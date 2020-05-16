Going Nowhere Fast: Best Stocks To Buy
The S&P 500 has made little progress this past month.
Specific sectors, industries, and stocks are generating significant alpha.
The top ponds to fish in and best stocks to buy now.
As expected, the market has moved from indiscriminate buying to stock picking. Following its rapid oversold rally, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has made little headway over the past month. Instead, investors have begun separating long-term winners from losers, resulting in significant outperformance for baskets like technology and underperformance for baskets like financials.
With the S&P 500 flirting with resistance below its 200-day moving average (DMA), reemerging trade tensions with China, and the ongoing tug-of-war between helicopter-Ben style intervention and dismal economic data, there's little reason to think that sector and stock selectivity is going out of style anytime soon.
If I'm correct, then investors will remain best-served focusing on groups and individual stocks with natural tailwinds despite Covid-19 weakness. For example, biopharma and diagnostic healthcare stocks or cloud-based software companies with subscription-oriented business models.
The best sectors now
Our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap weekly by aggregating individual stock scores for our members.
I explain the system more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Currently, the top large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, and services. Technology, healthcare, utilities, consumer goods, and services are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare technology and financials offer upside within small-cap.
Across large- and mid-cap, energy, financials, and industrial goods score poorly. We've seen some energy stocks bounce following last month's negative forward month contract price, but oil prices remain below levels allowing break-even for most companies, creating significant bankruptcy risk. Headwinds facing financials are similarly strong given sky-high unemployment and impaired small business balance sheets because of shelter-in-place rules and phased re-openings. A bigger, longer-lasting relief package from the Federal government could diminish default risk and cause short covering, but if past is prologue, we're going to see spikes in delinquency rates and write-offs that weigh down bank profits, making it best to underweight the basket.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
The top stocks to buy
Stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.
This week, we shared over 50 high-scoring stock ideas with members, including these top stocks within these select sectors.
|Best Scoring
|5/14/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basic materials
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|100
|93.75
|Consumer goods
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|102.5
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|100
|77.5
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|(MNST)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|90
|68.75
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|70
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|(CENT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|83.75
|Freshpet
|(FRPT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|83.75
|Energy
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|100
|98.75
|EQT Corporation
|(EQT)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|82.5
|Financials
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|83.75
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|eHealth, Inc.
|(EHTH)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|86.25
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|81.25
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|92.5
|Healthcare
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|110
|102.5
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|110
|108.75
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|105
|97.5
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|85
|DaVita Inc.
|(DVA)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|100
|85
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|100
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(LGND)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|76.25
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|92.5
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|97.5
|Industrials
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|98.75
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|100
|92.5
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|90
|90
|Saia, Inc.
|(SAIA)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|85
|60
|REITs
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|95
|91.25
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|95
|85
|CoStar Group, Inc.
|(CSGP)
|REITS
|REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|95
|78.75
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|88.75
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|93.75
|Services
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|85
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|105
|98.75
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|97.5
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|98.75
|Strategic Education, Inc.
|(STRA)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|95
|75
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|93.75
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|95
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|95
|Lululemon Athletica Inc.
|(LULU)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|95
|72.5
|MercadoLibre, Inc.
|(MELI)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|76.25
|Technology
|Salesforce.com, inc.
|(CRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|83.75
|Zillow Group, Inc.
|(Z)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|105
|82.5
|CoreLogic, Inc.
|(CLGX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|100
|75
|Intuit Inc.
|(INTU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|80
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|Appian Corporation
|(APPN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|80
|Alteryx, Inc.
|(AYX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|85
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|EverQuote
|(EVER)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|100
|97.5
|HubSpot, Inc.
|(HUBS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|76.25
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, MNST, DXCM, VRTX, NFLX, EA, CRM, AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.