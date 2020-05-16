Regeneron: Still Very Strong

I like the progress made and have doubled my money in just two years, although recent momentum provides an opportunity to cash some chips.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has seen quite some momentum as of late. The company has been a great long-term success; after all, this was just a $20 stock a decade ago. What followed was a relentless momentum run with shares hitting the $600 mark in 2015, only to ever since be stagnant in a $300-$600 range since. Trading comfortably below the $300 mark in September, shares have doubled in a time frame of just little over half a year as investors are pleased with some recent developments.

The Old Thesis

I have last looked at Regeneron in May 2018, exactly two years ago. I concluded that I was initiating a position at the time, with shares trading at the low $300s at the time.

The great success of Regeneron and the momentum seen over the past decade has been the outcome of the company obtaining approval for EYLEA back in 2011, giving the company a great blockbuster at hand. This great success comes at an expense, or risk, as it creates reliance on a top selling drug. Regeneron has aimed to diversify by entering co-development programs with European pharmaceutical names like Sanofi (SNY) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), as well as own development programs.

Having looked at the business in spring of 2018, the 2017 results were just released at that time. The company had generated $3.7 billion in sales from EYLEA, and a mediocre $16 million in sales from ARCALYST as the growth came from the co-development programs at the time. International sales of EYLEA (under the Bayer partnership) rose by 19% to $2.23 billion (that is before taking into account Regeneron’s share).

The company furthermore reported revenues of Dupixent, developed with Sanofi. The drug made its debut in the second quarter of 2017, as fourth-quarter sales already came in at $139 million, for a run rate in excess of half a billion. The second drug co-developed with Sanofi is Praluent for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, running at around $250 million a year. The company furthermore has a rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara which posts sales of $40 million per annum (debuting in 2017 as well) and generated about a hundred million from ZALTRAP.

At the same time, I noted that the accounting was a bit tricky, with Regeneron not receiving all the revenues from the co-developed drugs, offset by (partial) reimbursement of R&D expenses.

Nonetheless, I liked what I saw in 2018 as the company generated $5.9 billion in sales, on which the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.2 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.9 billion. Pegging realistic earnings around $1.5 billion, or $13 per share, valuations looked very reasonable at $300, especially as the company held $20 per share in net cash, with shares trading around 21 times earnings.

I furthermore liked the R&D efficiency but was mostly attracted towards capital allocation strategies, with management feeling comfortable to build a net cash position. It refuses to engage in (automatic) buybacks, dividends and overpriced acquisitions. The modest valuation and savvy management team made me happy to initiate a position at those levels, as I am glad I did just that.

Great Achievements

Early 2019, the 2018 results were released, and they were quite good. Full-year sales rose 14% to $6.7 billion as fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated to 22% with revenues amounting to $1.9 billion. With full-year GAAP earnings at $2.4 billion and adjusted earnings at $2.6 billion, earnings power improved to about $22 per share.

Encouraging is that while the company was still relying for more than 50% of sales on EYLEA, this reliance was rapidly coming down. Dupixent sales more than tripled to $922 million for the year, Praluent rose about 50% to $307 million, Kevzara broke the $100 million mark, and the same is said for ZALTRAP. Besides EYLEA, the company still marketed ARCALYST with minimal sales as Libtayo made its debut in the final quarter, adding nearly $15 million in sales in its debut quarter.

Having recovered to $400 at the start of 2019, valuations are not necessarily expensive with net cash having increased to $40 per hare, as shares were still trading at just 16 times trailing earnings. Just as was the case in 2018, good research results rolled in through 2019, including multiple approvals.

The company grew 2019 sales by 17% to $7.9 billion with the fourth quarter run rate in excess of $8.5 billion. Adjusted earnings rose by high single digits to $2.8 billion, while GAAP earnings fell by low double digits to $2.1 billion. Encouraging was that sales of Libtayo rose to an annual run rate of $300 million by the end of 2019. With great momentum in all the drugs co-developed with Sanofi, Regeneron was enjoying real momentum as net cash balances rose to $56 per share.

Note that shares were still just trading at $350 when the 2019 results were released in February of this year; the valuation of operating assets was cut to just 12-13 times earnings, non-demanding by all means.

A Great Run

What followed since February has been a great run higher with shares now trading at $570, marking a 60% move in the time frame of merely a quarter. Furthermore, this move took place during the coronavirus crisis, as pharmaceutical names have held up well during this period of time.

The first-quarter results were full of good news with sales up 33% to $1.83 billion. The reported numbers and the reported growth rates do not match up with the first-quarter revenues reported in the first quarter of 2019. This comes from the fact that the company now reports net revenues from the collaboration with Sanofi. With earnings still trending around $25 per share per annum, net cash holdings have risen to $63 per share, indicating that shares now trade at around 20 times.

While US sales of EYLEA are still key running at $4.5 billion, Libtayo has quickly grown to become a $300 million drug. The share of EYLEA (Bayer collaboration) outside the US runs at more than a billion and the Sanofi collaboration revenues run at a billion a year as well. This mostly consists of the profit share of Regeneron in this collaboration, now comprehending Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara and ZALTRAP, and all of these four drugs show healthy growth. Changed reporting comes as the entire Sanofi deal has been restructured, simplifying the accounting a bit for Regeneron.

There is more good news and that is that Libtayo Phase 3 trials in treatment of first-line non-small lung cancer have been halted for good reasons, and those are great intermediate results, with a submission seen later this year.

Furthermore, management has been savvy, having bought back over a quarter of a billion worth of stock this quarter at an average of around $380 per share, although largely used to offset dilution from stock-based compensation.

What Now? Time To Free Ride

Still holding a modest position from 2018 onward, which has nearly doubled in value over a two-year time frame, I am left with an interesting choice here. Of course, valuations have risen a bit, yet at 20 times earnings, shares do not look that expensive. I furthermore recognize that Regeneron has a rock-solid balance sheet, sees continued growth, continued diversification away from EYLEA, continued productive and a restructured partnership with Sanofi, and continued disciplined management.

Being in doubt, I have decided to meet myself halfway. I am cutting 50% of my position, thereby recouping my original investment around the $300 mark two years ago, free-riding on the remainder of my position from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.