlier in the session, the index did fail at the overhead resistance that has contained the index since the first failed attempt on April 29. Technicals also matter and why it's important to watch the price action, and not dwell on the “headlines”.

The selling continued until mid-Thursday when the Jekyll and Hyde market saw the Dow post a positive 800+ point reversal, and the S&P intraday move saw 2766 for the low before closing the day at 2847. At the start of the final trading session for the week, the BEARS had their choice of headlines to choose from to make their case. Horrific retail sales for April, NY Fed manufacturing remains at levels lower than in '08/'09, and U.S./China geopolitical tensions.

None of those headlines mattered as the upside reversal on Thursday continued with the S&P closing up 11 points on the day. For the week the index lost 1.5% and is now down 11% for the year. Despite the wild swings, the month of May has only posted a 1% loss.

Economy

The U.S. Treasury announced an unprecedented shock to U.S. government finances. Receipts were down 55% YoY, the most on record, as spending surged 175% YoY thanks to the combination of cratering economic activity and surging government stimulus; after seasonal adjustment, receipts were down 55% versus March as outlays soared 173% MoM. As a result, the federal deficit ran at a $10trn annualized pace or 50% of GDP in April.

Source: BespokePain and suffering. If the current pace of bankruptcy filings for companies with more than $50 million in liabilities continues, there could be as many as 210 filings by the end of the year – the highest level since 2009.

U.S. CPI dropped -0.8% in April, while the core rate slid -0.4%, a little lower than analysts had forecast, as COVID-19 related demand weakness was exacerbated by the plunge in oil prices. The core rate is at a record low with data going back to 1947. The headline ties the lowest since December 2008, with the -1.8 from November 08 the all-time nadir.

U.S. real average weekly earnings soared 5.8% in April thanks to the drop in CPI, following a 0.1% March gain. Real average hourly earnings also popped 5.6% higher versus the prior 0.9% gain. On a 12-month basis, real average weekly earnings improved to a 6.9% y/y clip from 0.6% y/y, while the hourly pace climbed to 7.5% y/y from 1.6% y/y. The April data were all record gains.

The NFIB updated its survey of small business owners, and the results were both disastrous and hopeful. The index dropped 5.5 points to 90.9. The Optimism Index has fallen 13.6 points over the last two months.

Starting with the good news, there’s been a sharp uptick in general business confidence about the general outlook for the economy, which is suggestive of rapidly improving activity once lockdown restrictions are lifted. On the other hand, businesses are still negative about the outlook for their sales and expansion, and a surge in the number reporting weak sales as their most important problem is suggestive of big demand problems. Capex expectations have also plunged, a sign of further reduced confidence.

When the economy is forced to shut down people don’t buy “stuff”. Retail sales dropped -16.4% on a headline basis which was weaker than expected (-12.0%) and also the weakest on record.

The April data picks up much of the full extent of the economy's closures.

Consumer sentiment inched up 1.9 points to 73.7 in the preliminary report from the University of Michigan survey, a little better than expected, after slumping 17.3 points to 71.8 in April which was the lowest since December 2011.

Empire Manufacturing wasn't quite as disastrous as expected. While economists were expecting a reading of negative 60.0, the actual reading was “only” -48.5.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The data being reported now makes the 2008/09 recession look like an expansion.

Industrial production dropped a historic -11.2% in April, not quite as bad as forecast but still the steepest decline on record, and the numbers go back to 1920. It following March's -4.5% (was -5.4%) slide and a 0.1% (was 0.5%) increases in February.

Another ugly week for jobless claims, although the weekly trend is moving in the right direction. While the 2.98 million print was significantly higher than estimates of 2.5 million, this week marked the sixth in a row that claims were down week-over-week. This week also marked the first sub-3 million print and the lowest number since claims first spiked in the week ending March 20th.

The grand total of jobless claims since that March 20th print now sits at nearly 36.5 million, or roughly 11% of the entire US population.

The latest JOLTS report showed job openings dove -813k to 6,191k in March following the -8k slip to 7,004k in February. The rate fell to 3.9% from 4.4%. Hiring declined -658k to 5,206k, versus February's -61k to 5,864k. The hire rate slowed to 3.4% from 3.8%.

Global Economy

Chinese retail sales declined by 7.5 percent year-on-year in April 2020, compared with market consensus of a 7 percent drop and after a 15.8 percent slump in the prior month. This was the weakest fall in retail trade since a rise in December last year, amid cautiousness among households in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Chinese Industrial production rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, improving from a 1.1% fall in March. The reading beat a 1.0% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

UK GDP in volume terms was estimated to have fallen by 2.0% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020, the largest fall since Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2008. When compared with the same quarter a year ago, UK GDP decreased by 1.6% in Quarter 1 2020; the biggest fall since Quarter 4 2009, when it also fell by 1.6%.

