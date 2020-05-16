K92 Mining: Covid-19 Restrictions Weigh On Guidance

We're more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we continue to see mixed results from many miners, mostly regarding Q2 and initial FY-2020 guidance. Unfortunately, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) has had to withdraw its guidance, not due to operational issues, but instead due to the timing of its Stage 2 Expansion, which is expected to bolster total gold production. Despite a delayed ramp-up, however, we saw record throughput in the quarter, and the company should still see single-digit production growth as a worst-case scenario. Based on the company's industry-leading costs and robust but recently delayed production growth profile, I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

(Source: Mining-Journal.com, Company Website)

K92 Mining released its Q1 results on Thursday, reporting gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) production just shy of 20,000 ounces, the second-highest production quarter to date for the junior miner. This translated to a 1% year-over-year increase in quarterly GEO production, though costs sky-rocketed in the quarter, up from $567/oz to $886/oz. The increase in costs was a result of much lower grades mined in Q1 2020. The good news is that this figure remains 10% below the industry average of $980/oz, and the $255/oz jump in the gold price picked up some of the slack. Let's take a closer look at operations below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above of K92 Mining's GEO production, we've seen a strong uptrend in gold produced, and we're likely to hit a new high in the back half of FY-2020 if we can see a higher proportion of ore mined from K1. While quarterly throughout in the quarter hit a record high of 47,300 tonnes, up 25% year over year, grades were materially lower at just 13.6 grams per tonne gold, almost entirely offsetting the increased throughput. Therefore, it's no surprise that costs came in so high as we saw a much higher cost of sales due to tonnes processed, but the same amount of GEOs due to lower grades.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, long-hole stoping commenced in the quarter at Kainantu, providing operational flexibility, and the company has initiated production from its first long hole stope on the K1 vein. Given the much higher grades of 17 grams per tonne gold at K1 vs. 10 grams per tonne gold at K2, we should see slightly improved grades in Q2 and Q3, as Q1 mining focused primarily on K2. Therefore, if we assume similar record throughput levels and a bump in grades, it is likely we can see quarterly GEO production continue to new highs this year. We've also seen solid results from development work, with 1,560 meters of development in Q1 2020, up 28% sequentially, and 215% year-over-year. Therefore, outside of the decrease in grades in Q1, which adversely affected GEO production, the company continued to fire on all cylinders operationally.

However, while COVID-19 hasn't affected the Kainantu Mine operations, it has affected the company's Stage 2 Expansion plans, and it has been forced to withdraw guidance. This is because some of the 115,000-ounce FY-2020 guidance relied on the Stage 2 Expansion, and uncertainty related to travel timing for contractors has made predicting when the commissioning will be completed difficult. Therefore, with only 5% plant availability as of Q1, it won't be easy to produce more than 25,000 GEOs quarterly until commissioning is complete. The silver lining is that even in a worst-case, we should still see gold production of 90,000 GEOs in FY-2020, translating to high-single-digit production growth year-over-year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the potential delays in the Stage 2 ramp-up are disappointing, it's worth noting that the company has committed nearly all of the necessary capital for the Stage 2 Expansion and has working capital of over $30 million with $11 million in debt. Therefore, given the company's robust net cash position and operating cash flow of over $12 million in Q1 alone, there's no need to worry about the potential for dilution relating to these minor delays. This should be encouraging to shareholders as many junior miners are not in this position and have either diluted shareholders or set up at-market equity programs (ATM) recently, which is related to liquidity concerns during the Covid-19 scare we've seen. The next catalyst for K92 Mining is a Stage 3 Preliminary Economic Assessment expected later this year, as well as an updated resource estimate.

(Source: Company Financial Statements, Sedar.com)

Overall, it's been a solid start to the year for K92 Mining, though the unforeseen delays around the expansion will likely only allow for modest production growth this year. This is disappointing short-term, but does not affect the long-term organic growth story here. The only real difference is that the massive production growth expected, based on 115,000 ounces of gold production in FY-2020, won't likely be coming to fruition. Based on K92 Mining continuing to be a cost-leader that consistently hits its targets outside of unprecedented circumstances, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. If the stock were to drop back below C$2.95 at any point this year, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.