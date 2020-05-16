For Coal, Not All Is Doom And Gloom

The world is winding away from coal, but a total shift will take decades; you have to be positioned to exploit tactical opportunities through the cycle.

"If you think something is ugly, look harder. Ugliness is just a failure of seeing." - Matt Haig

Market commentators have been attempting to write the epitaph of coal for a while now and with good reason. Largely on account of the deleterious effect of coal on the environment, countries the world over have been weaning themselves of this grubby commodity. Last month in Europe, Austria and Sweden shut their last coal-fired power plants and have now joined six other Euro nations in completely exiting coal. In Australia and Japan, reports have emerged of bank credit being directed away from coal. Closer home, in the US, we’ve seen both coal production and employment decline over the years.

Source: S&P Global

As highlighted by my good friend - Charles Sizemore - the broad investment community too has taken its cue from this widespread disdain for fossil fuels in general and continues to pour funds into the more sustainable space.

Things were bad enough for the long-term sustainability of coal even without the pandemic, but COVID-19 looks to have hammered yet another nail in the coffin of coal. We all know how industrial production has come to a standstill and electricity generation has fallen off. That’s basically cut the legs off the demand side for not just coal but other industrial commodities too. Inevitably, when demand gets asphyxiated, you tend to have a "survival of the fittest" inter-commodity dynamic where the fit guys come to the surface and the laggards continue to stay afloat. That’s basically what you’re seeing in an inter-commodity duel between natural gas and coal where the value proposition of natural gas as a source for power generation has become more competitive (On account of the hydraulic fracking boom there has been a supply glut in natural gas adding to demand-side pressure).

Towards the end of last month, I wrote a piece on why I thought we could see a rebound in copper and I’m "beginning" to see some parallels here with coal as the supply-demand situation slowly begins to correct and we begin to see industrial activity recommence. You’ll find plenty of doomsday write-ups on the long-run sustainability of coal and I’m not going to pretend to be a professional futurist and predict when exactly we’ll be done with this commodity. For what it’s worth, I don’t think we can completely wean ourselves of this commodity (will explain why, below), and besides, this transition away from coal is going to take decades and not something that will happen overnight, if ever.

What I’ll try to do is to share some insight about the other side of things and attempt to piece together conditions for potential support and recovery in this commodity and how you can be tactically positioned to ride a bounce using a few coal-based equity assets that are currently trading at levels where the risk-reward looks quite enticing. I’ll first focus on some of the more longer-term supportive themes for coal and later on narrow it down to why I think we could see a revival in coal by H2-20.

Coal’s alternatives have issues of their own

At this point in the economic cycle, natural gas prices may well have an edge over coal, but there are question marks over whether it’s really making a difference on the emissions front, as methane (emissions from natural gas) captures more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. There have also been reports of utilities experiencing a “vast and exceptionally leaky apparatus” while transporting this fuel.

With regards to other alternatives such as solar and wind, I find it difficult to envisage a future where we only rely on such renewables as the sun and wind are not always readily available. Besides, grid operators are yet to figure out a flexible alternative to coal where the power can be turned on and off when needed.

The Donald Trump angle and lack of concerted policy shift to transition away from coal

I imagine coal bulls are all hoping that Trump can retain power as this is a man who has very much been pro-coal during the time he has spent in office. His administration has been attempting to undo environmental restrictions placed on coal mining and generation companies by the previous Obama administration. Besides, Trump has also repeatedly pledged to protect coal mining jobs. Even if the man is not entirely successful in reviving the coal industry, his administration is currently exploring new ways to use coal, to make it look like a cleaner technology and also export new coal-burning technology to other countries. The other factor is that we have not seen any aggressive federal or state policy shift that could see America decarbonize and get closer to complying with the Paris Agreement on climate change (to cut emissions to 26% below their all-time high by 2025).

Coal - version 2.0?

In the previous section, I wrote about how the Trump administration has been exploring alternative and cleaner uses of coal and coal-related technology. One potential option could be to a move towards tiny modular coal-based plants rather than the giants we have currently. Also worth noting that coal can be gasified to form synthetic fuel which is similar to natural gas; we just need to find the technology that can do this on a larger scale. Coal can also be liquefied to make synthetic crude oil.

China still continues to show an appetite for coal

Whilst the world continues to shun coal, the picture with regards to China - the world’s largest consumer of coal (by far) - is a lot different (particularly in the medium term).

Source: Statista

Source: IEA

While banks across key developed markets are toning down their exposure to coal, Chinese banks are making up the funding deficit.

Source: Bloomberg

The country is also building more coal-fired power generation plant capacity than the rest of the world combined. In Q1-20 alone, Chinese authorities approved nearly 10GW of new coal-fired power generation projects, the same amount for the whole of FY19. Interestingly, there are some theories doing the rounds that China expects trade war fears to come back and is thus trying to develop independence in coal before it’s too late. What I also found quite interesting is that coal imports by the country in April were up a significant 35% y-o-y at 34.22m tonnes (vs. 25.3m tonnes in April 2019) and 23% m-o-m (vs. 27.83m tonnes in March 2020). Given we’re in the midst of a global recession, this general appetite for coal is a real statement of intent. All in all, what’s clear is that China doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to exit coal, and as long as this commodity guzzling don continues to support coal, coal bulls can breathe easy.

Industrial revival in H2 20 and export demand should boost demand for coking coal

On account of the competitive intensity that thermal coal (used for power generation) faces from other industrial commodities, the situation there is more challenging than that faced by metallurgical coal, which is used to produce pretty much all the steel in the world. There have already been plenty of reports on how China has been gradually resuming industrial operations, but at the moment, most of this is related to demand from the domestic economy. As vaccines are found and confidence returns, I expect the global supply chain to open up by Q3 2020 and this should start stimulating global manufacturing which will serve as a useful demand-side push for metallurgical coal prices. Even longer-term I think met coal is here to stay as there hasn’t been any sustained efforts or research to find low carbon steel alternatives.

How should you play coal?

So far in 2020, we’ve had big demand-side headwinds and the supply side is currently in the midst of adjusting to that. Encouragingly, the Richmond Fed thinks we may have seen the worst in terms of data flow and I expect a broad demand-side push to come through by Q3.

On the direct equity side, you can consider some of the bigger and more experienced companies such as Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) or Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) that are available at cheap valuations. On account of depressed prices, we’re witnessing a lot of supply-side adjustments in capacity as the small players don’t have the firepower or the balance sheet to sustain operations at the current cost curve. The ARCH management recently mentioned on its earnings call that it was able to win a lot of new contracts for its met coke operations as the previous providers had shut shop. We will see a lot more bankruptcies and mine closures in the coming weeks and months, and this should correct the supply side significantly. I also think consolidation in this industry is inevitable and companies such as ARLP and ARCH with strong balance sheets can pick up operational assets at dirt-cheap prices.

Alternatively, for more diversified and global exposure, consider the VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) which seeks to replicate the MVIS Global Coal Index. The index tracks the performance of companies in the global coal industry which includes coal operation, coal transportation, production of coal mining equipment as well as storage and trade. The ETF offers you an impressive dividend yield of 16.3% with dividends having grown at 23.6% over the last five years.

Besides, the price action on the KOL chart looks quite interesting. On the broader time frame, we have something akin to a descending triangle with strong support at the $50 levels. RSI too looks very oversold. There’s a good chance we may have seen a double-bottom formation at the c.$50 levels with the potential for a breakout above the descending triangle boundary. It remains to be seen if this comes to fruition, but with a stop loss at $50, which is the double bottom area, I would be tempted to look at a long trade here, as the risk-reward looks rather alluring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.