EARNINGS

Heading into 2020, earnings growth was expected to be positive for all four quarters. However, the escalation of COVID-19 to a global pandemic has since reversed this trend, leading earnings growth expectations to be negative in each quarter, with the first and second quarters falling 13% and 41%, respectively.

The Q1 earnings reporting period will begin to wind down from here, the results to date from FactSet Research:

With 86% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results, 66% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 58% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive revenue surprise. The blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -13.6%. If -13.6% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the largest year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since Q3 2009 (-15.7%). For Q2 2020, 16 S&P 500 companies have issued negative EPS guidance, and 16 S&P 500 companies have issued positive EPS guidance. The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 20.4. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.7) and above the 10-year average (15.1). The last time the forward 12-month P/E ratio was above 20.0 was April of 2002.

Sentiment

AAII reports that Bullish sentiment dropped down further to 23.3% from 23.6% last week. That is the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the lowest number since last October when the percentage of investors reporting as bullish bottomed out at 20.3%.

The move out of the bullish camp didn't exactly flow into the bearish camp, though. Bearish sentiment likewise fell slightly this week from 52.66% to 50.61%. Although that is slightly lower, the majority of those surveyed are still bearish.

Simply put, bearish sentiment has been high for a long time. Of the previously mentioned past ten weeks, even if the bearish sentiment was not above 50% it was at least one standard deviation above its historical average. That now ranks as the longest streak since 2008 (14 weeks) and the fourth-longest in the history of the survey dating back to 1987.

Crude Oil

Approximately 3.8 billion people worldwide have been covered by lockdowns, at one time or another from late January through the present. Of that total, 3.1 billion live in jurisdictions that as of last week have already implemented some economic reopening steps, including 38 US states plus Puerto Rico. While there will be no ‘flip the switch’ moment when oil demand gets back to pre-COVID levels, we think that the impact peaked in April, and it should subside through the rest of the year.

There was yet again a build this week in crude oil inventories, though the 1.18 million barrel increase was the smallest since the last week of February; stockpiles excluding strategic reserves actually fell to 531.5 million barrels from 532.2 last week.

Although that is a small draw, it was the first since the week ending January 17th. Meanwhile, crude net exports saw the smallest deficit on record, surpassing the previous record from mid-December. That comes as domestic output continues to fall: domestic production is now at 11.6 million barrels/day which is the lowest since December of 2018.

With regards to the production of crude products, refinery throughput also continued to collapse down to 12.3 million barrels/day this week which was the lowest since September of 2008. That is as gasoline demand remains around low levels (25% below normal), albeit improved from recent weeks.

The price of crude oil closed the week at $29.68, which is up $5.20 for the week and up $10.20 in the last 2 weeks as the wild trading swings remain the norm.

The Political Scene

House Democrats rolled out a fresh new $3 trillion stimulus package designed to provide relief from COVID and stimulate the economy, in a measure they deemed “necessary”. To summarize, the bill provides a massive array of money to households and consumers, while also rolling out a range of smaller policy proposals. The two biggest single quantified line items in the bill are just shy of $900 billion in budget relief for state and local governments that are seeing massive revenue shortfalls amidst collapsing income and sales tax receipts. Short-circuiting the declining revenue of state and local governments is of the utmost importance to avoid long-term declines in demand that come when downturns crimp operating budgets.

State and local governments also get education funding and other targeted grants, while state governments will see new payouts related to Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The second major stimulus measure is a fresh wave of checks to be mailed to households, which are identical to the first wave ($1,200 per adult with phase-outs based on income) but add $700 per child to the original $500 per child from the first wave making it $1,200 per child. Renters and homeowners also get major relief via grants that make whole missed mortgage or other property cost payments, as well as cash transfers to renters facing eviction.

COVID-specific spending is also large: $175 billion for state and local governments to treat, test, and trace as well as $75 billion to fund the creation of a national test and trace effort. We also note that tax cuts in the form of an expanded child tax credit, larger earned income tax credit and repealed state and local tax deduction caps are all on the books as well. Bottom line: this bill is massive, and the chances of it passing the Senate in its current form are just about zero.

On the Republican side, the Senate wants to indemnify businesses against COVID lawsuits and will oppose further fiscal stimulus of this scale. It appears only a portion of this package will likely be included in the next round of fiscal stimulus as Republicans continue to signal a wait-and-see approach.

However, the bill contains some measures that could see bipartisan support, particularly bolstering the healthcare response, amending some restrictive aspects of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), increasing broadband internet access, and potentially another round of individual payments (if economic conditions continue to deteriorate). While there may be some room for compromise, the package also contains clear red lines for Republicans which point to extended negotiations.

