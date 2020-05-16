Caterpillar: Here's Our Buy Price For This Top-Tier Cyclical

Although an entry position may be warranted at current levels, we are staying on the sidelines until a higher margin of safety becomes evident.

Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous three-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. As a quick recap, the first filter level pre-selects companies possessing a wide moat that are available at a discount to fair value based on Morningstar's DCF-based valuation. As a second step, we narrow down the list using the best-of-breed sentiment indicator of the EVA framework, the Future Growth Reliance metric. Last but not least, we rank the survivors by their PRVit-score, providing a comprehensive snapshot on the company's quality and valuation ranking compared to the broader market.

Warren Buffett laid out the foundation of proper equity analysis in his letter to Berkshire shareholders in 1975:

"Our equity investments are heavily concentrated in a few companies which are selected based on favorable economic characteristics, competent and honest management, and a purchase price attractive when measured against the yardstick of value to a private owner."

Hence, our analysis follows the same line of thought: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Our target this week is none other than Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), an iconic manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives, in operation since 1925. The company is divided into four reporting segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Judging the book just by its cover, we have a feeling that the company's premium brand reputation and extensive service presence across the globe puts Caterpillar ahead of the competition and enables superior pricing power across its product segments.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt.

For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. This is a measure of self-reliance, that is, whether a company produces from ongoing operations more cash than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders, for example.

When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore is the stability of the company's cash generation. We want to see stable or rising operating cash flow, and positive free cash flow in the majority of the years.

Source: Morningstar

Caterpillar exhibits the characteristics of a cyclical business (which is expected from a firm that focuses on natural resources and construction), yet the consistency of its operating cash flow and free cash flow remained more than satisfactory in each of the last 10 years, and we certainly can't foresee a situation where the company would not be able to finance its ongoing operations with internally generated funds.

As Jim Umpleby, the company's CEO outlines:

"We described our success delivering the targets we had set out during our 2017 Investor Day, and we laid out new targets, [...] one of which was to increase annual free cash flow by $1 billion to $2 billion above our actual 2010 through 2016 performance to a range of $4 billion to $8 billion per year." - Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Therefore, Caterpillar easily passes our first criteria regarding stability. As a next step, we move on to the EVA framework which represents the money's-not-free approach, examining if a company is able to consistently create shareholder value above its true cost of capital. Simply put, EVA measures a firm's profit after all costs, including the cost of giving shareholders a decent return.

Value Creation: Is A Wide Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. As Pat Dorsey defines in his book, "5 Rules for Successful Stock Investing", there are telltale signs that a company has a moat. Based on his work, reasonable criteria may include FCF/Sales consistently above 5%, as well as FCF/Invested Capital above 15%.

Translating this to the EVA-framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Caterpillar's business model is highly sensitive to general macroeconomic trends that dictate the level of infrastructure developments, as well as to gyrations in the prices of natural resources like oil, copper and natural gas. It is a boom-and-bust model, where revenues are rising and consequently falling off a cliff at the end of each cycle. While some of this risk is mitigated by geographical diversification (58% of sales are from outside the US), the EVA Margin numbers are speaking for themselves.

Although top-cycle values position Caterpillar in the top of the league (reaching a 7.5% EVA Margin), a more realistic picture can be concluded by looking at the company's full-cycle performance, averaging 3.0% in the period of 2010-2015 and 3.1% between 2016 and 2019. It must be noted that the volatility of the EVA Margin is something we certainly don't like, neither are we blown away by these averages in absolute terms.

Source: Evaexpress.com

Looking underneath the bonnet, we can observe that the wild fluctuations in the true wealth-creating capability of Caterpillar in 2010 and 2016 were caused by the massive drop in revenues during those years, representing the end of a cycle by falling 37% and 20% respectively.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum is our metric to determine incremental EVA generation, which is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business, as it means that the company is capable of utilizing retained earnings at a higher rate than its cost of capital over the long run.

Source: Evaexpress.com

While evaluating the company's EVA Momentum, it may once again be meaningless to pinpoint any single-year performance with a cyclical name like CAT. Instead, it is more representative to look at averages throughout multiple cycles. Caterpillar generated an average of 1.1% EVA Momentum from 2010 to 2020. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 75th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) is 1-1.5% percent.

