How To Juice Up The Dividend On Mercury General: Sell Naked Puts

Focus on value stocks, so if put to you, you get the stock at a value price.

Recent volatility has made premiums very attractive, but be careful not to sell naked puts willy-nilly.

There are lots of ways to generate hedges or income by using options, but we like selling naked (or cash-secured) puts against value stocks.

The advantage of this strategy is that if a stock is put to us, we not only get it at a value price, but we also have collected some premium in the process.

This differs from selling naked puts against any old stock that happens to be volatile and thus have a high premium. Collecting, say, $4,000 on a naked put sale for a stock that can move 40 points in a day is a sure way to lose money.

We are investors, not gamblers. That requires a disciplined approach towards selling naked puts.

Thesis

Insurance is one of the best possible businesses to invest in, provided a company executes properly. The primary reason is because insurance is mandated by law in some form or another in almost every jurisdiction - from local to federal - across the country and much of the developed world. This stands to reason. The world is driven by wealth-creation. In order to create wealth, the processes and people under which it is created must be protected. That's usually because those processes and people are themselves provided by other parties, who naturally insist that their assets be protected by those using them.

So there is always a base level of required product usage. How great to be in a business where your service is required!

The insurance business also requires underwriting properly, pricing that risk for the customer so as to be competitive, providing customer support to stand out from the competition, knowing when to pay claims and when to deny them (which carries its own risk), and carrying the proper amount of re-insurance - all the while making certain to invest premiums at a risk-adjusted rate of return so that everything balances out.

Oh, and if a company can offer multiple product lines so as to diversify risk, so much the better.

It's a massive exercise of multiple plate-spinning. When it's done right, a business can exist for decades or even centuries.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has been underwriting properly for 59 years. Its product line is incredibly diversified. According to its description on Yahoo:

The Company writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

It can be difficult to assess what net income really means at an insurance company because they have investments and realized gains/losses each year.

However, we consider those investments to be part of the business because they are just as central to how the business performs as underwriting is.

With FY19 net income of $395 million, and Thursday's close showing a market cap of just $2 billion, MCY stock trades at just over 5x earnings and a five-year earnings growth rate of 19%, MCY stock already presents an amazing value.

In fact, there's a built-in margin of safety of more than 50% should the multiple contract. That could happen if the COVID-19 situation results in higher payouts that are not covered by reinsurance.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock?

We prefer the old stand-by that Peter Lynch used: the five-year PEG ratio. If a stock trades with a PEG ratio of under 1.0, we consider it a value.

With MCY, the PEG ratio is 0.28. We could cut the five-year earnings growth rate from 19% in half to 9.5%, and still the margin of safety is enormous with a PEG ratio of only 0.55.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for MCY in general.

MCY stock could crash, and you could not only have MCY stock put to you, but you could own it far below your buy point. That's why we look for value stocks with a margin for safety. Still, you could be left holding a stock that could take a long time to recover.

You can mitigate this risk by putting in a stop-loss short sale order at or near the strike price.

Some brokers do not permit this.

Regardless, you could also set price alerts so you know when the price approaches the strike, allowing you to short an equivalent number of shares to protect you against the loss.

Neither will help in a gap down, however. You may want to wait until after MCY stock reports earnings. You want to avoid selling naked puts for expiration dates after earnings, because the stock could decline significantly on a gap down.

MCY could experience heavy insurance losses due to the virus or a natural disaster.

That might affect the stock in the short- to medium-term.

MCY is particularly vulnerable in California, where it writes 86% of its auto policies. The insurance regulatory situation in California stabilized many years ago after Prop 103 was passed and insurers figured out how to work within its confines. However, if the situation there changes, that will be highly problematic for MCY.

Like all insurers, errors and miscalculations in underwriting and actuary calculations could result in higher losses and claims payments, affecting revenue and results. In addition, unexpected disasters such as a major earthquake could significantly harm results.

Changes in the muni bond market, where the company invests a lot of its capital, will harm its reserves and income from investments. A further disruption in the investment markets from the virus will do the same.

Competition remains an ongoing issue as multiple players fight over market share.

Actionable Conclusion

The June $35 puts are going for $1.30 per share.

That generates about 3.7% in income over a four-week period, which is very generous considering a naked put on MCY sold 7% out of the money usually only generates about 1.5%.

If put to you, you will be buying MCY stock at the equivalent of $33.70 per share, which means getting it at 4.6x earnings.

The July $35 puts are going for $1.80

You are earning 5% over an eight-week period. If put to you, you will be buying MCY stock at the equivalent of $33.20 per share, which means getting it at 4.5x earnings.

We don't think it's worth waiting that long to squeeze out that extra dough.

However, the September $35 puts are selling for $3.20 per contract

There you are earning 8% over a four-month period.

If put to you, you will be buying MCY stock at the equivalent of $31.80 per share, which would be a discount of yet another 15% from here, which means getting it at 4.2x earnings.

MCY is already a value stock.

Using naked puts will earn you extra cash and you might pick up a legendary insurance company in the process - which also pays a 7% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.