Vaalco Energy: Oversold For A Reason

I believe EGY should be accumulated regularly despite the risk of reverse split down the road.

Production for the first quarter of 2020 was 4,944 Bopd, which was up 41.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 34.9% sequentially.

VAALCO Energy reported $21.33 million in revenues this 1Q '20, 5.3% lower than the same quarter a year ago and down 14.9% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its first-quarter results. The recent successful drilling program impressively helped production with an output of 4,944 Bop/d. Still, revenues were quite low because of the weak oil prices realized.

The company is highly dependent on the price of oil it receives for its production in Gabon. Generally, the company estimates that each $5 increase in realized oil price increases the annual adjusted EBITDAX by approximately $8.5 million. With oil prices below $30 per barrel, it is not surprising that EGY tumbled precipitously early in March.

The investment thesis is simple. The company should be considered as a good proxy for oil, and the recent selloff presents an excellent opportunity for a safe accumulation with a long-term target. However, due to extreme volatility in the oil sector, it is crucial to trade a significant part of your holding short term to take advantage of the instability.

A few critical financial characteristics for VAALCO Energy:

A new 10-year PSC Extension exclusive exploitation through 2028 at Etame was signed in September 2018, which gives some extra security.

The company is debt free and has good liquidity.

The Etame prospect has more potential growth.

1Q 2020 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ million 27.61 22.52 29.03 20.17 25.05 21.33 Net income in $ million 10.42 6.50 -1.03 -3.92 1.01 -52.8 EBITDA $ million 24.16 5.14 10.25 5.39 7.47 7.92 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.10 -0.01 -0.07 0.02 -0.91 Operating cash flow in $ million 1.14 13.49 3.10 12.47 -2.58 27.63 CapEx in $ million 0.92 0.79 0.38 2.22 6.97 11.98 Free Cash Flow in $ million 0.21 12.70 2.72 10.25 -9.55 15.65 Total cash $ million 33.40 46.20 48.56 57.23 45.92 60.97 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and no-current) In $ million 0 36.63 34.12 36.85 33.36 30.43 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 60.45 60.68 59.80 58.95 58.20 57.98 Oil Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q20 Oil Production in Boep/d average 3,717 3,496 3,923 3,081 3,664 4,944 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 342 315 357 279 337 450 Oil price realized $/ Oz 64.52 64.17 68.62 61.26 65.80 59.54

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Revenues were $21.33 million in 1Q'20

VAALCO Energy reported $21.33 million in revenues this 1Q '20, 5.3% lower than the same quarter a year ago and down 14.9% sequentially.

On May 12, 2020, the company announced loss from continuing operations of $52.8 million ($0.91 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $6.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

First-quarter 2020 results were significantly impacted by several non-cash charges totaling a net $59.7 million of costs, thanks to the sharp decrease in oil prices.

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $59.54 per barrel this quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

The issue for the second quarter is quite evident if we assume that oil prices will be cut by about 50% or even more.

2 - Free cash flow was a profit of $15.7 million in 1Q '20

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VAALCO generated positive yearly free cash flow and made $19.2 million ("ttm") with a gain of $15.7 million during the first quarter of 2010.

New share buyback program: Since June 2019 until April 2020, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares.

CEO Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

With the debt-free balance sheet, approximately $61 million in cash on hand at March 31st and strong production from our recently completed drilling program, we have positioned VAALCO to weather the near-term uncertainties.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the first quarter of 2020 was 4,944 Bopd, which was up 41.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 34.9% sequentially.

Liz Prochnow said in the conference call:

VAALCO's operational breakeven 2020 is approximately $27 per net barrel of oil sold and our free cash flow breakeven price in 2020 is approximately $35 per net barrel of oil sold.

Oil price realized in the first quarter of 2020 was 7.2% lower than a year ago and 9.5% sequentially.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $60.973 million as of March 31, 2020. VAALCO Energy is debt-free, which is a definite and firm positive. However, it carries "operating lease liabilities" since 1Q'19 that I am indicating below in red:

Elizabeth Prochnow said in the conference call:

Turning to our share of repurchase plan. Since its inception in June 2019 through March 31, 2020, we purchased 2,549,639 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $4.5 million. In the very beginning of the second quarter, we purchased 191,000 additional shares at an average price of $0.99 per share. All of our share purchases have been funded using cash on hand. No purchases were made after April 2nd, and on April 13, 2020, to preserve the Company's cash resources and liquidity, our Board terminated the program, which was scheduled to expire in June.

Shares buybacks have always been a very puzzling issue for me. The company's best interest is to buy back shares when it is justified by a low price per share, right?

However, EGY bought shares at well over $1.70 a share, which means a massive waste of cash; stop buying when the stock is trading at an oversold level such as now. I find that logic lacking.

5 - The company announced its 2020 full-year guidance on March 11

Production in 2020 is expected to reach a multi-year record of 5,425 Boep/d (midpoint). The output for 2Q'20 will be between 5,800 and 6,200 Boep/d, which is a record (please see historical production graph above).

(Source: Company Presentation)

For the second quarter of 2020 and the full year of 2020, the company expects its unit costs should be between $20 and $24 for a net barrel of sales. It signifies a near breakeven right now.

A few crucial points this quarter

The company is now listed on the LSE since September 2019.

2) Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea

Negotiations are still ongoing to finalize the agreements and present to the government for approval. However, this process may take much longer owing to the dismal oil prices that are not sufficient to allow Levene Energy to spend $5 million in exploration now.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy is unfortunately primarily affected by the oil prices, and the recent crash had a very negative impact on its stock price. This situation is not going away very soon, and severe headwinds are expected for the rest of 2020.

Furthermore, the specter of a reverse split is back again with an uncertain outlook. If the stock cannot go up again and stay above $1.00, the company will be forced to implement a reverse split (between 1:5 and 1:10), which is not generally a good omen for the stock price, at least temporarily.

It is terrible timing for the company, which just completed a very successful drilling program that I have indicated above, which will increase oil production very significantly. However, with oil prices diving to dismal levels, the positive effect of this substantial investment will have little to no impact on revenues.

However, the company has a very stable balance sheet and will be able to survive this bearish cycle. I am confident that a good accumulation at those levels is the best strategy and see EGY as a long-term opportunity. However, while you are accumulating for the long term, it is essential to trade the stock short term and use volatility to profit.

Technical Analysis

EGY is trading within a symmetrical wedge pattern close to its apex, which means that a support or resistance breakout is expected soon. Line resistance is now at about $0.86, and line support is currently around $0.80.

The symmetrical wedge is neutral, which means that a support breakout or a resistance breakout may occur, and they are equiprobable. I believe EGY may experience a small support breakout if oil prices turn bearish. The next lower support should be between $0.62 and $0.65, at which point I recommend buying. Conversely, if oil prices can become more bullish, EGY may eventually trade up and re-test $1.05.