Although a declining EVA Momentum would generally be a warning sign of the demise of the underlying business, in case of Caterpillar, the EVA trend is slightly positive throughout the last two cycles, indicating an improvement in fundamental value creation.

The EVA-framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation.

In case of Caterpillar, a qualitative wide-moat rating is warranted in our view as well, resting heavily on Caterpillar's intangible assets, which include the strength of its brand and extensive dealer network that covers the globe. The latter is the most significant advantage, as such a network would be almost impossible for a competitor to replicate. The company also takes pride in its industry-leading total cost of ownership, which is of paramount importance in this business, where the total cost can reach up to 10 times the original price of the equipment over its lifetime. Given the mission-critical nature of Caterpillar's products, we believe the company will be able to retain its pricing power over time, as buyers will be willing to pay up for Caterpillar's equipment in exchange for their perceived quality and minimized machine down-time over their useful life. Therefore, we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to out-earn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, Caterpillar has an A credit rating from S&P with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 47%. This conservative metric coupled with the company's robust cash flow consistency gives it ample room to navigate through the economic cycles of its business environment.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA Framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. volatility and vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of best-of-breed companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically. (Simply put, data shows that when it comes to performance, quality matters the most). In the case of Caterpillar, the previously assessed cyclicality leaves its mark on the company's Quality Score as well, bringing the metric well below the desired 80 mark during downturns.

Source: Evaexpress.com

As a final assessment, although caution is due considering the business environment's characteristics, the company's exceptional financial stability enables it to weather any storm and yet create shareholder value with profitable growth throughout the cycles. (Truth be told, we don't really like cyclical companies and we tend to avoid most of them. That said, CAT unquestionably belongs to the best in this group).

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all of the cash generated by the fundamental business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Caterpillar over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

We clearly see that this business is fairly capital-intensive, with CapEx averaging at around 45% of OCF. Based on what we have seen in EVA Momentum (a positive 1.1% in full cycles , and a slightly improving trend), we are perfectly comfortable with this, and we believe Caterpillar should continue reinvesting in opportunities such as enhancements in service solutions and expanded offerings, while the remaining cash should be distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. That is exactly the way Caterpillar thinks, and CEO John Umpleby emphasizes this statement basically every quarter:

"We remain committed to returning substantially all our free cash flow to shareholders through the cycles." - Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

(Note: In 2012, the dividend was 980% of FCF, as FCF was only $165 million that year because of increased capital expenditures; see the table above. Still, the dividend-raising streak was maintained, showcasing management's commitment as highlighted later).

On the graph above, you can see that albeit with wild fluctuations, the company does return basically all the available free cash to its owners, after investing in its core business. Between 2010 and 2019, Caterpillar generated an aggregate of $33.44 billion in free cash flow, and buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $31.24 billion, or 93%, so there is clearly action behind the words.

Share Buybacks

Caterpillar has been a regular repurchaser of its shares. Previous repurchase programs, announced in 2007 and 2014 respectively, have been more or less completed by the time of expiration (under the 2014 authorization, $8.33 billion worth of stock has been repurchased by the expiration date at the end of 2018, of the $10 billion available). In July 2018, the board approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $10 billion. During 2019, $4 billion was spent to buy back almost 5% of the shares outstanding.

We certainly like that buybacks seem to happen in an opportunistic manner, with the majority of shares bought back in time frames when the Future Growth Reliance was quite small indicating a favorable valuation.

Source: Evaexpress.com

It is no surprise however that in response to the current Covid-19 situation, the company temporarily suspended its repurchase program to preserve cash and maintain its strong liquidity position.

Dividend

Caterpillar paid its first dividend in 1933, and it has done ever since on a consistent basis, putting together a rising streak of 26 years since 1994. Clearly, regular payments are in the company's DNA, and management remains confident in the firm's ability to continue to support the dividend even through such uncertain times:

As a reminder, Caterpillar has paid a quarterly dividend every year since 1933 through a variety of changing -- challenging business conditions [...] So obviously, the dividend is a priority for us." - Source: CEO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

The dividend seems well covered as of today, but remind yourselves that the situation can change rapidly nowadays. Nevertheless, if free cash flow collapses, then it is possible that temporarily, the payout ratio could rise above 100%, but a dividend cut seems unlikely, especially with more than $7 billion in cash and a particularly strong "promise" around the dividend. The latter can sometimes be wonderful, and in some cases, a true burden. A dividend is neither good nor bad on its own. A good dividend is one that's paid out with money the CEO cannot efficiently allocate to growth, or which is not needed to keep a prudent balance sheet and liquidity in today's uncertainty. While dividends can be paid from debt to bridge the gap between cyclical downturns and upticks, it can be detrimental to the long-term health of the company and its owners. Caterpillar generates a ton of cash through cycles, so we believe there is no reason to worry at all. While raises will most likely come in below the projected high-single-digit increases in the short term, the long-term outlook is still attractive.