At the end of the day, while massive, it represents a drop in the bucket for the average person. People need to get back to work as quickly and safely as possible. There are many examples of businesses that continued to work and function in the virus environment. Opening the economy and living with the disease may be the only sensible option that is now deemed “necessary”.

As far as the current state of play in national politics, much attention is as always focused on the Presidency, but Congress deserves consideration too. As things currently stand, Joe Biden holds an outside-the-margin-of-error lead over President Trump. Of course, there’s still a considerable amount of time between now and Election Day, so things can and likely will move from here. Which direction that move is anyone’s guess.

National votes do not dictate success in the Electoral College directly, and state-level polling is (wrongly) viewed as untrustworthy after inside-the-margin-of-error wins for Trump in key states back in 2016.

Right now, prediction markets are delivering a conflicting message. Biden lags in the head-to-head versus Trump, the aggregation of state-level betting markets suggests that Biden will win.

In Congress, the easy chamber is the House of Representatives, priced at 4:1 in favor to remain Democratic in November, consistent with national generic ballot polling.

The Senate is more interesting. Betting markets currently show the GOP losing seats in North Carolina, Colorado, Maine, and Arizona this fall, while Dems are priced to keep Michigan, lose a bid to take Iowa, and give up Alabama. Georgia will be competitive with two Senate seats up for grabs, but if the Dems can put up victories in Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, and Maine as currently priced they will need just one more seat for outright control.

Montana is priced at 50/50 presently, meaning betting markets see a chance of a Democratic Senate either via Vice Presidential tie-breaker or outright.

Again, things can change very quickly, but investors should be aware that the current baseline (not overwhelming favorite) priced by betting markets at the state level is for Democratic control of the House, Senate, and White House following November elections.

The Fed

The 10-year Treasury bottomed at 0.40% over the worldwide fears that are present. The 10-year note yield rallied off those lows to 1.18%. A trading range has been established under 1% now with the 10-year note closing the week at 0.64%, down .05% from the prior weekly close.

Despite the market's rally off the lows and the flood of new debt being issued, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury is still stubbornly low. the yield is currently sitting at 0.64, which is just ten basis points above its record closing low.

Source: Bespoke

With strong demand for the 10-year even at these low yields, investors are still exhibiting a good degree of concern.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 48 basis points today.

The Technical Picture

The S&P started the week 3% above short term support (green line). A test of that support initially failed before a reversal rallied the index to close above that demarcation point at the close of the trading week.

Right now the S&P 500 finds itself back in between overhead resistance and short term support. The debate is whether we just witnessed a mid-week false breakdown where the indices now stabilize again or a preview of more weakness ahead.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

CDC guidelines say states shouldn't open up their economies until they see a decrease in COVID cases for at least 2 weeks. The Governor of Mississippi was one of the latest that came under fire recently. At the time of reopening, the state of Mississippi suffered 430 deaths due to COVID in a population of 3 million.

With “testing gone wild” one has to wonder if increased case counts shouldn't be expected. Of course, more testing will yield more cases. We saw a decided increase in cases while the economy was totally locked down. It seems that was never factored into the "opening" equation, and why some states are moving forward despite the CDC mandate.

Here is probably the most important statistic that we don't hear the medical community talking about today. Of the 1 million active cases in the U.S. today, the CDC classifies 16,173 incidents as serious/critical.

I have found that people with a myopic view of this event also have trouble with math. Let me be of some assistance. That statistic tells us 1.5% of all cases are considered critical. That leaves the other 98.5% are in their own words, “Mild”.

More complications and unintended consequences form the myopic one-sided approach may just be starting. The U.N. is warning of another crisis, one that is involved with mental health. It's quite alarming. If we assume alcohol and drug use will increase, the death associated with those two issues dwarfs what this virus has caused, and we can expect them to spike higher as well.

Market Skeptics

The stock market took a one-two punch from two investment heavyweights, this week. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller says the stock market's risk-reward is the worst he's ever seen. Then goes on to downplay the Fed's ability to rescue the economy. In his words, a "V" shape recovery is a "fantasy"

David Tepper proclaimed that this is the second-most overvalued stock market he’s ever seen, behind only ’99. During the interview, he went on to say that he isn’t “net short” in this market. Either he is as confused as the rest of us or he simply needed to get stock prices down for a better entry point.

Suffice to say these investment “whales” like to make headlines. They have seen many different market environments and should be respected. However, they are also known to change on a dime and of course, they won't pick up the phone and give you a call when they do. Proceed accordingly.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

With industries like airlines, logistics and freight, and manufacturers making up the Industrials sector, it is no surprise that the sector has faced massive underperformance versus the rest of the market recently. Over the past year, Industrials had been performing more or less in line with the S&P 500, but once the new year rolled around and the COVID-19 pandemic bared its teeth, the sector was much weaker than the broader market. In fact, at Friday's close, the Industrial Sector ETF (XLI) was the third-worst performer on the year behind Financials (XLF) and Energy (XLE) with a 21.9% YTD decline.

