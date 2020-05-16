ZTO Express: Well-Run Company Will See More Long-Term Gains

We wrote about ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) back in January where we assessed if the delivery operator could keep the momentum going. Shares had just broken out of the long-term ascending triangle (as shown below), and since these patterns are always bullish (irrespective of where they appear on a chart), the odds looked high that sustained returns were on the cards. Soon after this article, we actually did get a retest of the breakout level. This retest was short-lived, however, as shares have been rallying hard since the start of February this year.

What long-investors should be aware of now however is that the bullish ascending triangle has more or less played itself out here. We state this because the height of the original triangle was in the region of $7 to $7.50 per share. Therefore, with shares now trading at over $33, we can safely state that the price target of that original triangle has now been achieved.

Since we have the fourth-quarter as well as the firm's annual numbers, it looks like sustained growth is ahead of the company. Current trends form future events and the excellent performance of ZTO Express over the past few months again demonstrated that the stock market is still essentially a market of stocks. The pandemic didn't affect ZTO one iota and in fact most likely aided the firm in delivering its parcels.

In fact, the firm's parcel volume grew almost 17% points in 2019. The fundamentals continue to look bright for ZTO as it now controls almost a fifth of the express delivery market in China. Increasing its share in a market growing by double-digit percentages really should alert investors as to how productive management is at running its operations.

In the fourth quarter, the firm brought in $334 million in net income which corresponded to $815 million for 2019. This bottom-line number equated to $1.04 in earnings. Considering how strong ZTO's balance sheet is, it doesn't take a rocket-scientist to see how this company can continue to invest aggressively in its business. CEO Meisong Lai spoke of this investment on the latest earnings call. From infrastructure spending to technology investment, management's aim here is to increase the value-add across the scope of the ZTO platform.

Suffice it to say the companies with the most scale can basically add value the quickest especially in this industry. Adding value can also be done by sorting packages faster, increasing the amount of vehicles to expedite delivery and by collaborating more closely with their partners across the entirety of the value chain. Management has already shown that it is willing to aid its network partners in fulfilling its duties as efficiently as possible. If this means supplying its partners with temporary resources such as credit, ZTO will continue to step in. The long-term view is the priority here which is why ZTO's partners are protected somewhat right across the value chain of the customers.

In 2019, ZTO generated $905 million in operating cash flow. It invested $526 million of these funds and also paid out $284 million between share buybacks and dividends. In an environment where companies have been slashing their dividend and buyback programs on mass in other industries, ZTO has no such problems. ZTO was able to invest well over 50% of its net income in 2019 because of the strength of its balance sheet. Shareholder equity came in at $5.5 billion in 2019 whereas the firm's debts came in at $1.075 billion.

The company's equity is returning around 15.6% which is unparalleled in this industry. Obviously, a company such as ZTO which is expected to grow its bottom-line earnings by about 24% this year does not come cheap. Presently its shares are trading for 31 times its forward earnings as well as just over 7 times its forward sales. The 200-day moving average presently comes in at just over $23 per share. Since first-quarter earnings (to be announced next week) are relatively weak, we may see a return to at least the $30 to $29 level before shares consolidate once more.

To sum up, ZTO Express has all the hallmarks of a well-run firm which should see consistent gains over the next 5 to 10 years. The company is growing its share in a market which also is growing rapidly. The strength of its cash flows and balance sheet is enabling the firm achieve this. Let's see what the first quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.