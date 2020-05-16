Afterpay: Rising Global Leader In The BNPL Payment Market

Overview

Afterpay (ASX: APT) (OTCPK:AFTPF) is a highly interesting investment opportunity in the BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) fintech/payment market. It builds a payment gateway offering that allows its customers to buy from the merchants and pay for the purchase in four equal payments made every two weeks without upfront fees and interests. The company makes money by charging merchant fees as well as late fees.

Started in Australia in 2015, the local payment giant went IPO in ASX in 2017 when it was trading at merely around AUD 3 per share. In only five years, it has expanded into the US and UK and processed over ~$7.3 billion worth of BNPL payment transactions. As of today, the stock is trading at AUD ~41 per share in ASX, or over 12x its post-IPO price. Moreover, Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) recent announcement of its 5% stake in the business in early May 2020 further solidifies our confidence in the stock. The announcement even came only a few months after the news of Tencent cutting its investment budget from ~$10 billion to $4.9 billion in 2019.

Catalyst

Strong execution track record, growing global market opportunity, and solid leadership in the Australia and New Zealand/ANZ market are the long-term catalysts on the stock. In the BNPL market, there is a well-known competitor, Klarna, which also shares a similar background to Afterpay. Klarna was similarly founded outside the US in Sweden and had established a strong moat as a result of its market leadership in Sweden before expanding internationally. It also has the same business model as Afterpay.

Having processed over $35 billion in e-commerce transactions in 2019, Klarna is about ~5x the size of Afterpay. However, ANZ alone has ~$30 million people, which is ~3x as many people as Sweden. Therefore, there are a lot of upside opportunities domestically and globally for Afterpay. While global traction has been strong as the number of customers grew by 122% to 8.4 million, ANZ customer growth remains very solid at+20% despite being the most mature region for Afterpay. Furthermore, the $4.6 billion of Gross Transaction Value (GTV) processed by Afterpay in ANZ to-date comes from merely 3.2 million customers. GTV in ANZ also still grew by a staggering 50% YoY in Q3.

The company's strong execution track record across all of its markets will also drive the necessary growth to achieve the $20 billion GTV target by FY 2022. So far, the company has done very well in its international expansion. To put it in perspective, it took the company only roughly a year upon entering the US market to achieve a ~$1 billion GTV there. We see more upside opportunities ahead as Canada expansion is ongoing while the US offline merchants are also yet to onboard the platform.

Risk

In addition to exposing the company to long-term credit risk, high late fees have also put the company under the spotlight in 2018, when it faced criticism for causing financial stress to vulnerable customers. The late fee made up over ~24% of the revenue at that time, though the figure already dropped to 18.7% in FY 2019. It is still a sizable figure, however, as it represents ~1% of the total GTV.

Valuation

Afterpay’s growth has been very solid. Overall GTV grew by 105% YoY to $7.3 billion in Q3 2020. In the most mature region, ANZ, GTV also still grew by 50% YoY while revenue grew by 91% to $272.5 million in 2019. Given the expectation of consistent triple-digit GTV growth as it expands to more overseas markets, Afterpay has a very high P/S of ~27x. However, the P/S figure is based on the revenue, which is a fraction of the GTV. Considering that the company is still actively growing its market share globally and achieving triple-digit growth in GTV, GTV may then be the more relevant top-line metric to assess the valuation at this stage.

Given the market cap of $7.5 billion in the US OTC market and ~11 billion in its main exchange ASX, the P/GTV indeed trades very closely within the 1x-1.5x range. From that standpoint, we think that the stock is attractively priced. Afterpay is one of the most exciting companies we have come across in ASX. The business has a strong moat while the execution in both the domestic and overseas markets has been excellent. It is not an overstatement to say that it will follow Klarna's success in the next few years. Afterpay is a must-have for investors looking to get exposure to the global BNPL payment market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.