While mega-cap tech has received high praise for reaching fresh 52-week highs in the past few weeks, there are actually a handful of Industrial sector stocks that have been quite strong of late.

In fact, there has actually been a positive net percentage of stocks in the sector making 52-week highs. In other words, more stocks in the sector are reaching 52-week highs rather than 52-week lows.

Once again it's all about stock selection now as names like Fastenal (FAST), Carrier (CARR), Rollins (ROL), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) all made 52-week highs.

These aren't my favorite industries but they do show there is an opportunity in out of favor segments of the market. Healthcare, Technology, and select Consumer Discretionary remain at the top of my list. I continue to believe they will provide rewards by outperforming the general market.

As typical, at important bottoms (March), many investors panic as they are certain that the world is coming to an end. As the market rallies, they always view the rally as nothing more than a “bear-market” rally. They look for a pullback or a test of the low. Still gripped by fear, investors find excuses not to buy; they are “waiting for clarity”. The current consensus is that the market will pull back or test the low and some are looking for new lows. As the flow-of-funds and the AAII Survey show, investors remain fearful, which is actually bullish.

Since the lows were established in March, the emphasis while investing has been on separating the "haves" from the "have nots". With clear lines being drawn during the virus scare, to some degree that has been easier than ever before. Investors have already seen some of the opportunities uncovered and for sure, there will be others. Watching the S&P and the other major indices are still necessary but it isn't the time to obsess over them.

Given the historical monetary and fiscal stimulus, the pent-up demand due to the lock-down, prospect of exploding earnings momentum, the vast cash hoard on the sideline, and the ideal sentiment backdrop, the market has reason to remain resilient in spite of the economic backdrop.

That's the positive slant.

This past week was something to behold. A possible upside breakout, followed by what appeared to be another total breakdown in the market. Then stabilization. We've seen volatility before due to the good news/bad news cycle, and we can expect that to continue. Market participants are now stepping back and taking a reality check of sorts. The positive slant is there, but it is offset by the economic damage assessment and the consistent fear rhetoric from the medical community regarding how and when the economy re-opens.

After absorbing the nonstop COVID commentary, then looking around at the reality of this economy I came to the same conclusion I reached on dealing with this virus scare from the outset. Shutting down the economy will have mind-boggling consequences that literally could take years to overcome well after this virus scare is gone. If anything that assessment may have been too mild regarding the impact on millions of lives.

Bottom line, this fragile economy can't afford any setbacks, whether they be real or imagined regarding this virus scare. The roadblocks that are being put in place are counterproductive to hundreds of thousands if not millions of people. This recession will be brutal, the worst of our lifetimes. If the economy does not begin to reopen soon, and we refuse to manage and learn to live with the disease, the chances of a very long protracted recession that morphs into a depression will start to increase.

That isn't an opinion, that is a simple fact. It is not speculation, it's not conjecture. It is the exact opposite of "what if this" or "what if that" or "maybe the virus will mutate" talk. Don't take my word for it. Those fears were echoed by Fed Chair Powell when he discussed the FOMC minutes this past week.

We can expect bankruptcies and a prolonged recession. There will be severe risks to millions of households”

At some point, the realization that the only way to avoid a complete financial disaster that will affect those millions and take years to overcome is to learn to live with this disease. That HAS to become the mainstream mindset.

Understanding that each has their own opinion based on their moral compass, I'm here to talk about the investment world and maintaining retirement portfolios for myself and others. I am also aware of the health risks and do what is now necessary to keep myself "safe".

Anyone holding the opinion to delay, watch, wait, in essence, stay in modified shutdown mode and they believe that is THE way to proceed, then deal with the economy later, fine, I get it. More importantly, if any market participant believes that decision and tactic will, in fact, be put into practice (as we heard from LA county this week), then I strongly suggest they raise plenty of cash. Then be prepared for the economic calamity that will make this virus event look like a common cold. I would be guilty of financial irresponsibility if I didn't frame this situation in that light.

Mr. Powell wasn't joking this week, and I wasn't joking when I sent my message to clients on Monday. This is about as serious as it gets and will weigh heavily on the markets.

If they are allowed to do so, the American people are very adaptable. The rest of the world is as well. If the delay, watch and wait crowd is sent to the back of the room, all won't be lost.

Regarding the stock market, I remain selective and patient, while watching for signs of rational behavior to take over.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client’s personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to be helpful in forming an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