Acquisitions

Over the past few decades, Caterpillar has made several small bolt-on acquisitions (which were a negligible portion of OCF for any year), paired with a few more significant purchases. The largest of these was Bucyrus International, a maker of large mining equipment, in 2011 for $8.6 billion. While the timing of the Bucyrus acquisition may have been questionable as it came a few years before a significant mining downturn, it ultimately put Caterpillar in a stronger competitive position against its rival, Komatsu. Synergies in the rail business with the acquisition of Progress Rail Services and Electro-Motive Diesel were also questionable, as those have not much to do with Caterpillar's core offerings, but these have been successfully integrated since to the Energy & Transportation segment.

We view the purchase of a Chinese manufacturer, Shandong SEM Machinery, in 2008 favorably, as this step solidified CAT's position in serving developing countries where the initial purchase price has priority over the Total Cost of Ownership.

Strategy and management

When John Umpleby took the helm in 2017 (who had decades of experience at Caterpillar), the first thing he did was to put in place a new long-term strategy for CAT.

"We will continue to execute the strategy we introduced in 2017, which is based on growing services and expanded offerings while improving operational excellence. We described our success delivering the targets we had set out during our 2017 Investor Day, and we laid out new targets [...] One was to improve annual adjusted operating margin by 300 to 600 basis points versus 2010 and 2016 when margins ranged from 7% to 15%." - Source: CEO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Ever since, execution is exceptional, especially the focus on services, where management wishes to double high-margin, non-discretionary services revenue from $14 billion in 2016 to $28 billion in 2026 (in 2019, it stood at $18 billion). However, it still goes to see whether these ambitious goals about permanently elevated margins are attainable.

Overall, we believe management is shareholder-friendly and is rather good at capital allocation, positioning the company appropriately for decades to come.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from and depends on growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: Evaexpress.com

Looking at the chart for CAT, we can see that today's price seems to imply an FGR that is close to a historically compelling entry point. Numerically, it stands at -22% as of today, while Caterpillar is usually a true bargain nearing an FGR of -50%, which it usually trades at when it is past its peak EVA generation for that cycle. It is also worth noting that the increasing profitability levels of the recent years has not been translated into a higher value recognized by the market or higher expectations for value creation (which has been negative or flat since 2018).

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, which is a detailed projection of a company's future cash flows. Analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model.

In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks it covers. This is based on the characteristics of the underlying business, including operating and financial leverage, sales sensitivity to the overall economy, product concentration, pricing power, and other company-specific factors. Based on these factors, the uncertainty of the fair value estimate can be classified as low, medium, high, very high, or extreme. Morningstar assigns Caterpillar a high uncertainty rating with a $148 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $106 as of May 15, a 4-star rating is warranted, which is roughly in line with modest undervaluation, same as what the FGR implies. Although far from a table-pounding buy at these levels, historical evidence shows that 4- and 5-star rated stocks provide a sufficient margin of safety for investors to enable outperformance over the long run. (That said, with a cyclical name and a high uncertainty rating, we tend to be very conservative and wait for a 5-star valuation).

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - Heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). Combining a company's Quality Score (P-R) with its actual Valuation Score (V) can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value.

Source: Evaexpress.com

Obviously, we want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long run, you are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Although in our judgment, Caterpillar is a fantastic franchise business with an immense economic moat, a bright future and a great management team, these cannot fully compensate for the cyclicality inherent in its business model, and hence we would only be interested at lower prices, providing us a higher margin of safety. Even then, we would size our positions conservatively.

Therefore, our final verdict is that a cautious accumulation of shares at current levels may be already warranted for enterprising investors with a decades-long time horizon, but we (as conservative investors) would wait for a better entry price below the $90 mark, translating to a 4.5%+ entry yield, to label CAT as a no-brainer buy.

