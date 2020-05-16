Going Nowhere Fast: Best Stocks To Buy

The top ponds to fish in and best stocks to buy now.

As expected, the market has moved from indiscriminate buying to stock picking. Following its rapid oversold rally, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has made little headway over the past month. Instead, investors have begun separating long-term winners from losers, resulting in significant outperformance for baskets like technology and underperformance for baskets like financials.

With the S&P 500 flirting with resistance below its 200-day moving average (DMA), reemerging trade tensions with China, and the ongoing tug-of-war between helicopter-Ben style intervention and dismal economic data, there's little reason to think that sector and stock selectivity is going out of style anytime soon.

If I'm correct, then investors will remain best-served focusing on groups and individual stocks with natural tailwinds despite Covid-19 weakness. For example, biopharma and diagnostic healthcare stocks or cloud-based software companies with subscription-oriented business models.

The best sectors now

Our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap weekly by aggregating individual stock scores for our members.

I explain the system more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Currently, the top large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, and services. Technology, healthcare, utilities, consumer goods, and services are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare technology and financials offer upside within small-cap.

Across large- and mid-cap, energy, financials, and industrial goods score poorly. We've seen some energy stocks bounce following last month's negative forward month contract price, but oil prices remain below levels allowing break-even for most companies, creating significant bankruptcy risk. Headwinds facing financials are similarly strong given sky-high unemployment and impaired small business balance sheets because of shelter-in-place rules and phased re-openings. A bigger, longer-lasting relief package from the Federal government could diminish default risk and cause short covering, but if past is prologue, we're going to see spikes in delinquency rates and write-offs that weigh down bank profits, making it best to underweight the basket.

The top stocks to buy

Stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.

This week, we shared over 50 high-scoring stock ideas with members, including these top stocks within these select sectors.

Best Scoring 5/14/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basic materials Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 100 93.75 Consumer goods The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 102.5 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 100 77.5 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 90 68.75 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 70 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 83.75 Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 83.75 Energy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 98.75 EQT Corporation (EQT) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 82.5 Financials Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 83.75 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 86.25 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 95 81.25 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 92.5 Healthcare Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 102.5 Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 110 108.75 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 97.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 85 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 85 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 100 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 76.25 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 92.5 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 97.5 Industrials Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 98.75 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 92.5 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 90 90 Saia, Inc. (SAIA) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 85 60 REITs CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 95 91.25 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 95 85 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) REITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES 95 78.75 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 88.75 Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 90 93.75 Services Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 85 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 105 98.75 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 97.5 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 98.75 Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 95 75 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 93.75 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 95 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 95 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 95 72.5 MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 76.25 Technology Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 83.75 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 105 82.5 CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 75 Intuit Inc. (INTU) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 80 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 Appian Corporation (APPN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 80 Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 85 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 EverQuote (EVER) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 100 97.5 HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 76.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, MNST, DXCM, VRTX, NFLX, EA, CRM, AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.